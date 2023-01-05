The Minimalists are Emmy-nominated Netflix stars and New York Times–bestselling authors Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus. Alongside cohost T.K. Coleman... More
Available Episodes
5 of 365
390 | Organized Home
The Minimalists speak with professional organizer Kristen Ziegler about adding style to one’s home without adding clutter. Watch all 2 hours of episode 390 on The Minimalists Private Podcast. Discussed in this episode: How do we decorate our homes without adding more? (01:51) What do you consider “authentic style”? (03:00) How do we appropriately enhance empty rooms? (04:57) What can we do with cherished items that don’t fit our current design aesthetic? (09:09) How do you determine a space’s design potential? (11:13) What questions do you ask clients to discover their design needs and wants? (17:14) How do you decide on the best containers for your storage needs? (19:50) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support
5/1/2023
31:18
389 | Attached to Clothing
The Minimalists talk about feeling overwhelmed by clothing. Listen to all 2 hours of episode 389 on The Minimalists Private Podcast. Discussed in this episode: How do we ensure we have only the clothing we actually need? (01:45) What are your takes on clothing styles? (13:43) How do I appropriately appreciate the red dress my boyfriend bought me when I prefer all black clothing? (14:47) When will I finally feel I’ve minimized all I can? (27:15) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support
4/24/2023
31:44
388 | Money Clutter
The Minimalists speak with financial expert Ramit Sethi about wealth, money clutter, and investing with a minimalist mindset. Listen to all 3 hours of episode 388 on The Minimalists Private Podcast. Discussed in this episode: Why do minimalists invest if they already have what they need? (01:47) How do we determine our rich life? (05:22) If the opposite of love and hate is indifference, but I’m still mad, does that mean I’m still in love? (17:41) Do we need whole life insurance as an investment because of our high net worth? (28:32) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support
4/17/2023
33:02
387 | Desirelessness
The Minimalists talk about messy living, desirelessness, and attachments at their final Sunday Symposium. Listen to the Maximal edition of episode 387 on The Minimalists Private Podcast. Discussed in this episode: Introduction (00:11) What are the different kinds of desires? (23:23) How do consumption and creativity differ? (24:18) Why are we so confused regarding what we actually want? (27:30) How does social media incentivize discontent? (38:41) What are the differences between stated preference and revealed preference? (46:27) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support
4/10/2023
54:49
386 | Not Minimalism
The Minimalists talk about what minimalism has to do with normal, everyday subjects like friendship, pets, history, meteorology, and entertainment. Listen to all 2 hours of episode 386 on The Minimalists Private Podcast: patreon.com/theminimalists Discussed in this episode: How can minimalism apply to most everyday topics? (01:54) Why do most people believe minimalism only applies to physical items? (05:41) What is epistemology? (08:51) How do we help loved ones move on from fruitless pursuits? (16:54) What is the difference between helping and supporting? (22:42) Why do you have an issue with those that can afford expensive things? (25:31) What does tire rubber have to do with minimalism? (32:02) How is brainstorming related to minimalism? (33:32) How do we get comfortable with bad ideas? (34:16) Detailed show notes: minimalists.com/podcast Join The Minimalists Private Podcast: minimalists.com/support
The Minimalists are Emmy-nominated Netflix stars and New York Times–bestselling authors Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus. Alongside cohost T.K. Coleman, they help millions of people live meaningful lives with less.