From Caregiver to CEO: Step-by-Step Licensing and Getting Paid in the Care Industry

Welcome back to Care to CEO, the podcast that helps caregivers and underdogs take bold steps toward confident business ownership in the care industry! In this episode, host Crystal Smith cuts through the confusion around getting licensed —and getting paid — for a home care business. Crystal shares her personal journey, practical steps, and plenty of hard-won wisdom on how to navigate the paperwork, state requirements, and the all-important approval process to become a Medicaid or state-funded provider.If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by confusing government websites, unsure of what license you really need, or just stuck googling into the void, this episode is your go-to guide. Crystal walks us through the exact steps she took: choosing her business structure, opening the right doors at state agencies, leveraging mentorship, and building her network. She talked about common mistakes (so you don’t make them!), working with reviewers, setting up for renewal, and even how to diversify your funding streams. Plus, Crystal shares that sometimes “starting scared” is the best way to get going — no matter how daunting it all seems.So whether you’re just dreaming or deep into your application, tune in for real-world tips and inspiring stories to help you launch and grow your care business. Let’s get you from uncertainty to approval, and from care to CEO — together!Timestamps:00:00 Overcoming Licensing Challenges05:53 Licensing Challenges for New Businesses08:16 Choosing a Path in Caregiving11:23 Medicaid Payee Approval Process15:48 Foster Care Challenges and Experiences18:59 Medical Coding for Billing Payments22:47 "Effective Communication and Responsiveness"23:51 Application Process Challenges and Review27:10 Helpful Feedback from Reviewer33:08 Power of Mentorship36:28 "Embracing Help and Delegation"39:15 Affordable Help and Rachel's Book40:59 Mentorship: Driven to Elevate Others43:35 Embrace Action Despite FearCare to CEO - Podcast Show Website - https://caretoceo.com/ Crystal Smith - https://www.crystalsmithandco.com/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/