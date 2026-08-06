Over 500 published papers stand behind one of the internet's most popular peptides, but fewer than 30 of the humans studied are in them. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon separates the molecule from the marketplace so you can tell real evidence from good marketing.

In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:

Why BPC-157's "mountain of evidence" collapses to a 99.7% animal-to-human ratio - 544 papers, but fewer than 30 humans across three uncontrolled pilot trials

How to place any peptide on the spectrum from FDA-approved (GLP-1s like semaglutide) to investigational to compounded, and why "GLP-1s work, so peptides work" is a trap

What the FDA quietly did in April 2026, and why removing a dozen peptides from its safety-concern list was driven by policy pressure, not new safety data

The 4 questions to run on any peptide before you inject level of evidence, what the study measured, where it's sourced from, and whether it's banned in tested sport

Why the "boring work", resistance training, protein-anchored nutrition, and real recovery beat almost anything in a vial



If something is going into your body through a needle, the standard has to be higher than three words on a label that say "research use only." This episode gives you the framework to protect yourself before spending a dollar or taking a shot.

Thank you to our sponsors:

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Chapters

00:00 - Introduction

01:30 - What a peptide is

03:40 - The first mistake: treating peptides as one category

05:50 - GLP-1s and the "peptides work" fallacy

09:30 - FDA-approved peptides: tesamorelin and s

15:40 - Repair peptides: BPC-157 and the Wolverine stack

16:30 - 544 studies, 30 humans: the evidence gap

20:00 - The strongest case for peptides

25:30 - The strongest case against peptides

29:00 - Compounded peptides and contamination risk

30:00 - What the FDA quietly did in April 2026

33:40 - The 4 questions to ask before any peptide

37:40 - The boring work that changes your life

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Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.

The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.