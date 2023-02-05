Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
WXPN Listener Supported Radio
WXPN's live performance and interview program featuring music and conversation from a variety of important musicians
Available Episodes

  • For Lizzy McAlpine, songwriting is all about trusting your instincts
    The Philadelphia native chats about the story behind her breakout record, five seconds flat.
    5/8/2023
    30:10
  • Set sail for Caroline Polachek's island
    The pop star talks about the myriad sonic and visual influences behind her new record, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.
    5/2/2023
    40:47
  • How Irish folk music inspired Trapper Schoepp's 'Siren Songs'
    The Wisconsin singer-songwriter talks about the influences behind his latest record.
    4/24/2023
    31:45
  • 'Fuse' reignites Everything But The Girl after a decadeslong hiatus
    What started as a casual experiment evolved into the U.K. duo's first studio album in 24 years.
    4/21/2023
    23:38
  • The Culture Corner: How Massive Attack shook up pop culture in 1998
    Examining the cultural impact of Massive Attack's biggest record, "Mezzanine."
    4/19/2023
    16:30

About World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

WXPN's live performance and interview program featuring music and conversation from a variety of important musicians
