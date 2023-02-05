Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Each week, Ryen Russillo will break down the biggest topics in sports.
  • Boston-Philly Reset, More NBA Playoffs With Gilbert Arenas, Author Steven Hyden on Pearl Jam, and Life Advice
    Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on Game 2 of Celtics-76ers (0:33), before talking with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas about the Lakers-Warriors series, the Suns' struggles in their series vs. the Nuggets, Playoff Jimmy Butler, stories from Gilbert's career, and more (22:35). Then Ryen talks with author Steven Hyden about his book 'Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation' (1:01:26), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:33:53). Host: Ryen Russillo Guests: Gilbert Arenas and Steven Hyden Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    2:05:45
  • Tough Night for Russillo With Harden and CP3, Booger McFarland’s NFL Draft Thoughts, Plus Mike Trudell on Lakers-Warriors
    Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on 76ers-Celtics Game 1 and Nuggets-Suns Game 2 (0:32), before talking with ESPN's Booger McFarland about his thoughts on the 2023 NFL draft, why he would have taken Jalen Carter no. 1, ranking the draft QBs, the Eagles' monster offseason, Lions optimism, draft steals, and more (25:07). Then Ryen talks with Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the Round 2 Lakers-Warriors matchup (59:01), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:53). Host: Ryen Russillo Guests: Booger McFarland and Mike Trudell Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:54:07
  • Richardson and Levis Drama Plus Favorite and Least Favorite NFL Draft Picks With Kevin Clark
    Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch from Celtics-Hawks Game 6 (0:37) before he is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including Anthony Richardson being drafted fourth to the Colts, some puzzling Lions selections, the Texans trading up for Will Anderson, Will Levis falling, favorite picks, and more (21:24). Then Ryen and Kevin go abroad for an F1 check-in after three races (1:04:30). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:28). Host: Ryen Russillo Guest: Kevin Clark Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:49:01
  • “Blame Everyone” - Heat Take Out Bucks
    Russillo reacts to the Bucks shocking round one loss to the Heat, why there’s never been a larger gap between the regular season and the playoffs, and what it means for Giannis, Coach Bud and the rest of the organization. Host: Ryen Russillo Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    26:04
  • Jimmy Butler Is That Dude. Plus, TNT’s Adam Lefkoe on the NBA Playoffs and His Best Shaq and Barkley Stories.
    Ryen opens with Jimmy Butler’s all-time playoff performance against the Bucks in Game 4 and why there are few who change the ceiling of a franchise quite like him (0:46). Then, he chats with TNT and Bleacher Report host Adam Lefkoe about how he found out he would be hosting ‘Inside the NBA,’ his best Shaq and Barkley stories, why he doesn’t have confidence in his Sixers, and whether we’re being sold a bad bill of goods with this NFL draft (17:04). Next, the guys break down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’ (1:04:53), chat about Ryen seeing Phish, and close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:45). Host: Ryen Russillo Guest: Adam Lefkoe Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:54:25

Each week, Ryen Russillo will break down the biggest topics in sports.
