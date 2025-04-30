Vaccine Myths Debunked: Measles, Ethics of Vaccine Testing and More
Join the Dr. Green Mom® VIP community! https://www.drgreenmomvip.com/ Dr. Ashley Mayer and Dr. Theresa Camozzi (retired) explore vaccine safety, the recent measles outbreaks, and the complexities of vaccine testing. They address common misconceptions, ethical considerations, allergies to vaccine components, and the role of VAERS in monitoring safety. This episode encourages critical thinking and informed decision-making around childhood vaccinations. Get your free measles handbook here: https://www.drgreenmomvip.com/measles-ebook
Empowering you to confidently raise your child the way nature intended. Featuring integrative treatment strategies, informed consent vaccine education, and bold conversations on topics others won’t touch. Unfiltered. Raw. 100% Real.