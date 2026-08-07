What happens when the faith that once held you no longer feels like it can carry the questions you’re asking now?



You may still love God. You don’t want to leave your faith behind. But the beliefs, practices, or ways of relating to God that once sustained you begin to feel too small for the life you’re living.



In this week’s conversation, Dr. Alison is joined by bestselling author, psychotherapist, and spiritual director Ian Morgan Cron to explore the tender space between silencing your questions and burning everything down.



Through Ian’s brand-new novel Chasing Francis, they discuss how a crisis of faith can become an invitation to spiritual growth, deeper intimacy with God, and a faith that is more fully your own.



Why a crisis of faith can become an opportunity for deeper spiritual growth



The difference between healthy questioning and becoming trapped in cynicism



What spiritual individuation looks like and why it matters



Why the faith that sustained an earlier version of you may need room to grow



How to return to the foundation that God is love and you are loved



Why resisting a difficult spiritual season can create even more suffering



How beauty, imagination, story, and nature can restore perspective



What St. Francis can teach us about simplicity, compassion, and an embodied faith



Your questions do not necessarily mean that you are losing your faith.



They may be an invitation to examine what you inherited, hold on to what is true, and allow God to build something deeper.



As Ian reminds us, sometimes the work is not forcing yourself back into a previous expression of faith. It is asking:



What is the invitation here?



You can now preorder Dr. Alison’s newest book, The Secure Soul, and immediately receive the first 3 chapters as well as early access to the companion guide!



Connect further with @dralisoncook on Instagram



Curious what Family Role may have shaped you? Take the Family Role Quiz to learn how you may be showing up in your relationships with others.



📖 Find a full transcript and list of resources from this episode here



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While Dr. Cook is a counselor, the content of this podcast and any of the products provided by Dr. Cook are not specific counseling advice nor are they a substitute for individual counseling. The content and products provided on this podcast are for informational purposes only.‍



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