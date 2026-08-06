Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsAlternative HealthThe mindbodygreen Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The mindbodygreen Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The mindbodygreen Podcast

mindbodygreen
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
The mindbodygreen Podcast
Latest episode

610 episodes

  • The mindbodygreen Podcast

    661: Why structure is good for your brain | journalist David Epstein

    08/02/2026 | 53 mins.
    "I think structure is more liberating than it is stifling, and it often takes people losing it to sort of realize that,” says David Epstein.

    Epstein is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller Range and the New York Times bestseller The Sports Gene. He has master’s degrees in environmental science and journalism and has worked as a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and as an investigative reporter for ProPublica. He lives in Washington, DC. His newest book, Inside The Box, is out now.

    00:00 - Why constraints drive creativity

    06:35 - How mnemonics help you memorize

    10:31 - The power of low-stakes practice

    12:25 - The problem with youth sports

    18:56 - The constraints-led approach in elite sports

    22:25 - Good vs bad constraints

    25:39 - Constraints at NASA & Pixar

    31:07 - Why we always add instead of subtract

    35:02 - The dizziness of freedom

    41:29 - Experimentation as a practice

    45:19 - The importance of self-reflection

    49:02 - How to fix your fractured attention

    Referenced in the episode:

    Read The Athletic’s article about the constraints-led approach: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6665943/2025/09/29/sports-training-cla-coaching-wembanyana-ohtani

    For more about David Epstein, visit his website: https://davidepstein.com/

    Buy Inside The Box here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNDSKWMY/?/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20

    Buy Range here: https://www.amazon.com/Range-Generalists-Triumph-Specialized-World/dp/0735214506/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20

    We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The mindbodygreen Podcast

    660: Why adding more to your diet beats eliminating | Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MA, RDN

    07/26/2026 | 42 mins.
    "The diet you'll stay on is a diet that's enjoyable and not too hard,” says Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MA, RDN.

    Bazilian is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist, and Doctor of Public Health. She's authored multiple bestselling books, as well as contributed to a New York Times bestseller and a James Beard-nominated cookbook. She’s a spokesperson for Avocados – Love One Today and she’s a frequent nutrition expert cited in mindbodygreen articles.

    This podcast is sponsored by Avocados - Love One Today®. Visit LoveOneToday.com for free nutrition resources backed by science and tasty recipes to help you find new ways to add more avocado to your plate, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, a snack or dinner.

    00:00 - The value of the food we consume

    03:06 - Why dietary fat was misunderstood for decades

    07:47 - Nutrient density vs. calorie counting

    09:56 - Why 94% of us fall short on fiber

    14:26 - Heart health, satiety, & blood sugar control

    16:48 - Why the best diet is one you enjoy

    18:50 - Food synergy & nutrient absorption

    21:51 - Unexpected ways to cook with avocados

    26:58 - The glycemic load effect

    31:28 - Serving size vs. portion size

    35:41 - How to store avocados properly

    40:06 - 3 rules for moving the needle on health

    Referenced in the episode:

    The HAT trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34496276/

    Glycemic load study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2475299126000557

    For more about Bazilian, visit her website: https://www.wendybazilian.com/

    We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The mindbodygreen Podcast

    659: How to build a flourishing mind in 5 minutes | Richard Davidson, Ph. D.

    07/19/2026 | 50 mins.
    “Every human being comes equipped with the capacity to flourish,” says Richard Davidson, Ph.D.

    Davidson is the William James and Vilas Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Founder and Director of the Center for Healthy Minds. He is best known for his groundbreaking work studying emotion and the brain. A friend and confidante of the Dalai Lama, he is a highly sought after expert and speaker, leading conversations on wellbeing on international stages such as the World Economic Forum, where he served on the Global Council on Mental Health. In 2014, Davidson founded Humin (formerly Healthy Minds Innovations), a global nonprofit on a mission to make wellbeing real by translating science into action.

    00:00 - What it means to flourish

    05:48 - Using your mind intentionally

    09:46 - Why informal practice works just as well

    11:50 - A mindful walk

    14:21 - The biology of loneliness

    17:15 - The narrative you carry about yourself

    20:38 - Mental reps & neuroplasticity

    23:54 - Connecting purpose to small tasks

    28:25 - The free Healthy Minds app

    31:02 - How fast the brain actually changes

    36:48 - Inflammation, dementia, & longevity

    38:53 - Davidson's morning & evening ritual

    43:13 - Setting kids up to flourish

    44:43 - How a volleyball team connects

    Referenced in the episode:

    The Healthy Minds app: https://www.humin.org/wellbeing-tools/app

    For more about Davidson, visit: https://www.richardjdavidson.com/

    Purchase his book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1668066238/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20

    We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The mindbodygreen Podcast

    658: The most efficient path to better cardio | sports scientist Fraser Thurlow, Ph.D.

    07/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    "When it comes to high-intensity interval training work, quality is much more important than quantity,” says Fraser Thurlow, Ph.D.

    Thurlow is a high-performance coach, researcher, and lecturer with over a decade of experience helping people improve their fitness and performance. He holds a PhD in Human Performance, has published extensively on training, and has lectured at leading Australian universities in sport and exercise science. His work focuses on translating science into practical, evidence-based strategies that improve health, fitness, and athletic performance.

    00:00 - How to actually raise your VO2 max

    05:26 - Long vs short interval training

    09:00 - Heart rate vs. perceived exertion

    11:13 - Accurately monitoring heart rate

    13:12 - The sprint interval training protocol

    19:07 - A sample weekly plan

    23:58 - Working exercise into the day-to-day

    28:24 - Making the most out of supersets

    31:58 - VO2 max mistakes

    34:32 - How to train for HYROX

    39:17 - Foot strength & barefoot lifting

    43:37 - Overrated & underrated fitness

    45:35 - Fraser's sprint research

    50:40 - VO2 max vs. muscle for longevity

    Referenced in the episode:

    For more about Thurlow & his personal training, visit: https://stan.store/drthurlow

    Jan Helgerud sprint study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17414804/

    Vollaard analysis of VO2 max studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28079707/

    We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The mindbodygreen Podcast

    657: The science of art as medicine | behavioral scientist Daisy Fancourt

    07/05/2026 | 46 mins.
    “When we engage in the arts, it exposes us to a lot of emotions, which can have a tangible impact on the neurotransmitters released in our brains, the stress hormones in our bodies, and even the levels of inflammation in our immune system,” says Daisy Fancourt. 

    Fancourt is a Professor of Psychobiology and Epidemiology at University College London where she heads the Social Biobehavioural Research Group, and serves as the Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Arts and Health. She is one of the most highly cited scientists in the world, having published 300 scientific papers and won over two dozen academic prizes. She is a multi-award-winning science communicator and has been named a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and BBC New Generation Thinker. 

    00:00 - Art as the fifth pillar of health

    01:21 - The benefits of arts engagement

    08:10 - Your daily & weekly arts prescription

    09:35 - Why attention is the key ingredient

    11:12 - Visual vs. audio art

    14:56 - Making the most of a museum visit

    18:11 - Art for stress & mood regulation

    19:09 - Using art to wind down

    21:04 - Art & the brain

    27:44 - Prescribing art for anxiety & depression

    32:08 - Reconnecting with childhood creativity

    34:14 - Finding art in the every day

    36:45 - Biological evidence of art’s impact

    40:14 - Art for joy & exercise

    44:54 - The creative commute

    Referenced in the episode: 

    Greece’s art program for mental health: https://artonprescription.gr/en/  

    For more about Fancourt & her research, visit: https://sbbresearch.org/ 

    Buy Fancourt’s book here: https://a.co/d/03ypycB7 

    We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Alternative Health podcasts
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About The mindbodygreen Podcast
The mindbodygreen podcast explores the infinite possibilities of health & well-being. Hosted by founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob, each episode features a thought-provoking interview with a leader in the health space. Whether you’re thinking about changing what’s on your plate, how you move, or how you think, these conversations are sure to offer solutions in whole-body health.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness

Listen to The mindbodygreen Podcast, The Dylan Gemelli Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The mindbodygreen Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:03:14 PM
A company fromMADSACK