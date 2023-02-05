The Science of Recovery: How to be More Resilient | Kristen Holmes

As Vice President of Performance Science at WHOOP, Kristen works with hundreds of the best tactical, professional, surgical teams, corporate, and NCAA Athlete Teams in the world, helping them interpret WHOOP data to optimize training, recovery, and sleep behavior. Kristen's research focuses on the temporal organization of circadian influences and their effect on physiological and psychological resilience. Kristen was a 3x All American, 2x Big 10 Athlete of the year at the University of Iowa, competing in both Field Hockey and Basketball, and a 2021 University of Iowa Hall of Fame Inductee. 7-year member of the U.S. National Field Hockey Team and one of the most successful coaches in Ivy League history, having won 12 league titles in 13 seasons and a National Championship at Princeton University. Kristen has an MIT Sloan Artificial Intelligence Certificate, M.A. Psychology, and Sports Performance, B.A., Political Science, University of Iowa, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Queensland.In this episode we discuss:Is your circadian rhythm dysfunctional, and how can you fix it?How heat and cold exposure can improve your mental healthWhat elite atheletes and performers all have in common.How to improve your resiliency and readiness.The one exercise you can do for longevity.