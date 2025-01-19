Jasen Petersen's Journey from Medical Devices to Holistic Health, Eudaimonia, and Ionic Alliance Foundation

Today, we are thrilled to have Jasen Petersen, starting his brand new show: Health Unlocked - The Power of Salutogenesis. Jasen, a medical device engineer with a fascinating background in laser lithotripsy systems, shares his incredible journey from growing up in diverse cultures around the world to becoming a passionate advocate for health and wellness. He discusses how personal family health crises motivated his transition from aerospace to medical devices and ultimately to founding two groundbreaking nonprofit organizations: the Ionic Alliance Foundation and Eudaimonia HFC.In this episode, Jasen delves into how consistent daily habits like optimal nutrition and exercise can lead to transformative health results, debunking the myth that severe conditions like cancer can be quickly cured through drastic measures. He shares a poignant personal anecdote about the fear and costly treatments experienced during illness, which fueled his mission to reduce healthcare exploitation.We explore the powerful placebo effect, the potential healing impact of practices like prayer, and the critical importance of integrating both conventional and alternative medicines. Jasen introduces us to salutogenesis and his innovative work with "ion biotechnology," aiming to enhance cellular health naturally. The discussion is rich with insights into how small, consistent lifestyle changes are more sustainable for long-term health than extreme treatments.Join us as we uncover Jasen’s fascinating story, his research on health, and the inspirational work of his foundations in promoting wellness beyond the mere absence of disease. Don’t miss this thought-provoking episode, available now on all major podcast platforms and in video format on YouTube and our show website.Timestamps:00:00 Born in New York, grew up overseas.05:44 First struggle with fear of death, young.07:26 Career shift from missiles to medical lasers.12:59 Founded a nonprofit to promote healthy living.16:09 Eudaimonia: human flourishing through continuous growth.20:45 Developing technology for enhancing bioavailability of ions.24:10 Ancestral medicine studied for treating chronic diseases.25:25 Eudaimonia aims to prevent diseases through lifestyle.30:58 Profit-driven medicine, high costs hinder cancer treatment.32:44 Cancer increase linked to higher modern toxic load.37:12 Healing takes time; unrealistic to expect immediacy.42:51 Placebo triggers healing; brain adapts, effect fades.45:08 Placebo effect can trigger healing processes.47:28 Conventional and alternative medicine should coexist.3 Fun Facts:1. Jasen Petersen's early entrepreneurial venture involved selling candy in his neighborhood, inspired by his father and access to liquidation stock from a family friend.2. Eudaimonia HFC incorporates ninja warrior and parkour activities to promote brain health, which have become particularly popular with children.3. Jasen completed dual degrees in aeronautical and mechanical engineering from UC Davis and has lived in diverse places like Belgium, Greece, and Bahrain, showcasing his adaptability.Show Website - https://powerofsalutogenesis.com/ Ionic Alliance Foundation Website - https://iaf.care/Jasen Petersen's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasenepetersen/TopHealth Media Website - https://tophealth.care/