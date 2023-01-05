627 - Fetish Friday: Jon and Roxy Are Both Into Wearing Pantyhose, Encasement and More

Jon and his girl Roxy have a pantyhose fetish and they both called in to talk all about it. When did Jon first realized he was into pantyhose? When did he start wearing them? And, when and how did he get Roxy to be super into them to? Tune in for all the details including the memory his mother shared with him that shed light on his pantyhose fetish, when he started stealing them and what he would do with them, how and why he was always super open to all the women he dated and how how they were all ok with it, the girl he dated who liked pantyhose encasement and what they did together, how he met Roxy and how she was super hesitant at first, how and why Roxy started researching the fetish and how that changed her mind, how she started surprising him by wearing hose, how she got him to start wearing for her as well and why that was important to her, how she eventually became obsessed with it and now requires it at all times, how they started trying encasement and what she loves about it, how she discovered he was posting pics of her on instagram as NylonRoxy and how she felt about it and why they had to stop, how she got into encasement and got him into it too, brands and colors that she loves best, Jon’s top tips on how to get your partner totally into wearing hose, how how and why he now wears skirts and heels for Roxy and how he feels about dressing up for her plus a whole lot more. To see anonymous pics of ROXY & JON plus most of other female guests + get extra exclusive Hoser episodes/content + get access to my Discord channel where people get super naughty + get early access to all episodes ad free, join my Patreon. It's only $7 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast Want to be on the show? Go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Have something quick you want to confesss? OR Call the hotline at 347-420-3579. Want a private convo with me that won't be aired on the show? All calls are private, confidential and anonymous. Click here: https://calendly.com/strictlyanonymouspodcast/45min Sponsors: Get 25% off at Les Belles hosiery brand! use code: STRICTLY https://lesbelles.co/ Get a generous sign-up BONUS at MyBookie Casino https://mybookie.website/StrictlyAnonymous Hear the hottest stories on Dipsea! 30 day FREE TRIAL https://www.dipseastories.com/strictlyanon Follow me! Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/ Twitter https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/StrictlyAnonymouspodcast Everything else https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices