What Every Parent Should Know About Childhood Obesity, Diabetes, and Autism with Integrative Pediatrician Dr. Joel Gator Warsh

Why is chronic disease skyrocketing in American children? In this episode, Dr. Joel Warsh, a leading integrative pediatrician, reveals the alarming rise of chronic diseases in children and offers hope through holistic approaches. Discover why conditions like autism, ADHD, and diabetes are skyrocketing, and learn how lifestyle changes can dramatically improve children's health. Dr. Warsh challenges conventional thinking, explaining why genetics alone can't account for the surge in childhood disorders. He shares insights on overdiagnosis, the gut-brain connection, and the impact of environmental toxins on kids' health. Don't miss this crucial discussion on revolutionizing pediatric care and empowering parents to take control of their children's wellbeing. Episode Highlights 00:00 - What to expect 00:19 - Dr. Warsh's background 01:32 - Transition from traditional to holistic medicine 02:27 - Why is chronic disease skyrocketing in American children? 03:33 - Autism, ADHD, and diabetes prevalence 08:52 - How environmental toxins affect children's health 09:50 - Addressing toxin exposure in children 22:00 - The relationship between diet and behavioral improvements in children 32:00 - Strategies for parents to improve their children's health naturally 42:00 - The impact of screen time on child development and health 52:00 - Dr. Warsh's recommendations for holistic pediatric care practices 60:00 - Closing thoughts and resources for parents seeking integrative solutions About Dr. Joel Warsh Dr. Joel Warsh is a renowned integrative pediatrician based in Los Angeles, combining conventional and holistic approaches to children's health. With a background in traditional medicine, Dr. Warsh transitioned to integrative pediatrics after witnessing the limitations of conventional treatments. He specializes in addressing chronic childhood conditions through lifestyle modifications, nutrition, and reducing environmental toxin exposure. Dr. Warsh is dedicated to empowering families with knowledge and tools to improve their children's health naturally. Our sponsors Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BodyBio Use code BIOHACKIT for 20% off your first order Use code IMAN for 15% off any additional purchases