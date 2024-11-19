Episode #285: Danielle Hamilton: Boosting Longevity through Blood Sugar Control and Circadian Wellness

Ever wondered why despite exercising and eating healthy you still struggle with health issues and energy levels? In this episode of the Longevity podcast, I am joined by Nutritional Therapy Parctitioner Danielle Hamilton to explore the intricate relationship between blood sugar, metabolic health, and longevity. We dive into the misconceptions surrounding blood sugar, the importance of not spiking it, and how insulin and other hormones like leptin and cortisol play a crucial role. Discover why managing your blood sugar is fundamental to longevity and how lifestyle adjustments, including diet and light exposure, can make a significant impact. Join us for an eye-opening conversation that might just change how you view your health. Danielle Hamilton, host of the Light Up Your Metabolism podcast, is a certified Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (FNTP) with expertise in metabolic health and blood sugar management. Despite adhering to a paleo diet, Danielle faced persistent health challenges until she unraveled the connection between PCOS and insulin resistance. Danielle turned to holistic health approaches and now shares her journey and knowledge through her podcast, helping listeners understand the crucial role of blood sugar stability, nutrient timing, and circadian rhythms in achieving lasting wellness Find more from Danielle Website https://www.daniellehamiltonhealth.com Find more from Nathalie: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmholC48MqRC50UffIZOMOQ Join Nat's Membership Community: https://www.natniddam.com/bsp-community Sign up for Nats Newsletter: https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/i7d5m0 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nathalieniddam/ Website: www.NatNiddam.com Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/biohackingsuperhumanperformance What We Discuss: 07:25 - Metabolic Flexibility and Hormonal Communication 15:47 - Hormonal Patterns and Blood Sugar Impacts 19:38 - Impact of Blood Sugar Imbalance 25:48 - Nutrition, Blood Sugar, and Circadian Rhythm 40:13 - Impact of Light on Metabolic Health 44:09 - Circadian Rhythm and Optimal Living 48:43 - Effect of Light on Metabolism 57:42 - Optimizing Metabolic Health With Light Key Takeaways Balance is Vital: Both high and low blood sugar levels can affect health significantly. It's essential to find a balance in blood sugar levels to support longevity and overall well-being. Diet and Lifestyle Adjustments Matter: Dietary changes, such as adopting a ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting, can be effective in managing blood sugar and reversing conditions like PCOS. Moreover, integrating regular movement after meals can aid in regulating blood sugar levels. Light Influences Health Beyond Mood: The role of light—beyond just affecting mood and sleep—extends to metabolic health. Blue light exposure in the morning and managing exposure to artificial light at night can support hormonal balance and improve overall health. Resources mentioned: Paleo Diet Solution by Robb Wolf https://robbwolf.com/what-is-the-paleo-diet/ Dr. Jason Fung https://www.doctorjasonfung.com Dr. Christopher Palmer's book https://brainenergy.com Circadian App https://circadian.life Dminder app https://dminder.ontometrics.com Fitzpatrick Skin Type https://www.healthline.com/health/beauty-skin-care/fitzpatrick-skin-types