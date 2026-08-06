Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
464 episodes
The Farmhouse Edit: Overwhelmed by Health Advice? A Simpler Approach to Fatigue, Food Sensitivities, Hidden Stress | Christa Biegler of Less Stressed Life08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.If you are feeling tired, foggy, reactive to everything you eat, and you’re not sure where to even begin, this episode is for you! I’m joined by Christa from Less Stressed Life to unpack some of the most confusing and overwhelming health topics moms face: sluggish thyroid, hidden stress, food sensitivities, and nervous system overload. Christa shares her holistic, systems-based approach to healing that prioritizes nourishment, nervous system support, and practical tools over endless restriction and fear. If you’ve ever been told your labs are “normal” but you still don’t feel like yourself, you don’t want to miss this conversation!
In this episode, we cover:
Welcoming Christa from Less Stressed Life to talk thyroid, nervous system health, food sensitivities, and more
How her own health journey shaped the way she helps women heal holistically
The “health triad” framework: chemical/nutritional, structural/environmental, emotional/energetic
Common issues women face—gut troubles, skin flare-ups, fatigue, and subclinical thyroid symptoms
Why many symptoms trace back to nervous system dysregulation and chronic stress
A story about stress shutting down digestion—how even nature couldn’t calm the fight-or-flight response
Defining neuroplasticity and the importance of training the body to shift out of stress mode
Simple tools for nervous system support—gratitude, humming, breathwork, nature walks, legs up the wall
Wearable tech to promote calm—vagus nerve stimulation devices like Apollo Neuro
How long-term stress depletes nutrients and contributes to hidden deficiencies
Subtle but telling signs of sluggish thyroid—cold hands, brain fog, fatigue, cracked feet, and hair loss
Why “normal” thyroid labs don’t always reflect what’s really going on in the body
The real root of many food sensitivities—gut permeability, poor digestion, and fear-based restriction
How over-restriction can backfire and increase hypersensitivity to everyday foods
Encouragement for those navigating Hashimoto’s, reintroducing gluten or dairy, or feeling stuck
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you for supporting the sponsors that make this show possible!
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Check out Christa’s podcast, Less Stressed Life
Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube
Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course
Gain the sewing knowledge and skills every homemaker needs in my Simple Sewing series
Turn your content creation dreams into a profitable business with my YouTube Success Academy
Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook
CONNECT
Christa Biegler of Less Stressed Life | Website | Podcast | Instagram | Facebook
Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest
Do you have a question you’d like me to answer on the podcast? A guest you’d like me to interview? Submit your questions and ideas here: bit.ly/SFLquestions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Farmhouse Edit: Debt-free living, summer sourdough, and what we’re skipping in the new house (+ more Q&A!)06/29/2026 | 56 mins.From laundry bottlenecks to housing market realities, I’m diving into your current questions in the midst of our busy build season. I’m sharing why we skip chore charts and budgets, how I fix sticky whole grain dough, and what postpartum has typically looked like for me. I also talk through common questions about our debt-free journey of homeownership, why two washers wouldn’t help our laundry system, and how we’re handling homeschool without a dedicated schoolroom. Plus, my go-to sourdough recipes this summer that keep us well-fed without keeping me in the kitchen all day!
In this episode, we cover:
Living in the fullness of a busy season and what it feels like to build a house while pregnant with baby nine
Chore charts and budgets? Not in this house— why intuitive, all-hands-on-deck rhythms work better for our family
Sticky sourdough solved: why flour weight and rest time make all the difference especially with freshly-milled grains
Postpartum struggles that I haven’t walked through myself but hold compassion for
Debt-free build questions and why I’m quieter these days about the specifics
An honest look at our journey through the housing market over the years and what younger families are really up against
Many of you suggested this, but here is why two washers/dryers wouldn’t solve our real laundry bottleneck
Why we are not adding a designated homeschool room to our new build as a large homeschooling family
Summer sourdough lineup to make our days easier— bagels, half whole grain loaf, and hamburger buns on repeat
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you for supporting the sponsors that make this show possible!
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Freshly Milled Grains Course
Modern Homesteading Conference Replays
Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube
Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course
Gain the sewing knowledge and skills every homemaker needs in my Simple Sewing series
Turn your content creation dreams into a profitable business with my YouTube Success Academy
Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook
CONNECT
Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest
Do you have a question you’d like me to answer on the podcast? A guest you’d like me to interview? Submit your questions and ideas here: bit.ly/SFLquestions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Farmhouse Edit: Breaking Free from Diet Culture: Joyful Rhythms for Nourishing Meals | Jillian Margaret Wellness06/25/2026 | 1h 3 mins.From calorie-counting culture to kitchen confidence, Jillian Hankins shares her journey toward joyful, nourishing meals made with real ingredients. We chat about embracing food freedom, raising kids who eat what’s served, and the rhythms that make homemade meals feel doable—even three times a day. With tips for balancing your plate, using seasonal produce, making simple sauces, and working with your natural energy, this conversation is full of encouragement for simplifying healthy eating and making it work for real family life.
In this episode, we cover:
Jillian’s journey from junk food to holistic nutrition
Growing up in diet culture and learning to enjoy food again
How real food helped her heal hormonally and digestively
Discovering the joy of cooking after growing up on boxed meals
Why calorie-counting and food guilt are giving way to freedom
Reframing dessert as a tool for joy—and for picky eaters
Teaching kids to eat what’s served with a two-bite rule and protein emphasis
Honoring where food comes from and why that shapes how we eat
Using seasonal produce and sales to guide budget-friendly meals
Building a simple balanced plate: protein, carb, produce, sauce
How sauces transform meals without adding complexity
Weekly rhythms that support homemade meals without burnout
Why Jillian always plans snacks and treats—not just dinners
Doubling dinner for easy lunches and prepping in pockets of time
Using rhythms that match your energy instead of fighting it
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you for supporting the sponsors that make this show possible!
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Check out Jillian’s monthly meal plans through her Simple Seasons subscription
Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube
Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course
Gain the sewing knowledge and skills every homemaker needs in my Simple Sewing series
Turn your content creation dreams into a profitable business with my YouTube Success Academy
Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook
CONNECT
Jillian Hankins of Jillian Margaret Wellness | Website | Instagram
Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest
Do you have a question you’d like me to answer on the podcast? A guest you’d like me to interview? Submit your questions and ideas here: bit.ly/SFLquestions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Farmhouse Edit: From Suburbs to Homestead: Building a Family Farmhouse Life | Melissa Ferguson of Our Friendly Farmhouse06/22/2026 | 1h 11 mins.If you’ve ever dreamed of leaving the suburbs for a slice of quiet country life, this episode will speak right to your heart. Author Melissa Ferguson joins me to share the real-life inspiration behind her new children’s book, Our Friendly Farmhouse—a sweet and whimsical reflection of her family’s journey from cul-de-sac to countryside. We talk about building a home from scratch, traveling with a big family, and slowly creating a homestead that feels peaceful, practical, and full of charm. Melissa offers encouragement and budget-friendly tips for anyone in the thick of building, dreaming, or simply trying to make thoughtful choices in the season they’re in.
In this episode, we cover:
Melissa Ferguson returns to share the inspiration behind her debut children’s book, Our Friendly Farmhouse, which tells a whimsical version of her family’s move from suburbia to the country
How a spontaneous land auction and a last-minute bid from her brother-in-law launched their homesteading journey
The process of building their home from scratch—leveraging her husband’s experience as a builder and funding parts of the project through social media brand deals
Reflections on the early stages of their homestead—living in town during the build, missing the land, and making daily visits to the property
A rich conversation about traveling with a big family—carry-on-only tips, spontaneous trips, dividing and conquering, and how animals (especially dairy cows) impact travel flexibility
Melissa’s best budget-saving build strategies: buying materials on Black Friday, repurposing gym flooring, and skipping high-end finishes in favor of upgrades over time
Thoughtful advice on design choices—prioritizing natural light, southern exposure, adaptable floor plans, and creating cozy, lived-in charm
Honest reflections on what she might do differently: adding a tornado shelter, skipping carpet, and not letting a gifted vanity dictate an entire bathroom design
Why they chose to build slowly, add animals over time, and prioritize flexibility over going “all in” from the beginning
The value of outdoor gathering spaces—daily porch coffee with her husband, chalk art and pickleball in the driveway, and simple spots that invite rest and connection
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
Thank you for supporting the sponsors that make this show possible!
RESOURCES
Our Friendly Farmhouse by Melissa Ferguson
Check out Melissa’s other books
Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube
Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course
Gain the sewing knowledge and skills every homemaker needs in my Simple Sewing series
Turn your content creation dreams into a profitable business with my YouTube Success Academy
Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook
CONNECT
Melissa Ferguson of Our Friendly Farmhouse | Website | Instagram | TikTok | Goodreads | Bookbub | Pinterest
Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest
Do you have a question you’d like me to answer on the podcast? A guest you’d like me to interview? Submit your questions and ideas here: bit.ly/SFLquestions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Farmhouse Edit: How we’re managing sleep, room sharing, house progress, and large family life in this busy season + more Q&A!06/18/2026 | 43 mins.Life is full right now—between preparing for a new baby, building our dream home, and navigating the everyday rhythms of raising a big family. In this Q&A episode, I’m sharing how we’re handling baby sleep, toddler bedtime battles, room sharing, and pool days with non-swimmers—plus a few thoughts on off-grid readiness, Instant Pot meals, and how I’m embracing this once-in-a-lifetime season, even when it feels overwhelming.
In this episode, we cover:
A real-life update on what it’s like building a house with toddlers (hint: it’s not relaxing)
Thinking about generators, drafts, and wood stoves… and what we’re actually prioritizing
Why I love heating with wood—and the cozy setup we’ve included in the new house
My kefir theory on baby gender (just for fun!) and whether we “tried” for a girl
Navigating toddler bedtime battles and deciding when to hold the boundary
My thoughts on babies and toddlers sharing rooms—and what’s worked for us
Taking non-swimmers to the pool: how I manage it and when I’ve felt too outnumbered
Where I land on sleep training, co-sleeping, and why I never feel like an expert
Why having another baby girl doesn’t really change our bedroom plans—for now
Our choice to go with cedar lap siding and lean all the way into that vintage feel
Why I’ll never be without an Instant Pot (especially on a busy, unplanned Monday)
Processing the highs and lows of building a dream home while preparing for baby #9
View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
Try my Instant Pot beef carnitas for a quick from-scratch weeknight dinner!
Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube
Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course
Gain the sewing knowledge and skills every homemaker needs in my Simple Sewing series
Turn your content creation dreams into a profitable business with my YouTube Success Academy
Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook
CONNECT
Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest
Do you have a question you’d like me to answer on the podcast? A guest you’d like me to interview? Submit your questions and ideas here: bit.ly/SFLquestions.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Home & Garden podcasts
- Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike HolmesHome & Garden, Leisure
- Frugal Friends PodcastBusiness, Home & Garden, Investing, Leisure
- Homemaker ChicArts, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Leisure
- Garden Girls PodcastHome & Garden, Leisure
- Decorating Tips and TricksArts, Design, Home & Garden, Leisure
- A Beautiful Mess PodcastHome & Garden, Leisure
- The Beginner's Garden with Jill McSheehyEducation, Home & Garden, Leisure, Tutorials
- This Old House Radio HourHome & Garden, Leisure
- BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine PodcastHome & Garden, Leisure, Nature, Science
Trending Home & Garden podcasts
About Simple Farmhouse Life
With over ten years experience making a home, author and mom of eight, Lisa Bass, shares her love for from scratch cooking, natural living and all things handmade. As a full-time blogger and homeschooler, Lisa also mixes in a little mom life and business tips.Podcast website
Listen to Simple Farmhouse Life, Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike Holmes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Simple Farmhouse Life
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.