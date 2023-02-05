The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show promotes a healthy world, and in order to have a healthy world, we must have transparent conversations. This show is dedicated to su... More
The Future of Spinal Injury Treatment | Dr Gregory Lutz
Dr. Gregory Lutz is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Regenerative SportsCare Institute, Physiatrist-in-Chief Emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery, and a professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. A pioneer in regenerative medicine, Dr. Lutz has co-authored more than sixty scientific publications, including the first double-blind, randomized, controlled study demonstrating the clinical efficacy of intradiscal platelet-rich plasma therapy. Dr. Lutz is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Orthobond Corporation. In this episode we discuss:Common causes of chronic lower back pain and what to do about them.What is Regenerative medicine?The top three things you can do to improve the health of your back and spine.What is Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy, and how can it help you?The surprising connection between bacteria, your microbiome, and spinal disc degeneration.
5/2/2023
56:02
The Science of Recovery: How to be More Resilient | Kristen Holmes
As Vice President of Performance Science at WHOOP, Kristen works with hundreds of the best tactical, professional, surgical teams, corporate, and NCAA Athlete Teams in the world, helping them interpret WHOOP data to optimize training, recovery, and sleep behavior. Kristen's research focuses on the temporal organization of circadian influences and their effect on physiological and psychological resilience. Kristen was a 3x All American, 2x Big 10 Athlete of the year at the University of Iowa, competing in both Field Hockey and Basketball, and a 2021 University of Iowa Hall of Fame Inductee. 7-year member of the U.S. National Field Hockey Team and one of the most successful coaches in Ivy League history, having won 12 league titles in 13 seasons and a National Championship at Princeton University. Kristen has an MIT Sloan Artificial Intelligence Certificate, M.A. Psychology, and Sports Performance, B.A., Political Science, University of Iowa, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Queensland.In this episode we discuss:Is your circadian rhythm dysfunctional, and how can you fix it?How heat and cold exposure can improve your mental healthWhat elite atheletes and performers all have in common.How to improve your resiliency and readiness.The one exercise you can do for longevity.
4/24/2023
1:14:33
Why Most Health Advice is Wrong | John Jaquish PhD
John Jaquish, PhD. has spent years researching and developing improved approaches to health. He is the inventor of the most effective bone density building medical technology which is now partnered with Tony Robbins and OsteoStrong for rapid clinic deployment. Inventor of X3, a technology that is proven to develop muscle much faster than conventional weight lifting, all with the lowest risk of joint injury, Dr. Jaquish's methods are used in training the world's most elite athletes and associations such as the entire Miami Heat organization, various NFL and NBA players, as well as Olympians. Dr. Jaquish's book explaining his non-conventional approach to human physiology is a WSJ best seller. In this episode we discuss:How many repetitions and sets should you do for maximum strength gains.Why weightlifting isn't optimal for health goals.Is the carnivore diet the way of the future?The problems with conventional wisdom around health and training.How to avoid misinformation and bad advice.
4/18/2023
1:35:44
How to Keep Your Brain Young and Healthy | Louisa Nicola
Neurophysiologist and human performance coach, Louisa Nicola is the founder and head performance advisor of Neuro Athletics - a consulting firm that boasts the best athletes in the world. By using science driven data from EEG scans, labs tests and cognitive assessments, Louisa has a first class ticket inside the brain of elite NBA and MLB stars. Louisa graduated from the University of Sydney medical school with a master of medicine in neurophysiology and is currently completing her doctorate studying the effects of resistance exercise on the brain. In this episode we discuss:Why exercise is the best prescription drug for brain health.Can exercise decrease your risk for Alzheimer's?How to optimize your environment for cognitive function.What are the best hacks and tricks for brain longevity?How to improve the quality of your sleep.
4/11/2023
1:04:43
Transform Your Health by Understanding Micronutrients | Chris Masterjohn PhD
Chris Masterjohn holds a PhD in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Connecticut, having completed his degree in 2012. He later worked as a postdoctoral research associate in the Comparative Biosciences department of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for two years until August 2014. Afterward, he served as an Assistant Professor of Health and Nutrition Sciences at Brooklyn College for two years, part of the City University of New York. Chris then made the decision to leave academia in the fall of 2016 and pursue entrepreneurship. Since January 2017, he has been conducting independent research, consulting, working on information products, and producing free content to help people achieve better health. Chris has a deep understanding of the power of food, movement, and mindfulness in promoting health and well-being, and translates complex science into practical principles that people can use to support their health.In this episode we discussThe optimal human diet.Do protein and red meat cause cancer and disease?How to meet your long-term health goals with nutrition.What do lab tests really tell you about your health?
