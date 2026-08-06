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Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting Podcast
Dr. Eric Berg DC
Latest episode
5280 episodes
- Can one exercise help lower blood pressure naturally? Discover a simple exercise that can help support healthy blood pressure and cardiovascular health.
👉 Download Dr. Berg's Free Daily Health Routine: https://drbrg.co/4tO9nV9
0:00 High blood pressure exercise
0:21 The wall sit exercise
0:45 High blood pressure in the US
1:00 Isometric exercise explained
3:09 High diastolic blood pressure
3:38 Benefits of lowering blood pressure
5:11 How can isometric exercise lower blood pressure naturally?
6:17 How to do the wall sit exercise
7:07 Wall sit exercise tips
More than 50% of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, and many don’t know it. High blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected.
Research has shown that the wall sit is one of the best exercises to help reduce systolic blood pressure. A wall sit is an isometric exercise, meaning your muscles contract without movement.
The wall sit exercise can lower systolic blood pressure by about 8 points, outperforming many other forms of exercise. If you have high diastolic blood pressure, cardio exercise may be more beneficial.
Reducing high blood pressure may also lower your risk of:
• Cardiovascular events
• Coronary heart disease
• Stroke
• Heart failure
• All-cause mortality
To help support healthy blood pressure levels, perform 4 wall sits in a row, holding each for 2 minutes with a 2-minute rest between each set. Repeat this routine 3 times per week.
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Bio:
Dr. Berg, DC, age 61, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book "The Healthy Keto Plan" and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices but focuses on health education through social media.
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
*Dr. Eric Berg, DC, is not AI-generated. AI-enhanced elements may be used in this video for production purposes only.
- When it comes to your health, most people try to fix everything at once. But there are 10 biological signals that control how you feel every day, and only 1 of them matters most to your body.
Take my free 2-minute quiz and discover which signal YOU need to fix first: https://drbrg.co/4tO9nV9
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Fill this out to be a part of the LIVE show! — https://forms.gle/X7hdvwt2GMDmPSTo9
Participants will be selected on Wednesdays, and an invitation with the unique link to join the show will be sent out on Thursday afternoon before the Friday Live Show.
Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg D.C. received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
- These dangerous ingredients shouldn’t be considered food. Discover why junk food addiction isn’t just an accident, how food engineering and artificial flavors influence cravings, and why some foods are designed to keep you coming back for more.
0:00 Dangerous food engineering
0:47 Artificial flavors explained
1:35 Microsalt engineering
2:48 Natural and artificial flavors explained
4:25 The blood sugar spike crash
4:45 Bliss point food science
6:37 Processed food dangers
7:50 How to avoid junk food
9:07 Food addiction and dopamine
👉 Get Dr. Berg’s Daily Routine as a free download: https://drbrg.co/4tO9nV9
Download the FREE Dr. Berg Junk Food Meter App here: https://drbrg.co/4fzmLIg
Apple Download:https://drbrg.co/4fPWDaW
Android Download: https://drbrg.co/4pOFToV
Junk food addiction isn’t an accident. It’s part of the design. Food manufacturers use food engineering, artificial flavors, and even texture and sound to make processed foods more appealing. Finely ground “microsalt” and carefully blended natural and artificial flavors are designed to deliver intense flavor and keep you coming back for more.
Many ultra-processed foods are engineered to be highly palatable without providing lasting satisfaction, making it easy to keep eating without feeling truly satiated. Manufacturers even research the “bliss point” to optimize taste and encourage repeat consumption.
Because these foods are designed to be difficult to resist, portion control can be a challenge. One of the simplest strategies is to avoid buying junk food in the first place and avoid grocery shopping when you’re hungry or tired.
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Bio:
Dr. Berg, DC, age 61, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book "The Healthy Keto Plan" and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices but focuses on health education through social media.
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
*Dr. Eric Berg, DC, is not AI-generated. AI-enhanced elements may be used in this video for production purposes only.
- Aging after 50 doesn’t have to be an uphill battle. Discover the single greatest marker of aging and longevity, how to work with your body to age gracefully, evidence-based longevity tips, and the critical role of mitochondrial health.
0:00 Aging gracefully after 50
0:38 VO2 max and longevity
1:26 Metabolic health explained
2:45 Aging biomarkers after 50
3:41 The truth about cholesterol and longevity
6:18 Genetics and aging
6:59 No energy for exercise
7:35 The top anti-aging supplements
8:28 Longevity tips
Download Dr. Berg’s Free Daily Health Routine: https://drbrg.co/4tO9nV9
🛒 Shop our clean, keto-friendly spice blends:
Foundation Pantry Live Fire Fajita & Grill Rub: https://drbrg.co/3RpFuwJ
Foundation Pantry Metabolic Taco Seasoning: https://drbrg.co/4xeymlJ
Aging after 50 doesn’t have to mean declining health. Research following more than 120,000 people over eight years found that VO2 max was one of the strongest predictors of longevity. VO2 max reflects how efficiently your mitochondria use oxygen to produce energy.
Supporting metabolic health is essential for healthy aging. Even when plenty of fuel is available, your cells can’t produce energy efficiently if metabolic health is impaired.
While high cholesterol is often viewed as a risk factor, research has linked higher total cholesterol with a lower risk of all-cause mortality.
Although genetics influences aging, lifestyle plays a more significant role. Supplements can be beneficial, but it’s best to focus on meaningful changes to support longevity. Regular long walks are a great way to support mitochondrial health and a longer lifespan.
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Bio:
Dr. Berg, DC, age 61, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book "The Healthy Keto Plan" and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices but focuses on health education through social media.
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
*Dr. Eric Berg, DC, is not AI-generated. AI-enhanced elements may be used in this video for production purposes only.
- If you’re dealing with frequent urination at night, it’s probably not linked to prostate or bladder health. Find out how to prevent nighttime urination by addressing the real root cause so you can finally sleep through the night.
0:00 Urinating at night and bladder health
0:43 Why do I wake up to pee at night?
1:22 Edema and frequent urination at night
4:43 Waking up to pee causes
5:55 How to prevent nighttime urination
🌟 Download Dr. Berg’s Free Daily Health Routine: https://drbrg.co/4db5q5V
Frequent urination at night is often more than just a bladder or prostate problem. Many people produce one to two cups of urine overnight, and much of this fluid comes from what was consumed earlier in the day, not just before bed.
By age 80, nighttime urination affects most adults. One possible clue is fluid retention, which is often associated with elevated glucose and insulin rather than simply drinking too much water or eating too much salt. An edema test and a fasting insulin test can help identify underlying issues.
Gravity also plays a role. Fluid that accumulates in the legs during the day can return to the bloodstream while you sleep, increasing urine production overnight. Sleep apnea and certain medications can also contribute to frequent nighttime urination.
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, Bio:
Dr. Berg, age 61, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals and author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
*Dr. Eric Berg, DC, is not AI-generated. AI-enhanced elements may be used in this video for production purposes only.
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About Dr. Berg’s Healthy Keto and Intermittent Fasting Podcast
Dr. Eric Berg D.C. — not a medical doctor. Educational content only; not medical advice. Consult your physician for diagnosis or treatment.Podcast website
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