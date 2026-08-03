The Minimalist speak with author Jon Acuff about whether procrastination is a type of hoarding, the difference between rest and hesitation, small actions that break the procrastination cycle, a popular decluttering rule that backfired on one of our listeners, and more!

Discussed in this episode:

What is "strategic apathy?" (2:06)

Is procrastination just another form of hoarding? (6:23)

Why do so many of us wait for permission that no one is ever going to give us? (11:05)

What's the difference between rest and hesitation? (20:53)

What's the smallest action someone can take today that genuinely interrupts the procrastination cycle? (23:33)

Right Here, Right Now: Joshua is going on a solo tour. (28:00)

Listener Tip: Is buying items in bulk ever a sneaky form of procrastination? (31:12)

Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists

Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast