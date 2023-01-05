625 - Wyoh Lee is Into Threesomes, BDSM, Anal and More
Wyoh Lee is into threesomes, BDSM, Anal and more and she calls in to talk all about it. When did she have her first threesome? When did she realize she was a submissive Ito BDSM? And, what other kinks does she have? Tune in to hear all the details including how and when she lost her virginity and what exactly went down, how she felt about women when she was younger and when she realized she was totally into them, the first threesome she had with her neighbors and what went exactly down with them that first night and beyond, the girl from high school she met up with while traveling and what they wound up doing together,, why she lacks confidence when hooking up with women and what she plans to do about it, how and why she loves being a kinky submissive, how and where she met her long term master and exactly what went down the first time they hooked up, all the the crazy, dirty things they did together during the 4 years they were together, how she went from hating anal to loving it, how and why she is into degradation and the specific ways her master degraded her, the threesome she had with a daddy dom and his baby girl, exactly what went down and how her master felt about it, why they eventually split up, how she feels about relationships and what she sees for her future, her cross country trip she’s planning to take to learn about sex workers and become a sex worker herself plus a whole lot more.
To find her podcast Sex Stories all her other stuff, click here: wyohlee.com/links
