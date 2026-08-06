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225 episodes
- The Philadelphia native's latest album is a kaleidoscopic blend of rock, blues, soul, pop and country called Time Will Tell.
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- Joe Newman, the British frontman of the indie band alt-J, talks about making his debut solo album, The Canyon.
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- Groban talks about making an album of some of his favorite movie songs.
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- In 1996, the hip-hop group moved into more serious territory on their fourth studio album.
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- The Los Angeles musician, producer and bassist stops by World Cafe to talk about his fifth studio album, Distracted.
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About World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
WXPN's live performance and interview program featuring music and conversation from a variety of important musiciansPodcast website
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