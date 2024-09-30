How Lab Testing Will Change Your Health: What Dr. Hyman Found in My Results

Ep. # 151 On today's episode of Pursuit of Wellness, I'm joined by the incredible Dr. Mark Hyman for part two as we dive deep into lab testing and what your health results really mean. We explore functional medicine, how lab tests can reveal hidden health issues like metabolic dysfunction and environmental toxin exposure, and the importance of being proactive about your health. Dr. Hyman shares insights into major health concerns like cancer in younger generations, PCOS, fertility, and how traditional medical systems often overlook key biomarkers in women's health. Whether you're navigating chronic illness, trying to improve metabolic health, or just curious about optimizing your wellbeing, this episode is a must-listen. The first 100 to visit FunctionHealth.com/pow will be able to bypass Function's 400,000-person waitlist Leave Me a Message - click here! For Mari's Instagram click here! For Pursuit of Wellness Podcast's Instagram click here! For Mari's Newsletter click here! For Dr. Mark Hyman's Instagram click here! Show Links: Function Health and use code POW100 to skip the waitlist EP. #106 - Dr. Mark Hyman on The Truth Behind Metformin, Gut Health, PCOS, Fertility Issues, Hormone Health & Ozempic Topics Discussed 00:00:00 - Introduction 00:01:42 - Welcome back Dr. Mark Hyman 00:02:08 - Lab testing and what you need to know 00:07:42 - Cancer in younger people 00:13:51 - Environmental toxins and metabolic dysfunction 00:17:10 - Affordable and optimal health 00:19:14 - Co-pilot for your health 00:26:53 - Mari's function health results 00:32:20 - Things to look out for in your panel 00:35:51 - How the medical system treats women 00:40:09 - Advice for women with fertility concerns 00:45:11 - Showing patients their lab results 00:46:12 - PCOS 00:50:52 - Advice for those worried about the results 00:52:25 - Code for Function Health 00:54:03 - CEO of your own health