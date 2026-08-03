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The Minimalists
Joshua Fields Millburn, Ryan Nicodemus, T.K. Coleman
Latest episode
353 episodes
- Joshua and T.K. talk about surgical decluttering, when more is better than minimalism, our favorite minimalist furniture brands, a new 14-minute decluttering rule, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Is expectation premeditated disappointment? (6:07)
When does minimalism stop solving the problem and start becoming the problem? (9:51)
When is more better than minimalism? (21:01)
Right Here, Right Now: Zoom calls with The Minimalists and Tom Cat's em(body)ment sessions. (30:21)
WWJO: What couch and dishes does Joshua own? (43:01)
Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists
Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast
- Joshua and T.K. talk about some simple rules for a humble home, small tasks with large rewards, surprising things a minimalist might own, why clutter spreads throughout your home, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
What is the cost of convenience? (0:41)
Is there hidden value in doing the "menial" work we've been taught to pay someone else to do? (11:17)
Right Here, Right Now: The How to Let Go Tour (39:58)
What Would Joshua Own? (47:03)
Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists
Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast
- Joshua, T.K., and Ryan talk about embracing minimalism after escaping from an abusive family, some of their favorite non-minimalist books, Joshua's new How to Let Go Tour, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
If intelligence is getting what you want, is wisdom wanting what's worth getting in the first place? (2:16)
How can I tell the difference between wisdom and fear, especially after escaping an abusive family? (5:00)
Right Here: Right Now: Joshua's first solo tour, T.K.'s new show, and Ryan's new restaurant. (22:08)
WWJO: What books are on The Minimalists' bookshelves? (24:45)
WWJO: What vagus nerve stimulator does Joshua own? (38:02)
Check out the Nuropod: https://nuropod.com/theminimalists
Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists
Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast
- The Minimalist speak with author Jon Acuff about whether procrastination is a type of hoarding, the difference between rest and hesitation, small actions that break the procrastination cycle, a popular decluttering rule that backfired on one of our listeners, and more!
Discussed in this episode:
What is "strategic apathy?" (2:06)
Is procrastination just another form of hoarding? (6:23)
Why do so many of us wait for permission that no one is ever going to give us? (11:05)
What's the difference between rest and hesitation? (20:53)
What's the smallest action someone can take today that genuinely interrupts the procrastination cycle? (23:33)
Right Here, Right Now: Joshua is going on a solo tour. (28:00)
Listener Tip: Is buying items in bulk ever a sneaky form of procrastination? (31:12)
Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists
Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast
- The Minimalists talk about setting down burdens that exhaust us, why it's so difficult to ask for help, the scientific benefits of infrared saunas, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
What happens when the person everyone depends on is the one who falls apart? (4:48)
Where do you struggle to ask for help? (26:20)
Right Here, Right Now: Very, Very Simple in print, and Clutter Counseling with T.K. Coleman. (40:07)
WWJO: What kind of sauna does Joshua have at home? (43:02)
Clearlight sauna contact: email Sage@HealWithHeat.com or call 800-317-5070.
Listen to the full Maximal episode on Patreon: patreon.com/theminimalists
Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast
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About The Minimalists
The Minimalists are Emmy-nominated Netflix stars and New York Times–bestselling authors Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus. Alongside cohost T.K. Coleman, they help millions of people live meaningful lives with less.Podcast website
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