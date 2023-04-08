Fantasy Football Weekly is America's longest-running fantasy football radio show—and is now available as a podcast. The show is hosted by Fantasy Sports Hall of...

The NFL is loaded with starting players who fantasy players seem disinterested in. We've identified ten fantasy helpers who'll be on the field almost every down. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In a typical year, half of the top-12 running backs will have been chosen in the second half of the draft. Charch and Brian identify some deep (in some cases, veeeery deep) running backs who have a pathway to playing time. These late-round lottery-ticket running backs can propel your team to a big season.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Training Camps are finally here! And so are Scott and Brian, who discuss everything (fantasy-related) you need to know in order to get caught up for the upcoming 2023 season.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In our last "offseason" episode of the year, Mat and Brian discuss all the latest news that matters most to fantasy players as we draw closer to Week 1.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Fantasy Football Weekly is BACK for its 29th season! Charch, Matt and Brian ring in the new season identifying the players you need to draft one round early.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Fantasy Football Weekly

Fantasy Football Weekly is America's longest-running fantasy football radio show—and is now available as a podcast. The show is hosted by Fantasy Sports Hall of Famer, Paul Charchian, and includes co-hosts from legendary fantasy site Fanball.com. Each episode of Fantasy Football Weekly provides data-driven fantasy advice for every listener. We break down every NFL matchup from a fantasy standpoint, unearth sleepers, and answer the toughest questions facing fantasy owners. New episodes are available every Friday evening featuring previews of the upcoming NFL schedule.