Episode 48: Loving Your Body as a Spiritual Practice, Why the Flesh Isn't the Body, and 3 Heresies We Kind of Believe

Gosh, it can be hard to live in a body, let alone learn to love it. We have so many demands that compete for our attention, not to mention all the mixed up messages we get as women— how in the world are we supposed to honor these bodies God has given us? In today's episode, we're honoring these long-suffering bodies of ours. Here's what we cover: 1. Why so many of us bypass the body 2. 4 insights from psychology about the body 3. 3 ancient heresies that sneak into our modern thinking 4. The difference between what the Bible calls "flesh" and "body" 5. How to honor your body as part of spiritual practice 6. Why I am learning to dance again (but definitely not in public) Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here Order Aundi Kolber's new book, Strong Like Water today! Related episodes: ⁠Episode 11⁠ How to Start Loving Your body with Christy Joy ⁠Episode 19⁠ My Stroke and a Process of Healing ⁠Episode 36⁠ How to Create Boundaries with Toxic Distractions ⁠Episode 44⁠ Befriending Anger with Rowena Day ⁠Episode 45⁠ and ⁠Episode 46⁠ Strong Like Water with Aundi Kolber Get 46% off Boundaries for Your Soul & The Best of You.