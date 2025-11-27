Powered by RND
Non-Toxic Living
Non-Toxic Living

Non-Toxic Dad - Warren Phillips
Non-Toxic Living
  • Why You’re Still Tired and Toxic: Dr. Jessica Peatross on Detox, Sunshine, and Cellular Healing
    Ever felt sick, inflamed, or foggy for “no reason”? Dr. Jessica Peatross reveals why your body may be drowning in toxins and how simple detox habits can change everything.Dr. Jess is one of the smartest, most intuitive detox doctors I’ve ever met. Today, we discuss what’s really keeping people sick and how we can heal. From sunlight to sweat to stress, Dr. Jess breaks down the simple, science-backed strategies that help your body heal itself. And trust me, she brings the fire.We get into her journey from hospital medicine to holistic health, and why she walked away from a system that pushes medications over true healing. She shares how sunlight activates your mitochondria, why your circadian rhythm is biologically tied to the sun, and how sunglasses and conventional sunscreen might be doing more harm than good.Dr. Jess also dives deep into how sweating removes pesticides, plastics, and heavy metals, and what it means when your body overheats without breaking a sweat. We also talk about the everyday toxins hiding in detergents, candles, air fresheners, clothing, cosmetics, and even on your phone screen.If you want to feel better, think clearer, and live cleaner, this episode gives you the roadmap.“If you really want to have energy, you need to be charged out in the sun. And so I tell people, if you're privileged enough to move your body, you should lift weights in the sun. That's like two gold stars instead of one.” ~ Dr. Jessica Peatross, MDIn This Episode:- The broken system of allopathic medicine - The sunlight as the ultimate healer- How to harness the power of sunlight- Sweating as one of the most powerful detox tools- How chronic stress and nutrient deficiencies can lead to disease- The three most important blood tests for overall health- Everyday household toxins that disrupt hormones- The truth about air fresheners, candles, and synthetic fragrances- The top 3 signs of magnesium and zinc deficiencyConnect with Dr. Jessica Peatross, MD:Website - https://drjessmd.com/Connect with Warren Phillips:Website - https://www.nontoxicdad.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nontoxicdad/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@nontoxicdadTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@nontoxicdad
  • How Antioxidants and Omega-3s Support Healthy, Glowing Skin with Dr. Mamina Turegano
    What if the secret to healthier, more radiant skin isn’t just in the products you apply, but in what you put inside your body? In this episode of Non-Toxic Living, Dr. Mamina Turegano reveals the surprising link between diet, inflammation, and skin health and how ancient wisdom combined with modern science can transform your skin from the inside out.Dr. Mamina, a board-certified dermatologist with a passion for integrative medicine, shares her unique perspective on skincare, the power of antioxidants, and the ancient wisdom passed down from her Japanese mother. From foods that support healthy skin to natural remedies like onion skin tea and banana peel facials, Dr. Mamina highlights the often-overlooked natural methods that can transform your skin’s health. With practical tips such as face massage, fermented foods, and omega-3-rich diets, Dr. Mamina emphasizes how even simple changes can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, ultimately leading to healthier, glowing skin.If you’re ready to bring ancient wisdom into your skincare routine and improve your health from the inside out, this episode is for you.“I'm a huge believer that your internal health is so important to your skin health.” - Dr. Mamina Turegano﻿﻿﻿In This Episode:- Natural skin remedies from Dr. Mamina’s Japanese mother- Omega-3s and fermented foods for glowing skin- Protecting your body from oxidative stress with antioxidants- Mineral sunscreens vs. conventional options for kids- Skin bugs and how gut health influences skin health- Dr. Mamina’s take on skin aging and the latest trends- Skincare advice for kids and the whole familyResources:Association of Facial Exercise With the Appearance of Aging - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2666801#google_vignetteNon-Toxic Living Community - Join the Movementhttps://nontoxicliving.com/ntc/vsl?utm_source=social&utm_campaign=podep3maminaConnect with Dr. Mamina Turegano:Website - https://www.drmamina.com/Connect with Warren Phillips:Website - https://www.nontoxicdad.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nontoxicdad/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@nontoxicdadTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@nontoxicdad
  • How Nasha Winters Overcame Stage 4 Cancer: The Power of Terrain-Based Healing
    Have you ever wondered what really causes cancer and chronic illnesses? Is there hope for healing after a cancer diagnosis? In this episode of Non-Toxic Living, Nasha Winters, a naturopathic doctor and integrative oncology expert, joins me to share her powerful journey of overcoming stage 4 ovarian cancer. Together, we dive into the truth about cancer and healing. Nasha’s story is a testament to the power of healing the body through natural, terrain-based approaches. We discuss how cancer and chronic illness are deeply connected to the environment around us, and how toxins in our food, air, and soil are playing a significant role in this crisis.But this isn’t about fear—it’s about empowerment. This is where our journey begins: questioning the narrative, understanding the true causes of illness, and rebuilding a healthier, more sustainable life for ourselves and our families. If this message resonates with you, share it with someone who needs to hear it.Why Early Detection Is Not the Same as Prevention“Things have to be big enough and loud enough to even detect them at an early stage. And so, if you're just waiting until something shows up, you're too late; it's already active and on the move. True prevention is about evaluating the whole terrain, not looking for cancer, but looking for things that could contribute to cancer.” - Nasha Winters, ND In This Episode:- Nasha’s journey to overcoming stage 4 ovarian cancer- A deeper look at cancer and what’s happening in the body- The power of healing through nature- Nasha's experience at cancer healing retreats - Why early detection is not the same as prevention- The #1 thing that fuels cancer…and determines the prognosis- What to do if you get diagnosed with cancerResources:Quantum Healing by Deepak Chopra - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0553348698The Metabolic Approach to Cancer by Dr. Nasha Winters - https://www.mtih.org/resources/bookThe Sheer Ecstasy of Being a Lunatic Farmer by Joel Salatin - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0963810960Non-Toxic Living Community - Join the Movementhttps://nontoxicliving.com/ntc/vsl?utm_source=social&utm_campaign=podep2nashaConnect with Dr. Nasha Winters:Website - https://drnasha.com/ Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health Website - https://www.mtih.org/Connect with Warren Phillips:Website - https://www.nontoxicdad.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nontoxicdad/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@nontoxicdadTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@nontoxicdad
  • The Dirty Secrets of the Textile Industry
    Have you ever wondered what’s really in the clothes you wear or the sheets you sleep on? In this episode of Non-Toxic Living, I’m exposing one of the dirtiest industries on the planet– the textile industry. From polyester fabrics to supposedly “organic” cotton, our wardrobes are quietly contributing to health issues we rarely trace back to what’s touching our skin.I uncover how microplastics, hormone-disrupting chemicals, and synthetic dyes find their way from your clothes into your body and why “eco-friendly” doesn’t always mean toxin-free. You’ll learn how even premium brands use petroleum-based dyes, flame retardants, and formaldehyde to make fabrics stretch, look soft, or resist stains at the cost of your long-term health.But this isn’t just about what’s wrong. I’ll share the brands doing it right, such as Harvest & Mill, Esmaee, and Namarie, as well as practical steps you can take today to detoxify your wardrobe. You’ll also learn about standards like GOTS-certified and how to find clothing and sheets that support, not compromise, your health.This episode serves as a wake-up call to anyone who wants to live cleaner, breathe more easily, and feel better in their own skin. Listen in to discover how to choose fabrics that love your body back — and why true wellness starts with what you wear.“The textile industry doesn’t really care about your health; it really doesn't care about your skin. It cares about profits.” - Warren PhillipsIf you find this helpful, please share it with a friend who cares about their health and the future of their family.In This Episode:- The dirty truth about the textile industry- Microplastics, BPA, and hormone disruptors in clothing- Why your “organic” clothes may still be toxic- The hidden chemicals in dyes and sheets- No to harmful detergents and yes to genuine non-toxic certifications- Shopping recommendations for the health-conscious consumer- Surprising studies on polyester and fertility- Building a healthier wardrobe that supports your biologyResources:GOTS-Certified Suppliers & Shops - https://global-standard.org/find-suppliers-shops-and-inputs/certified-suppliers/database/search Patagonia - https://www.patagonia.com/our-footprint/ Namarie Plant-Based Fabrics - https://namarie.com?sca_ref=9878722.h3KiLVCLC4QS NONTOXICDAD for 15% offAIZOME Organic Sheets - https://aizome-textiles.com/pages/ntd-lp Harvest & Mill Organic Clothing - https://tidd.ly/3WPLVIkNONTOXICDAD for 10% offNADS Organic Cotton Underwear - https://bit.ly/4elndqYNONTOXICDAD for 15% offNon-Toxic Living Community - Join the Movementhttps://nontoxicliving.com/ntc/vsl?utm_source=social&utm_campaign=podep1textileConnect with Warren Phillips:Website - https://www.nontoxicdad.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nontoxicdad/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@nontoxicdadTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@nontoxicdad
  • Welcome to Non-Toxic Living!
    Non-Toxic Living is a podcast for people who want to live healthier, more intentional lives — without getting lost in fear or confusion.Hosted by Warren, the creator behind @nontoxicdad, each episode explores how to reduce toxins in your home, food, and environment through simple, science-backed steps that fit real life.You’ll hear from trusted experts, learn from Warren’s own experiments, and discover small changes that make a big difference for your health and family.Whether you’re just starting your non-toxic journey or refining it, this show will help you make choices that feel natural, sustainable, and empowering.New episodes twice a month on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
About Non-Toxic Living

