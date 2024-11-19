Episode #285: Danielle Hamilton: Boosting Longevity through Blood Sugar Control and Circadian Wellness
Ever wondered why despite exercising and eating healthy you still struggle with health issues and energy levels? In this episode of the Longevity podcast, I am joined by Nutritional Therapy Parctitioner Danielle Hamilton to explore the intricate relationship between blood sugar, metabolic health, and longevity. We dive into the misconceptions surrounding blood sugar, the importance of not spiking it, and how insulin and other hormones like leptin and cortisol play a crucial role. Discover why managing your blood sugar is fundamental to longevity and how lifestyle adjustments, including diet and light exposure, can make a significant impact. Join us for an eye-opening conversation that might just change how you view your health. Danielle Hamilton, host of the Light Up Your Metabolism podcast, is a certified Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (FNTP) with expertise in metabolic health and blood sugar management. Despite adhering to a paleo diet, Danielle faced persistent health challenges until she unraveled the connection between PCOS and insulin resistance. Danielle turned to holistic health approaches and now shares her journey and knowledge through her podcast, helping listeners understand the crucial role of blood sugar stability, nutrient timing, and circadian rhythms in achieving lasting wellness

What We Discuss: 07:25 - Metabolic Flexibility and Hormonal Communication 15:47 - Hormonal Patterns and Blood Sugar Impacts 19:38 - Impact of Blood Sugar Imbalance 25:48 - Nutrition, Blood Sugar, and Circadian Rhythm 40:13 - Impact of Light on Metabolic Health 44:09 - Circadian Rhythm and Optimal Living 48:43 - Effect of Light on Metabolism 57:42 - Optimizing Metabolic Health With Light Key Takeaways Balance is Vital: Both high and low blood sugar levels can affect health significantly. It's essential to find a balance in blood sugar levels to support longevity and overall well-being. Diet and Lifestyle Adjustments Matter: Dietary changes, such as adopting a ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting, can be effective in managing blood sugar and reversing conditions like PCOS. Moreover, integrating regular movement after meals can aid in regulating blood sugar levels. Light Influences Health Beyond Mood: The role of light—beyond just affecting mood and sleep—extends to metabolic health. Blue light exposure in the morning and managing exposure to artificial light at night can support hormonal balance and improve overall health. Resources mentioned: Paleo Diet Solution by Robb Wolf https://robbwolf.com/what-is-the-paleo-diet/ Dr. Jason Fung https://www.doctorjasonfung.com Dr. Christopher Palmer's book https://brainenergy.com Circadian App https://circadian.life Dminder app https://dminder.ontometrics.com Fitzpatrick Skin Type https://www.healthline.com/health/beauty-skin-care/fitzpatrick-skin-types
Episode #284: Forrest Smith: The Healing Power of Photobiomodulation + Lasers vs LEDs in Light Therapy
Can light therapy actually make you healthier, stronger, and more resilient? In this episode on the Longevity podcast, I am joined by Forrest Smith, CEO of Kineon, to dive into the science of photobiomodulation - using specific wavelengths of light to trigger healing responses in your body. We discuss "remote photobiomodulation" - the process of treating blood vessels in your neck for just 15 minutes daily to have widespread effects throughout your body, from improving gut health to boosting immunity. We also discuss why traditional LED panels might not be giving you optimal results, how to properly treat knee pain, and a surprising fertility study that had remarkable results. Forrest Smith is the CEO and co-founder at Kineon. He is an entrepreneur, business operator, strategic planner, and leader. From startup COO to Director of Strategic Sourcing for Fortune 500, 14 years of supply chain management in China operations is a cornerstone of Forrest's professional experience.

What We Discuss: 01:22 Understanding Photobiomodulation 05:44 Mechanisms of Action in Photobiomodulation 16:53 Lasers vs. LEDs in Light Therapy 23:33 Use Cases and Benefits of Photobiomodulation 28:54 Remote Photobiomodulation and Systemic Effects 39:40 Recovery and Regeneration with Kineon 43:35 Proximal Priority Therapy and Fertility 45:18 Impact of Blood Treatment on Health 48:27 Exploring Thymus and Thyroid Health 51:00 Innovations in Gut Health Technology 01:00:03 Children and Laser Therapy in Sports
Episode #283: Dane Johnson: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Recovery, Mindset Shifts + The Daily Blueprint Method
Is it possible to change inflammatory bowel disease from your enemy to your teacher? In this episode of the Longevity podcast, I am joined by Dane Johnson the founder of CrohnsColitisLifestyle to discuss how he went from hospitalization with severe Crohn's disease at age 27 - experiencing 25 bloody bowel movements daily and dropping to 122 pounds - to making a profound mindset shift. Instead of viewing his inflammatory bowel disease as a curse, he chose to see it as a catalyst for transformation. We discuss the root causes of IBD, the importance of a customized approach, and how to shift from fear-based to desire-driven choices. We also dive into breaking emotional connections to unhealthy foods, The Daily Blueprint method and much more. Dane Johnson is the founder of CrohnsColitisLifestyle inspired by his life-threatening battle with Crohn's/Colitis, which he reversed using natural practice. As a Board Certified Nutritionist and one of the most successful Crohn's/Colitis coaches in the world, he has helped thousands around the world find their unique answer to IBD while building a community of supporters, doctors and healers!

What We Discuss: (00:03) Surviving Crohn's and Colitis (12:40) Uncovering the Root Drivers of IBD (20:45) Mastering Food Sensitivity and Gut Healing (24:56) Healing Chronic Gut Issues With Mindset (35:47) Challenging Traditional Food Beliefs (45:22) Developing a Daily Blueprint for Health (53:22) Creating Customized Daily Health Plans (01:04:54) Harnessing Divine Abilities for Manifestation (01:07:59) Power of Energy in Healing (01:15:38) Empowering Healing and Transformation Key Takeaways The path to healing IBD isn't one-size-fits-all - it requires a personalized strategy addressing multiple root causes. Successful treatment means first playing defense (reducing inflammation) before going on offense with more targeted interventions. Success comes from building a sustainable "Daily Blueprint" focused on consistent, manageable changes rather than overwhelming overhauls.
Episode #282: Optimize Your Holiday Digestion: Simple Strategies That Actually Work
Are the holidays making you rethink everything you know about healthy eating? The season's festivities bring endless food choices - from family feasts to cookie swaps to cocktail parties. That's why in this solo episode of the Longevity Podcast, I share simple strategies you can take with you into the holidays to promote healthy digestion. I discuss the importance of choosing a dietary approach, managing stress while eating, and utilizing digestive enzymes. I even dive into the role of peptides in gut health and offer tips for pre- and post-meal practices to enhance digestion.

What I discuss: 00:00 Digestive Health Strategies 05:09 Choosing Your Dietary Approach: High Carb vs. High Fat 09:52 Managing Stress and Eating Habits 18:13 Utilizing Peptides and Preload Meals for Better Digestion Key Takeaways: Choosing between high carb or high fat diets is crucial. Stress management is key to effective digestion. Minimizing fluid intake during meals aids digestion. Digestive enzymes can significantly improve food breakdown. Post-meal walks enhance digestive health. Apple cider vinegar can stabilize blood sugar levels. Continuous glucose monitors help understand food responses. Peptides like BPC157 support gut health.
Episode #281: Martha Carlin: Gut Microbiome Solutions for Parkinson's + The LPS-Chronic Disease Connection
Could the root cause of Parkinson's disease be hiding in your gut? In this Longevity Podcast episode, I am joined by Martha Carlin, founder of The BioCollective and BiotiQuest, to explore the role of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) – cellular debris from harmful bacteria – in Parkinson's disease and other chronic conditions. We dive into the importance of the microbiome in overall health, the connection between constipation and Parkinson's, and the potential impact of probiotics in mitigating LPS-related issues. We also explore the benefits of cold showers, cold plunges, and cryotherapy in signaling microbes and the potential of AI in accelerating learning and understanding the complexities of the microbiome. Martha Carlin, a former business turnaround expert turned citizen scientist, has emerged as a pioneering force in microbiome research and Parkinson's disease studies since her husband's diagnosis in 2002. After teaching herself chemistry, physics, biochemistry, and microbiology, she founded The BioCollective in 2015, creating one of the world's first fecal banks to accelerate microbiome research, and later developed BiotiQuest, a line of innovative probiotics. Her groundbreaking work has led to collaborations across multiple scientific disciplines and speaking engagements at prestigious venues, including The White House 2016 Microbiome Initiative.

What We Discuss: 07:39 The Relevance of LPS and the Microbiome to Various Diseases 14:19 The Bio Collective Research 22:05 Understanding LPS and its Effects on the Gut 28:25 The Role of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth 35:13 The Effect of Cold on LPS in the Gut 43:29 The Potential of AI in Microbiome Research 50:46 The Biotic Quest Line of Probiotics 57:03 The Effects of Glyphosate on the Gut Microbiome
