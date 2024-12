731. Healing Adornments, Spiritual Practices + Karmic Love with Savannah King

In this episode, Krista welcomes Savannah King, a healer + goldsmith, to dive deep into the mesmerizing world of jewelry + spiritual adornment. Savannah shares her sacred wisdom on turning everyday adornments into intentional, soul-nourishing rituals. Ahead, Savannah guides us through the magical symbolism behind different rings + fingers, drawing from Vedic + Taoist traditions. She also lends her insights into archetypes and the feminine power of sirens, leaving you feeling inspired + connected to your inner goddess. From karmic relationships + divine unions to the importance of self-love + the power of spiritual guardians, Krista + Savannah unpack the energetics behind different romantic connections. Plus, discover how the elements in different gemstones play a transformative role in our lives. We also talk about: How diamonds symbolize power + transformation The magic meanings behind the ring + pinky fingers Krista's Vedic jewelry experiences + intention-setting practices Ethical considerations in choosing gemstones + jewelry Energy clearing methods for your beloved accessories Embracing childlike joy + play in relationships Savannah's personal journey with karmic connections The significance of sapphire in spiritual + romantic transformations The colorful world of stones + their chakra connections Resources: Website: www.savannahking.com Use code ALMOST30 for 10% off sitewide.¬† Instagram: @savannahkingjewelry