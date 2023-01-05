ADHD can be a struggle, but it doesn't always have to be. Every Monday, join William Curb, as he explores ways that you can work with your ADHD brain to do more... More
Available Episodes
174
ADHD and the Fawn Response
Hey team,Recently when I was talking with my therapist, they mentioned that it seemed like I would frequently go into the fawn response - I was a little taken aback by this because while I felt like I’d heard of the fawn response before, it wasn’t something I was familiar with, or even could even particularly put my finger on what it was.Fortunately for me, I run a podcast where I can dive into topics and gleam a bit more understanding about things I’m interested in.While most of us have probably heard of the fear responses of fight, flight and freeze, there is also a forth response known as fawning. In today’s episode we’re going to be looking at all the fear responses as well as looking at how we can start working on better controlling those responses.Support me on PatreonAsk me a question on my Contact PageFind the show note at HackingYourADHD.com/140This Episode’s Top TipsWhen faced with a threat, our body's automatic response can be fight, flight, freeze, or fawn. Fawning behavior is a trauma response that involves people-pleasing to avoid abuse. People-pleasing can become a problem when it is done compulsively and to the detriment of one's own self-interest. It is important to be mindful of our emotions and identify when we are in a fear response. While fear is a healthy emotion that can help protect us, we don't want it to control our actions. 4. Identifying and acknowledging our emotions can be helpful, and seeking therapy can also be beneficial.
5/1/2023
11:06
Finding Your Path with Shell Mendelson
Hey team, this week I had a great conversation with Shell Mendelson, a career counselor who specializes in working with adults with ADHD. We talk about how traditional career advice often doesn’t work as well for ADHD, how we don’t want to dictate success purely on financial outcomes, the importance of deadlines, and whether or not we should consider disclosing our ADHD at work. Support me on PatreonAsk me a question on my Contact PageFind the show note at HackingYourADHD.com/139This Episode’s Top TipsTraditional career advice doesn't always work for people with ADHD. Many of us ADHD often have difficulty finding the right job because we can feel resistance to taking instruction and we often need accommodations to do our best work.When considering disclosing your ADHD at work it is often better to consider a self-accommodation process first and then having a win-win conversation with your boss about how you do your best work.When considering entrepreneurship and self-employment it is important to way the pros and cons of being your own boss. While we can focus more on what makes us happy we also have to find a balance with prioritizing our most important tasks.
4/24/2023
47:43
The Value of Inconsistency with Kristen Carder
Hey team, this week I’m talking with Kristen Carder, the host of the I Have ADHD podcast - in this episode, we dive into the nitty gritty of ADHD and how advice for neurotypicals often doesn’t work for those of us with ADHD. We often hear about the need to be consistent, but with ADHD, not only is that hard, it can feel downright impossible. Instead, Kristen and I discuss how we can embrace our inconsistency and instead focus on being persistent.Support me on PatreonAsk me a question on my Contact PageFind the show note at HackingYourADHD.com/138
4/17/2023
39:45
Executive Function (Rebroadcast)
Executive function is a hot topic around ADHD - and more specifically how we often have a deficit in it.One of the trickiest parts about executive function is that there isn’t a universally accepted model of executive functions - I know that feels kind of surprising because it seems like something that is talked about as much as executive functions is that we’d have something that is generally agreed upon. So for this episode, we’re going to be focusing on Russell Barkley’s self-regulation model - although I’ll certainly be pulling from other sources as well.I really like Dr. Barkley’s model of self-regulation, because in many ways we can actually look at ADHD as a disorder of self-regulation itself. And that’s exactly what Dr. Barkley proposes, that executive function and self-regulation are the same thing and that with ADHD we have a deficit in our executive functions and therefore a deficit in our self-regulation.As such, I’ll be using executive function and self-regulation interchangeably throughout the episode to help emphasize that they are the same thing.In this episode, I’m going to go into exactly what executive function and self-regulation are, how we use them and how we can get back on track when we find ourselves missing some of that self-regulation.Support me on PatreonAsk me a question on my Contact PageFind the show note at HackingYourADHD.com/executivefunctionThis Episode’s Top TipsWe can think of executive functions and self-regulation as the same thing.Our primary executive functions are working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibitory control.We have a limited resource pool for our executive functions and we use some of it every time we engage in self-regulation. Fortunately, we can help restore some of these resources by doing things like taking a break, having a snack, and getting some exercise.One of the best ways to help with executive function is to modify our environment so that we’re reducing the amount of self-regulation we need to do. This means doing things like putting away distractions and making time more visible.
4/10/2023
19:45
Traveling and Invisible Disabilities with Daw Barclay
Hey team, this week I’m talking with Dawn Barclay about her book, Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious, the Inflexible, and the Neurodiverse. Regardless of whether or not you have kids, traveling can be difficult when you have an invisible disability, such as ADHD. There are so many things that we have to keep track of, and even when we get there, there are still a host of things that our ADHD can make even more difficult.Dawn has spent her career working in the travel industry as well as working as a travel writer. She wrote this book as a guide to what she wished she had 20 years ago. In our conversation today we talk about some of the many difficulties that come from traveling with neurodiverse children (and ourselves) and then what we can work on doing to help alleviate some of those stressors. Support me on PatreonFeel free to ask me a question on my Contact PageFind the full show note at HackingYourADHD.com/137
