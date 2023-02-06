The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW

S3 Ep43: Life With and Without the Baggage of Chronic Stress and Anxiety

Anxiety, stress, overwhelm, and worry are natural and normal and many of us have them in spades. But let's consider, today, what it would be like to live each day doing the work necessary to quiet them. This is what I have been doing for the past year, and the result are pretty extraordinary. Today on this solo pod, I share with you the things that have been contributing to the potential for TONS of anxiety and stress in my life, and the ways in which this work has quelled them. I love to hop on and share my life's lessons with you. I hope it gives you some perspective on your own struggles! much love xoxox n.