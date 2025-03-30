The Basics of How Your Heart Works

In this episode, I explain how the heart works and how blood is transported throughout the body via the heart. We uncover the basic anatomy of your heart, how nutrients and oxygen supply the heart, and the electrical components of a heartbeat. My goal is for you to better understand how the heart works and understand heart disease and interventions better.