On today's show, we are talking regularity, how consistent habits and training pay off in the gym - and the bathroom! I'll explain what you need to do the day before to make sure that morning poo arrives on time and your day gets off to a smooth start. Hint: hydrate, eat lots of fiber, and shut it down early if you want to experience stool (and gym) nirvana the next day.
Your Gut Garden: How Exposure to Nature Improves Your Microbiome
Exposure to nature strengthens your immune system, activating natural killer cells that help protect you from cancer and infection. Contact with soil has been clinically shown to improve the composition and diversity of your microbiome. In this episode we explore forest bathing and the scientifically proven benefits that exposure to nature has on your gut and overall health.
What Are You Eating? Ultra-Processed Foods & Your Gut
More than 50% of all the calories we're now eating in countries like the US and the UK are ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and their regular consumption has been tied to lots of different health problems, especially in the gut. So today, I want to provide you with a clear definition of what a UPF is, tell you about the problems they create in your digestive tract, and give you some practical tips for how to avoid them without going hungry.
Rest & Digest: Gut Tips for the Holidays
Tis the season and that means lots of festivities, lots of food, and lots of GI distress. So here are my 7 best tips for how to enjoy every minute of the holiday, and every bite of your meal, while optimizing your digestion and avoiding a food coma. Spoiler alert: holiday lunch instead of dinner is a game changer!
Yeast Overgrowth: The Perils of Reduction Without Restoration
Yeast overgrowth is a real phenomenon, and one that conventional doctors are often skeptical and poorly informed about. But yeast paranoia is also a real problem, and sometimes people have to be discouraged from adopting a too severe diet that isn't nourishing to their healthy microbes, or from over-treating for something that's not actually a problem anymore. This episode tells you exactly what to do to eradicate yeast and restore your microbiome.
If you’re on a quest for stool Nirvana and more interested in microbes than medication – you’ve come to the right place! Join gastroenterologist and author Dr Robynne Chutkan for a fascinating road trip down your digestive super highway. From groundbreaking microbiome research, to how to deal with common GI problems like heartburn and constipation, to the latest on emerging conditions like SIBO and leaky gut – the Gutbliss podcast is your source for all things gut related. https://gutbliss.com/