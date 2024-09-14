Beyond the Veil: Embracing Signs, Spirit Teams, and Sacred Connections with Psychic medium and Podcaster Jessica Lynne

In this episode I'm Joined by Jessica Lynne, a renowned psychic medium from Australia, whose journey to discovering her gift is both inspiring and deeply personal. Through her connection with her beloved Nanna and early meditation practices, Jessica found a bridge to the unseen world. Together, we explore the comfort that comes from knowing our loved ones may still be with us, sending signs, laughter, and reassurance from beyond. The conversation expands into the importance of spiritual and mental wellness, with Jessica offering grounding insights on reconnecting with ourselves during turbulent times. She explains the value of stepping away from stressors, listening to our bodies, and tuning into the quiet wisdom within. They also delve into the intriguing idea of "spirit teams" and the role of spiritual guides, ancestors, and loved ones who may support us along our journey. With reflections on past lives and soul connections, this episode encourages us to embrace both our physical and spiritual wellness, inspiring a sense of resilience, peace, and connection. In the final part of this episode, we explore the power of living with intention and purpose, even during times of uncertainty. Jessica shares how reconnecting with our inner selves can bring clarity and direction, reminding us that we each have a unique journey that unfolds in its own time. They discuss how small, mindful actions—whether it's taking a break from the noise, embracing moments of stillness, or finding comfort in our connections—can be profoundly healing. This episode serves as a reminder that, even in difficult moments, there is beauty in both our struggles and triumphs. Find out more about Jessica on https://www.instagram.com/jessicalynnemediumship/?hl=en and https://www.jessicalynnemediumship.com/ You can also listen to Jessica's podcast 'Talk Spirit To Me' on apple podcasts and spotify.