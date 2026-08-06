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World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

NPR
Music
World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
Latest episode

225 episodes

  • World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

    Tune in to a mini-concert with Devon Gilfillian

    08/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    The Philadelphia native's latest album is a kaleidoscopic blend of rock, blues, soul, pop and country called Time Will Tell.

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  • World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

    How fatherhood rewired JJerome87's creative brain

    08/04/2026 | 21 mins.
    Joe Newman, the British frontman of the indie band alt-J, talks about making his debut solo album, The Canyon.

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  • World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

    Josh Groban on his latest album, 'CINEMATIC'

    07/31/2026 | 36 mins.
    Groban talks about making an album of some of his favorite movie songs.

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  • World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

    30 years of A Tribe Called Quest's 'Beats, Rhymes and Life'

    07/28/2026 | 14 mins.
    In 1996, the hip-hop group moved into more serious territory on their fourth studio album.

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  • World Cafe Words and Music Podcast

    For Thundercat, distraction can be a powerful creative tool

    07/27/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Los Angeles musician, producer and bassist stops by World Cafe to talk about his fifth studio album, Distracted.

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About World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
WXPN's live performance and interview program featuring music and conversation from a variety of important musicians
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