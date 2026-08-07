Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

Everything you put in that blue recycling bin? Most of it was never actually recycled.



Julia Cohen, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Plastic Pollution Coalition, is here to explain the biggest PR campaign of the last 50 years — and why it worked so well. We get into the microplastics and chemicals now showing up in human blood, brains, and breast milk, the everyday items quietly exposing you, and what the plastics industry has been hiding from you the whole time.



Thank you to our sponsors!

GEVITI: Use code "ALEX" to get 20% off of your first purchase

PRIMALLY PURE: Use code ALEXCLARK for 15% off your first order

A'DEL NATURAL COSMETICS: Use code "ALEX" for 25% off first time orders

COWBOY COLOSTRUM: Use code “ALEX” for 25% OFF

BIRTHRIGHT: Use code "ALEX" for 15% off your first order

PRIMA: Use code "ALEXCLARK20" for 20% off a one-time purchase



Our Guest:

Julia Cohen



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DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.