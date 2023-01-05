Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Strictly Anonymous Confessions

Podcast Strictly Anonymous Confessions
Welcome to the Strictly Anonymous Podcast where you get to listen in to the secret lives of total strangers. I talk to real people about their interesting, secr... More
Health & FitnessSexualitySociety & CultureRelationships
  • 629 - Stephen Caught his Wife Cheating and Now he’s in a Stag/Vixen Relationship
    Stephen Caught his wife cheating and now he's in a stag/vixen relationship. How did he catch his wife cheating? When did he realize it turned him on? And, how did his wife feel about it when he told her? Tune in for all the details including why his wife was cheating and cheating and how she reacted when he confronted her about it, how he managed to turned his anger into a turn on, the couple they hooked up with before the cheating and what went down, how he felt when he first saw her with another guy, how they met their first bull and how it went, how she felt about it after first experience, their experiences with various bulls that followed, how and why he decided to blind fold her for her first interracial hook up and exactly what went down, how and why he kept it a secret and how she felt when he eventually told her, how he eventually realized he was very into seeing his wife with black guys, how he caught her cheating again after they opened up their marriage and how they worked through it, the first bull she really enjoyed and why that hook up eventually ended, the dps they had all together, how and why they didn't enjoy swinger house parties, why they both love the reclaiming sex so much, why he doesn't care that he can't play with other women, his top tips on getting your wife to be vixen plus a whole lot more. You can find his wife here: https://linktr.ee/hotwife_kay
    5/3/2023
    1:08:21
  • 628 - Neil and his Wife Started Swinging with Their Neighbors and They Have All Been Swinging Ever Since
    Neil and his wife started swinging with their neighbors and they have all been swinging with each other ever since. Who's idea was it to start swinging with their neighbors in the first place? How many neighborhood couples do they swing with? And, exactly what do they all do together when they meet up? Tune in to hear all the details including how one of the neighborhood couples were already swingers and how they all decided to take a trip together, their first Temptation resort experience they went on together and exactly what went down including the crazy catamaran trip they took and all the other sexy games that took place, why they just observed on that first trip, how they started researching the lifestyle when they got back and the rules they created for themselves, their next trip to Temptation resort and exactly how their first soft swapping experience went down and how they felt about it, how when lockdown hit they continued swinging with their neighbors, how and why they started hooking up secretly with one couple behind the other couples back, the code word they had to keep everything on the DL, the fantasy scenarios they played out with them and how keeping it all on the DL added to how hot it all was, their recent first hard swap experience at a new Temptation resort and exactly what went down and how they both felt about it, how and why they started a lifestylewebsite and all the information thats included on the site, his top three tips for newbies in the lifestyle. The types of events they dig vs. the ones they don't dig and why plus a whole lot more. Check out their lifestyle website here: temptedpineapples.com
    5/1/2023
    1:15:36
  • 627 - Fetish Friday: Jon and Roxy Are Both Into Wearing Pantyhose, Encasement and More
    Jon and his girl Roxy have a pantyhose fetish and they both called in to talk all about it. When did Jon first realized he was into pantyhose? When did he start wearing them? And, when and how did he get Roxy to be super into them to? Tune in for all the details including the memory his mother shared with him that shed light on his pantyhose fetish, when he started stealing them and what he would do with them, how and why he was always super open to all the women he dated and how how they were all ok with it, the girl he dated who liked pantyhose encasement and what they did together, how he met Roxy and how she was super hesitant at first, how and why Roxy started researching the fetish and how that changed her mind, how she started surprising him by wearing hose, how she got him to start wearing for her as well and why that was important to her, how she eventually became obsessed with it and now requires it at all times, how they started trying encasement and what she loves about it, how she discovered he was posting pics of her on instagram as NylonRoxy and how she felt about it and why they had to stop, how she got into encasement and got him into it too, brands and colors that she loves best, Jon's top tips on how to get your partner totally into wearing hose, how how and why he now wears skirts and heels for Roxy and how he feels about dressing up for her plus a whole lot more.
    4/28/2023
    1:25:23
  • 626 - Bill and hs Wife were Swingers Into Stranger Sex and More
    Bill and his wife were swingers into stranger sex and more and he called in to talk all about it. When did they decide to start swinging? Where did they meet the random strangers they hooked up with? And, how were they so successful at having an open marriage? Tune in for all the details including how he got his wife to agree to go to a swingers club, what exactly went down during their first experience including the full swap foursome they had and his wife's frst experience with a woman, how they both felt afterwards, the rules they made after the fact, the ad he found online looking for stranger sex in the park, how and why he decided to participate and exactly how it all went down, how his wife wanted to do same thing and exactly what went down when she participated, how and when he realized he was bisexual, the random black guy they picked up in a hotel and exactly what went down with him, how he became the clean up guy and how that experience made him realize he was bisexual, how wife felt watching him with other guys, the couples they hooked up with that they met at the swingers club they attended, the nudist clubs and nudist beaches they went to and what went down there, how and why they were they able to be so successful at swinging and opening up their marriage plus a whole lot more.
    4/26/2023
    1:01:15
  • 625 - Wyoh Lee is Into Threesomes, BDSM, Anal and More
    Wyoh Lee is into threesomes, BDSM, Anal and more and she calls in to talk all about it. When did she have her first threesome? When did she realize she was a submissive Ito BDSM? And, what other kinks does she have? Tune in to hear all the details including how and when she lost her virginity and what exactly went down, how she felt about women when she was younger and when she realized she was totally into them, the first threesome she had with her neighbors and what went exactly down with them that first night and beyond, the girl from high school she met up with while traveling and what they wound up doing together,, why she lacks confidence when hooking up with women and what she plans to do about it, how and why she loves being a kinky submissive, how and where she met her long term master and exactly what went down the first time they hooked up, all the the crazy, dirty things they did together during the 4 years they were together, how she went from hating anal to loving it, how and why she is into degradation and the specific ways her master degraded her, the threesome she had with a daddy dom and his baby girl, exactly what went down and how her master felt about it, why they eventually split up, how she feels about relationships and what she sees for her future, her cross country trip she's planning to take to learn about sex workers and become a sex worker herself plus a whole lot more.  To find her podcast Sex Stories all her other stuff, click here: wyohlee.com/links
    4/24/2023
    1:18:46

About Strictly Anonymous Confessions

Welcome to the Strictly Anonymous Podcast where you get to listen in to the secret lives of total strangers. I talk to real people about their interesting, secret lives as well as talk to real people with real problems and I give them my unprofessional advice.
