Decoding Cell Danger Response: Phases and Implications for Health
Welcome to "Health Unlocked - The Power of Salutogenesis", where we're diving deep into the fascinating world of cellular health and healing. Today, our host Jasen, an expert in the field, unravels the complexities of the Cell Danger Response (CDR) model, pioneered by Dr. Robert Naviaux.We'll be exploring the stark differences between pathogenesis, which focuses on the origins and development of diseases, and salutogenesis, which emphasizes the body's innate healing processes. Jasen will guide us through the three critical phases of the CDR, shedding light on how our cells react to stressors like infections, toxins, and injuries, and the importance of transitioning through these phases for optimal health.In this episode, we delve into topics such as cellular senescence, the impact of chronic illness, oxidative stress, and innovative therapeutic approaches like Eyeball therapy. Jasen's insights are not just academic; they stem from personal experiences with family cancer battles and extensive research, offering a unique and nuanced perspective on how understanding cellular stress responses can transform healthcare, from managing chronic diseases to addressing mental health conditions.So, if you're curious about how your cells fight, heal, and maintain balance, and want practical tips to support your body's natural healing mechanisms, stay tuned. This episode promises to unlock new knowledge and perspectives that could change the way you think about health and wellness.7 Key Themes Covered in This Episode:1. Pathogenesis vs. Salutogenesis: Disease initiation vs. natural healing focus.2. Cell Danger Response (CDR): Cellular stress reaction phases overview.3. Chronic Illnesses and Aging: Cells stuck in healing phases explanation.4. Mitochondrial Function in CDR: Mitochondria phenotypes during cellular stress.5. Oxidative Stress Impact: Prolonged stress hindering healing processes.6. IBAL Therapy: Resetting cellular signaling to reduce stress.7. Salutogenic Lifestyle: Actions supporting natural healing process.Timestamps:00:00 Cell danger response shifts cells to survival.04:18 Mitochondria's role in health sparked curiosity.08:47 Salutogenic therapies optimize natural cell healing.11:20 Drugs can disrupt natural cell processes, temporarily.14:38 CDR alerts and protects cells under stress.16:22 Fire containment, repair, restoration, return to homeostasis.20:44 Aging theory: Accumulated cell damage leads to senescence.25:09 CDR model explains chronic conditions via incomplete healing.27:01 M0 mitochondria elevate, leading to proliferative disorders.30:32 Cellular signaling disruption stops disease progression.32:54 M2 declines, then rebounds; oxidative stress affects signaling.37:02 IBAL addresses oxidative stress, unsticks cells.40:50 Shift focus from Kratogenic to Salutogenic drugs.46:15 Shift focus to root causes of cellular stress.47:41 Reframing mental health: cellular stress response focus.53:25 Mitochondrial function impacts aging and cellular health.54:14 Reduce cellular triggers to support healing.57:44 Excited about significant personal discovery journey.