POWerful Moment: 005 - Arielle Lorre on Daily Tools to Manage Anxiety + Find Peace
In this POWerful Moment from Episode #10, Arielle Lorre shares the tools that have helped her manage anxiety, from Transcendental Meditation (TM) to Stoicism. She discusses the transformative power of meditation, how it quiets the mind, and the importance of radical acceptance in navigating life's challenges.
How Lab Testing Will Change Your Health: What Dr. Hyman Found in My Results
Ep. # 151 On today's episode of Pursuit of Wellness, I'm joined by the incredible Dr. Mark Hyman for part two as we dive deep into lab testing and what your health results really mean. We explore functional medicine, how lab tests can reveal hidden health issues like metabolic dysfunction and environmental toxin exposure, and the importance of being proactive about your health. Dr. Hyman shares insights into major health concerns like cancer in younger generations, PCOS, fertility, and how traditional medical systems often overlook key biomarkers in women's health. Whether you're navigating chronic illness, trying to improve metabolic health, or just curious about optimizing your wellbeing, this episode is a must-listen.
EP. #106 - Dr. Mark Hyman on The Truth Behind Metformin, Gut Health, PCOS, Fertility Issues, Hormone Health & Ozempic
Topics Discussed
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:01:42 - Welcome back Dr. Mark Hyman
00:02:08 - Lab testing and what you need to know
00:07:42 - Cancer in younger people
00:13:51 - Environmental toxins and metabolic dysfunction
00:17:10 - Affordable and optimal health
00:19:14 - Co-pilot for your health
00:26:53 - Mari’s function health results
00:32:20 - Things to look out for in your panel
00:35:51 - How the medical system treats women
00:40:09 - Advice for women with fertility concerns
00:45:11 - Showing patients their lab results
00:46:12 - PCOS
00:50:52 - Advice for those worried about the results
00:52:25 - Code for Function Health
00:54:03 - CEO of your own health
--------
58:16
Girl Chat: Are We Parting Ways? Mari & Fi On New Paths, Fresh Starts and Big Changes
Ep. # 150 On today's episode of Pursuit of Wellness, Fi and I share a big announcement. We dive into a girl chat covering everything from friendship dynamics to navigating work stress and personal growth. We discuss balancing friendships with professional life and share updates on my fertility journey, including new insights and how I'm processing it all. Fi opens up about her dating life, exploring standards, self-assurance, and what's next career-wise. We touch on big transitions and life in our thirties, unpacking the pressure to have it all figured out and how we're embracing self-discovery. Wrapping up, we chat about the future and the importance of empathy, boundaries, and personal growth along the way.
Topics Discussed
00:00:00 - Welcome back to another girl chat!
00:01:48 - Big announcement
00:04:33 - Friends vs coworkers
00:08:48 - Navigating friend groups
00:14:51 - Personal growth
00:19:16 - Mari’s fertility updates
00:20:15 - Fi’s dating life
00:31:33 - Self discovery and communication
00:34:32 - Transitions and standards
00:39:50 - Geritol and fertility chat
00:45:03 - Bitch sesh
00:46:26 - Fi on tour
--------
55:01
Exposing the Broken Healthcare System: How It's Failing You w/ Dr. Marty Makary
Ep. 149 On today's episode of Pursuit of Wellness, I sit down with Dr. Marty Makary, a healthcare advocate, surgeon, and New York Times best-selling author, to dissect the complex web of our current healthcare system and its impact on everyday health. Dr. Marty pulls back the curtain on major blind spots in healthcare, from women's health to food safety issues like food dyes and seed oils in baby formula. We dive into the powerful effects of chronic illness and lifestyle choices, discussing the influence of school lunch programs, hormone disruptors, and the hidden dangers of ultra-processed foods. Dr. Marty also shares how cultural obedience within the healthcare system can delay necessary change and offers practical steps for optimizing family health, especially for children. This episode is an eye-opener on preventative care, the root causes of chronic issues, and the importance of community and purpose in maintaining overall well-being.
Topics Discussed
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:01:32 - Inspiration behind Blind Spots
00:03:04 - Major blindspots in healthcare
00:05:24 - Blindspot in women's health
00:10:34 - Puberty
00:16:58 - Dr. mentality around modern ideas
00:23:37 - Medical revolution
00:26:33 - Implications of C-sections
00:33:54 - Helping microbiome of newborns
00:36:03 - Seed oils in formula
00:37:21 - Food dyes and Kellogg’s
00:40:33 - Spreading the word to vulnerable populations
00:42:10 - US food
00:47:21 - Advice for children’s diets
00:48:54 - First steps to take towards getting healthy
00:51:03 - Wellness to Dr. Marty
--------
53:46
The Mind of an Ultramarathon Runner: Matt Choi on Mental Strength and Endurance
Ep. # 148 On today's episode of Pursuit of Wellness, I sit down with ultra marathoner and content creator Matt Choi to dive deep into his journey from childhood challenges to becoming an ultra-marathon runner. Matt shares how he rebuilt his identity after leaving American football, and the powerful influence David Goggins had on his mindset and approach to life. We get into the raw realities of running, from the importance of nutrition and intuitive eating to the unexpected, like pooping your pants mid-race! Matt also opens up about how running has shaped his mental space, his discipline in content creation, and his advice for new runners. Whether you're into fitness or just looking for inspiration, this conversation is full of motivation and insight!
Topics Discussed
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:02:08 - Matt Choi’s childhood
00:04:37 - Rebuilding his identity
00:06:57 - Influence of David Goggins
00:14:51 - Reasons for running away
00:17:09 - Diving into ultra marathons
00:21:55 - Mari doing the milestone
00:23:44 - Nutrition and intuitive eating
00:28:35 - Eating before or after running
00:29:58 - Running locations
00:33:06 - Pooping your pants while racing
00:34:07 - Food during ultras
00:36:58 - Courtney Dauwalter and other big names in ultras
00:38:53 - Content creation
00:40:35 - Maintaining discipline
00:43:57 - How running has affected his overall life
00:45:23 - Headspace while running
00:47:46 - Advice for new runners
00:49:58 - Content goals and evolution
00:54:43 - Behind the scenes
00:58:29 - Fake running
01:00:11 - Austin run clubs
01:04:01 - Wellness to Matt
Mari Llewellyn is the transformation queen. Since 2018, Mari has been on an evolving journey with all things health and wellness. Inspired by her own pursuit of wellness, Mari is diving deeper into topics such as optimal living, nutrition, exercise, longevity, mental health, childhood trauma, relationships, and more. Radical honesty, goal-setting, and self-discipline all helped Mari transform and finally feel at home in her body. But Pursuit of Wellness is really about working from the inside out, learning to believe in yourself, and knowing that you are WORTH the time and energy to become your best self. Mari is on a mission to find the best health hacks from experts, as well as tips from her closest friends and family. In addition, you'll hear solo episodes from Mari herself, discussing her own struggles and triumphs along the way. As a listener you can expect real and raw conversations with Mari that go more than skin deep. Tune in to the Pursuit of Wellness for a weekly dose of inspiration and insight and that is like a little nudge from a friend to keep going, to keep doing the work, and to keep transforming into the best version of you.