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562 episodes
- Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Bryson Lipscomb.
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► Support the Podcast
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NUFF SAID.
- Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Bryson Lipscomb.
► Learn More About Triple Oaks Farm
→ LEARN MORE ABOUT TRIPLE OAKS FARM
→ FOLLOW TRIPLE OAKS FARM ON INSTAGRAM
► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race
→ SIGN UP NOW!
► Check Out Our Partners
Barbell Apparel
Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
→ SHOP BARBELL APPAREL
Bare Performance Nutrition
Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
→ SHOP BPN
► Check Out Today's Sponsor
Bunch's Diesel Performance
→ REQUEST A QUOTE
→ FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM
→ FOLLOW ON YOUTUBE
► Support the Podcast
→ JOIN PATREON
→ TRAIN WITH US
→ SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER
→ VISIT OUR WEBSITE
→ SHOP OUR STORE
NUFF SAID.
- Join the 3 of 7 team as they close out discussing the books of Acts.
► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race
→ SIGN UP NOW!
► Check Out Our Partners
Barbell Apparel
Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
→ SHOP BARBELL APPAREL
Bare Performance Nutrition
Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
→ SHOP BPN
► Support the Podcast
→ JOIN PATREON
→ TRAIN WITH US
→ SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER
→ VISIT OUR WEBSITE
→ SHOP OUR STORE
NUFF SAID.
- Join the 3 of 7 team as they discuss Acts 25.
► Join The 2026 Ruck Challenge
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► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race
→ SIGN UP NOW!
► Check Out Our Partners
Barbell Apparel
Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
→ SHOP BARBELL APPAREL
Bare Performance Nutrition
Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
→ SHOP BPN
► Support the Podcast
→ JOIN PATREON
→ TRAIN WITH US
→ SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER
→ VISIT OUR WEBSITE
→ SHOP OUR STORE
NUFF SAID.
- Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Rich Shaus.
► Learn More About Rich
→ DONATE TO GOSPEL RESCUE MISSION
→ REQUEST RICH TO SPEAK OR TRAIN
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→ DOWNLOAD FREE MATERIALS:
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► https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/45785-addiction-recovery-for-families
► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race
→ SIGN UP NOW!
► Check Out Our Partners
Barbell Apparel
Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
→ SHOP BARBELL APPAREL
Bare Performance Nutrition
Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
→ SHOP BPN
► Support the Podcast
→ JOIN PATREON
→ TRAIN WITH US
→ SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER
→ VISIT OUR WEBSITE
→ SHOP OUR STORE
NUFF SAID.
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About Three of Seven Podcast
Hosted by former Navy SEAL and Ultra-runner Chadd Wright along with his team, Blake, Chili and Cornbread.The Three of Seven Project team discusses faith, fitness, mindset and current events every Monday and Wednesday along with the occasional guest interview.Join in each week for serious and sometimes hilarious stories and conversation that will hopefully help you grow in body, soul and spirit.Nuff SaidPodcast website
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