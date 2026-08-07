The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LEARN HOW TO JOURNALSPEAK



When Christian developed chronic dizziness, vestibular migraines, fatigue, and post-exertional crashes after COVID, his life quickly became organized around fear. As a sports broadcaster, his symptoms were especially intense at work—the very place where his identity, ambition, and ability to provide for his growing family felt most vulnerable. After normal medical testing and months of searching for answers, Christian found Mind Your Body, began JournalSpeak, and started to recognize that his nervous system was capable of change.



But when his symptoms didn’t disappear as quickly as he hoped, a new fear took over: What if he couldn’t heal unless he quit his job? What if he hadn’t reached rock bottom yet? In this hybrid success story and Real-Time Heal, I help Christian understand why his symptoms attached themselves to work, achievement, and self-worth—and why recovery doesn’t require abandoning his life or waiting for his body to collapse.



With his first son on the way, Christian begins to see this experience not as the end of the life he planned, but as an opportunity to build the emotional strength he’ll carry into fatherhood. We talk about predictive coding, symptom monitoring, fear of crashes, and the importance of meeting symptoms with safety rather than panic. Christian believes his story will have a happy ending. My answer is simple: It already does. XO n.



More for you:



THIS WILL SELL OUT SO BOOK SOON!!



Lisa and I will be teaching at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Miraval Austin from September 25–27 ⁠⁠⁠⁠for a relaxing, immersive retreat experience rooted in this work. You can learn more by visiting ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.NicoleSachs.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ and clicking the Retreats tab.



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW SUBSTACK⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! So excited about this one :))



Want your questions answered directly by me? 💛



Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to me in our HEAL WITH NICOLE MEMBERSHIP: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/y7wadt8d⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser



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SUPPORT:



🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@musicfurst⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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