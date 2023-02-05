World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
WXPN's live performance and interview program featuring music and conversation from a variety of important musicians More
For Lizzy McAlpine, songwriting is all about trusting your instincts
The Philadelphia native chats about the story behind her breakout record, five seconds flat.
Set sail for Caroline Polachek's island
The pop star talks about the myriad sonic and visual influences behind her new record, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.
How Irish folk music inspired Trapper Schoepp's 'Siren Songs'
The Wisconsin singer-songwriter talks about the influences behind his latest record.
'Fuse' reignites Everything But The Girl after a decadeslong hiatus
What started as a casual experiment evolved into the U.K. duo's first studio album in 24 years.
The Culture Corner: How Massive Attack shook up pop culture in 1998
Examining the cultural impact of Massive Attack's biggest record, "Mezzanine."
