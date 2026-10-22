I sit down with John R. Miles, host of the Passion Struck podcast and author of The Mattering Effect: Creating a Life of Meaning and Worth, to explore what it truly means to feel valued and know that we matter. We discuss how the science of mattering can help us find greater meaning, create more balance, build reciprocal relationships, and develop a deeper sense of belonging and connection in both our personal and professional lives. Get the full show notes at terricole.com/870

In this episode, I explore why growing up with a narcissistic parent can lead to repeated relationships with narcissistic partners, how childhood conditioning can cause us to mistake familiarity for compatibility, and what we can do to break the cycle. Get the full show notes at terricole.com/871

Why do we keep repeating the same relationship patterns, even when we know better? In this episode, bestselling author Sabrina Zohar joins me to unpack why we confuse chemistry with compatibility, how childhood wounds shape our relationships, and what it really takes to break the cycle. Get the full show notes at terricole.com/872

Did you grow up with a father who was physically present but emotionally unavailable? In this episode, I explore how paternal emotional neglect can leave lasting wounds that shape our self-worth, relationships, and emotional well-being, and what we can do to begin healing. Get the full show notes at terricole.com/873

Feeling overwhelmed by the constant noise and demands of everyday life? In this episode, I sit down with mindfulness expert and author Corey Allen to explore how we can break free from urgency culture, set healthier boundaries with technology, and rediscover a sense of calm in an increasingly overstimulated world. Get the full show notes at terricole.com/874

About The Terri Cole Show

About The Terri Cole Show

About The Terri Cole Show