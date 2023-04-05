Join counselor and author, Dr. Alison Cook, as she guides you through some of your toughest challenges with wisdom, kindness, and grace. Together with friends a... More
Episode 52: The Enneagram—9 Ways to Uncover the Best (and Worst) of Who You Are, Get Honest With Yourself, & Improve Your Relationships
What a rich conversation with @Enneacast hosts Jesse Eubanks and Lindsey Lewis about the 9 types of the Enneagram! We talk everything from mistyping women to Jesus, Kevin Hart, and the Apostle Paul.
This is a great episode to share with your kids, family, small group, and friends—it's an opportunity for honest conversations about your areas of amazingness. . .and the blind spots we all have.
Here’s what we cover:
1. Your Enneagram number as one part of who you are
2. The Enneagram and narcissism
3. Why celebration is a discipline we all need to practice
4. How to love types that trigger us
5. The difference between comfort and shalom
6. What type was Jesus? Paul? Peter? Tom Brady?
Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here.
While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.
5/4/2023
1:02:14
Episode 51: The 12 Common Thinking Traps, Mind Reading, Mental Filters, and How To Stop Taking Things Personally
Do you catastrophize? struggle with taking a compliment? Are you a mind reader? A minimizer? Or do you tend to take things personally? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you do not want to miss today's episode.
We're discussing 12 common thinking traps, what psychologists call cognitive distortions. These are ways of thinking that trip up every single one of us. The messages you tell yourself have a direct impact on the health of your relationships, so this is a great one to share with your family or friends.
Here's what we cover:
1. 12 common thinking traps
2. How to avoid toxic shame spirals
3. The problem with mind reading
4. How to stop taking things personally
5. The trap of emotional reasoning
6. Why we all need to learn how to take a compliment
Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here.
While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.
4/27/2023
48:34
Episode 50: 9 Types of Intelligence, the Trap of Comparison, and How to Connect More Authentically with God
This week we're digging into intelligence. And believe me, it's not what you were taught! If you've struggled with comparing yourself to others, feeling inadequate, or unsure of your unique gifts (and that's pretty much all of us), you don't want to miss this episode!
Here's what we cover:
1. What is intelligence?
2. Why it's different than what you were taught
3. 9 different types of intelligence
4. 2 toxic consequences of comparing ourselves to others
5. 9 ways to connect with God
Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here
While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.
4/20/2023
30:47
Episode 49: Personality, the Big Five Traits, and Why Are We So Obsessed With Personality Types?
This week marks the launch of our brand new series, My Favorite Psychology Tools, and we're kicking things off with a deep dive into the fascinating world of personality types. With so many fads and trends out there, it can be hard to know what's actually backed by research. That's why we're here to separate fact from fiction and give you the inside scoop on what personality really is and what the latest research tells us about it.
Here's what we cover:
1. What is personality and why we're so fascinated with it
2. The benefits and pitfalls in personality tests
3. The 5 most researched personality traits
4. The mysterious H Factor and why it's so important
5. How personality traits show up in the Bible
Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here
While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any
of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice
nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and
products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.
4/13/2023
48:04
Episode 48: Loving Your Body as a Spiritual Practice, Why the Flesh Isn't the Body, and 3 Heresies We Kind of Believe
Gosh, it can be hard to live in a body, let alone learn to love it. We have so many demands that compete for our attention, not to mention all the
mixed up messages we get as women— how in the world are we supposed to honor these bodies God has given us?
In today's episode, we're honoring these long-suffering bodies of ours. Here's what we cover:
1. Why so many of us bypass the body
2. 4 insights from psychology about the body
3. 3 ancient heresies that sneak into our modern thinking
4. The difference between what the Bible calls "flesh" and "body"
5. How to honor your body as part of spiritual practice
6. Why I am learning to dance again (but definitely not in public)
Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here
While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.
Join counselor and author, Dr. Alison Cook, as she guides you through some of your toughest challenges with wisdom, kindness, and grace. Together with friends and experts we'll unpack the best of psychology from a faith-based perspective. You’ll discover how to break free from painful patterns, mend your past, and discover what brings out the best of you.