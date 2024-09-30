Cole and Cam share their first impressions of Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA. They discuss the album's themes and sound, share their favorite moments and features, and attempt to dissect the meaning of the project's title and concept.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:30:42
CHROMAKOPIA is coming! Here's what we know.
The rollout for Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia has been a masterclass in world building and fan engagement. Cole dissects the various video snippets, album title, and character, and speculates on possible album themes and concepts ahead of its release on October 28th.
Next week, Cole will return to give his first impressions on the album.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
45:14
Doechii dissects "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (Our First Ever Artist Interview!)
Doechii joins the show to breakdown her new project "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (TDE Records). Cole and Doechii discuss the meaning behind its title and artwork, dissect some of its best lyrics, and Cole even gets to pitch her one of his wild musical conspiracy theories.
Did you enjoy the convo? Let us know if you'd like to hear more artist interviews on Dissect! Hit us up @dissectpodcast on Twitter or Instagram.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:20:50
Kendrick drops "Watch The Party Die" - is an album next?
Cole dissects Kendrick Lamar's new song unofficially titled "Watch The Party Die" and theorizes about the possibility of new album coming soon as soon as Friday the 13th.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
41:11
Easter Eggs in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Announcement
There's more to it than you think. Cole dissects the many references and subliminal messages in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl announcement video.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Analyzing the music and meaning of one album per season, one song per episode. Join host Cole Cuchna as he dives deep into albums by Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Radiohead, Beyonce, Tyler The Creator, Frank Ocean, and more. Let's Dissect.