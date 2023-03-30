With over ten years experience making a home, author and mom of seven, Lisa Bass, shares her love for from scratch cooking, natural living and all things handma... More
182. Creating Rhythms of Rest and Connection in Your Family and Community | Sally Clarkson
I’m so delighted to bring Sally back on the podcast to share her wisdom and encouragement for mothers in every stage. We discuss Sally’s latest book, Tea Time Discipleship, all about the beauty of incorporating a tea time ritual into your life and home. This simple daily routine creates endless opportunities for personal refreshment, family discipleship, and cultivation of friendships. Join us for this rich, insightful, encouraging conversation with Sally.
In this episode, we cover:
What is tea time discipleship and why is it important?
How moms can build community with other moms through tea time
Where to start if you want to create new friendships
Making space for friendships in your life even during busy seasons of motherhood
Why it is important to restore your soul as a mother
How creating this rhythm impacts our children for years to come
Overcoming fear of vulnerability to pursue true fellowship
Tips for stepping out and starting a group of your own
Where to start if you want a mentor
How to grow strong friendships with your children
Ideas for reaching out when you have no idea who to pursue
Why getting uncomfortable and putting ourselves out there really matters
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES
Tea Time Discipleship by Sally Clarkson
Episode 154 with Sally Clarkson
4/27/2023
54:31
181. When Old-Fashioned Makes More Sense (How Vintage Ideas Can Make Modern Life Healthier & Happier) | Jill Winger of The Prairie Homestead
In our modern world, it is easy to accept all of the latest conveniences and innovations that are offered to us. At face value, they may seem to make our lives easier or better, but at what cost? Jill Winger has been asking these kinds of critical questions for many years, and this questioning is the basis for her upcoming book on how many of the old-fashioned ways may actually be superior. Our discussion is nuanced (we don’t throw out all modernity!) and serves as an interesting conversation starter as you weigh the costs and benefits of modern ways in your own life.
In this episode, we cover:
A historical perspective on the recent popularity of homesteading
Weighing the long-term costs and benefits of convenience
Factoring in the unexpected benefits of doing things the old-fashioned way
Deciding which conveniences to embrace and which old-fashioned ways to preserve
How to begin learning new skills when you feel overwhelmed
Looking with hindsight at the history of modernization and its impact
What modern conveniences we choose to live without
Learning new skills and pursuing goals with children at home
How to prioritize when your plate is full
Our perspectives on the rise of aesthetically focused homesteading content
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Episodes of Jill’s podcast: My Long Road Back to Whole Wheat Flours, Down and Dirty Meal Planning with Lisa Bass, The Rise of the Farmfluencer
Cheesemaking resources: Venison for Dinner & Cheese from Scratch
Pre-order Old Fashioned on Purpose by Jill Winger
4/20/2023
1:00:02
180. Getting Started with Food Preservation: Freezer Meals, Grocery Sourcing, Stocking the Pantry | Becky Jones of Acre Homestead
In the homesteading world, we place a lot of emphasis on sourcing food well and producing it at home when possible. With all of the hard work we put into obtaining high quality food, we have to have a plan for what to do with it! In today’s conversation, Becky shares about her process of preserving food using various methods: freezing, freeze drying, canning, etc. She also shares some practical tips about planning for and executing a successful freezer meal preparation day. We cover plenty of simple and attainable ideas in this episode; you don’t want to miss it!
In this episode, we cover:
Quick meals you can throw together without much planning or preparing
What to consider as you are planning for large batch freezer cooking
Finding the right containers for your freezer meals
Suggested methods of preserving for various foods
Pantry staples every from-scratch cook should keep on hand
Figuring out what your family eats most and stocking up accordingly
Ideas for sourcing food: what we buy from local stores vs. large bulk orders
Deciding what preserving method fits best with your tastes and lifestyle
Recognizing what parts of homesteading you want to prioritize
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES
Glass baking dish with lid
4/13/2023
54:16
179. Pursuing Minimalism and Conscious Consumerism in a Materialistic World | Stephanie Seferian of The Sustainable Minimalists Podcast
Many of us strive to live a more minimal lifestyle in order to simplify our homes and lower our stress, but minimalism can also be good for the world around us! In this conversation, Stephanie and I discuss what it looks like to become more conscious consumers as we continually minimize our homes. If you are on a minimalism journey of any kind, this episode will inspire you to contribute to a more sustainable world through minimalist practices.
In this episode, we cover:
What it means to prioritize sustainable minimalism
How our emotions impact our buying behaviors
Shifting our mindsets about the cost of what we buy
Where to start when sourcing quality clothing
Reasons to prioritize natural fibers over synthetic materials
The value of repairing items instead of replacing them
A sustainable minimalist approach to kids’ clothing
Navigating gift giving from friends and family in a positive way
Strategies for storing kids’ clothes for future sizes and seasons
Pursuing minimalism in your home when your spouse is not on board
Avoiding clutter in your holiday decor
How to adjust your mindset so you don’t continue bringing clutter into your home
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
4/6/2023
53:51
178. Getting Started with Sewing | Linda Prenzlow of The Sewing Garden
If you have a desire to begin sewing or improve your skills, you will love this conversation with Linda. Not only has she been sewing almost her whole life, but she also owns a sewing business and teaches people all over the world to sew via her blog.
We dive into the practicals of how to get started sewing, but also chat about why sewing is such a valuable skill to have, even in our modern world. Linda answers some of the most popular questions from beginning sewists like what projects to start with and what techniques lessen the learning curve.
In this episode, we cover:
Why sewing is a valuable skill to have in our modern world
What kinds of projects to start with if you are just learning to sew
Creative ways to save money on an expensive sewing project
Getting your child started in sewing when you don’t have any experience yourself
Providing your children the tools they need and giving them the freedom to experiment in sewing
Choosing the right sewing machine for your needs
How to make cutting out patterns more enjoyable
Tips for sourcing fabric
Home decor sewing projects without a pattern
A few tried and true sewing tips for the beginning sewist
An intro to starting a sewing business
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Sewing Machine Fun
Linda’s sewing blog posts: curtain alterations, tailor tacks, replacing a zipper, hemming jeans
Lisa’s wingback chair slipcover tutorial
Check out Linda’s eBooks to help you launch and grow your sewing business!
ABOUT LINDA
Linda has been sewing since her father taught her to sew at age seven! She made her first dress that year through a Singer sewing class and spent the next few years becoming proficient at hand and machine sewing, quilting, and tailoring. She graduated from Colorado State University in 1983 with a degree in Textiles and Clothing. In 1984, she designed and made her wedding dress. She has owned and operated a bridal sewing and alteration business since 1988. She has been writing a blog since 2009 teaching people all over the world how to sew and alter clothing and home goods for fun or profit. Colorado is home to her and her husband. They have two amazing daughters, a wonderful son-in-law, and three incredible grandchildren.
