S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part Three) - Ch 3: Loss
Oh. My. Gods...
Episode Notes:
Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.
Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com
TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/
Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD
Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/
Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner
--------
2:06:43
S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part Two) - Ch 3: Loss
Now what?
--------
1:39:19
S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part One) - Ch 3: Loss
Shhhhhh!
--------
1:49:02
S01E37: And the Beat of Drums - Ch 3: Loss
We return to the Battle of the Gems!
--------
1:44:39
S01E36: To the Sound of Trumpets - Ch 3: Loss
And so begins the Battle of the Gems.
‘Girls who don‘t D&D‘ is monthly* real play D&D adventure from three girls (who‘ve never played D&D before), a Dungeon Master (who owns all the books but hasn‘t read them) and a handful of dice (they‘re fine)... Our heroes awake without a memory and it‘s all down hill from there. If you‘ve ever wanted to get started in D&D but didn‘t know how to do it - these are exactly the right people to join. Join us for our adventures in Kalee, a real play podcast of monsters, magic and memories! *It‘s more of a target than a guarantee.