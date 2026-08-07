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Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

Turning Point USA
Health & Wellness
Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
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  • Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

    How To Glow Up Your Skin Without Botox & Filler + Wedding Skin Prep | @jamieanneaesthetics

    08/07/2026 | 1h
    Women spend billions chasing perfect skin — botox, fillers, lasers — and somehow there's always another treatment waiting 💉

    Licensed aesthetician Jamie McGuire spent over twenty years inside that industry, before her own health collapsed. We get into what the industry gets wrong on aging, inflammation, and hormones, and what it doesn't advertise: skincare isn't built to heal your skin. It's built to keep you buying it.

    Thank you to our sponsors!
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    Our Guest:
    Jamie McGuire

    Jamie's Links:
    Website
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    DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
  • Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

    What Cradle Cap Reveals About Your Baby’s Health + Reversing Childhood Illness | Beth Lambert

    08/04/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Half of American kids now have a chronic condition- that number was single digits when their grandparents were in school.

    Beth Lambert, Founder and Executive Director of Documenting Hope, has spent 15 years asking why today's kids are sicker than any generation before them. We get into the toxic load kids carry before kindergarten, why eczema, allergies, ADHD, and anxiety keep showing up in the same child, and the part almost nobody tells parents: a lot of this can be reversed.

    Thank you to our sponsors!
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    VOTE ONLINE

    Our Guest:
    Beth Lambert

    Beth's Links:
    Website
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    Documenting Hope Instagram

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  • Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

    The Great Recycling Scam: How Big Plastic Fooled America | Julia Cohen

    07/31/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Everything you put in that blue recycling bin? Most of it was never actually recycled.

    Julia Cohen, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Plastic Pollution Coalition, is here to explain the biggest PR campaign of the last 50 years — and why it worked so well. We get into the microplastics and chemicals now showing up in human blood, brains, and breast milk, the everyday items quietly exposing you, and what the plastics industry has been hiding from you the whole time.

    Thank you to our sponsors!
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    Our Guest:
    Julia Cohen

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  • Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

    The Teen Girl Handbook: Faith, Friendship, & Purpose | Rachel Jankovic

    07/28/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Rachel Jankovic — wife, mom of eight, and author of 'No Time to Be Dumb' — joins me with practical, biblical guidance for teenage girls AND their moms. We get into friendship drama, how to actually start reading your Bible, modesty without shame, physical affection, and what to do when you're the only Christian in your family.

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    Our Guest:
    Rachel Jankovic

    Rachel's Links:
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  • Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

    Glenn Beck: What They Stopped Teaching Your Kids

    07/25/2026 | 26 mins.
    Kids today can list every sin America's ever committed — but ask them why freedom is worth defending and you'll get blank stares 👀

    Surprise! I've got a bonus episode for you. Glenn Beck — founder of Blaze Media and one of the most influential voices in conservative media — joins me with a mission for America's 250th birthday: helping families rediscover the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and what freedom actually requires from us. Plus, he tells me the story behind his new dystopian novel, Chasing Embers.

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    Our Guest:
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About Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
‘Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark’ is a health and wellness podcast where each guest provides their own remedy to heal a sick culture - physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Apothecaries were the place where people would go for natural remedies, and Alex is restoring this concept by inviting expert guests every Monday and Thursday night at 6pm PST/9pm EST to share raw, unpasteurized truths!
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