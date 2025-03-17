06: Reclaiming Your Energy and Health Postpartum: Nutrition, Hormones, and Thriving After Baby
In this episode of The Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations, Dr. Izabella Wentz and registered dietitian Jeanne Reilly, Lac., discuss postpartum health from a personal and professional standpoint, with a focus on thyroid issues stemming from nutrient depletion.
They emphasize the critical role of proper nutrition and support for new mothers, highlighting the urgent need for improved education on postpartum care. They also debunk the myth that new moms should expect to be able to “bounce back” and simply maintain their old ways of life after baby.
Join us and learn about:
How to address nutrient deficiencies to support optimal thyroid health during and after pregnancy
The importance of supplementing with essential nutrients such as iodine, iron, and choline, as well as the role of adaptogens in supporting postpartum recovery
Why postpartum fatigue is not “just normal”
Supporting thyroid hormones during and after pregnancy, postpartum thyroiditis, stress and hormonal changes postpartum
Common nutrient deficiencies in postpartum women (e.g., iron, vitamin D, choline)
Why multivitamins are not enough for postpartum recovery
The importance of high-quality prenatal and postnatal supplements, and how to get the most bioavailable forms
If you want to gain a comprehensive understanding about how to support your postpartum thyroid health, you won’t want to miss this!
Sign up for the Thyroid Pharmacist Weekly Thyroid Solutions Newsletter here.
--------
1:19:17
05: Why Your Thyroid Needs More Than Just Medication: A Holistic Approach with Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Izabella Wentz
Is your health being sabotaged from the inside out? Chronic fatigue, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune conditions may have a deeper root cause than you think. But what if healing was simpler than we've been told?
In this episode of The Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations Podcast, Dr. Izabella Wentz sits down with Dr. Josh Axe – doctor of natural medicine, founder of Ancient Nutrition, and bestselling author – to explore the powerful impact of root cause medicine and how it can transform your health journey.
In this eye-opening conversation, you’ll discover:
Why addressing gut health is the key to healing autoimmune conditions and thyroid dysfunction
The Five Whys Method: How asking the right questions can uncover the root cause of disease
The powerful role of cellular medicine in regenerating your health and boosting energy levels
Dr. Axe’s personal journey of overcoming a life-threatening spinal infection using integrative and natural therapies
The surprising ways mindset, visualization, and faith can accelerate healing and recovery
New research on the causes of autoimmune thyroid disease
Traditional Chinese Medicine approach to thyroid health, including a little known way to raise ferritin levels
Tune in to learn how you can take control of your health, uncover hidden root causes, and unlock your body’s natural ability to heal.
Sign up for the Thyroid Pharmacist Weekly Thyroid Solutions Newsletter here
For the full list of resources and products mentioned in this episode, and to get the full episode transcript, see complete show notes here.
--------
1:14:57
04: Do You Have Hashimoto's, Hypothyroidism, or Both?
Are you feeling overwhelmed by your Hashimoto’s diagnosis, unsure of what it really means or what to do next? You’re not alone! Many people are left wondering whether they have Hashimoto’s, hypothyroidism, or both – and how to take the right steps toward healing.
In this solo episode of The Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations Podcast, Dr. Izabella Wentz breaks down the five stages of Hashimoto’s, how to properly test for it, and why many people are misdiagnosed or under-treated.
She also shares the essential first steps to take after a diagnosis, helping you move from confusion to clarity on your healing journey.
In this must-listen episode, you’ll discover:
The key differences between Hashimoto’s and hypothyroidism (and why most people with hypothyroidism have Hashimoto’s, but the reverse isn’t always true)
The 5 stages of Hashimoto’s and how to know where you are
The essential lab tests to request from your doctor
Why many doctors miss early Hashimoto’s symptoms – and how to advocate for yourself
The first steps to lowering thyroid antibodies and reducing autoimmune attacks
When medications help vs. when lifestyle changes are enough
Tune in now to get clear on your diagnosis, understand your lab results, and take the first actionable steps toward reversing Hashimoto’s!
Sign up for the Thyroid Pharmacist Weekly Thyroid Solutions Newsletter here
For the full list of resources and products mentioned in this episode, and to get the full episode transcript, see complete show notes here.
--------
31:08
03: Strategies For Boosting Your Metabolism With Hypothyroidism
Struggling with hair loss, fatigue, stubborn weight gain, or dull skin due to Hashimoto’s? What if you could reclaim your glow, boost your energy, and finally feel like yourself again?
In this episode of The Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations Podcast, Dr. Izabella Wentz is joined by board-certified clinical nutritionist Inna Topiler. Inna shares her personal healing journey and reveals powerful strategies to optimize your thyroid, balance your hormones, and enhance your natural beauty from the inside out.
Get ready for a game-changing conversation that will transform the way you think about Hashimoto’s and beauty.
Here’s what you’ll uncover:
Beyond Gluten: The biggest root causes of Hashimoto’s—and what to do when going gluten-free isn’t enough
Hidden Saboteurs: How toxins, heavy metals, and stealth infections could be derailing your health
Hair, Skin & Nails SOS: Expert-approved tips to reverse hair loss, strengthen brittle nails, and achieve glowing skin
Botox & Beauty Secrets: Natural alternatives to fillers and conventional treatments—plus, is Botox thyroid-friendly?
Surprising Beauty Pitfalls: The must-know dos and don’ts for thriving with Hashimoto’s
Skin-Boosting Nutrition: The key nutrients your skin craves (and how to address deficiencies)
Safe & Effective Beauty: Personal care products that support thyroid wellness—without the harmful toxins
Our Favorite Thyroid-Safe Swaps: Clean beauty, deodorants, and weight loss hacks to help you look and feel amazing
If you want to reclaim your health, glow from the inside out, and feel your absolute best, you won’t want to miss this!
Tune in to learn how to balance your hormones, restore your confidence, and achieve your ultimate thyroid glow-up!
Sign up for the Thyroid Pharmacist Weekly Thyroid Solutions Newsletter here.
--------
1:07:30
02: The Thyroid Glow-Up: Your Path to Looking and Feeling Amazing from the Inside Out
In this episode, I’m sitting down with the brilliant clinical nutritionist, Inna Topiler, for a deep dive into how to address the many not-so-glamorous symptoms of hypothyroidism including hair loss, weight gain, skin issues, premature aging, and brittle nails. Because let’s be honest, when our thyroid isn’t happy, we see it! We’re going beyond medication and looking at the root causes of thyroid issues, so you can truly start healing and get your glow back!
We cover which procedures might not be autoimmune-friendly, and we’re sharing some of our favorite natural products and simple, practical tips to help you feel and look your best.
I’ve been on a personal glow-up journey for the last few years, and this episode is packed with tips and insights on how to feel your best, so that you can look your best, too. Whether you’re just starting your journey or looking for new ways to optimize your wellness, I think you’re going to love this conversation.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode
How mercury fillings, antibiotics, and Accutane can contribute to thyroid dysfunction
Why thyroid medications help hypothyroidism but don’t “fix” Hashimoto’s
The surprising root causes of thyroid dysfunction beyond gluten
A deep dive into hair loss, scalp health, and Hashimoto’s-friendly haircare
Why Botox and fillers may trigger thyroid flares for some people
Natural beauty swaps: safe hair dye, toothpaste, deodorant, and more!
Weight loss tips that actually work for Hashimoto’s and sluggish metabolism
The #1 thing we both wish we knew when we were first diagnosed
Products & Tools Mentioned
Hair & Scalp Health:
Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Serum
Spa Dr. Hair Serum (IZABELLA25 for 25% off)
Mason Pearson Hairbrush – High-quality scalp-stimulating brush
Rosemary oil for hair growth
Skincare & Anti-Aging:
Microneedling & PRP (Vampire Facial) – Collagen-boosting treatment
Exosomes therapy – A cutting-edge regenerative skincare technique
Low-tox skincare brands
Spa Dr. Skin Care - Natural, clean, safe skincare (Use code IZABELLA25 for 25% off)
Non-Toxic Hair Dye:
Hairprint – A natural hair dye alternative
Deodorants:
Lume Deodorant
Native Deodorant
Salt & Stone Deodorant – My personal favorite!
Primally Pure Deodorant
Toothpaste & Oral Health:
Dr. Jen’s Toothpaste (10% Hydroxyapatite) – My go-to!
Lumineux Toothpaste – Fluoride-free, alcohol-free
Ojook Toothpaste (15% Hydroxyapatite)
Supplements for Hair, Skin & Thyroid Support:
Zinc – Essential for hair growth and thyroid function
Omega-3s – Anti-inflammatory and great for skin hydration
B Vitamins – Support energy, mood, and nail health
Methylene Blue (DRWENTZ for 10% off) – A surprising nail growth hack!
Inna’s Resources
Weight Loss Course
Thyroid Mystery Solved Course
Free Hashimoto's Safe Beauty
Free Thyroid Type Training
Resources for More Info
Strategies to Overcome Hair Loss with Hashimoto’s
How to Lose Weight With Hashimoto’s
Common Beauty Procedures That Are Compromising Your Health
Are Dental Amalgams (Silver Fillings) Your Root Cause?
Why Am I Always So Tired? Book by Ann Louise Gittleman
Welcome to Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations, where Dr. Izabella Wentz, pharmacist, researcher and NYT bestselling author dives deep into the root causes of thyroid dysfunction, gut imbalances, fatigue, chronic health issues and autoimmunity.
This show brings you deep, insightful conversations with top experts in functional medicine, nutrition, and wellness. We explore topics like gut health, adrenal support, detoxification, diet, and lifestyle changes to help you take control of your health and reclaim your energy. Join Dr. Wentz for solo episodes packed with practical strategies and insightful discussions from her own research and observations. Whether you're navigating Hashimoto’s, hypothyroidism, perimenopause, IBS, struggling with mystery symptoms, metabolism, or looking for holistic ways to optimize your well-being, these conversations will empower you with knowledge and actionable steps.
Subscribe now to start your healing journey and discover the tools to thrive.