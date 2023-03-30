178. Getting Started with Sewing | Linda Prenzlow of The Sewing Garden

If you have a desire to begin sewing or improve your skills, you will love this conversation with Linda. Not only has she been sewing almost her whole life, but she also owns a sewing business and teaches people all over the world to sew via her blog. We dive into the practicals of how to get started sewing, but also chat about why sewing is such a valuable skill to have, even in our modern world. Linda answers some of the most popular questions from beginning sewists like what projects to start with and what techniques lessen the learning curve. In this episode, we cover: Why sewing is a valuable skill to have in our modern world What kinds of projects to start with if you are just learning to sew Creative ways to save money on an expensive sewing project Getting your child started in sewing when you don't have any experience yourself Providing your children the tools they need and giving them the freedom to experiment in sewing Choosing the right sewing machine for your needs How to make cutting out patterns more enjoyable Tips for sourcing fabric Home decor sewing projects without a pattern A few tried and true sewing tips for the beginning sewist An intro to starting a sewing business View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube. RESOURCES MENTIONED Sewing Machine Fun Linda's sewing blog posts: curtain alterations, tailor tacks, replacing a zipper, hemming jeans Lisa's wingback chair slipcover tutorial Check out Linda's eBooks to help you launch and grow your sewing business! ABOUT LINDA Linda has been sewing since her father taught her to sew at age seven! She made her first dress that year through a Singer sewing class and spent the next few years becoming proficient at hand and machine sewing, quilting, and tailoring. She graduated from Colorado State University in 1983 with a degree in Textiles and Clothing. In 1984, she designed and made her wedding dress. She has owned and operated a bridal sewing and alteration business since 1988. She has been writing a blog since 2009 teaching people all over the world how to sew and alter clothing and home goods for fun or profit. Colorado is home to her and her husband. They have two amazing daughters, a wonderful son-in-law, and three incredible grandchildren. CONNECT Linda Prenzlow of The Sewing Garden | Website