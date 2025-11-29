Open app
AFP: American Family Physician Podcast
American Academy of Family Physicians
  • Episode 242 -- November 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
    Vaginitis (1:20), gaming disorders (5:00), injections or radiofrequency for chronic back pain (8:50), developmental dysplasia of the hip (11:30), resistance training for cancer-related fatigue (15:00), and peripheral artery disease (17:10).
    --------  
    20:57
  • Episode 241 -- November 2025 -- Part 1 AFP: American Family Physician
    Disorders of puberty (1:30), caregiver-targeted interventions for childhood caries (5:40), perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution (8:00), iron deficiency anemia (12:50), amiloride vs spironolactone (18:00), and trauma-informed care (20:00).
    --------  
    24:01
  • Episode 240 -- October 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
    Overuse of colorectal cancer screening (1:30), depression practice guideline (3:20), anticoagulation in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (6:10), slipped capital femoral epiphysis (7:50), left atrial appendage closure in atrial fibrillation after ablation (11:30), and venous thromboembolism (14:00).
    --------  
    19:28
  • Episode 239 -- October 2025 -- Part 1 AFP: American Family Physician
    Uterine fibroids (1:30), community-based residency training (6:40), glucagon-like peptide-1 medications (9:00), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (12:30), intravenous vs oral iron (15:40), nicotine e-cigarettes for smoking cessation (18:10), and spooky health trends—are they real or fake? (20:10; music: Tocatta and Fugue in D Minor, Kevin MacLeod, CC-BY-3.0).
    --------  
    26:00
  • Episode 238 -- September 2025 -- Part 2 AFP: American Family Physician
    Lymphadenopathy (1:30), galantamine for dementia (5:30), parenteral agents for migraines (7:30), EpiSwitch prostate cancer screening test (10:40), vitamin B12 deficiency (14:00), and fezolinetant for menopause (17:40).
    --------  
    20:22

About AFP: American Family Physician Podcast

Twice a month, faculty and residents of the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix Family Medicine Residency discuss key clinical points from each issue of American Family Physician (AFP). AFP publishes clinical reviews that help keep physicians current with advances in diagnosis and treatment. Contributing editor: Dr. Steven Brown.
