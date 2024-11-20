What If 2024 Was the LAST Year of Your Life?

What if 2024 was the last year of your life? Sounds intense, right? But imagine the changes you’d make if you truly lived every day like it was your last. In this episode, I’m breaking down the ultimate “hell yes or hell no” approach to life. We’ll look at how to cut out the things that drain you, prioritize the stuff that lights you up, and finally go after the dreams you’ve been putting off. This isn’t about waiting for someday; it’s about living intentionally now. If you’re ready to ditch what’s holding you back and make 2024 unforgettable, dive into this episode with me! Want to learn more about Mindset Mentor+? For nearly nine years, the Mindset Mentor Podcast has guided you through life's ups and downs. Now, you can dive even deeper with Mindset Mentor Plus. Turn every podcast lesson into real-world results with detailed worksheets, journaling prompts, and a supportive community of like-minded people. Enjoy monthly live Q&A sessions with me, and all this for less than a dollar a day. If you’re committed to real, lasting change, this is for you.Join here 👉 www.mindsetmentor.com My first book that I’ve ever written is now available. It’s called LEVEL UP and It’s a step-by-step guide to go from where you are now, to where you want to be as fast as possible.📚If you want to order yours today, you can just head over to robdial.com/bookHere are some useful links for you… If you want access to a multitude of life advice, self development tips, and exclusive content daily that will help you improve your life, then you can follow me around the web at these links here:Instagram TikTokFacebookYoutube