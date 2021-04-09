A podcast where selections of the Bible are being read to help you fall asleep. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ambermarie_l/supp... More
Courage to Conquer 2
A reading of Joshua 4-6, and Psalm 24 in passion translation to help you fall asleep, or rest in the word.
2/5/2023
22:44
Devotion Proverbs 1
Proverbs 1 in The Passion Translation to start your day.
5/3/2022
12:06
Courage to Conquer 1
Listen to Joshua 1-3 + Psalm 1 in The Passion Translation as your prepare for bed, and prepare to conquer.
5/3/2022
26:41
Psalm 146 + The beginning of David
Tonight's Psalm carries personal meaning for my week. As the Lord met me in a time of distress, by comforting me with this passage. I also took the suggestion of one of you, my listeners, and began the story of David.
9/18/2021
25:06
Psalm 91 Sheltered
In times of difficulty it is important to remember that we are sheltered and protected by the Most High. Settle in, under his shadow, as you listen to Psalm 91 and drift to sleep.
Thank you to all of my supporters who have messaged me, encouraged me, and enjoy listening. You help make the world feel smaller, demonstrating how more alike we really are.
