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Three of Seven Podcast

Three of Seven Podcast Network
ChristianityFitness
Three of Seven Podcast
Latest episode

562 episodes

  • Three of Seven Podcast

    Ep. 550 Bryson Lipscomb - Why The Government Hates Farmers | Part 2

    08/07/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Bryson Lipscomb.

    ► Learn More About Triple Oaks Farm

    → LEARN MORE ABOUT TRIPLE OAKS FARM

    → FOLLOW TRIPLE OAKS FARM ON INSTAGRAM

     

    ► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race

    → SIGN UP NOW! 

     

    ► Check Out Our Partners

    Barbell Apparel
    Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
    → SHOP BARBELL APPAREL

     

    Bare Performance Nutrition
    Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
    → SHOP BPN

    ► Check Out Today's Sponsor

    Bunch's Diesel Performance

    → REQUEST A QUOTE

    → FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM

    → FOLLOW ON YOUTUBE

     

    ► Support the Podcast

    → JOIN PATREON

    → TRAIN WITH US

    → SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

    → VISIT OUR WEBSITE

    → SHOP OUR STORE

    NUFF SAID.
  • Three of Seven Podcast

    Ep. 549 Bryson Lipscomb - Why The Government Hates Farmers | Part 1

    08/05/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Bryson Lipscomb.

    ► Learn More About Triple Oaks Farm

    → LEARN MORE ABOUT TRIPLE OAKS FARM

    → FOLLOW TRIPLE OAKS FARM ON INSTAGRAM

     

    ► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race

    → SIGN UP NOW! 

     

    ► Check Out Our Partners

    Barbell Apparel
    Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
    → SHOP BARBELL APPAREL

     

    Bare Performance Nutrition
    Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
    → SHOP BPN

    ► Check Out Today's Sponsor

    Bunch's Diesel Performance

    → REQUEST A QUOTE

    → FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM

    → FOLLOW ON YOUTUBE

     

    ► Support the Podcast

    → JOIN PATREON

    → TRAIN WITH US

    → SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

    → VISIT OUR WEBSITE

    → SHOP OUR STORE

    NUFF SAID.
  • Three of Seven Podcast

    Ep. 548 What Choice Do I Have?

    08/03/2026 | 57 mins.
    Join the 3 of 7 team as they close out discussing the books of Acts.

    ► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race

    → SIGN UP NOW! 

     

    ► Check Out Our Partners

    Barbell Apparel
    Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
    → SHOP BARBELL APPAREL

    Bare Performance Nutrition
    Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
    → SHOP BPN

     

    ► Support the Podcast

    → JOIN PATREON

    → TRAIN WITH US

    → SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

    → VISIT OUR WEBSITE

    → SHOP OUR STORE

     

    NUFF SAID.
  • Three of Seven Podcast

    Ep. 540 Realizing Today How Stupid You Were Yesterday

    07/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    Join the 3 of 7 team as they discuss Acts 25.

    ► Join The 2026 Ruck Challenge

    → JOIN HERE! 

     

    ► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race

    → SIGN UP NOW! 

     

    ► Check Out Our Partners

    Barbell Apparel
    Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
    → SHOP BARBELL APPAREL

    Bare Performance Nutrition
    Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
    → SHOP BPN

     

    ► Support the Podcast

    → JOIN PATREON

    → TRAIN WITH US

    → SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

    → VISIT OUR WEBSITE

    → SHOP OUR STORE

     

    NUFF SAID.
  • Three of Seven Podcast

    Ep. 547 Rich Shaus - Don't Go To Church To Encounter Jesus

    07/29/2026 | 2h 40 mins.
    Join Chadd as he interviews special guest, Rich Shaus.

    ► Learn More About Rich

    → DONATE TO GOSPEL RESCUE MISSION

    → REQUEST RICH TO SPEAK OR TRAIN

    → FOLLOW GRM ON INSTAGRAM

    → REQUEST PRAYER OR SET UP A TIME TO TALK TO RICH

    → DOWNLOAD FREE MATERIALS:

    ► https://give.grmok.org/ge/ourstreetsindividual

    ► https://give.grmok.org/ge/ourstreetscommunity

    ► https://give.grmok.org/ge/felony

    ► https://give.grmok.org/ge/food

    ► https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/45785-addiction-recovery-for-families

     

    ► Sign Up For The Mountain Mama Farms Classic Trail Race

    → SIGN UP NOW! 

     

    ► Check Out Our Partners

    Barbell Apparel
    Use code “Chadd” for a FREE pair of shorts with any purchase of $99+
    → SHOP BARBELL APPAREL

     

    Bare Performance Nutrition
    Use code “3of7” for 10% OFF
    → SHOP BPN

     

    ► Support the Podcast

    → JOIN PATREON

    → TRAIN WITH US

    → SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

    → VISIT OUR WEBSITE

    → SHOP OUR STORE

    NUFF SAID.
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About Three of Seven Podcast
Hosted by former Navy SEAL and Ultra-runner Chadd Wright along with his team, Blake, Chili and Cornbread.The Three of Seven Project team discusses faith, fitness, mindset and current events every Monday and Wednesday along with the occasional guest interview.Join in each week for serious and sometimes hilarious stories and conversation that will hopefully help you grow in body, soul and spirit.Nuff Said
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