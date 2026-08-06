“When we engage in the arts, it exposes us to a lot of emotions, which can have a tangible impact on the neurotransmitters released in our brains, the stress hormones in our bodies, and even the levels of inflammation in our immune system,” says Daisy Fancourt.



Fancourt is a Professor of Psychobiology and Epidemiology at University College London where she heads the Social Biobehavioural Research Group, and serves as the Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Arts and Health. She is one of the most highly cited scientists in the world, having published 300 scientific papers and won over two dozen academic prizes. She is a multi-award-winning science communicator and has been named a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and BBC New Generation Thinker.



00:00 - Art as the fifth pillar of health



01:21 - The benefits of arts engagement



08:10 - Your daily & weekly arts prescription



09:35 - Why attention is the key ingredient



11:12 - Visual vs. audio art



14:56 - Making the most of a museum visit



18:11 - Art for stress & mood regulation



19:09 - Using art to wind down



21:04 - Art & the brain



27:44 - Prescribing art for anxiety & depression



32:08 - Reconnecting with childhood creativity



34:14 - Finding art in the every day



36:45 - Biological evidence of art’s impact



40:14 - Art for joy & exercise



44:54 - The creative commute



Referenced in the episode:



Greece’s art program for mental health: https://artonprescription.gr/en/



For more about Fancourt & her research, visit: https://sbbresearch.org/



Buy Fancourt’s book here: https://a.co/d/03ypycB7



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