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360 episodes
How To Glow Up Your Skin Without Botox & Filler + Wedding Skin Prep | @jamieanneaesthetics08/07/2026 | 1hWomen spend billions chasing perfect skin — botox, fillers, lasers — and somehow there's always another treatment waiting 💉
Licensed aesthetician Jamie McGuire spent over twenty years inside that industry, before her own health collapsed. We get into what the industry gets wrong on aging, inflammation, and hormones, and what it doesn't advertise: skincare isn't built to heal your skin. It's built to keep you buying it.
Thank you to our sponsors!
SAVA: Use code "ALEXCLARK" for 15% off
BRANCH BASICS: Use code "ALEX15" for 15% off Starter Kits
TECH WELLNESS: Use code "ALEX" for 15% off EMF-Free Air Tube Headphones
COWBOY COLOSTRUM: Use code “ALEX” for 25% OFF
BIRTHRIGHT: Use code "ALEX" for 15% off your first order
Our Guest:
Jamie McGuire
Jamie's Links:
Website
IG
Brand IG
YouTube
TikTok
FOLLOW ALEX:
Instagram | @realalexclark
Instagram | @cultureapothecary
X | @yoalexrapz
YouTube | @RealAlexClark
Apple Podcast | Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Subscribe to ‘Culture Apothecary’ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes drop 6pm PST/ 9pm EST every Monday and Thursday.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
What Cradle Cap Reveals About Your Baby’s Health + Reversing Childhood Illness | Beth Lambert08/04/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Half of American kids now have a chronic condition- that number was single digits when their grandparents were in school.
Beth Lambert, Founder and Executive Director of Documenting Hope, has spent 15 years asking why today's kids are sicker than any generation before them. We get into the toxic load kids carry before kindergarten, why eczema, allergies, ADHD, and anxiety keep showing up in the same child, and the part almost nobody tells parents: a lot of this can be reversed.
Thank you to our sponsors!
GEVITI: Use code "ALEX" to get 20% off of your first purchase
CROWDHEALTH: Use code “CULTURE” to get your first three months for only $99/month at https://www.joincrowdhealth.com
JOOVV: Get an exclusive discount on your first red light therapy order
A'DEL NATURAL COSMETICS: Use code "ALEX" for 25% off first time orders
ZEBRA: Use code "ALEX" for 10% off any order
VOTE ONLINE
Our Guest:
Beth Lambert
Beth's Links:
Website
Books
Beth's Instagram
Documenting Hope Instagram
FOLLOW ALEX:
Instagram | @realalexclark
Instagram | @cultureapothecary
X | @yoalexrapz
YouTube | @RealAlexClark
Apple Podcast | Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Subscribe to ‘Culture Apothecary’ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes drop 6pm PST/ 9pm EST every Monday and Thursday.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
- Everything you put in that blue recycling bin? Most of it was never actually recycled.
Julia Cohen, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Plastic Pollution Coalition, is here to explain the biggest PR campaign of the last 50 years — and why it worked so well. We get into the microplastics and chemicals now showing up in human blood, brains, and breast milk, the everyday items quietly exposing you, and what the plastics industry has been hiding from you the whole time.
Thank you to our sponsors!
GEVITI: Use code "ALEX" to get 20% off of your first purchase
PRIMALLY PURE: Use code ALEXCLARK for 15% off your first order
A'DEL NATURAL COSMETICS: Use code "ALEX" for 25% off first time orders
COWBOY COLOSTRUM: Use code “ALEX” for 25% OFF
BIRTHRIGHT: Use code "ALEX" for 15% off your first order
PRIMA: Use code "ALEXCLARK20" for 20% off a one-time purchase
Our Guest:
Julia Cohen
Julia's Links:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
YouTube
X
Website
FOLLOW ALEX:
Instagram | @realalexclark
Instagram | @cultureapothecary
X | @yoalexrapz
YouTube | @RealAlexClark
Apple Podcast | Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Subscribe to ‘Culture Apothecary’ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes drop 6pm PST/ 9pm EST every Monday and Thursday.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
- Rachel Jankovic — wife, mom of eight, and author of 'No Time to Be Dumb' — joins me with practical, biblical guidance for teenage girls AND their moms. We get into friendship drama, how to actually start reading your Bible, modesty without shame, physical affection, and what to do when you're the only Christian in your family.
Thank you to our sponsors!
ZEBRA: Use code "ALEX" for 10% off any order
GEVITI: Use code "ALEX" to get 20% off of your first purchase
PUORI: Use code "ALEX" for 32% off Puori Creatine+ when you start a subscription
CROWDHEALTH: Use code “CULTURE” to get your first three months for only $99/month
WILD PASTURES: Get an exclusive discount on your next order
JOOVV: Get an exclusive discount on your first red light therapy order
Our Guest:
Rachel Jankovic
Rachel's Links:
Instagram
Facebook
Book
FOLLOW ALEX:
Instagram | @realalexclark
Instagram | @cultureapothecary
X | @yoalexrapz
YouTube | @RealAlexClark
Apple Podcast | Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Subscribe to ‘Culture Apothecary’ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes drop 6pm PST/ 9pm EST every Monday and Thursday.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
- Kids today can list every sin America's ever committed — but ask them why freedom is worth defending and you'll get blank stares 👀
Surprise! I've got a bonus episode for you. Glenn Beck — founder of Blaze Media and one of the most influential voices in conservative media — joins me with a mission for America's 250th birthday: helping families rediscover the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and what freedom actually requires from us. Plus, he tells me the story behind his new dystopian novel, Chasing Embers.
VOTE ONLINE
Our Guest:
Glenn Beck's
Glenn's Links:
Website
Faceook
Instagram
YouTube
X
FOLLOW ALEX:
Instagram | @realalexclark
Instagram | @cultureapothecary
X | @yoalexrapz
YouTube | @RealAlexClark
Apple Podcast | Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Subscribe to ‘Culture Apothecary’ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes drop 6pm PST/ 9pm EST every Monday and Thursday.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always talk to a qualified healthcare professional for any health-related questions or decisions.
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About Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
‘Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark’ is a health and wellness podcast where each guest provides their own remedy to heal a sick culture - physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Apothecaries were the place where people would go for natural remedies, and Alex is restoring this concept by inviting expert guests every Monday and Thursday night at 6pm PST/9pm EST to share raw, unpasteurized truths!Podcast website
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