Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessAuthentic Connections
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Authentic Connections
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Authentic Connections

Jeff Singer
Health & WellnessMental HealthSociety & CultureRelationships
Authentic Connections
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • A Culture of Support
    They guys talk about a trip to India that provided perspective and deeply impacted concepts of family, community, and individual purpose. 
    --------  
    25:41
  • Emotional T-Rex Arms
    Men don’t reach out to share what they’re going through or to check in on others. We all want and need that connection, so why do we live solitary lives? 
    --------  
    25:28
  • Emotional Dissociation
    Men often don’t express their feelings because they are not connected to their own emotions, and it’s no joke. It leads to loneliness, depression, and even violence. 
    --------  
    23:52
  • The Shaky Trust Foundation
    Trust is the foundation of every strong relationship—whether personal or professional. Yet, many men struggle with building and maintaining trust with others
    --------  
    23:20
  • The Connection Between Happiness and Mental Health
    Dive into the age-old question: Are happy people naturally more social, or does being socially engaged lead to happiness?
    --------  
    20:22

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Authentic Connections

Men are dying at unprecedented rates (from suicide, drugs, and alcohol) and millions of others walk through life in pain. There’s an epidemic that no one is talking about – male despair. You feel disconnected from your friends and family, your work and community. You may appear happy, but inside you feel empty, lost, and lonely. You don’t dare complain because you’re a man and men aren’t allowed to. You’re not alone. Co-hosts and friends Jeff Singer and Nic Milani engage in extemporaneous conversation as they openly and authentically talk about the real underlying issues that drive isolation and loneliness. Having battled trauma, anxiety, and depression, they are living happier, more fulfilling, and meaningful lives through the power of connections and community. Season 2 welcomes a Distinguished Life Fellow with the American Psychiatric Association, Richard Gable, adding his professional perspective.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental HealthSociety & CultureRelationships

Listen to Authentic Connections, 10% Happier with Dan Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:52:23 AM