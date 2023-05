482: The best exercise & nutrition tips for busy schedules | Jillian Michaels

Order a copy of my new book The Joy Of Well-Being at thejoyofwellbeing.com! Referenced in the episode: - Jillian's book, Master Your Metabolism. - The Fitness App. - Back Mechanic, by Stuart McGill. - What's Our Problem? by Tim Urban. - mbg Podcast episode #342, with Casey Means, M.D. - mbg Podcast episode #458, with Robynne Chutkan, M.D. - mbg Podcast episode #297 & #477, with William Li, M.D. - mbg Podcast episode #445, with Scott Galloway. - The DB Method & iTouch Wearables. - Sign up for The Long Game.