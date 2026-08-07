Brian is into pantyhose, crossdressing, humiliation, and more and he called in to talk all about it. Tune in to hear all the details including the first time he realized he was into pantyhose as well as other feminine clothing, how he got caught by his mom wearing pantyhose and then caught him dressing up in a lot more and how she reacted, how he felt about his fetishes when he was younger, his fantasies of humiliation when he was younger and why he remembers them, how and why his mom eventually allowed him to dress up at home, how and why he was never into sex, when he started meeting up with a woman he met online while he was dressed up and what went down, how he met his wife and how and why she’s not into sex at all and how their sex life has been while married, how he is into SPH (small penis humiliation,) how and what why he enjoys a female led relationship and the humiliating things his wife makes him do, how he wants to be cucked and how far his wife will go with his cuck fantasies, how and why he’s reluctant to push her into his comfort zone but why he should plus a whole lot more. REPEAT EPISODE, originally aired 07/24



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