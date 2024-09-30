734. Homemaking + Feminine Leadership: Why Women Are Returning To Their Roots
Welcome to another solo episode where Lindsey dives deep into the soulful art of feminine leadership within the home. She reflects on her journey from girl boss era to embracing the magical, almost supernatural gifts women bring to their families.
Ahead, Lindsey unravels the significance of intuitive leadership, empathy, and the beauty of imperfection. She also touches on the challenges of balancing societal expectations with personal growth and the underrated value of homemaking.
Discover how her experiences have shaped a new perspective on being a supportive, nurturing force in the household dynamic. Whether you're a mom, a partner, or a single powerhouse, Lindsey offers wisdom on how even the smallest acts of care can make a cosmic impact.
We also talk about:
How intuitive hits can guide big life decisions
Balancing leadership roles with your partner
Using emotional intelligence to nurture family bonds
Fluidity + adaptability as essential feminine traits
Overcoming perfectionism to foster a collaborative home
Debunking the "50/50" myth in household responsibilities
Shedding the negative stigma around traditional roles
Owning your role as the CEO of your home
How motherhood will sharpen your intuition
Resources:
Instagram: @lindseysimcik
Pre-order our book, Almost 30: A Definitive Guide To A Life You Love For The Next Decade and Beyond, here: http://bit.ly/Almost30Book.
--------
27:29
733. Everything You DIDN’T Know About Sleep, Exercise + Detoxification with Chervin Jafarieh
In part two of our enlightening conversation with Chervin Jafarieh, K+L discover more functional health tips to live more vibrantly. Learn about the power of optimal sleep environments, the impact of different workouts, and why mystical retreats are key to elevating your consciousness.
Ahead, Chervin explains why cooler bedrooms, minimal EMFs, and early bedtimes are key to unlocking rejuvenation through the glymphatic system in your brain. Plus, understand why tapping into a child-like sense of wonder and allowing room for magical beliefs can keep you vibrantly alive.
Curious about whether HIIT is the workout for you? Chervin reveals why intense bursts of sprinting or weightlifting can work wonders for longevity, as well as harmonize your sleep patterns. If you’re on a mission to optimize your health and supercharge your spirituality, this is the episode for you!
We also talk about:
Detaching from air conditioning for better health
The magic of HEPA filters + optimal sleep temperatures
How traditional sleep practices can fine-tune your energy fields
The potential of a societal "kaboom" to shift us into a better reality
Best supplements for brain health + anxiety reduction
Exploring gender differences in exercise response + hormone cycles
How community connections enhance longevity + purpose
Resources:
SHOP CYMBIOTIKA - Visit Cymbiotika.com/ALMOST30 for 20% off sitewide
LEARN MORE - Cymbiotika.com/pages/about-us
FOLLOW CHERVIN: @chervin333
Pre-order our book, Almost 30: A Definitive Guide To A Life You Love For The Next Decade and Beyond, here: http://bit.ly/Almost30Book.
--------
1:06:30
732. Look For These Signs of an Emotionally Healthy Man When Dating
Get ready to dance with the masculine + feminine energies with our guest, GS Youngblood, acclaimed author of the groundbreaking book, The Masculine in Relationship! In this episode, we explore how men can tap into their masculine core to create fulfilling, balanced relationships.
Ahead, Krista + GS also delve into the age-old "nice guy" versus "bad boy" debate. They chat about the allure of the mix of light + darkness in partners and why this dynamic is so seductive. Plus, find out why Krista believes playful communication is key + how to balance it with directness.
If your relationship is in need of a little redirection, GS lays out the three essential elements of the Masculine Blueprint: responding versus reacting, providing structure, and creating emotional safety. Discover how simple shifts can radically transform the intimacy and trust in your relationship!
We also talk about:
The significance of emotional safety over financial security
How women's emotional range can be misinterpreted by men
The impact of unmet financial expectations on relationships
GS’ advice for expressing feelings without creating blame
The importance of men joining supportive, growth-focused men's groups
Why men need to address emotions before factual details in conflicts
Krista's take on how successful women navigate romantic relationships
Playful communication tactics to improve emotional connection
Resources:
Facebook: GS Youngblood
Instagram: @gsyoungbloodmir
YouTube: GS Youngblood
Website: https://www.gsyoungblood.com/
Pre-order our book, Almost 30: A Definitive Guide To A Life You Love For The Next Decade and Beyond, here: http://bit.ly/Almost30Book.
--------
1:29:52
731. Healing Adornments, Spiritual Practices + Karmic Love with Savannah King
In this episode, Krista welcomes Savannah King, a healer + goldsmith, to dive deep into the mesmerizing world of jewelry + spiritual adornment. Savannah shares her sacred wisdom on turning everyday adornments into intentional, soul-nourishing rituals.
Ahead, Savannah guides us through the magical symbolism behind different rings + fingers, drawing from Vedic + Taoist traditions. She also lends her insights into archetypes and the feminine power of sirens, leaving you feeling inspired + connected to your inner goddess.
From karmic relationships + divine unions to the importance of self-love + the power of spiritual guardians, Krista + Savannah unpack the energetics behind different romantic connections. Plus, discover how the elements in different gemstones play a transformative role in our lives.
We also talk about:
How diamonds symbolize power + transformation
The magic meanings behind the ring + pinky fingers
Krista's Vedic jewelry experiences + intention-setting practices
Ethical considerations in choosing gemstones + jewelry
Energy clearing methods for your beloved accessories
Embracing childlike joy + play in relationships
Savannah's personal journey with karmic connections
The significance of sapphire in spiritual + romantic transformations
The colorful world of stones + their chakra connections
Resources:
Website: www.savannahking.com
Use code ALMOST30 for 10% off sitewide.
Instagram: @savannahkingjewelry
Pre-order our book, Almost 30: A Definitive Guide To A Life You Love For The Next Decade and Beyond, here: http://bit.ly/Almost30Book.
--------
2:02:08
730. Why Entrepreneurship is a Spiritual Journey + How To Take Care of Yourself with Jess Sepel
In this episode, the amazing Jess Sepel of JSHealth passionately challenges the widespread belief that life should be a smooth ride. Instead, she gets real about navigating life’s highs + lows, how she manages to run a successful business, and why her wellness practices are non-negotiable.
Ahead, explore Jess’ commitment to top-notch quality vitamins, especially when it comes to sustainability and superior ingredients like fish oil + magnesium glycinate. Jess + Krista also discuss being female founders and how they embrace the label of "being difficult" as a good thing!
The ladies cover everything from hair health mishaps to life-changing wellness rituals and even entrepreneurial tips. Plus, get the inside scoop on Jess’ morning + evening routines, from beetroot juice to Epsom salt baths! From wellness to business, this is one for the ladies who love to do it all!
We also talk about:
The powerful role of magnesium + why so many people are deficient
The impact of social media on mental health + setting boundaries
Practicing positive body image in a world full of filters + fad diets
Balancing work-from-home life + maintaining romantic relationships
The magic of small fish oil sources + marine collagen for health
How setting boundaries and saying "no" can be empowering
The importance of intuition + authenticity when following influencers
Resources:
www.jshealthvitamins.com
Instagram: @jshealth
Instagram: @jshealthvitamins
Pre-order our book, Almost 30: A Definitive Guide To A Life You Love For The Next Decade and Beyond, here: http://bit.ly/Almost30Book.
Welcome to Almost 30 - a supportive space to fuel your conscious evolution. Join us, LA-based best friends Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, for heart-centered, hilarious conversations and real, raw, impactful interviews with brilliant guests. We dive deep into topics like modern spirituality to health and wellness, aliens to entrepreneurship, social justice, and self development. With every episode, our mission is to empower you, expand what you think is possible and, make you laugh - a lot. We are honest, open, and above all, human. We are committed to learning right alongside you in real time so we can all find growth in every moment together. With millions of listeners around the world, Almost 30 has grown from a pioneering leader in the podcast space to a highly engaged global community. #Almost30Nation is full of purposeful dreamers who are curious, passionate, and constantly seeking growth in every aspect of our lives. Join us for new episodes every Tuesday + Thursday! This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Chartable - https://chartable.com/privacy Podsights - https://podsights.com/privacy