AFP: American Family Physician Podcast

Episode 242 -- November 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
Vaginitis (1:20), gaming disorders (5:00), injections or radiofrequency for chronic back pain (8:50), developmental dysplasia of the hip (11:30), resistance training for cancer-related fatigue (15:00), and peripheral artery disease (17:10).
20:57
20:57
Episode 241 -- November 2025 -- Part 1 AFP: American Family Physician
Disorders of puberty (1:30), caregiver-targeted interventions for childhood caries (5:40), perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution (8:00), iron deficiency anemia (12:50), amiloride vs spironolactone (18:00), and trauma-informed care (20:00).
24:01
24:01
Episode 240 -- October 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
Overuse of colorectal cancer screening (1:30), depression practice guideline (3:20), anticoagulation in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (6:10), slipped capital femoral epiphysis (7:50), left atrial appendage closure in atrial fibrillation after ablation (11:30), and venous thromboembolism (14:00).
19:28
19:28
Episode 239 -- October 2025 -- Part 1 AFP: American Family Physician
Uterine fibroids (1:30), community-based residency training (6:40), glucagon-like peptide-1 medications (9:00), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (12:30), intravenous vs oral iron (15:40), nicotine e-cigarettes for smoking cessation (18:10), and spooky health trends—are they real or fake? (20:10; music: Tocatta and Fugue in D Minor, Kevin MacLeod, CC-BY-3.0).
26:00
26:00
Episode 238 -- September 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
Lymphadenopathy (1:30), galantamine for dementia (5:30), parenteral agents for migraines (7:30), EpiSwitch prostate cancer screening test (10:40), vitamin B12 deficiency (14:00), and fezolinetant for menopause (17:40).
