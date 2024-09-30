About Girls Who Don‘t DnD

‘Girls who don‘t D&D‘ is monthly* real play D&D adventure from three girls (who‘ve never played D&D before), a Dungeon Master (who owns all the books but hasn‘t read them) and a handful of dice (they‘re fine)... Our heroes awake without a memory and it‘s all down hill from there. If you‘ve ever wanted to get started in D&D but didn‘t know how to do it - these are exactly the right people to join. Join us for our adventures in Kalee, a real play podcast of monsters, magic and memories! *It‘s more of a target than a guarantee.