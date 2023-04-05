506 Motherhood: Less Guilt + More Empowerment With Boundaries

Have you ever experienced “mom guilt”? Do you try to get it all done and then feel like you’re failing in one area or another (or all of them)? Does it feel like everything will fall apart if you take five minutes for yourself? If you are nodding your head, you are not alone. “Mom guilt” is a common experience. But as I’ve seen with many therapy clients, healthy boundaries can help mitigate this experience. It is time to stop feeling bad about being human (which is really what “mom guilt” is about). In this episode, I give you the top five essential boundaries for empowered motherhood to lessen mom guilt. Read the show notes for today's episode at terricole.com/506 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices