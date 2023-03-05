Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting Podcast

Dr. Eric Berg DC, describes the truth about getting healthy and losing healthy weight. His area of expertise is in the subject of the Ketogenic diet, Intermitte... More
Available Episodes
The 9 Signs of a Carbohydrate Deficiency
Are carbohydrates healthy or not? Discover the top signs of carbohydrate deficiency.
Dr. Berg, 51 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional & natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government & the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The 7 Principles of Fat Burning.
5/4/2023
7:23
The #1 Best Food for All Menopausal Symptoms
Find out why it’s not necessary for women to experience symptoms of menopause, and discover the best food for menopause symptoms.
DATA:
https://bit.ly/3HtQqAT
https://bit.ly/3LPBHmy
https://bit.ly/3oUgyyu
Dr. Berg, 51 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional & natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government & the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The 7 Principles of Fat Burning.
5/4/2023
8:23
The Best Remedy for ADD/ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder)
Check out the best remedy for ADD or ADHD, and find out how to improve attention.
DATA:
https://bit.ly/3p15v6X
https://bit.ly/42fjkgf
Dr. Berg, 51 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional & natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government & the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The 7 Principles of Fat Burning.
5/4/2023
14:48
This Deficiency IS Why Your Digestion Is Screwed Up
Gain insight into a unique cause that may be behind your digestive problems and find out how to improve digestion issues fast.
DATA:
https://bit.ly/41X4co9
https://bit.ly/40Ze3sd
https://bit.ly/3p1Fvbv
Dr. Berg, 51 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional & natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government & the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The 7 Principles of Fat Burning.
5/3/2023
6:49
The Mind-Blowing Benefits of 4 Mushrooms
Start taking advantage of the interesting benefits of mushrooms. Check this out!
DATA: https://bit.ly/3NtsYI5
Dr. Berg, 51 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional & natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government & the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The 7 Principles of Fat Burning.
About Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting Podcast
Dr. Eric Berg DC, describes the truth about getting healthy and losing healthy weight. His area of expertise is in the subject of the Ketogenic diet, Intermittent Fasting, weight loss, and overall body health. He is the director of Dr. Berg's Nutritionals and author of a best-selling book on amazon.com, The New Body Type Guide. He has conducted over 4800 seminars on health-related topics. Dr. Berg’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels have close to 6 million followers worldwide and have generated over 1 billion views.