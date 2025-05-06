Men don’t reach out to share what they’re going through or to check in on others. We all want and need that connection, so why do we live solitary lives?

About Authentic Connections

Men are dying at unprecedented rates (from suicide, drugs, and alcohol) and millions of others walk through life in pain. There’s an epidemic that no one is talking about – male despair. You feel disconnected from your friends and family, your work and community. You may appear happy, but inside you feel empty, lost, and lonely. You don’t dare complain because you’re a man and men aren’t allowed to. You’re not alone. Co-hosts and friends Jeff Singer and Nic Milani engage in extemporaneous conversation as they openly and authentically talk about the real underlying issues that drive isolation and loneliness. Having battled trauma, anxiety, and depression, they are living happier, more fulfilling, and meaningful lives through the power of connections and community. Season 2 welcomes a Distinguished Life Fellow with the American Psychiatric Association, Richard Gable, adding his professional perspective.