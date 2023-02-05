Jimmy Butler Is That Dude. Plus, TNT’s Adam Lefkoe on the NBA Playoffs and His Best Shaq and Barkley Stories.

Ryen opens with Jimmy Butler’s all-time playoff performance against the Bucks in Game 4 and why there are few who change the ceiling of a franchise quite like him (0:46). Then, he chats with TNT and Bleacher Report host Adam Lefkoe about how he found out he would be hosting ‘Inside the NBA,’ his best Shaq and Barkley stories, why he doesn’t have confidence in his Sixers, and whether we’re being sold a bad bill of goods with this NFL draft (17:04). Next, the guys break down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’ (1:04:53), chat about Ryen seeing Phish, and close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:45). Host: Ryen Russillo Guest: Adam Lefkoe Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices