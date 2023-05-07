On the 3-of-7 Podcast we find and interview the most complete human beings on planet earth. During each episode we dig in with our guests to find out how they ...
Ep 291 The Old Way W/ Matt Brown
Join Chadd and Matt as they discuss the philosophy and benefits of doing things "the old way".
7/7/2023
2:16:07
Ep 290 Chadd Is Snake-bit, Proper Training, Being Influenced
Join the Three of Seven Project team as they talk proper training, snake bites and why its a problem to be under the influence or controlled by any substance or person.
Ep 289 Sound Doctrine
Join the Three of Seven Project team as they discuss sound scriptural doctrine that makes us wise unto salvation.
How does God reveal himself to us?
Are there guardian angles?
How does God communicate with us
Ep 288 Temptation=Transgression=Tragedy
Join the Three of Seven Project team for a conversation inspired by Robert Carrillo about sexual immorality.
Warning, Chadd gets a little fired up.
Ep 287 Artificial Intelligence, Chat GPT and Extraterrestrial In Biblical Context
Join the Three of Seven Project team as they discuss all the crazy crap happening in context of Biblical Prophecies.
Warning, Chadd gets a little fired up.
