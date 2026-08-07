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The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Latest episode
423 episodes
- LEARN HOW TO JOURNALSPEAK
What happens when you finally understand that your chronic symptoms are rooted in the mind-body connection, but you’re not yet experiencing the freedom you know is possible? The door behind you has closed: you’re no longer endlessly searching for a physical cure to what you now understand is a nervous system problem. But the path ahead still feels uncertain. This uncomfortable, disorienting space is what we call the messy middle.
In this episode, I’m sharing a powerful bootcamp Lisa and I led for our BreakAwake community about how to navigate this stage of healing. We explore why the messy middle isn’t evidence that the work isn’t working, but a necessary passage between understanding the solution and learning to live inside it. If you feel like you know too much to go backward but aren’t yet free enough to trust what’s ahead, this conversation is for you. Join us! XOOX n.
More for you:
THIS WILL SELL OUT SO BOOK SOON!!
Lisa and I will be teaching at Miraval Austin from September 25–27 for a relaxing, immersive retreat experience rooted in this work. You can learn more by visiting www.NicoleSachs.com and clicking the Retreats tab.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW SUBSTACK! So excited about this one :))
Want your questions answered directly by me? 💛
Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to me in our HEAL WITH NICOLE MEMBERSHIP: https://tinyurl.com/y7wadt8d
1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
~~~~~
SUPPORT:
🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree
🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree
🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book
~~~~
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 👉 https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw
Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: @musicfurst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
From the Vault: Anxiety, Vertigo, Migraine, Long Covid, and WAKING UP with Jonah Primo08/05/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Learn how to JournalSpeak https://www.yourbreakawake.com/journalspeak
When Jonah Primo, host of the in-app podcast Work in Progress on the WAKING UP app contacted us, Lisa and I were elated. We are long time fans of WAKING UP and its founder, neuroscientist Sam Harris, and we were enthusiastic about sharing space with such a like-minded person. But that was just the beginning. Jonah's own pain story was stunning, and we quickly jumped on the chance to have him on our podcast to tell his tale of complete despair to recovery using the mindset and tools of MindBody medicine. After being a totally healthy and athletic 27-year-old, Jonah found himself so swallowed by a laundry list of symptoms that he quite literally struggled to walk. As he became skeptical of the medical model to cure his pain, he turned in our direction, and the rest is history. Join us for a striking tale of recovery from some of the most common (yet most terrifying) symptoms we hear about - vertigo, migraines, anxiety, and the dreaded Long Covid. I know you will get so much out of what we discuss. Much love! xoxo n.
1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
~~~~~
SUPPORT:
🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree
🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree
🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book
💛 Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to Nicole with MEMBERSHIP: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/membership
~~~~
THE CURE FOR CHRONIC PAIN
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 👉 https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw
LEARN ABOUT ANNUAL OMEGA RETREAT 👉 https://www.yourbreakawake.com/work-with-nicole
Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: @musicfurst
This episode originally aired on July 19, 2024.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
From the Vault: Rachel Platten’s Crazy Inspirational Recovery from Back Pain, Panic, Anxiety, and More07/31/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Learn how to JournalSpeak https://www.yourbreakawake.com/journalspeak
This interview is one for the history books. Not only is Rachel's story CRAZY inspirational, the magic that accompanies our knowing one another and the synergy of how it unfolded is uncommon and moving. I can't wait to share this one with you! Note: we had some unforeseen technical issues in the last 5 minutes of our talk, so please forgive the audio glitch. It doesn't take away 1% from the power of this tale of recovery. Special thanks to Oliver Sachs for coming through with a genius audio edit. Gotta love having a son at NYU studying music technology.
Through postpartum depression, panic attacks, back and hip pain, Rachel fought her way through and out as only our sweet "Fight Song" warrior could, and her description of the lowest lows and the revelation of recovery will motivate you to carry forth through your own. So much love from both of us to all of you. xoxo n.
1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
~~~~~
SUPPORT:
🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree
🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree
🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book
💛 Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to Nicole with MEMBERSHIP: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/membership
~~~~
THE CURE FOR CHRONIC PAIN
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 👉 https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw
LEARN ABOUT ANNUAL OMEGA RETREAT 👉 https://www.yourbreakawake.com/work-with-nicole
Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: @musicfurst
This episode originally aired on August 30, 2024.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
When Your Dream Job Becomes the Trigger: Long COVID, Vestibular Migraines, and a Real-Time Heal with Christian07/24/2026 | 1h 15 mins.LEARN HOW TO JOURNALSPEAK
When Christian developed chronic dizziness, vestibular migraines, fatigue, and post-exertional crashes after COVID, his life quickly became organized around fear. As a sports broadcaster, his symptoms were especially intense at work—the very place where his identity, ambition, and ability to provide for his growing family felt most vulnerable. After normal medical testing and months of searching for answers, Christian found Mind Your Body, began JournalSpeak, and started to recognize that his nervous system was capable of change.
But when his symptoms didn’t disappear as quickly as he hoped, a new fear took over: What if he couldn’t heal unless he quit his job? What if he hadn’t reached rock bottom yet? In this hybrid success story and Real-Time Heal, I help Christian understand why his symptoms attached themselves to work, achievement, and self-worth—and why recovery doesn’t require abandoning his life or waiting for his body to collapse.
With his first son on the way, Christian begins to see this experience not as the end of the life he planned, but as an opportunity to build the emotional strength he’ll carry into fatherhood. We talk about predictive coding, symptom monitoring, fear of crashes, and the importance of meeting symptoms with safety rather than panic. Christian believes his story will have a happy ending. My answer is simple: It already does. XO n.
More for you:
THIS WILL SELL OUT SO BOOK SOON!!
Lisa and I will be teaching at Miraval Austin from September 25–27 for a relaxing, immersive retreat experience rooted in this work. You can learn more by visiting www.NicoleSachs.com and clicking the Retreats tab.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW SUBSTACK! So excited about this one :))
Want your questions answered directly by me? 💛
Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to me in our HEAL WITH NICOLE MEMBERSHIP: https://tinyurl.com/y7wadt8d
1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
~~~~~
SUPPORT:
🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree
🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree
🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book
~~~~
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 👉 https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw
Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: @musicfurst
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
From the Vault: Life Beyond Fibromyalgia - Pregnancy and Other Miracles with Claire07/24/2026 | 50 mins.Learn how to JournalSpeak https://www.yourbreakawake.com/journalspeak
When I got Claire's email, I was so filled with gratitude that I knew our interview had to be our Thanksgiving episode. Claire spent a lifetime (and I mean a lifetime) battling TMS in myriad forms, never knowing that there was a solution that connected all of her symptoms. Plantar fasciitis, fibromyalgia, and finally larynx and voice disorders that brought her to her knees - Claire became ready to look outside of the medical model for answers. When she landed on this podcast, she knew she was at the precipice of something that was going to change her life. And now... Claire is pregnant! Not only is her pain COMPLETELY GONE, but she is poised to be such a wonderful mother now that she won't be parenting through the lens of her own issues. It's such a gift, one that I've lived personally. Enjoy this inspiring conversation full of so much helpful guidance. Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate! XOOX n.
1:1 COACHING WITH TRAINED COACHES SUPERVISED DIRECTLY BY NICOLE
PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE PODCAST HERE TO HELP OTHERS FIND IT!
Producer: Lisa Eisenpresser
~~~~~
SUPPORT:
🟠 Struggling with chronic pain? Check out my Freedom From Chronic Pain course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/painfree
🟠 Anxiety controlling your life? Try my Freedom From an Anxious Life course GET THE FIRST LESSON FREE: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/anxietyfree
🧠 Learn more about the brain science and clinical experiences in my book MIND YOUR BODY: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/book
💛 Receive support, guidance, connection, and direct access to Nicole with MEMBERSHIP: https://www.yourbreakawake.com/membership
~~~~
THE CURE FOR CHRONIC PAIN
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nicolesachslcsw
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 👉 https://podfollow.com/the-cure-for-chronic-pain-with-nicole-sachs-lcsw
LEARN ABOUT ANNUAL OMEGA RETREAT 👉 https://www.yourbreakawake.com/work-with-nicole
Podcast music by the beautiful and talented Danielle Furst: @musicfurst
This episode originally aired on November 25, 2022.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Nicole J. Sachs, LCSW is a speaker, writer, and psychotherapist who has dedicated her life and her practice to the treatment of chronic pain and conditions. She is the author of MIND YOUR BODY, and the creator of the online course: FREEDOM FROM CHRONIC PAIN. Through her personal journey working directly with Dr. John Sarno as well as counseling hundreds of clients, she's shaped and evolved theories which serve to teach those suffering how to heal themselves, completely, with no medication or surgery. Learn more about Nicole's work at: YourBreakAwake.comPodcast website
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