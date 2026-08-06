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226 episodes
- You've probably worried that the glyphosate on your bread is slowly harming you. The evidence points somewhere far less obvious and far more fixable.
In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
Why the real concern isn't cancer risk from your toast, but glyphosate's effect on your gut, where it can act like a selective antibiotic, hitting beneficial bacteria while sparing the harmful ones
Where the residue concentrates (grains and legumes like oats up to 1100 ppb) and why meat, milk, and eggs carry negligible amounts, so your organic dollars belong on oats and bread, not chicken
The three NHANES analyses linking higher glyphosate to weaker grip strength and greater sarcopenia risk, and why protein and resistance training matter more than agonizing over parts per billion
How switching to organic staples cuts urinary glyphosate by 71% in six days, and why "detox" products aren't the answer
Why banning glyphosate isn't a clean win, the leading alternative, 2,4-D, was a component of Agent Orange
Understanding where glyphosate genuinely matters lets you stop worrying about the wrong foods, spend smarter at the grocery store, and protect the two things that move the needle: your gut and your muscle.
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Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
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Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
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Chapters
00:00 - Introduction: the glyphosate question
01:15 - Is my bread killing me?
03:15 - What glyphosate is and why we spray it
05:00 - Why 82% of us test positive
05:45 - Carcinogen or not: IARC vs EPA
06:45 - Hazard vs risk and the shark
08:15 - Pure glyphosate vs Roundup
09:45 - Your gut bacteria as the target
11:00 - The fecal transplant experiment
12:00 - Glyphosate and muscle loss
13:30 - Where the residue hides
15:30 - The GMO and Agent Orange problem
17:15 - The protocol: organic swaps, gut, muscle
18:24 - Key takeaways
19:10 - The answer for my patient
If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
- Most people think low back pain means something is wrong with their back. It's usually the hips — and the fix often starts on your living room floor.
In this episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon sits down with Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett, JD to discuss:
Why 100% of the people who fly across the country to get a consult for stubborn low back pain are missing hip extension, and how to test yours with the couch stretch
The "injury vs. incident" framework that tells you when pain needs a doctor and when you can manage it yourself
How 20–30 minutes of floor sitting each evening restores the range of motion you thought you'd lost to age
Why mobility is the missing third leg of the longevity triangle that roughly 90% of people skip
By the end, you'll have a simple, no-equipment way to move without pain and keep the strength and mobility that let you do what you love as you age.
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Listen to “The Ready State Podcast” on all your favorite platforms!
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📱Connect with The Ready State:
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🙌Thank you to our sponsors:
Manukora - Go to https://bit.ly/4h6XYMQ to save 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts.
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⏰Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro of show
02:33 - From performance to healthy aging
05:22 - Movement as an exercise prescription
08:21 - The movements the body should do
09:21 - Why walking isn't optional
11:07 - The gym as a movement language
14:04 - Range of motion as a pain generator
17:02 - The longevity triangle
22:19 - Why athletic people all have pain
23:12 - Injury vs. incident
25:34 - Pain is a request for change
30:22 - Humanity's lost hip extension
38:02 - Floor sitting: where to start
42:54 - Soft tissue work and foam rolling
48:20 - The couch test explained
53:24 - Why pickleball injures untrained bodies
55:11 - The ten movement vital signs
59:15 - Mobility vs. flexibility
1:00:04 - Mobility and muscle mass
1:04:34 - What kids lose in first grade
1:10:58 - The walking school bus
1:13:05 - Non-negotiables: pull-ups and shape
1:22:29 - Play as your warm-up
‼️Disclaimer: The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
This episode includes paid sponsorships.
- Over 500 published papers stand behind one of the internet's most popular peptides, but fewer than 30 of the humans studied are in them. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon separates the molecule from the marketplace so you can tell real evidence from good marketing.
In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
Why BPC-157's "mountain of evidence" collapses to a 99.7% animal-to-human ratio - 544 papers, but fewer than 30 humans across three uncontrolled pilot trials
How to place any peptide on the spectrum from FDA-approved (GLP-1s like semaglutide) to investigational to compounded, and why "GLP-1s work, so peptides work" is a trap
What the FDA quietly did in April 2026, and why removing a dozen peptides from its safety-concern list was driven by policy pressure, not new safety data
The 4 questions to run on any peptide before you inject level of evidence, what the study measured, where it's sourced from, and whether it's banned in tested sport
Why the "boring work", resistance training, protein-anchored nutrition, and real recovery beat almost anything in a vial
If something is going into your body through a needle, the standard has to be higher than three words on a label that say "research use only." This episode gives you the framework to protect yourself before spending a dollar or taking a shot.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Head to https://bit.ly/4ftfObn and use code DRLYON for 25% off sitewide. That is K-E-T-T-L-E and Fire dot com slash DRLYON, code DRLYON for 25% off. Also available at select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Kroger locations nationwide.
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OneSkin - Get 15% off at https://bit.ly/44XXQYy with code DRLYON
Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Premium Podcast Subscription: Ad-free episodes, key takeaway summaries, exclusive Q&A, and behind-the-scenes content https://foreverstrong.supercast.com
Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/
Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
01:30 - What a peptide is
03:40 - The first mistake: treating peptides as one category
05:50 - GLP-1s and the "peptides work" fallacy
09:30 - FDA-approved peptides: tesamorelin and s
15:40 - Repair peptides: BPC-157 and the Wolverine stack
16:30 - 544 studies, 30 humans: the evidence gap
20:00 - The strongest case for peptides
25:30 - The strongest case against peptides
29:00 - Compounded peptides and contamination risk
30:00 - What the FDA quietly did in April 2026
33:40 - The 4 questions to ask before any peptide
37:40 - The boring work that changes your life
If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
- Everyone on a GLP-1 is watching the scale; almost no one is watching their bones. Bone loss isn't an inevitable part of aging; it's a reversible signal that something deeper is going wrong, and it starts far earlier than most people are ever warned.
In this episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon sits down with Dr. Douglas Lucas, a former Stanford-trained orthopedic surgeon turned bone-health specialist, to discuss:
Why bone loss begins around 45 during perimenopause, not 50, and why waiting for your first DEXA scan at 65 is far too late to prevent it
The blind spots in the standard DEXA scan: a scan-to-scan margin of error near 6% and no read on bone quality, only quantity
Bone turnover markers (CTX and P1NP) you can test from blood to see whether you're building or breaking down bone in real time
Why the "protein is bad for bones" and "alkalize your diet" beliefs are myths and why protein, minerals, and adequate calcium matter more than calcium alone
What rebuilds bone at home: resistance training, real impact like heel drops, and vertical vibration plates used ~10 minutes a day
Understanding your bones as a living, changeable organ system means you can catch loss early, measure it honestly, and reverse the trajectory, instead of accepting decline as your fate.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Head to https://bit.ly/4ftfObn and use code DRLYON for 25% off sitewide. That is K-E-T-T-L-E and Fire dot com slash DRLYON, code DRLYON for 25% off. Also available at select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Kroger locations nationwide.
BodyHealth - Use the code LYON20 to get 20% off your first order https://bit.ly/4vZs75j
OneSkin - Get 15% off at https://bit.ly/44XXQYy with code DRLYON
Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Premium Podcast Subscription: Ad-free episodes, key takeaway summaries, exclusive Q&A, and behind-the-scenes content https://foreverstrong.supercast.com
Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/
Find Dr. Doug Lucas at:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Dr_DougLucas
Website: https://drdouglucas.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_douglucas/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-lucas-b0243522/
Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction: Why a Stanford surgeon quit
02:00 - The 3 a.m. case that changed everything
04:35 - Bone as a dynamic organ system
06:14 - When bone loss begins
08:20 - Rejecting age-related bone loss
09:27 - Why the conventional playbook fails
10:55 - The two classes of bone drugs
14:38 - Bone quantity vs. bone quality
17:23 - Best tests for bone quality
20:52 - T-score vs. Z-score explained
26:59 - Hormones directed at bone
27:08 - Bone turnover markers P1NP and CTX
34:57 - Bone loss starts at 45, not 50
39:23 - Calcium myths and what to eat
45:42 - How to destroy your bones
50:12 - Medications that weaken bone
54:46 - Why an ultra-runner still lost bone
55:53 - Heel drops and impact training
57:54 - Vibration plates and osteogenic loading
1:12:38 - Know your starting point
If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
- You've eaten red meat your whole life, so why does a steak dinner suddenly leave you covered in hives at 1 AM? A single Lone Star tick bite can rewire your immune system into a delayed allergy to red meat, and most people (and even their doctors) never connect the two.
In this solo episode, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon discusses:
Why alpha-gal reactions are delayed 2–6 hours after eating meat, and how that delay causes ER visits to be repeatedly misdiagnosed
How your blood type changes your risk (type A and O are higher-risk; type B appears protected) and why a mismatched transfusion has proven fatal
The simple alpha-gal IgE blood test to ask for, and what the numbers mean
The hidden sources beyond food: gelatin, vaccines, heparin, thyroid meds, and even heart valves
The tiered treatment approach that resolves symptoms in about 80% of patients on meat-avoidance alone
Learn to recognize a condition that's increasingly common yet widely missed, so if it's happening to you, you'll know exactly what to test for and how to get your life back. It's not all in your head.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Cozy Earth - Go to https://bit.ly/3RLZNEv for up to 20% off!
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Explore More from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Weekly newsletter: Recipes, podcast updates, and practical weekly insights https://drgabriellelyon.com/sign-up/
Apply to become a patient: Personalized care with Dr. Lyon’s clinical team https://drgabriellelyon.com/new-patient-inquiry/
Connect with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drgabriellelyon
X (Twitter): https://x.com/drgabriellelyon
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorgabriellelyon
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
00:38 - How to spot the Lone Star tick
02:15 - Why this tick hunts you
03:40 - Where the tick is spreading now
05:10 - Diseases the Lone Star tick carries
06:30 - What alpha-gal syndrome is
08:45 - Why the reaction is delayed 2 to 6 hours
10:20 - Cofactors that make reactions worse
12:05 - Blood type and your risk level
14:30 - The transfusion danger nobody screens for
16:15 - The blood test and what the numbers mean
19:40 - Foods and hidden sources to avoid
23:10 - The three-tier treatment approach
27:00 - Hidden alpha-gal in meds, vaccines, and implants
31:20 - Preventing tick bites and getting tested
If you found this episode valuable, share it with someone who would benefit from it.
Disclaimers: This episode includes paid sponsorships.
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Podcast and YouTube are for general information purposes only and do not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing, or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast, YouTube, or materials linked from this podcast or YouTube is at the user's own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professional for any such conditions.
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About The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show
The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show promotes a healthy world, and in order to have a healthy world, we must have transparent conversations. This show is dedicated to such conversations as the listener; your education, understanding, strength, and health are the primary focus. The goal of this show is to provide you with a framework for navigating the health and wellness space and, most importantly, being the champion of your own life. Guests include highly trustworthy professionals that bring both the art and science of wellness aspects that are both physical and mental. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is a Washington University fellowship-trained physician who serves the innovators, mavericks, and leaders in their fields, as well as working closely with the Special Operations Military. She is the founder of the Institute of Muscle-Centric Medicine® and serves patients worldwide.Podcast website
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