507 All Things Mindful Motherhood with Zoe Blaskey
Have you struggled with "mom guilt"?
Do you find yourself emotionally activated by certain things your child does?
Or do you feel like being a mother is harder for you than it is for others? (Especially when you look on social and find picture-perfect families?)
Then this interview with Zoe Blaskey, host of The Motherkind Podcast and a transformational coach, is for you. Zoe has first-hand knowledge of how difficult it is to navigate modern motherhood and offers insight and wisdom on how to give ourselves more grace and compassion.
5/18/2023
41:08
506 Motherhood: Less Guilt + More Empowerment With Boundaries
Have you ever experienced “mom guilt”?
Do you try to get it all done and then feel like you’re failing in one area or another (or all of them)?
Does it feel like everything will fall apart if you take five minutes for yourself?
If you are nodding your head, you are not alone. “Mom guilt” is a common experience. But as I’ve seen with many therapy clients, healthy boundaries can help mitigate this experience.
It is time to stop feeling bad about being human (which is really what “mom guilt” is about). In this episode, I give you the top five essential boundaries for empowered motherhood to lessen mom guilt.
5/16/2023
23:32
505 More Peace and Yoga Flow with Kassandra Reinhardt
It was a joy to have Kassandra Reinhardt on the show to discuss being an online creator, finding "balance" within that, being exactly where we are supposed to be, inner elder work, the struggle with people-pleasing, aging, and so much more.
Yoga With Kassandra is one of my fave yoga channels. Her 10-minute morning routines are perfect if you're busy and don't have time for a longer practice. Give her channel a look!
5/11/2023
41:20
504 My Mental Wellness Journey, From Talent Agent to Psychotherapist
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I am sharing my mental wellness journey publicly for the first time.
You’ll discover why I began therapy at age 19, why I left my career as a talent agent, and how I discovered my dharma in psychotherapy.
If you have ever wondered why I am passionate about vibrant mental health or why I put out tons of free content, you will find your answer in this episode.
And if my mission aligns with your values, near the end, you’ll find an invitation to help me create a movement to make mental health information more readily accessible to others. ♥️
5/9/2023
24:38
503 Living Drama Free with Nedra Tawwab
I am thrilled to have Nedra Tawwab, best-selling author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace, on the show to chat about her new book, Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships. Because let's be honest, most of us come from dysfunctional families in one way or another.
Nedra and I start by talking about boundaries and then move into what a dysfunctional family is or could look like, the types of dysfunction Nedra sees most often, what you can do about family dysfunction, codependency in family, and the pressures we face when we are the first to break a dysfunctional cycle within a family.
I hope you enjoy it as much as I did!
Terri Cole is a licensed psychotherapist, transformation coach, and expert at turning Fear into Freedom. Helping people all over the world face their fears, get unstuck from the past, move past their limiting beliefs, and start living the lives they desire. This show is for anyone who wants to learn more about practical psychology, achieving personal freedom, self-improvement, meditation, mindfulness practices, harnessing the power of intention, and real-life strategies for personal transformation. Episodes feature expert interviews, discussions, Terri's observations, listener Q&A, and how to apply practical strategies to create more freedom in all areas of your life.