386 | Not Minimalism

The Minimalists talk about what minimalism has to do with normal, everyday subjects like friendship, pets, history, meteorology, and entertainment. Listen to all 2 hours of episode 386 on The Minimalists Private Podcast: patreon.com/theminimalists Discussed in this episode: How can minimalism apply to most everyday topics? (01:54) Why do most people believe minimalism only applies to physical items? (05:41) What is epistemology? (08:51) How do we help loved ones move on from fruitless pursuits? (16:54) What is the difference between helping and supporting? (22:42) Why do you have an issue with those that can afford expensive things? (25:31) What does tire rubber have to do with minimalism? (32:02) How is brainstorming related to minimalism? (33:32) How do we get comfortable with bad ideas? (34:16) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support