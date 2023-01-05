Executive Function (Rebroadcast)

Executive function is a hot topic around ADHD - and more specifically how we often have a deficit in it.One of the trickiest parts about executive function is that there isn't a universally accepted model of executive functions - I know that feels kind of surprising because it seems like something that is talked about as much as executive functions is that we'd have something that is generally agreed upon. So for this episode, we're going to be focusing on Russell Barkley's self-regulation model - although I'll certainly be pulling from other sources as well.I really like Dr. Barkley's model of self-regulation, because in many ways we can actually look at ADHD as a disorder of self-regulation itself. And that's exactly what Dr. Barkley proposes, that executive function and self-regulation are the same thing and that with ADHD we have a deficit in our executive functions and therefore a deficit in our self-regulation.As such, I'll be using executive function and self-regulation interchangeably throughout the episode to help emphasize that they are the same thing.In this episode, I'm going to go into exactly what executive function and self-regulation are, how we use them and how we can get back on track when we find ourselves missing some of that self-regulation.This Episode's Top TipsWe can think of executive functions and self-regulation as the same thing.Our primary executive functions are working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibitory control.We have a limited resource pool for our executive functions and we use some of it every time we engage in self-regulation. Fortunately, we can help restore some of these resources by doing things like taking a break, having a snack, and getting some exercise.One of the best ways to help with executive function is to modify our environment so that we're reducing the amount of self-regulation we need to do. This means doing things like putting away distractions and making time more visible.