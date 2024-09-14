Fueling Health Through Hydration: The Power of Water and Wellness with Integrative and Functional Medicine Doctor and Author Dr. Dana Cohen
In this episode I sit down with Dr. Dana Cohen, a respected integrative and functional medicine doctor and author of ‘Quench’ and ‘Fuel Up’, to explore the important role of hydration in our health. Dr. Cohen emphasizes that staying hydrated goes beyond just drinking water—it's about “eating” your water through hydrating foods, which allows our bodies to absorb moisture more effectively. She shares practical tips on simple, daily changes that can vastly improve well-being, offering listeners a fresh perspective on how nourishing hydration can be transformative.
Dr. Cohen also speaks on the hidden dangers of ultra-processed foods, especially for families striving for healthier choices. She explains how additives in processed foods are often designed to keep us hooked and can lead to dehydration and nutrient deficiencies. Together, we discuss how to create a kitchen that encourages whole-food habits without the need for perfection, from sneaking veggies into smoothies to swapping out store-bought items for simple, homemade alternatives. Dr. Cohen’s tips on meal prep and hydration-friendly choices provide listeners with realistic tools for healthier eating, even in busy households. Tune in to learn how simple hydration strategies can fuel your health and resilience in powerful ways.
Learn more about Dana and Get her books on her website https://www.drdanacohen.com/
Beyond the Veil: Embracing Signs, Spirit Teams, and Sacred Connections with Psychic medium and Podcaster Jessica Lynne
In this episode I’m Joined by Jessica Lynne, a renowned psychic medium from Australia, whose journey to discovering her gift is both inspiring and deeply personal. Through her connection with her beloved Nanna and early meditation practices, Jessica found a bridge to the unseen world. Together, we explore the comfort that comes from knowing our loved ones may still be with us, sending signs, laughter, and reassurance from beyond.
The conversation expands into the importance of spiritual and mental wellness, with Jessica offering grounding insights on reconnecting with ourselves during turbulent times. She explains the value of stepping away from stressors, listening to our bodies, and tuning into the quiet wisdom within. They also delve into the intriguing idea of “spirit teams” and the role of spiritual guides, ancestors, and loved ones who may support us along our journey. With reflections on past lives and soul connections, this episode encourages us to embrace both our physical and spiritual wellness, inspiring a sense of resilience, peace, and connection.
In the final part of this episode, we explore the power of living with intention and purpose, even during times of uncertainty. Jessica shares how reconnecting with our inner selves can bring clarity and direction, reminding us that we each have a unique journey that unfolds in its own time. They discuss how small, mindful actions—whether it’s taking a break from the noise, embracing moments of stillness, or finding comfort in our connections—can be profoundly healing. This episode serves as a reminder that, even in difficult moments, there is beauty in both our struggles and triumphs.
Find out more about Jessica on https://www.instagram.com/jessicalynnemediumship/?hl=en and https://www.jessicalynnemediumship.com/
You can also listen to Jessica’s podcast ‘Talk Spirit To Me’ on apple podcasts and spotify.
Finding Clarity in Mortality: Insights from a Fellow Podcaster and Palliative Care Chaplain Cody Hufstedler
In this episode I welcome Cody Hufstedler, a palliative care chaplain and host of ‘Dying to Tell You’, for a deeply insightful discussion on life, loss, and finding meaning at the end. We talk about the complex themes of loss, grief, and the remarkable transformations that often emerge in life’s closing chapters.
Cody’s journey into chaplaincy is nothing short of transformative. Initially hesitant, he embarked on a rigorous path of self-reflection and faith, answering a call to provide solace to those facing life’s end. He describes the intense challenges and rewards of hospital chaplaincy, where he learned to hold space for others during times of profound sorrow and vulnerability. The path was not only one of serving others but also a deeply personal journey into understanding the power of presence, empathy, and self-discovery. Cody opens up about the ways this experience reshaped his perspectives, allowing him to overcome his own doubts and biases and find a renewed sense of purpose in providing compassion and support to others during their most challenging transitions.
Cody reveals the surprising peace that often surrounds those nearing life’s end, with many finding comfort, connection, and acceptance rather than fear. Through this powerful conversation, we encourage listeners to consider how embracing life’s final chapter can inspire a more intentional, graceful way of living in the present. Join us as we honor the courage it takes to face both life and death, inviting us all to live fully, love deeply, and let go of what doesn’t matter.
Find out more about Cody through his website https://dttypodcast.com/about and listen to his podcast ‘Dying to Tell You’ on all podcast platforms.
Breaking Free from a Life of Control: Crystal Ball’s Journey from Cult Trauma to Rediscovering Her Voice
In this episode I welcome Crystal Ball, a powerful survivor whose story sheds light on resilience, courage, and the journey of reclaiming one's life. From an oppressive childhood in the strict “Shiny Happy People” cult to the immense challenges she faced after breaking free, Crystal opens up about her path to healing and rebuilding. She shares the reality of leaving behind a life where every choice was controlled, enduring profound losses, and learning to survive on her terms after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.
Together, we explore the effects of growing up in an environment ruled by fear and repression, and the strength it takes to confront trauma, unlearn harmful teachings, and reclaim self-worth. Crystal discusses her journey to embrace emotional freedom, how she’s breaking generational cycles for her own children, and finding solace in a spirituality rooted in kindness and acceptance.
For anyone struggling with trauma or looking for hope in dark times, this episode is a raw testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Through heartbreak, loss, and ultimately triumph, Crystal’s story encourages us to find our own paths forward, proving that no matter how challenging the journey, healing, love, and authenticity are within reach.
Want to learn more about Crystal and her upcoming book go to https://crystalballadventures.com/
Wired for Survival: How the Brain Navigates Trauma, Loneliness, and Healing with psychiatrist and bestselling author Dr. Anders Hansen
In this episode I'm Joined by a special guest, Dr. Anders Hansen, a psychiatrist and best selling author from Stockholm. Together, we explore the surprising science behind loneliness, mental health, and how our brains are wired for survival. You’ll learn how isolation not only impacts emotional well-being but also worsens physical health, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. And how simple connections—like a brief phone call—can dramatically reduce feelings of loneliness and improve life expectancy.
Dr Hansen and I also tackle the challenges of modern life, from the dangers of social media comparison to the impact of screen time on youth mental health.As well as get into the importance of movement and exercise, revealing how regular physical activity can be as effective as medication for treating mild to moderate depression, while emphasizing the need for professional help in severe cases.
This episode is a reminder that we are not broken. By reframing mental health, embracing support, and taking even small steps like connecting with others or moving our bodies, we can reclaim control of our lives. Tune in for an eye-opening discussion filled with compassion, hope, and practical strategies for navigating the complexities of mental wellness.
Find out more about Doctor Hansen and get his books through his site https://sites.prh.com/andershansen
