Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark

Hear interviews from Hollywood celebrities, experts, true crime survivors, and the most interesting people you’ve never heard of as they share their gripping pe... More
Available Episodes
5 of 88
“Kids Aren’t Broken, Our Understanding Of Them Is.” - With Gen-Z Whisperer Tracey Martin
If you're Gen-Z yourself–or a parent of someone in Generation Z– @officiallytraceymartin is here to explain what motivates Zoomers, what their biggest obstacles are, how to communicate with them, and help them find their purpose. She is a transformational life coach whose speciality is the iGeneration. Need help choosing a career? How to set healthy boundaries? Nail a job interview? She's got you covered.Connect with Tracey & her resources HERE!
5/5/2023
49:53
“We Were Scammed: The Food Pyramid Farce.” - Taking On Big Food With Denise Minger
After absolutely WRECKING her own health by becoming a vegan as a child, author and journalist, Denise Minger, set her sights on investigating Big Food. From tearing apart the questionable origins of the Food Pyramid, to proving fallacies within veganism, she found herself to be enemy number one of the food industry. She's here to tell us that food journeys are deeply personal and no diet is one-size fits all. Find Denise & Death By Food Pyramid HERE!
4/28/2023
1:10:30
“Trash Island is FAKE & GMOs Aren’t THAT Bad?” - Debunking Climate Change With Dr. Patrick Moore
He used to be one of the biggest environmentalists in the world… until he realized it was all made-up "science." 🤯 👨🏻🔬 Now, Dr. Patrick Moore is setting the record straight on climate change and also GMOs…to Alex's dismay. In this conversation, Dr. Patrick really challenges Alex's beliefs surrounding Big Food! Who's side are you on? 🤔Find Dr. Patrick Moore HERE!
4/21/2023
59:11
“There’s No Such Thing As Bad Weather.” - Scandinavian Parenting With Linda Åkeson McGurk
Would you let your kid eat dirt? Would you feel comfortable with teaching a toddler to start a fire? What about leaving your newborn outside in subzero temperatures to nap? These are all very normal aspects of parenting in Scandinavian culture. So, Alex Clark invited Linda McGurk (aka @rainorshinemamma) – author of "There's No Such Thing A Bad Weather" – on The Spillover to discuss a parenting style so polarizing in the United States, women have had CPS called on them for practicing it! This insightful conversation covers forest schools, risky play, how to dress a baby to spend long periods in the cold, and why prioritizing outdoor time is the best thing you can do for your children.Find Linda McGurk HERE!
4/14/2023
1:08:57
“Antichrists: There Will Be Many.” - The End Times With Theologian Samuel Sey
What's actually going to happen in the End Times? It's not a question of if it's going to happen, but when and how? 😰 Are we living in the End Times already? 👀 What should we be looking for when it comes to spotting the Antichrist? 😧 According to Scripture, is the Antichrist more likely to be a conservative or a leftist? ☁️✨ Will we know people in Heaven and have our same personalities & talents?These are some of the theological & eschatological questions Alex Clark dives into with Samuel Sey aka @SlowToWrite. Some of the conversation shocked Alex because it covered details she had never heard before… This is an Easter weekend conversation Christians, non-Christians and those questioning their faith do not want to miss.You can find Samuel Sey's words, socials and podcast updates HERE!
