The Wellness Illusion: How Gen Z Became the Most Health-Obsessed—and Unhealthy—Generation in History

They’ve got protein shakes, gym selfies, and “clean eating” hashtags—but behind Generation Z’swellness branding lies a silent epidemic. Despite drinking less, smoking less, and caring more abouthealth than any generation before, Gen Z is facing record obesity, burnout, and mental health struggles. What went wrong? In this eye-opening piece, Dr. Adam Brockman uncovers the hidden forces sabotaging young adults’ vitality—from influencer misinformation to digital overload—and reveals the practical steps needed to reclaim real wellness. It’s time to look beyond filters and “fitness challenges” and rediscover what genuine health really means.Dr. Adam Brockman answers caller questions