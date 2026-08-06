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The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Health & WellnessLife Sciences
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show
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226 episodes

  • The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

    What Glyphosate Does to Your Body

    08/06/2026 | 20 mins.
    You've probably worried that the glyphosate on your bread is slowly harming you. The evidence points somewhere far less obvious and far more fixable.
    In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
    Why the real concern isn't cancer risk from your toast, but glyphosate's effect on your gut, where it can act like a selective antibiotic, hitting beneficial bacteria while sparing the harmful ones
    Where the residue concentrates (grains and legumes like oats up to 1100 ppb) and why meat, milk, and eggs carry negligible amounts, so your organic dollars belong on oats and bread, not chicken
    The three NHANES analyses linking higher glyphosate to weaker grip strength and greater sarcopenia risk, and why protein and resistance training matter more than agonizing over parts per billion
    How switching to organic staples cuts urinary glyphosate by 71% in six days, and why "detox" products aren't the answer
    Why banning glyphosate isn't a clean win, the leading alternative, 2,4-D, was a component of Agent Orange

    Understanding where glyphosate genuinely matters lets you stop worrying about the wrong foods, spend smarter at the grocery store, and protect the two things that move the needle: your gut and your muscle.
    Thank you to our sponsors:
    Manukora - Go to https://bit.ly/4h6XYMQ to save 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts.
    Timeline - up to 20% off when you subscribe and save at https://bit.ly/3S2zg64
    Egglife - Find egglife wraps chillin’ in the fridge at Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart & more. Visit https://bit.ly/3U5u55R to find a retailer near you

    Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
    Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/

    Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
    X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon

    Chapters
    00:00 - Introduction: the glyphosate question
    01:15 - Is my bread killing me?
    03:15 - What glyphosate is and why we spray it
    05:00 - Why 82% of us test positive
    05:45 - Carcinogen or not: IARC vs EPA
    06:45 - Hazard vs risk and the shark
    08:15 - Pure glyphosate vs Roundup
    09:45 - Your gut bacteria as the target
    11:00 - The fecal transplant experiment
    12:00 - Glyphosate and muscle loss
    13:30 - Where the residue hides
    15:30 - The GMO and Agent Orange problem
    17:15 - The protocol: organic swaps, gut, muscle
    18:24 - Key takeaways
    19:10 - The answer for my patient
    If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
    Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
    The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
  • The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

    Juliet and Dr. Kelly Starrett - Your Back Pain Isn't Your Back

    08/04/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Most people think low back pain means something is wrong with their back. It's usually the hips — and the fix often starts on your living room floor.
    In this episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon sits down with Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett, JD to discuss:
    Why 100% of the people who fly across the country to get a consult for stubborn low back pain are missing hip extension, and how to test yours with the couch stretch
    The "injury vs. incident" framework that tells you when pain needs a doctor and when you can manage it yourself
    How 20–30 minutes of floor sitting each evening restores the range of motion you thought you'd lost to age
    Why mobility is the missing third leg of the longevity triangle that roughly 90% of people skip

    By the end, you'll have a simple, no-equipment way to move without pain and keep the strength and mobility that let you do what you love as you age.
    Want ad-free episodes? Subscribe to Forever Strong Insider: https://bit.ly/4u5VSRe
    Listen to “The Ready State Podcast” on all your favorite platforms!
    YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB67wXqPqtMe7CcPnz12-_Ds4PRl2fiSZ&si=H4mVbg_kZbe7mszf
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-ready-state-podcast/id1334232884
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/53ma83Tknipc7b3ost1RNb
    📱Connect with The Ready State:
    Website: https://thereadystate.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheReadyState
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thereadystate/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the_readystate
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thereadystate
    X.com: https://x.com/thereadystate
    🙌Thank you to our sponsors:
    Manukora - Go to https://bit.ly/4h6XYMQ to save 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts.
    Timeline - up to 20% off when you subscribe and save at https://bit.ly/3S2zg64
    Egglife - Find egglife wraps chillin’ in the fridge at Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart & more. Visit https://bit.ly/3U5u55R to find a retailer near you
    📺Watch the “Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show” every Tuesday at 9AM EST:
    YouTube: https://bit.ly/4boCFC3
    Spotify: https://bit.ly/4cWTbLG
    📱Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
    Instagram: https://bit.ly/4uk9adc
    TikTok: https://bit.ly/3OFK3kJ
    X.com: https://bit.ly/4l3YlaX
    Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MBrJso
    LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3N1nrdL
    Website: https://bit.ly/3NdV2kT
    Books: https://bit.ly/4r6ugZK
    Newsletter: https://bit.ly/402QCAj
    ⏰Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro of show
    02:33 - From performance to healthy aging
    05:22 - Movement as an exercise prescription
    08:21 - The movements the body should do
    09:21 - Why walking isn't optional
    11:07 - The gym as a movement language
    14:04 - Range of motion as a pain generator
    17:02 - The longevity triangle
    22:19 - Why athletic people all have pain
    23:12 - Injury vs. incident
    25:34 - Pain is a request for change
    30:22 - Humanity's lost hip extension
    38:02 - Floor sitting: where to start
    42:54 - Soft tissue work and foam rolling
    48:20 - The couch test explained
    53:24 - Why pickleball injures untrained bodies
    55:11 - The ten movement vital signs
    59:15 - Mobility vs. flexibility
    1:00:04 - Mobility and muscle mass
    1:04:34 - What kids lose in first grade
    1:10:58 - The walking school bus
    1:13:05 - Non-negotiables: pull-ups and shape
    1:22:29 - Play as your warm-up
    ‼️Disclaimer: The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
    This episode includes paid sponsorships.
  • The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

    DON'T Inject What You Can't Verify: Compounded Peptide Safety Explained

    07/30/2026 | 24 mins.
    Over 500 published papers stand behind one of the internet's most popular peptides, but fewer than 30 of the humans studied are in them. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon separates the molecule from the marketplace so you can tell real evidence from good marketing.
    In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
    Why BPC-157's "mountain of evidence" collapses to a 99.7% animal-to-human ratio - 544 papers, but fewer than 30 humans across three uncontrolled pilot trials
    How to place any peptide on the spectrum from FDA-approved (GLP-1s like semaglutide) to investigational to compounded, and why "GLP-1s work, so peptides work" is a trap
    What the FDA quietly did in April 2026, and why removing a dozen peptides from its safety-concern list was driven by policy pressure, not new safety data
    The 4 questions to run on any peptide before you inject level of evidence, what the study measured, where it's sourced from, and whether it's banned in tested sport
    Why the "boring work", resistance training, protein-anchored nutrition, and real recovery beat almost anything in a vial

    If something is going into your body through a needle, the standard has to be higher than three words on a label that say "research use only." This episode gives you the framework to protect yourself before spending a dollar or taking a shot.
    Thank you to our sponsors:
    Head to https://bit.ly/4ftfObn and use code DRLYON for 25% off sitewide. That is K-E-T-T-L-E and Fire dot com slash DRLYON, code DRLYON for 25% off. Also available at select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Kroger locations nationwide.
    BodyHealth - Use the code LYON20 to get 20% off your first order https://bit.ly/4vZs75j
    OneSkin - Get 15% off at https://bit.ly/44XXQYy with code DRLYON

    Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    Premium Podcast Subscription: Ad-free episodes, key takeaway summaries, exclusive Q&A, and behind-the-scenes content https://foreverstrong.supercast.com
    Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
    Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/

    Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
    X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon

    Chapters
    00:00 - Introduction
    01:30 - What a peptide is
    03:40 - The first mistake: treating peptides as one category
    05:50 - GLP-1s and the "peptides work" fallacy
    09:30 - FDA-approved peptides: tesamorelin and s
    15:40 - Repair peptides: BPC-157 and the Wolverine stack
    16:30 - 544 studies, 30 humans: the evidence gap
    20:00 - The strongest case for peptides
    25:30 - The strongest case against peptides
    29:00 - Compounded peptides and contamination risk
    30:00 - What the FDA quietly did in April 2026
    33:40 - The 4 questions to ask before any peptide
    37:40 - The boring work that changes your life
    If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
    Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
    The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
  • The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

    5 Hidden Causes of Bone Loss (#4 Is a Shock) - Dr. Douglas Lucas

    07/28/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Everyone on a GLP-1 is watching the scale; almost no one is watching their bones. Bone loss isn't an inevitable part of aging; it's a reversible signal that something deeper is going wrong, and it starts far earlier than most people are ever warned.
    In this episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon sits down with Dr. Douglas Lucas, a former Stanford-trained orthopedic surgeon turned bone-health specialist, to discuss:
    Why bone loss begins around 45 during perimenopause, not 50, and why waiting for your first DEXA scan at 65 is far too late to prevent it
    The blind spots in the standard DEXA scan: a scan-to-scan margin of error near 6% and no read on bone quality, only quantity
    Bone turnover markers (CTX and P1NP) you can test from blood to see whether you're building or breaking down bone in real time
    Why the "protein is bad for bones" and "alkalize your diet" beliefs are myths and why protein, minerals, and adequate calcium matter more than calcium alone
    What rebuilds bone at home: resistance training, real impact like heel drops, and vertical vibration plates used ~10 minutes a day

    Understanding your bones as a living, changeable organ system means you can catch loss early, measure it honestly, and reverse the trajectory, instead of accepting decline as your fate.
    Thank you to our sponsors:
    Head to https://bit.ly/4ftfObn and use code DRLYON for 25% off sitewide. That is K-E-T-T-L-E and Fire dot com slash DRLYON, code DRLYON for 25% off. Also available at select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Kroger locations nationwide.
    BodyHealth - Use the code LYON20 to get 20% off your first order https://bit.ly/4vZs75j
    OneSkin - Get 15% off at https://bit.ly/44XXQYy with code DRLYON

    Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    Premium Podcast Subscription: Ad-free episodes, key takeaway summaries, exclusive Q&A, and behind-the-scenes content https://foreverstrong.supercast.com
    Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
    Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/

    Find Dr. Doug Lucas at:
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Dr_DougLucas
    Website: https://drdouglucas.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_douglucas/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-lucas-b0243522/

    Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
    X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon

    Chapters
    00:00 - Introduction: Why a Stanford surgeon quit
    02:00 - The 3 a.m. case that changed everything
    04:35 - Bone as a dynamic organ system
    06:14 - When bone loss begins
    08:20 - Rejecting age-related bone loss
    09:27 - Why the conventional playbook fails
    10:55 - The two classes of bone drugs
    14:38 - Bone quantity vs. bone quality
    17:23 - Best tests for bone quality
    20:52 - T-score vs. Z-score explained
    26:59 - Hormones directed at bone
    27:08 - Bone turnover markers P1NP and CTX
    34:57 - Bone loss starts at 45, not 50
    39:23 - Calcium myths and what to eat
    45:42 - How to destroy your bones
    50:12 - Medications that weaken bone
    54:46 - Why an ultra-runner still lost bone
    55:53 - Heel drops and impact training
    57:54 - Vibration plates and osteogenic loading
    1:12:38 - Know your starting point
    If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
    Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
    The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
  • The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show

    The Hidden Meat Allergy Millions Don’t Know They Have

    07/23/2026 | 24 mins.
    You've eaten red meat your whole life, so why does a steak dinner suddenly leave you covered in hives at 1 AM? A single Lone Star tick bite can rewire your immune system into a delayed allergy to red meat, and most people (and even their doctors) never connect the two.
    In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
    Why alpha-gal reactions are delayed 2–6 hours after eating meat, and how that delay causes ER visits to be repeatedly misdiagnosed
    How your blood type changes your risk (type A and O are higher-risk; type B appears protected) and why a mismatched transfusion has proven fatal
    The simple alpha-gal IgE blood test to ask for, and what the numbers mean
    The hidden sources beyond food: gelatin, vaccines, heparin, thyroid meds, and even heart valves
    The tiered treatment approach that resolves symptoms in about 80% of patients on meat-avoidance alone

    Learn to recognize a condition that's increasingly common yet widely missed, so if it's happening to you, you'll know exactly what to test for and how to get your life back. It's not all in your head.
    Thank you to our sponsors:
    Cozy Earth - Go to https://bit.ly/3RLZNEv for up to 20% off!
    Timeline - Get 20% off your Mitopure order at https://bit.ly/4ptIchf
    Square - Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://bit.ly/4gOCfZP #squarepod

    Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
    Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/

    Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
    X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon

    Chapters
    00:00 - Introduction
    00:38 - How to spot the Lone Star tick
    02:15 - Why this tick hunts you
    03:40 - Where the tick is spreading now
    05:10 - Diseases the Lone Star tick carries
    06:30 - What alpha-gal syndrome is
    08:45 - Why the reaction is delayed 2 to 6 hours
    10:20 - Cofactors that make reactions worse
    12:05 - Blood type and your risk level
    14:30 - The transfusion danger nobody screens for
    16:15 - The blood test and what the numbers mean
    19:40 - Foods and hidden sources to avoid
    23:10 - The three-tier treatment approach
    27:00 - Hidden alpha-gal in meds, vaccines, and implants
    31:20 - Preventing tick bites and getting tested
    If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
    Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
    The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
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About The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show promotes a healthy world, and in order to have a healthy world, we must have transparent conversations. This show is dedicated to such conversations as the listener; your education, understanding, strength, and health are the primary focus. The goal of this show is to provide you with a framework for navigating the health and wellness space and, most importantly, being the champion of your own life. Guests include highly trustworthy professionals that bring both the art and science of wellness aspects that are both physical and mental. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is a Washington University fellowship-trained physician who serves the innovators, mavericks, and leaders in their fields, as well as working closely with the Special Operations Military. She is the founder of the Institute of Muscle-Centric Medicine® and serves patients worldwide.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessLife SciencesMedicineScience

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