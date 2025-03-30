Powered by RND
The Dr. Jeremy London Podcast
The Dr. Jeremy London Podcast

Jeremy London, MD
The Dr. Jeremy London Podcast is focused on bringing you tactical, relatable, and easy-to-understand health information designed to help you live a happier, healthier life.
Health & Wellness

  • The Basics of How Your Heart Works
    In this episode, I explain how the heart works and how blood is transported throughout the body via the heart. We uncover the basic anatomy of your heart, how nutrients and oxygen supply the heart, and the electrical components of a heartbeat. My goal is for you to better understand how the heart works and understand heart disease and interventions better.My Newsletter: https://www.drjeremylondon.com/Thank you to our sponsorMomentous: https://www.livemomentous.com/londonSee all of the podcast sponsors I use and recommend: https://www.drjeremylondon.com/partnersMy Social MediaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjeremylondon/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjeremylondonFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjeremylondonmdContact: https://www.drjeremylondon.com/contact ** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **
    12:54

About The Dr. Jeremy London Podcast

The Dr. Jeremy London Podcast is focused on bringing you tactical, relatable, and easy-to-understand health information designed to help you live a happier, healthier life. Dr. London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience.
