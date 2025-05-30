The Ugly Truth: Surviving Burnout, Staffing Nightmares, and Hard Lessons in Care Business
Welcome back to Care to CEO, the podcast where caregivers become confident care entrepreneurs. In this candid episode, “The Ugly Truth: The Hardest Parts of Running a Care Business,” host Crystal Smith pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to build and sustain a care-based business. You’ll hear Crystal’s raw reflections on staffing nightmares, staying compliant, emotional burnout, and those moments when everything seems to fall apart at once. She shares personal stories, like the unforgettable day when staff quit, clients threatened to walk, and her own child fell ill, and reveals how she found the resilience to keep going.From learning the critical difference between hiring hands and hiring hearts, to the ongoing challenges of compliance (“the license is just the wedding, compliance is the marriage”), Crystal gets real about the emotional and organizational tolls of entrepreneurship. She also opens up about the importance of self-care, learning to ask for help, and forging strong boundaries to avoid burnout.Whether you’re just dreaming of starting your own agency or are deep in the trenches, this episode is packed with advice, hard lessons, and the encouragement you need to stay in the game, even when it gets messy.Timestamps:00:00 Entrepreneurship: A Heartbreaking Calling04:14 Overcoming Crisis with Resilience07:32 "Heart Over Skills in Home Care"12:31 Organizing: Key to Legacy Building14:58 Embracing Self-Care and Balance19:15 Boundaries Bridge, Protect, Empower20:43 Rethinking Boundaries as Bridges25:42 Learning to Delegate with Love28:52 Clutter Reflects Mental Health Struggles31:06 Challenges of Building a Business34:59 "Embrace Solitude in Business"38:34 Networking for Success41:46 Breaking Cycles, Empowering Women46:40 Strategic Thinking Reflection47:30 Coping with Leadership StressCare to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
From Caregiver to CEO: Step-by-Step Licensing and Getting Paid in the Care Industry
Welcome back to Care to CEO, the podcast that helps caregivers and underdogs take bold steps toward confident business ownership in the care industry! In this episode, host Crystal Smith cuts through the confusion around getting licensed —and getting paid — for a home care business. Crystal shares her personal journey, practical steps, and plenty of hard-won wisdom on how to navigate the paperwork, state requirements, and the all-important approval process to become a Medicaid or state-funded provider.If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by confusing government websites, unsure of what license you really need, or just stuck googling into the void, this episode is your go-to guide. Crystal walks us through the exact steps she took: choosing her business structure, opening the right doors at state agencies, leveraging mentorship, and building her network. She talked about common mistakes (so you don’t make them!), working with reviewers, setting up for renewal, and even how to diversify your funding streams. Plus, Crystal shares that sometimes “starting scared” is the best way to get going — no matter how daunting it all seems.So whether you’re just dreaming or deep into your application, tune in for real-world tips and inspiring stories to help you launch and grow your care business. Let’s get you from uncertainty to approval, and from care to CEO — together!Timestamps:00:00 Overcoming Licensing Challenges05:53 Licensing Challenges for New Businesses08:16 Choosing a Path in Caregiving11:23 Medicaid Payee Approval Process15:48 Foster Care Challenges and Experiences18:59 Medical Coding for Billing Payments22:47 "Effective Communication and Responsiveness"23:51 Application Process Challenges and Review27:10 Helpful Feedback from Reviewer33:08 Power of Mentorship36:28 "Embracing Help and Delegation"39:15 Affordable Help and Rachel's Book40:59 Mentorship: Driven to Elevate Others43:35 Embrace Action Despite FearCare to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
The Untold Opportunities in Group Homes and Non-Skilled Care for Everyday Caregivers
Welcome back to Care to CEO, the podcast that empowers caregivers, everyday people, and underdogs to embrace their inner entrepreneur - especially in the care industry. In today’s episode, host Crystal Smith, a trailblazer in group homes and behavioral health housing, to uncover a business opportunity most of us have never even considered owning: the group home and non-skilled care business. Crystal shares her inspiring journey from caregiver to CEO, breaking down myths about the industry, revealing how accessible and rewarding this work can be, and giving step-by-step insights from her own experience. Whether you’re a CNA, a home health aide, or someone with a passion for helping others, Crystal’s story and practical advice show that you don’t need a trust fund or a fancy degree to build a legacy -- just heart, determination, and the willingness to start. Get ready for a real, raw conversation that might just change the way you see your future.Timestamps:00:00 Understanding Group Homes03:11 Impromptu Park Outing Success09:12 Starting a Home Care Business10:32 Balancing Daily Tasks and Ambitions15:03 Opportunity in First Responder Care18:03 "Quick Success in Home Care"21:08 Insightful Real-World Business Examples26:28 Endless Demand for Care Services29:50 "Empowering Frontline Caregivers"31:36 Motivation: Key to Overcoming Challenges36:37 Pushing Through Challenges39:47 Seeking Guidance at Conventions41:53 Relatable Success through Hardship44:43 "What Would Crystal Do?"Care to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
From Caregiver to CEO: Crystal Smith’s Journey of Compassion, Resilience, and Entrepreneurial Growth
Welcome to Episode 1 of Care to CEO! In this inspiring kickoff, we introduce you to our host: Crystal Smith, a remarkable caregiver-turned-entrepreneur who shares her heartfelt journey from humble beginnings as a caretaker for her great-grandmother to becoming the CEO of a home care business. Crystal opens up about her childhood in Canton, Ohio, her family’s strong work ethic, and how the invaluable skills she learned caring for loved ones naturally evolved into running her own business. She discusses the challenges of navigating the healthcare system, the realities of being undervalued as a frontline worker, and the empowering moment she decided to bet on herself - transforming not just her own life, but the lives of those around her. From pivoting during the uncertainties of Covid to opening her home to those in need, Crystal’s story is a testament to resilience, compassion, and the power of turning care into action. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a healthcare worker, or someone searching for inspiration, this episode will remind you that the skills you have - and your heart for helping others - might just be the blueprint for your own success.Timestamps:00:00 From Caregiver to Entrepreneur Mentor04:02 "From Caretaker to Entrepreneur"08:58 Natural Caregiver's Journey12:32 "Undervalued Healthcare Workers' Plight"15:22 "Perseverance as a Single Mother"20:12 Starting a Mentorship Business Journey23:54 "Embracing Pressure to Succeed"26:35 24-Hour Childcare for Special Needs28:45 Balanced Life Through Caregiving33:04 Emergency Respite Care Decisions34:43 Support Challenges in Service Industry40:16 Examples of Envy and Progress41:56 "Natural Humility as Success Blueprint"44:35 Eager for Episode TwoCare to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
Care to CEO - By Crystal Smith - Show Promo
The only podcast built for underdog entrepreneurs, everyday people, and caregivers who want to build their own care-based business (Group Homes, Home Care, Foster Care, Behavioral Health Housing, Veteran Housing, etc.) without a trust fund or a fancy degree.This show is hosted by Crystal Smith, a former CNA turned CEO & City Councilwoman, who shares the real, unfiltered, from-the-trenches playbook, helping you focus on the transformation journey from being an overworked and underpaid worker to becoming CEO and business owner — just like Crystal did — with tactical steps, mindset shifts, mentorship, and hard truths.Care to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
