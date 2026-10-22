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875 episodes
- Feeling overwhelmed by the constant noise and demands of everyday life? In this episode, I sit down with mindfulness expert and author Corey Allen to explore how we can break free from urgency culture, set healthier boundaries with technology, and rediscover a sense of calm in an increasingly overstimulated world.
Get the full show notes at terricole.com/874
- Did you grow up with a father who was physically present but emotionally unavailable? In this episode, I explore how paternal emotional neglect can leave lasting wounds that shape our self-worth, relationships, and emotional well-being, and what we can do to begin healing.
Get the full show notes at terricole.com/873
- Why do we keep repeating the same relationship patterns, even when we know better? In this episode, bestselling author Sabrina Zohar joins me to unpack why we confuse chemistry with compatibility, how childhood wounds shape our relationships, and what it really takes to break the cycle.
Get the full show notes at terricole.com/872
- In this episode, I explore why growing up with a narcissistic parent can lead to repeated relationships with narcissistic partners, how childhood conditioning can cause us to mistake familiarity for compatibility, and what we can do to break the cycle.
Get the full show notes at terricole.com/871
- I sit down with John R. Miles, host of the Passion Struck podcast and author of The Mattering Effect: Creating a Life of Meaning and Worth, to explore what it truly means to feel valued and know that we matter. We discuss how the science of mattering can help us find greater meaning, create more balance, build reciprocal relationships, and develop a deeper sense of belonging and connection in both our personal and professional lives.
Get the full show notes at terricole.com/870
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About The Terri Cole Show
The Terri Cole Show is where psychology meets real life. Hosted by licensed psychotherapist and bestselling author (Boundary Boss, Too Much and Father Wound coming 10/27/26) Terri Cole, this podcast is for anyone who is ready to understand themselves more deeply, create healthier relationships, and stop repeating patterns that no longer serve them. With nearly three decades of clinical experience, Terri breaks down complex psychological concepts into practical tools you can actually use. From boundaries, high-functioning codependency, and people-pleasing to attachment, family-of-origin wounds, self-worth, anxiety, and relationship dynamics, each episode is designed to help you connect the dots between what you learned in the past and how you're living today. You'll hear solo episodes, listener Q&As, and conversations with leading experts in psychology, relationships, wellness, and personal growth. Because when you understand why you think, feel, and behave the way you do, you have the power to make a different choice. Tune in to The Terri Cole Show and start creating more freedom, healthier relationships, and a life that thrills and fulfills you.Podcast website
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