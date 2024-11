And so begins the Battle of the Gems. Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM. Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We return to the Battle of the Gems! Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.

Shhhhhh! Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.

Now what? Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.

Oh. My. Gods... Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.

About Girls Who Don‘t DnD

‘Girls who don‘t D&D‘ is monthly* real play D&D adventure from three girls (who‘ve never played D&D before), a Dungeon Master (who owns all the books but hasn‘t read them) and a handful of dice (they‘re fine)... Our heroes awake without a memory and it‘s all down hill from there. If you‘ve ever wanted to get started in D&D but didn‘t know how to do it - these are exactly the right people to join. Join us for our adventures in Kalee, a real play podcast of monsters, magic and memories! *It‘s more of a target than a guarantee.