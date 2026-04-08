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Bible at Bedtime

Amber Marie
Health & WellnessMental Health
Bible at Bedtime
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Bible at Bedtime

    Matthew 5

    08/06/2025 | 27 mins.
    Listen to a reading of Matthew 5 in the New King James Version and The Passion Translation to relax, and help you fall asleep.
  • Bible at Bedtime

    Psalm 1 & 2 Corinthians 4

    12/31/2024 | 36 mins.
    Reading of Psalm 1 & 2 Corinthian 4 with breathing exercises and moments to pause for relaxation and sleep.
  • Bible at Bedtime

    Ephesians 4

    12/25/2024 | 15 mins.
    Be encouraged in pursuing holiness as you fall asleep.
  • Bible at Bedtime

    Revelation 4 & Psalms 119

    07/24/2023 | 47 mins.
    Tonight we will be listening to the passages of the Holy Bible found in Revelation 4 and Psalms 119 as requested by two of our listeners. Thank you Ruth Cynthia and Nicole Eva for your suggestions and support!

    For all of my supporters, may you find comfort, peace, and rest as you find stillness in the presence of God. Sleep well.
  • Bible at Bedtime

    Courage to Conquer 2

    02/05/2023 | 22 mins.
    A reading of Joshua 4-6, and Psalm 24 in passion translation to help you fall asleep, or rest in the word.
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About Bible at Bedtime
A podcast where selections of the Bible are being read to help you fall asleep.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

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