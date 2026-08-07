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1538 episodes
1546 - GangBangs Galore, Pegging, Hands-Free Male Orgasms & More...In Case You Missed It08/07/2026 | 26 mins.On this bonus episode, Kathy breaks down this week's episodes, reveals behind-the-scenes stories, explains what you might've missed, and tells you what's worth listening to and why. Hear more about the gangbang-filled AVN adventures, Harry's journey from a sexless marriage to pegging, BDSM and couple swaps, why Christine's legendary gangbang episode helped put the podcast on the map, plus Kathy answers a Fuck, Marry, Kill female podcaster edition, announces the newest Discord contest plus a whole lot more. Tune in for all the details.
GET A COPY OF THE STRICTLY ANONYMOUS BOOK! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY HERE: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd or Pre-order audiobook version here
To see HOT pics of my other female guests + hear anonymous confessions + get all the episodes early and AD FREE, join my Patreon! It's only $7 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord!
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://Motorbunny.com/Strictly - For $50 off your whole order
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
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- Brian is into pantyhose, crossdressing, humiliation, and more and he called in to talk all about it. Tune in to hear all the details including the first time he realized he was into pantyhose as well as other feminine clothing, how he got caught by his mom wearing pantyhose and then caught him dressing up in a lot more and how she reacted, how he felt about his fetishes when he was younger, his fantasies of humiliation when he was younger and why he remembers them, how and why his mom eventually allowed him to dress up at home, how and why he was never into sex, when he started meeting up with a woman he met online while he was dressed up and what went down, how he met his wife and how and why she’s not into sex at all and how their sex life has been while married, how he is into SPH (small penis humiliation,) how and what why he enjoys a female led relationship and the humiliating things his wife makes him do, how he wants to be cucked and how far his wife will go with his cuck fantasies, how and why he’s reluctant to push her into his comfort zone but why he should plus a whole lot more. REPEAT EPISODE, originally aired 07/24
GET A COPY OF THE STRICTLY ANONYMOUS BOOK! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY HERE: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd or Pre-order audiobook version here
To see HOT pics of my female guests + get exclusive FETISH episodes + hear anonymous confessions + get all the episodes early and AD FREE, join my Patreon! It's only $8 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord!
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://Motorbunny.com/Strictly - For $50 off your whole order
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Christine got gang banged by a bunch of black guys, with her husband’s permission and she called in to talk all about it. Tune in to hear all the details including what led to them opening up their marriage, the black married coworker she almost had an affair with and why it never happened, how she finally confessed everything to her husband and how and why he agreed to give her a permanent free pass, where she found the gang bang coordinator and exactly how the organizer screened her, how involved her husband was in the gangbang set up and how he felt about it, where the gangbang took place, how many guys showed up and exactly what went down, the one guy she connected with how and why she's still seeing him now, why she doesn't want her husband joining in on her free pass as well as why she doesn't want to fill him in on the detail plus a whole lot more.
GET A COPY OF THE STRICTLY ANONYMOUS BOOK! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY HERE: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd or Pre-order audiobook version here
To see HOT pics of CHRISTINE plus my other female guests + hear anonymous confessions + get all the episodes early and AD FREE, join my Patreon! It's only $7 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord!
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://Motorbunny.com/Strictly - For $50 off your whole order
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
1543 - Harry Went from a Sexless Marriage Full of Infidelity to Pegging, BDSM, Couple Swaps & More08/05/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Harry went from a sexless marriage full of infidelity to pegging, BDSM, couple swaps and more and he called in to talk all about it. Tune in to hear all the details including when he married his first wife and what was going down in their bedroom before he realized she was cheating, how he caught her cheating and exactly where she was hooking up with the other guy, how and why his ex-wife wound up having a nervous breakdown, why he stayed and tried to save the marriage, how he eventually started cheating on multiple women over many years, the much younger woman he fell for and eventually left his wife for, how they got into pegging and how that led him to explore his attraction to men, the free pass she gave him to hook up with guys, the first bi couple they hooked up with and exactly what went down, their first full couple swap and why they both loved it, how they recently got into CBT (cock and ball torture), tease and denial, chastity play, how and why they recently joined a. new nudist swinger community plus a whole lot more.
GET A COPY OF THE STRICTLY ANONYMOUS BOOK! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY HERE: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd or Pre-order audiobook version here
To see HOT pics of my female guests + hear anonymous confessions + get all the episodes early and AD FREE, join my Patreon! It's only $7 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord!
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://Motorbunny.com/Strictly - For $50 off your whole order
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mike (ep #980) recently took part in three gangbnags and hooked up with a porn star at the AVN awards and he called in to talk all about it. Tune in the hear all the details including his recent trip to the AVN awards and all what went down, the first gangbang with a hotwife couple he got invited to and exactly what went down, how he stays safe at these events, the cream pie gangbang he went to next and what went down while he was there, the porn star he hooked up with and what went down with her, the hotel sex party he went to next and all the squirting that went down, the couple he knew from Fetlife who were having a gangbang and exactly what went , the Onlyfans girl who invited him to a recent gangbang and how it was set up and what went down, how and why being involved in this type of lifestyle has changed how he feels about having a “normal” relationship in the future plus a whole lot more. His FetLife Mike6911
GET A COPY OF THE STRICTLY ANONYMOUS BOOK! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY HERE: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd or Pre-order audiobook version here
To see HOT pics of VENUS plus my other female guests + hear anonymous confessions + get all the episodes early and AD FREE, join my Patreon! It's only $7 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord!
To join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712
Want to be on the show? Email me at strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com or go to http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com and click on "Be on the Show." Want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the CONFESSIONS hotline at 347-420-3579. All voices are changed.
Sponsors:
https://TakeLean.com - 20% off + FREE rush shipping on Lean weighloss
https://bluechew.com — Buy 2 months of Bluechew GOLD and get the third month FREE! Use code: STRICTLYANON
https://VB.HEALTH- To get 10% off DRIVE BOOST by VB Health, use code: STRICTLY
https://Motorbunny.com/Strictly - For $50 off your whole order
https://beduc.at/pd2626-anonymous Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized SUMMER roadmap to sexual happiness
Follow me!
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/
X https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en
Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/
Everything else: https://linktr.ee/Strictlyanonymouspodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Strictly Anonymous Confessions
Strictly Anonymous Confessions is a raw, real podcast where people call in anonymously to share their most personal and intimate stories. From relationships and dating to sex, secrets, and everything in between, nothing is scripted and every conversation is honest. Kathy dives deep with callers, asking the questions everyone is thinking but rarely says, creating open, judgment-free conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. If you’ve ever wondered what people are really doing, thinking, and hiding behind closed doors, this is the podcast for you. For advertising opportunities, please email strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com THE BOOK IS NOW OUT FOR PRE-ORDER!!!! Strictly Anonymous Confessions: Secret Sex Lives of Total Strangers. A bunch of short, super sexy, TRUE stories. GET YOUR COPY NOW: https://amzn.to/4i7hBCd To Join SDC and get a FREE Trial! click here: https://www.sdc.com/?ref=37712 or go to SDC.com and use my code 37712 If you have a secret, interesting life and/or a problem you want to discuss while remaining anonymous, go to my website http://strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/ and click on "Be on the Show" or send me an email Strictlyanonymouspodcast@gmail.com To see anonymous pics of my female guests + hear all the anonymous confessions + get all my episodes early AND ad-free, join my Patreon. It's only $5 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/StrictlyAnonymousPodcast and when you join, I'll throw in a complimentary link to my private Discord! Have something you want to confess while remaining anonymous? Call the Strictly Anonymous hotline now at 347-420-3579. Lines are open 24/7. Please note, everyones voice will be changed. Sponsors of the show: https://vb.health — To get 10% off DRIVE Boost by VB Health use code: STRICTLY https://www.quince.com/strictlyanon — For premium quality Quince clothing plus FREE shipping and 365 day returns! https://beducate.me/pd2540-anonymous— Click here to take the quiz and get your personalized roadmap to sexual happiness https://bluechew.com — Get 10% OFF your first month of Bluechew GOLD! Use code: STRICTLYANON Follow the show! Instagram https://www.instagram.com/strictanonymous/ Twitter https://twitter.com/strictanonymous?lang=en Website http://www.strictlyanonymouspodcast.com/ Everything else https://linktr.ee/StrictlyanonymouspodcastPodcast website
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