Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureGirls Who Don‘t DnD
Listen to Girls Who Don‘t DnD in the App
Listen to Girls Who Don‘t DnD in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Girls Who Don‘t DnD

Podcast Girls Who Don‘t DnD
Girls Who Don‘t DnD
‘Girls who don‘t D&D‘ is monthly* real play D&D adventure from three girls (who‘ve never played D&D before), a Dungeon Master (who owns all the books but hasn‘t...
More
LeisureGamesComedyImprov

Available Episodes

5 of 59
  • S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part Three) - Ch 3: Loss
    Oh. My. Gods... Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.  Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:06:43
  • S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part Two) - Ch 3: Loss
    Now what? Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.  Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:39:19
  • S01E38: Until Silence Calls Your Name (Part One) - Ch 3: Loss
    Shhhhhh! Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.  Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:49:02
  • S01E37: And the Beat of Drums - Ch 3: Loss
    We return to the Battle of the Gems! Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.  Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:44:39
  • S01E36: To the Sound of Trumpets - Ch 3: Loss
    And so begins the Battle of the Gems. Episode Notes: Alana is Morrigan the Sorcerer, Stacey is Kaa'Riin the Druid, Indy is Freya the Rogue, and Cory is your DM.  Website: www.girlswhodontdnd.com TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/girls-who-dont-dnd?ref_id=36359 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/girlswhodontdnd Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlswhodontdnd/ Facebook: https://fb.me/GirlswhodontDnD Discord: https://discord.gg/p5DrZNzDKu Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GirlsWhoDontDnD/ Intro Music: "It's just three girls" - Mia Stegner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:39

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Girls Who Don‘t DnD

‘Girls who don‘t D&D‘ is monthly* real play D&D adventure from three girls (who‘ve never played D&D before), a Dungeon Master (who owns all the books but hasn‘t read them) and a handful of dice (they‘re fine)... Our heroes awake without a memory and it‘s all down hill from there. If you‘ve ever wanted to get started in D&D but didn‘t know how to do it - these are exactly the right people to join. Join us for our adventures in Kalee, a real play podcast of monsters, magic and memories! *It‘s more of a target than a guarantee.
Podcast website

Listen to Girls Who Don‘t DnD, The Journey On Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:32:41 PM