Vaccine Myths Debunked: Measles, Ethics of Vaccine Testing and More

Dr. Ashley Mayer and Dr. Theresa Camozzi (retired) explore vaccine safety, the recent measles outbreaks, and the complexities of vaccine testing. They address common misconceptions, ethical considerations, allergies to vaccine components, and the role of VAERS in monitoring safety. This episode encourages critical thinking and informed decision-making around childhood vaccinations.