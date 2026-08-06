Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting Podcast

If you’re dealing with frequent urination at night, it’s probably not linked to prostate or bladder health. Find out how to prevent nighttime urination by addressing the real root cause so you can finally sleep through the night.



0:00 Urinating at night and bladder health

0:43 Why do I wake up to pee at night?

1:22 Edema and frequent urination at night

4:43 Waking up to pee causes

5:55 How to prevent nighttime urination



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Frequent urination at night is often more than just a bladder or prostate problem. Many people produce one to two cups of urine overnight, and much of this fluid comes from what was consumed earlier in the day, not just before bed.



By age 80, nighttime urination affects most adults. One possible clue is fluid retention, which is often associated with elevated glucose and insulin rather than simply drinking too much water or eating too much salt. An edema test and a fasting insulin test can help identify underlying issues.



Gravity also plays a role. Fluid that accumulates in the legs during the day can return to the bloodstream while you sleep, increasing urine production overnight. Sleep apnea and certain medications can also contribute to frequent nighttime urination.



Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Bio:

Dr. Berg, age 61, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals and author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.



Disclaimer:

Dr. Eric Berg, DC, received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



*Dr. Eric Berg, DC, is not AI-generated. AI-enhanced elements may be used in this video for production purposes only.