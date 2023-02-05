Each week, Ryen Russillo will break down the biggest topics in sports. More
Boston-Philly Reset, More NBA Playoffs With Gilbert Arenas, Author Steven Hyden on Pearl Jam, and Life Advice
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on Game 2 of Celtics-76ers (0:33), before talking with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas about the Lakers-Warriors series, the Suns' struggles in their series vs. the Nuggets, Playoff Jimmy Butler, stories from Gilbert's career, and more (22:35). Then Ryen talks with author Steven Hyden about his book 'Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation' (1:01:26), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:33:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Gilbert Arenas and Steven Hyden
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
5/4/2023
2:05:45
Tough Night for Russillo With Harden and CP3, Booger McFarland’s NFL Draft Thoughts, Plus Mike Trudell on Lakers-Warriors
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on 76ers-Celtics Game 1 and Nuggets-Suns Game 2 (0:32), before talking with ESPN's Booger McFarland about his thoughts on the 2023 NFL draft, why he would have taken Jalen Carter no. 1, ranking the draft QBs, the Eagles' monster offseason, Lions optimism, draft steals, and more (25:07). Then Ryen talks with Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the Round 2 Lakers-Warriors matchup (59:01), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Booger McFarland and Mike Trudell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
5/2/2023
1:54:07
Richardson and Levis Drama Plus Favorite and Least Favorite NFL Draft Picks With Kevin Clark
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch from Celtics-Hawks Game 6 (0:37) before he is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including Anthony Richardson being drafted fourth to the Colts, some puzzling Lions selections, the Texans trading up for Will Anderson, Will Levis falling, favorite picks, and more (21:24). Then Ryen and Kevin go abroad for an F1 check-in after three races (1:04:30). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:28).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
4/28/2023
1:49:01
“Blame Everyone” - Heat Take Out Bucks
Russillo reacts to the Bucks shocking round one loss to the Heat, why there’s never been a larger gap between the regular season and the playoffs, and what it means for Giannis, Coach Bud and the rest of the organization.
Host: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti
4/27/2023
26:04
Jimmy Butler Is That Dude. Plus, TNT’s Adam Lefkoe on the NBA Playoffs and His Best Shaq and Barkley Stories.
Ryen opens with Jimmy Butler’s all-time playoff performance against the Bucks in Game 4 and why there are few who change the ceiling of a franchise quite like him (0:46). Then, he chats with TNT and Bleacher Report host Adam Lefkoe about how he found out he would be hosting ‘Inside the NBA,’ his best Shaq and Barkley stories, why he doesn’t have confidence in his Sixers, and whether we’re being sold a bad bill of goods with this NFL draft (17:04). Next, the guys break down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’ (1:04:53), chat about Ryen seeing Phish, and close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:45).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Adam Lefkoe
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
