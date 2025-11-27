Why You’re Still Tired and Toxic: Dr. Jessica Peatross on Detox, Sunshine, and Cellular Healing

Ever felt sick, inflamed, or foggy for "no reason"? Dr. Jessica Peatross reveals why your body may be drowning in toxins and how simple detox habits can change everything.Dr. Jess is one of the smartest, most intuitive detox doctors I've ever met. Today, we discuss what's really keeping people sick and how we can heal. From sunlight to sweat to stress, Dr. Jess breaks down the simple, science-backed strategies that help your body heal itself. And trust me, she brings the fire.We get into her journey from hospital medicine to holistic health, and why she walked away from a system that pushes medications over true healing. She shares how sunlight activates your mitochondria, why your circadian rhythm is biologically tied to the sun, and how sunglasses and conventional sunscreen might be doing more harm than good.Dr. Jess also dives deep into how sweating removes pesticides, plastics, and heavy metals, and what it means when your body overheats without breaking a sweat. We also talk about the everyday toxins hiding in detergents, candles, air fresheners, clothing, cosmetics, and even on your phone screen.If you want to feel better, think clearer, and live cleaner, this episode gives you the roadmap."If you really want to have energy, you need to be charged out in the sun. And so I tell people, if you're privileged enough to move your body, you should lift weights in the sun. That's like two gold stars instead of one." ~ Dr. Jessica Peatross, MDIn This Episode:- The broken system of allopathic medicine - The sunlight as the ultimate healer- How to harness the power of sunlight- Sweating as one of the most powerful detox tools- How chronic stress and nutrient deficiencies can lead to disease- The three most important blood tests for overall health- Everyday household toxins that disrupt hormones- The truth about air fresheners, candles, and synthetic fragrances- The top 3 signs of magnesium and zinc deficiency