If you’ve ever dreamed of leaving the suburbs for a slice of quiet country life, this episode will speak right to your heart. Author Melissa Ferguson joins me to share the real-life inspiration behind her new children’s book, Our Friendly Farmhouse—a sweet and whimsical reflection of her family’s journey from cul-de-sac to countryside. We talk about building a home from scratch, traveling with a big family, and slowly creating a homestead that feels peaceful, practical, and full of charm. Melissa offers encouragement and budget-friendly tips for anyone in the thick of building, dreaming, or simply trying to make thoughtful choices in the season they’re in.

In this episode, we cover:

Melissa Ferguson returns to share the inspiration behind her debut children’s book, Our Friendly Farmhouse, which tells a whimsical version of her family’s move from suburbia to the country

How a spontaneous land auction and a last-minute bid from her brother-in-law launched their homesteading journey

The process of building their home from scratch—leveraging her husband’s experience as a builder and funding parts of the project through social media brand deals

Reflections on the early stages of their homestead—living in town during the build, missing the land, and making daily visits to the property

A rich conversation about traveling with a big family—carry-on-only tips, spontaneous trips, dividing and conquering, and how animals (especially dairy cows) impact travel flexibility

Melissa’s best budget-saving build strategies: buying materials on Black Friday, repurposing gym flooring, and skipping high-end finishes in favor of upgrades over time

Thoughtful advice on design choices—prioritizing natural light, southern exposure, adaptable floor plans, and creating cozy, lived-in charm

Honest reflections on what she might do differently: adding a tornado shelter, skipping carpet, and not letting a gifted vanity dictate an entire bathroom design

Why they chose to build slowly, add animals over time, and prioritize flexibility over going “all in” from the beginning

The value of outdoor gathering spaces—daily porch coffee with her husband, chalk art and pickleball in the driveway, and simple spots that invite rest and connection

View full show notes on the blog + watch this episode on YouTube.

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RESOURCES

Our Friendly Farmhouse by Melissa Ferguson

Check out Melissa’s other books

Join my FREE masterclass to learn my 4-step framework for making money on YouTube

Master the rhythm of sourdough with confidence in my Simple Sourdough course

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Keep all my favorite sourdough recipes at your fingertips in my Daily Sourdough cookbook

CONNECT

Melissa Ferguson of Our Friendly Farmhouse | Website | Instagram | TikTok | Goodreads | Bookbub | Pinterest

Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone | Blog | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Pinterest

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