The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW

Nicole J. Sachs, LCSW is a speaker, writer, and psychotherapist who has dedicated her life and her practice to the treatment of chronic pain and conditions. She...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 235
S3 Ep43: Life With and Without the Baggage of Chronic Stress and Anxiety
Anxiety, stress, overwhelm, and worry are natural and normal and many of us have them in spades. But let's consider, today, what it would be like to live each day doing the work necessary to quiet them. This is what I have been doing for the past year, and the result are pretty extraordinary. Today on this solo pod, I share with you the things that have been contributing to the potential for TONS of anxiety and stress in my life, and the ways in which this work has quelled them. I love to hop on and share my life's lessons with you. I hope it gives you some perspective on your own struggles! much love xoxox n.
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
Purchase Migraine Deep Dive Recording!
Sign up for my Membership Community on my Website (3 hour ZOOM with me once a month and separate monthly Q&A Hang with me alongside private online community where I answer your personal questions):
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/
Get 50% off the Curable App:
www.getcurable.com/nicole
Leave us a message on SpeakPipe! www.speakpipe.com/NicoleSachs
New podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst. Find her here: Insta - @musicfurst and all her amazing music credits here - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3895994/
Past virtual retreats recordings available for sale now on my website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/buy-retreat-recordings
FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN course:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/course
FREEDOM FROM AN ANXIOUS LIFE course:
Click here for all the details and to purchase!
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
If you are interested in supporting the many free resources I offer to get this message to the global community, please consider donating to my cause on my website, www.thecureforchronicpain.com. Look for the DONATE button on the home page. Thank you so much!
ALL MY RESOURCES:
Instagram: Follow me on insta @nicolesachslcsw for tons of new content
Website: The Cure for Chronic Pain
YouTube: The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Book: The Meaning of Truth
Online Course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN
FB Closed Group:JournalSpeak with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
OMEGA General info: OMEGA INSTITUTE
Subscribe
Apple Podcasts
Deezer
iHeart
RadioPublic
RSS
Spotify
6/30/2023
26:24
S3 Ep42: Total Recovery From Autoimmune Disease and SO Much More with Mouse
Mouse was a private client of mine many moons ago. When we met, she was in a wheelchair. Her doctors had her on a bevy of medications for autoimmune diseases like Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis (they weren't sure which one she had because she had ALL the markers for both), and her plantar fasciitis was so severe she couldn't walk. And that was just the beginning - Mouse has every physical problem known to man. Cut to today: Mouse plays 18 holes of golf, swims laps for an hour a day, and take her 3-4 mile walks with endless gratitude. Her message is one of hard work and belief, and her life is most certainly the result. You will love Mouse's trademark humor and her advice: Stop taking yourself so seriously! She's also quick to point out that she used to be as serious as a heart attack about controlling pretty much everything. I love her to death and I'm so happy to share her with you today. Much love! XO n.
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
Purchase Migraine Deep Dive Retreat Recording!
JOIN MY PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP at my Website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/
OMEGA IS LIVE! COME SPEND THE WEEK WITH US 6/25-6/30
Click here!
Get 50% off the Curable App:
www.getcurable.com/nicole
Leave us a message on SpeakPipe! www.speakpipe.com/NicoleSachs
New podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst. Find her here: Insta - @musicfurst and all her amazing music credits here - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3895994/
Past virtual retreats recordings available for sale now on my website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/buy-retreat-recordings
FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN course:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/course
FREEDOM FROM AN ANXIOUS LIFE course:
Click here for all the details and to purchase!
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
If you are interested in supporting the many free resources I offer to get this message to the global community, please consider donating to my cause on my website, www.thecureforchronicpain.com. Look for the DONATE button on the home page. Thank you so much!
ALL MY RESOURCES:
Instagram: Follow me on insta @nicolesachslcsw for tons of new content
Website: The Cure for Chronic Pain
YouTube: The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Book: The Meaning of Truth
Online Course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN
FB Closed Group:JournalSpeak with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
OMEGA General info: OMEGA INSTITUTE
Subscribe
Apple Podcasts
Deezer
iHeart
RadioPublic
RSS
Spotify
6/23/2023
1:05:38
S3 Ep41: The Kind of Gratitude that Affects Your Nervous System
Gratitude is a verb. We need to learn how to live it. The nervous system is desperate for our input of calm, peace, and well being. The kind of gratitude we discuss today on the pod is the kind that brings us there. The reason we suffer ubiquitously with chronic issues is that we are in long-term, sustained fight/flight/freeze/fawn. Actively practicing gratitude is one way to circumvent this posture and allow for optimal healing. Join me today as I share a wonderful revelatory Speakpipe from Jody, and invite every one of us to remember where we have been, and where we are today. xoxox big love, n.
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
Purchase Migraine Deep Dive Recording!
Sign up for my Membership Community on my Website (3 hour ZOOM with me once a month and separate monthly Q&A Hang with me alongside private online community where I answer your personal questions):
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/
OMEGA IS LIVE! COME SPEND THE WEEK WITH US 6/25-6/30
Click here!
Get 50% off the Curable App:
www.getcurable.com/nicole
Leave us a message on SpeakPipe! www.speakpipe.com/NicoleSachs
New podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst. Find her here: Insta - @musicfurst and all her amazing music credits here - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3895994/
Past virtual retreats recordings available for sale now on my website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/buy-retreat-recordings
FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN course:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/course
FREEDOM FROM AN ANXIOUS LIFE course:
Click here for all the details and to purchase!
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
If you are interested in supporting the many free resources I offer to get this message to the global community, please consider donating to my cause on my website, www.thecureforchronicpain.com. Look for the DONATE button on the home page. Thank you so much!
ALL MY RESOURCES:
Instagram: Follow me on insta @nicolesachslcsw for tons of new content
Website: The Cure for Chronic Pain
YouTube: The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Book: The Meaning of Truth
Online Course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN
FB Closed Group:JournalSpeak with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
OMEGA General info: OMEGA INSTITUTE
Subscribe
Apple Podcasts
Deezer
iHeart
RadioPublic
RSS
Spotify
6/16/2023
18:45
S3 Ep39: REAL TIME HEAL - When Emotions Turn Into Pain: Migraines and Neck Pain with Heather
Heather was in a "bad mood" for months, even years. She had taken a job that was way too much pressure, and wasn't practicing self-care. One day on vacation, the occasional migraine that used to be nothing to Heather came on like a storm. She experienced numbness and pain to the point where she worried she was having a stroke! This led to a chronic situation of which I am VERY familiar. Once she found this podcast, Heather was able to begin her healing journey, but she has questions about Inner Child Work and other concepts that would help her move forward. That's what I'm here for! Join us for an inspiring and educational RTH which ends (joyfully) in gratitude for the pain and the doors it has opened between Heather and herself. You might find this odd, but actually it is the place that most people land: gratitude. This is a human life, and we are here to LIVE IT fully and without limits. That is what this work offers you. Enjoy this amazing conversation. XOOX n.
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
Purchase Migraine Deep Dive Recording!
Sign up for my Membership Community on my Website (3 hour ZOOM with me once a month and separate monthly Q&A Hang with me alongside private online community where I answer your personal questions):
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/
OMEGA IS LIVE! COME SPEND THE WEEK WITH US 6/25-6/30
Click here!
Get 50% off the Curable App:
www.getcurable.com/nicole
Leave us a message on SpeakPipe! www.speakpipe.com/NicoleSachs
New podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst. Find her here: Insta - @musicfurst and all her amazing music credits here - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3895994/
Past virtual retreats recordings available for sale now on my website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/buy-retreat-recordings
FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN course:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/course
FREEDOM FROM AN ANXIOUS LIFE course:
Click here for all the details and to purchase!
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
If you are interested in supporting the many free resources I offer to get this message to the global community, please consider donating to my cause on my website, www.thecureforchronicpain.com. Look for the DONATE button on the home page. Thank you so much!
ALL MY RESOURCES:
Instagram: Follow me on insta @nicolesachslcsw for tons of new content
Website: The Cure for Chronic Pain
YouTube: The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Book: The Meaning of Truth
Online Course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN
FB Closed Group:JournalSpeak with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
OMEGA General info: OMEGA INSTITUTE
Subscribe
Apple Podcasts
Deezer
iHeart
RadioPublic
RSS
Spotify
6/9/2023
1:00:09
S3 Ep40: RELATIONSHIPS and the Way They Affect Our Pain
The hardest work in life is around relationships. They bring out the best but also the worst in us, as they challenge us to constantly look at ourselves, our roles, and our triggers. Join us today as we revisit this most important topic, and consider how the ways in which we deal with our own parents, children, partners, and others can affect our pain and our ability to heal. Once we get a clear view on how we are operating, we have so much more power than we realize to pause and find flexibility in our responses to life. No one wants to be a reacting machine! Let's look at this very important topic together. Join us! XOOX n.
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
Purchase Migraine Deep Dive Recording!
Sign up for my Membership Community on my Website (3 hour ZOOM with me once a month and separate monthly Q&A Hang with me alongside private online community where I answer your personal questions):
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/
OMEGA IS LIVE! COME SPEND THE WEEK WITH US 6/25-6/30
Click here!
Get 50% off the Curable App:
www.getcurable.com/nicole
Leave us a message on SpeakPipe! www.speakpipe.com/NicoleSachs
New podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst. Find her here: Insta - @musicfurst and all her amazing music credits here - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3895994/
Past virtual retreats recordings available for sale now on my website:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/buy-retreat-recordings
FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN course:
https://www.thecureforchronicpain.com/course
FREEDOM FROM AN ANXIOUS LIFE course:
Click here for all the details and to purchase!
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
If you are interested in supporting the many free resources I offer to get this message to the global community, please consider donating to my cause on my website, www.thecureforchronicpain.com. Look for the DONATE button on the home page. Thank you so much!
ALL MY RESOURCES:
Instagram: Follow me on insta @nicolesachslcsw for tons of new content
Website: The Cure for Chronic Pain
YouTube: The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Book: The Meaning of Truth
Online Course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN
FB Closed Group:JournalSpeak with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
OMEGA General info: OMEGA INSTITUTE
Subscribe
Apple Podcasts
Deezer
iHeart
RadioPublic
RSS
Spotify
About The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Nicole J. Sachs, LCSW is a speaker, writer, and psychotherapist who has dedicated her life and her practice to the treatment of chronic pain and conditions. She is the author of The Meaning of Truth, and the online course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN. Through her personal journey working directly with Dr. John Sarno as well as counseling hundreds of clients, she's shaped and evolved theories which serve to teach those suffering how to heal themselves, completely, with no medication or surgery. Learn more about Nicole's work at http://www.thecureforchronicpain.com, and check out her YouTube channel The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-tz1Du69PhcBkC3-9_Mgmw?view_as=subscriber)