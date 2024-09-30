Doechii dissects "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (Our First Ever Artist Interview!)

Doechii joins the show to breakdown her new project "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (TDE Records). Cole and Doechii discuss the meaning behind its title and artwork, dissect some of its best lyrics, and Cole even gets to pitch her one of his wild musical conspiracy theories. Did you enjoy the convo? Let us know if you'd like to hear more artist interviews on Dissect! Hit us up @dissectpodcast on Twitter or Instagram.