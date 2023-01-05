The mindbodygreen podcast explores the infinite possibilities of health & well-being. Hosted by founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob, each episode features a thought... More
483: Addicted to Drama? | Clinical psychologist Scott Lyons, Ph.D.
“Trauma is not the event. It's the response of how it gets stored," says Scott Lyons, Ph.D.
Scott, a clinical psychologist and body-based trauma expert, joins us to discuss how we all can recover from drama addiction, metabolize trauma, and break free of the stress cycle, plus:
- Scott’s personal story & professional work (~00:16)
- How to know if you’re addicted to drama (~07:16)
- How to tap into your reflective narrative (~12:40)
- When should you grow out of temper tantrums? (~17:50)
- How trauma gets passed down across generations (~24:00)
- How stored trauma can negatively impact your health (~28:13)
- How to minimize pressure & shame in the wellness space (~33:09)
- How to know if you’re hiding behind a wellness front (~38:46)
- How to live with less drama & stress (~44:44)
- How to stop social media from stressing you out (~49:09)
- How to identify weaponized empathy (~57:09)
- The most common dramatic archetypes (~59:59)
- How to raise drama-free kids (~01:12:58)
Referenced in the episode:
- Scott's book, Addicted To Drama.
- Take Scott's drama quiz.
- mbg Podcast episode #459, with Gabor Maté, M.D.
- A study on genetic markers for PTSD risk after 9/11.
- You Can Heal Your Life, by Louise Hay.
- An article on anger & virality.
- Learn more about the Vitamix FoodCycler Eco 5.
5/1/2023
1:18:11
482: The best exercise & nutrition tips for busy schedules | Jillian Michaels
“Stand up, don't sit, get your steps in, and we can literally accomplish miracles," says Jillian Michaels.
Jillian, a personal trainer who many of you probably know from NBC's hit show, The Biggest Loser, joins us to discuss everything she’s learned since being on the show, her best nutrition and exercise tips, plus:
- How Jillian’s wellness philosophy has evolved over time (~0:44)
- Why Ozempic isn’t actually a quick fix for weight loss (~09:36)
- What we’re still getting wrong about nutrition (~16:29)
- How your mindset influences your health outcomes (~23:24)
- Jillian’s foundational fitness tips she tells her clients (~27:19)
- How to get a good workout in just 10 minutes (~33:09)
- Red flags in a personal trainer (~36:20)
- Jillian’s serious back injury & how she recovered (~41:51)
- Jillian’s advice for those dealing with chronic pain (~59:35)
- How to recognize your personal pain triggers (~01:02:26)
- Why the wellness space often overlooks nuance (~01:08:11)
- The importance of broadening your health POV (~01:15:11)
- What’s next for Jillian in the fitness world (~01:21:34)
- Why you should listen to your gut (~01:24:21)
Referenced in the episode:
- Jillian's book, Master Your Metabolism.
- The Fitness App.
- Back Mechanic, by Stuart McGill.
- What's Our Problem? by Tim Urban.
- mbg Podcast episode #342, with Casey Means, M.D.
- mbg Podcast episode #458, with Robynne Chutkan, M.D.
- mbg Podcast episode #297 & #477, with William Li, M.D.
- mbg Podcast episode #445, with Scott Galloway.
- The DB Method & iTouch Wearables.
4/24/2023
1:25:39
481: How to slow down brain aging | Neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola
"You're preparing for sleep the moment that you wake up," says Louisa Nicola.
Louisa, a neurophysiologist and human performance coach, joins us to discuss how to optimize your brain metabolism, plus:
- Louisa’s background & personal health journey (~00:17)
- What is Neuro Athletics? (~01:49)
- The link between sleep & brain health (~06:24)
- How exercise impacts your sleep (~08:34)
- How to set yourself up for a good night’s sleep (~13:02)
- How alcohol affects your brain & how much you can drink (~15:37)
- Louisa’s best jet lag hacks (~24:14)
- Physical activity vs. exercise (~26:47)
- How aerobic & resistance exercise benefit your brain (~28:36)
- How exercise can reduce anxiety & depression ~36:40)
- The benefits of proprioceptive training (~38:43)
- Why creatine supplements deserve more hype (~44:43)
- How taking care of your brain also helps your heart (~50:10)
- How to know if you have a healthy brain (~53:56)
- Louisa’s personal nutrition philosophy (~55:20)
- How to optimize your brain regardless of age (~01:03:51)
- The future of brain aging (~01:04:56)
- Why we’re seeing such a high rate of strokes right now (~01:07:52)
- How to control your emotions by reprogramming your brain (~01:13:11)
Referenced in the episode:
- Neuro Athletics.
- Louisa's IG post on Alcohol consumption.
- A study on alcohol & brain damage.
- A study on melatonin supplement content.
- A study on supplementation & Alzheimer's.
- A study on lack of sleep & brain health.
- Louisa's NACC course.
- mindbodygreen's methylation support+.
4/17/2023
1:14:00
480: The longevity treatment no one’s talking about | Peter Attia, M.D.
“We're clearly over-nourished, under-muscled, under-slept, and overstressed. All of those things dramatically impact our state of health," says Peter Attia, M.D.
Peter, a Stanford, John Hopkins, and NIH-trained physician, joins us to discuss how we can actually eradicate cardiovascular disease, plus:
- Peter’s personal connection to healthspan & heart health (~00:58)
- The four horsemen that lead to death (~03:25)
- What’s driving chronic disease? (~06:37)
- What is ApoB & why is it important? (~11:26)
- Does exercise play a role in lowering ApoB? (~17:37)
- How pharmaceuticals can lower ApoB (~18:35)
- Why aren’t we talking about these heart disease treatments? (~22:36)
- The best lab tests to measure cardiovascular health (~31:39)
- The best lifestyle modifications for heart health (~36:36)
- Labs you should demand at the doctor (~39:01)
- Peter’s personal nutrition philosophy (~43:34)
- How to eat more protein every day (~46:48)
- Why exercise is the ultimate elixir (~53:09)
- What we still don’t know about cardiovascular health (~01:00:52)
- The power of grip strength for longevity (~01:03:24)
- How Peter views the future of well-being (~01:06:10)
Referenced in the episode:
- Peter's book, Outlive.
- Peter's podcast, The Drive.
- Research on PCSK9 inhibitors, Ezetimibe, and Bempedoic Acid.
- National Lipid Association member finder.
- SPRINT trial on blood pressure.
- STOP-Bang questionnaire.
- A study on exercise & mortality risk.
- mbg Podcast episode #466, with Don Layman, Ph.D.
- Maui Nui Venison Snacks & UCAN granola.
4/10/2023
1:09:46
479: Underrated foods for your gut & recovering from antibiotics | Vincent Pedre, M.D.
“No two guts are the same. So how can their diets be the same?” says Vincent Pedre, M.D.
Vincent, a board-certified internist and functional gut health expert, joins us to discuss everything you need to know about healing your gut, plus:
- What’s new in the world of gut health (~00:15)
- New research that changed Vincent’s perspective on gut health (~08:59)
- The link between gut health & mental health (~16:14)
- What people with the healthiest gut microbiomes eat (~21:25)
- How to recover your gut from a round of antibiotics (~24:56)
- Vincent’s favorite fermented foods (~27:33)
- Should you become a seasonal dairy eater? (~30:46)
- How mindfulness can enhance your gut health (~32:33)
- How to assess your own gut health at home (~36:56)
- How often you should actually be pooping (~38:09)
- The updated science on fecal transplants (~40:53)
- Vincent’s take on stool testing (~45:24)
- The future of personalized health care (~51:00)
- Why you can’t out-diet a stressed out lifestyle (~53:16)
Referenced in the episode:
- Vincent's newest book, The GutSMART Protocol.
- mbg Podcast episodes #364 and #52, with Vincent.
- A study on fiber vs. fermented foods.
- A study on fiber & stress.
- A study on depression & the gut microbiome.
- A study on Saccharomyces boulardii & the gut.
- A study on sleep deprivation & sugar cravings.
- A study on fecal transplants & metabolic health.
- Taymount Clinic, Genova Diagnostics, Vibrant America, & Diagnostic Solutions Lab.
We hope you enjoy this episode sponsored by Nerdwallet, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: [email protected]
