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610 episodes
- "I think structure is more liberating than it is stifling, and it often takes people losing it to sort of realize that,” says David Epstein.
Epstein is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller Range and the New York Times bestseller The Sports Gene. He has master’s degrees in environmental science and journalism and has worked as a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and as an investigative reporter for ProPublica. He lives in Washington, DC. His newest book, Inside The Box, is out now.
00:00 - Why constraints drive creativity
06:35 - How mnemonics help you memorize
10:31 - The power of low-stakes practice
12:25 - The problem with youth sports
18:56 - The constraints-led approach in elite sports
22:25 - Good vs bad constraints
25:39 - Constraints at NASA & Pixar
31:07 - Why we always add instead of subtract
35:02 - The dizziness of freedom
41:29 - Experimentation as a practice
45:19 - The importance of self-reflection
49:02 - How to fix your fractured attention
Referenced in the episode:
Read The Athletic’s article about the constraints-led approach: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6665943/2025/09/29/sports-training-cla-coaching-wembanyana-ohtani
For more about David Epstein, visit his website: https://davidepstein.com/
Buy Inside The Box here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNDSKWMY/?/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20
Buy Range here: https://www.amazon.com/Range-Generalists-Triumph-Specialized-World/dp/0735214506/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20
We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
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660: Why adding more to your diet beats eliminating | Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MA, RDN07/26/2026 | 42 mins."The diet you'll stay on is a diet that's enjoyable and not too hard,” says Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MA, RDN.
Bazilian is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist, and Doctor of Public Health. She's authored multiple bestselling books, as well as contributed to a New York Times bestseller and a James Beard-nominated cookbook. She’s a spokesperson for Avocados – Love One Today and she’s a frequent nutrition expert cited in mindbodygreen articles.
This podcast is sponsored by Avocados - Love One Today®. Visit LoveOneToday.com for free nutrition resources backed by science and tasty recipes to help you find new ways to add more avocado to your plate, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, a snack or dinner.
00:00 - The value of the food we consume
03:06 - Why dietary fat was misunderstood for decades
07:47 - Nutrient density vs. calorie counting
09:56 - Why 94% of us fall short on fiber
14:26 - Heart health, satiety, & blood sugar control
16:48 - Why the best diet is one you enjoy
18:50 - Food synergy & nutrient absorption
21:51 - Unexpected ways to cook with avocados
26:58 - The glycemic load effect
31:28 - Serving size vs. portion size
35:41 - How to store avocados properly
40:06 - 3 rules for moving the needle on health
Referenced in the episode:
The HAT trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34496276/
Glycemic load study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2475299126000557
For more about Bazilian, visit her website: https://www.wendybazilian.com/
We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- “Every human being comes equipped with the capacity to flourish,” says Richard Davidson, Ph.D.
Davidson is the William James and Vilas Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Founder and Director of the Center for Healthy Minds. He is best known for his groundbreaking work studying emotion and the brain. A friend and confidante of the Dalai Lama, he is a highly sought after expert and speaker, leading conversations on wellbeing on international stages such as the World Economic Forum, where he served on the Global Council on Mental Health. In 2014, Davidson founded Humin (formerly Healthy Minds Innovations), a global nonprofit on a mission to make wellbeing real by translating science into action.
00:00 - What it means to flourish
05:48 - Using your mind intentionally
09:46 - Why informal practice works just as well
11:50 - A mindful walk
14:21 - The biology of loneliness
17:15 - The narrative you carry about yourself
20:38 - Mental reps & neuroplasticity
23:54 - Connecting purpose to small tasks
28:25 - The free Healthy Minds app
31:02 - How fast the brain actually changes
36:48 - Inflammation, dementia, & longevity
38:53 - Davidson's morning & evening ritual
43:13 - Setting kids up to flourish
44:43 - How a volleyball team connects
Referenced in the episode:
The Healthy Minds app: https://www.humin.org/wellbeing-tools/app
For more about Davidson, visit: https://www.richardjdavidson.com/
Purchase his book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1668066238/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?tag=mind0a3-20
We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
658: The most efficient path to better cardio | sports scientist Fraser Thurlow, Ph.D.07/12/2026 | 53 mins."When it comes to high-intensity interval training work, quality is much more important than quantity,” says Fraser Thurlow, Ph.D.
Thurlow is a high-performance coach, researcher, and lecturer with over a decade of experience helping people improve their fitness and performance. He holds a PhD in Human Performance, has published extensively on training, and has lectured at leading Australian universities in sport and exercise science. His work focuses on translating science into practical, evidence-based strategies that improve health, fitness, and athletic performance.
00:00 - How to actually raise your VO2 max
05:26 - Long vs short interval training
09:00 - Heart rate vs. perceived exertion
11:13 - Accurately monitoring heart rate
13:12 - The sprint interval training protocol
19:07 - A sample weekly plan
23:58 - Working exercise into the day-to-day
28:24 - Making the most out of supersets
31:58 - VO2 max mistakes
34:32 - How to train for HYROX
39:17 - Foot strength & barefoot lifting
43:37 - Overrated & underrated fitness
45:35 - Fraser's sprint research
50:40 - VO2 max vs. muscle for longevity
Referenced in the episode:
For more about Thurlow & his personal training, visit: https://stan.store/drthurlow
Jan Helgerud sprint study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17414804/
Vollaard analysis of VO2 max studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28079707/
We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
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- “When we engage in the arts, it exposes us to a lot of emotions, which can have a tangible impact on the neurotransmitters released in our brains, the stress hormones in our bodies, and even the levels of inflammation in our immune system,” says Daisy Fancourt.
Fancourt is a Professor of Psychobiology and Epidemiology at University College London where she heads the Social Biobehavioural Research Group, and serves as the Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Arts and Health. She is one of the most highly cited scientists in the world, having published 300 scientific papers and won over two dozen academic prizes. She is a multi-award-winning science communicator and has been named a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and BBC New Generation Thinker.
00:00 - Art as the fifth pillar of health
01:21 - The benefits of arts engagement
08:10 - Your daily & weekly arts prescription
09:35 - Why attention is the key ingredient
11:12 - Visual vs. audio art
14:56 - Making the most of a museum visit
18:11 - Art for stress & mood regulation
19:09 - Using art to wind down
21:04 - Art & the brain
27:44 - Prescribing art for anxiety & depression
32:08 - Reconnecting with childhood creativity
34:14 - Finding art in the every day
36:45 - Biological evidence of art’s impact
40:14 - Art for joy & exercise
44:54 - The creative commute
Referenced in the episode:
Greece’s art program for mental health: https://artonprescription.gr/en/
For more about Fancourt & her research, visit: https://sbbresearch.org/
Buy Fancourt’s book here: https://a.co/d/03ypycB7
We hope you enjoy this episode, and feel free to watch the full video on YouTube! Whether it's an article or podcast, we want to know what we can do to help here at mindbodygreen. Let us know at: podcast@mindbodygreen.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The mindbodygreen Podcast
The mindbodygreen podcast explores the infinite possibilities of health & well-being. Hosted by founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob, each episode features a thought-provoking interview with a leader in the health space. Whether you’re thinking about changing what’s on your plate, how you move, or how you think, these conversations are sure to offer solutions in whole-body health.Podcast website
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