Thyroid Pharmacist Healing Conversations

02: The Thyroid Glow-Up: Your Path to Looking and Feeling Amazing from the Inside Out

In this episode, I’m sitting down with the brilliant clinical nutritionist, Inna Topiler, for a deep dive into how to address the many not-so-glamorous symptoms of hypothyroidism including hair loss, weight gain, skin issues, premature aging, and brittle nails. Because let’s be honest, when our thyroid isn’t happy, we see it! We’re going beyond medication and looking at the root causes of thyroid issues, so you can truly start healing and get your glow back! We cover which procedures might not be autoimmune-friendly, and we’re sharing some of our favorite natural products and simple, practical tips to help you feel and look your best. I’ve been on a personal glow-up journey for the last few years, and this episode is packed with tips and insights on how to feel your best, so that you can look your best, too. Whether you’re just starting your journey or looking for new ways to optimize your wellness, I think you’re going to love this conversation. What You’ll Learn in This Episode How mercury fillings, antibiotics, and Accutane can contribute to thyroid dysfunction Why thyroid medications help hypothyroidism but don’t “fix” Hashimoto’s The surprising root causes of thyroid dysfunction beyond gluten A deep dive into hair loss, scalp health, and Hashimoto’s-friendly haircare Why Botox and fillers may trigger thyroid flares for some people Natural beauty swaps: safe hair dye, toothpaste, deodorant, and more! Weight loss tips that actually work for Hashimoto’s and sluggish metabolism The #1 thing we both wish we knew when we were first diagnosed Products & Tools Mentioned Hair & Scalp Health: Scandinavian Biolabs Hair Serum Spa Dr. Hair Serum (IZABELLA25 for 25% off) Mason Pearson Hairbrush – High-quality scalp-stimulating brush Rosemary oil for hair growth Skincare & Anti-Aging: Microneedling & PRP (Vampire Facial) – Collagen-boosting treatment Exosomes therapy – A cutting-edge regenerative skincare technique Low-tox skincare brands Spa Dr. Skin Care - Natural, clean, safe skincare (Use code IZABELLA25 for 25% off) Non-Toxic Hair Dye: Hairprint – A natural hair dye alternative Deodorants: Lume Deodorant Native Deodorant Salt & Stone Deodorant – My personal favorite! Primally Pure Deodorant Toothpaste & Oral Health: Dr. Jen’s Toothpaste (10% Hydroxyapatite) – My go-to! Lumineux Toothpaste – Fluoride-free, alcohol-free Ojook Toothpaste (15% Hydroxyapatite) Supplements for Hair, Skin & Thyroid Support: Zinc – Essential for hair growth and thyroid function Omega-3s – Anti-inflammatory and great for skin hydration B Vitamins – Support energy, mood, and nail health Methylene Blue (DRWENTZ for 10% off) – A surprising nail growth hack! Inna’s Resources Weight Loss Course Thyroid Mystery Solved Course Free Hashimoto's Safe Beauty Free Thyroid Type Training Resources for More Info Strategies to Overcome Hair Loss with Hashimoto’s How to Lose Weight With Hashimoto’s Common Beauty Procedures That Are Compromising Your Health Are Dental Amalgams (Silver Fillings) Your Root Cause? Why Am I Always So Tired? Book by Ann Louise Gittleman