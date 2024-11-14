Powered by RND
Biohack-it

Iman Hasan
Welcome to Biohack-it Immerse yourself in a world where authenticity, empowerment, and innovative ideas come together. Biohack-it, led by Iman Hasan, isn't you...
  Secrets to Women's Health and Longevity with Parsley Health Founder Robin Berzin, MD
    Discover the revolutionary approach to healthcare with Dr. Robin Berzin, founder of Parsley Health. In this eye-opening episode, we dive deep into functional medicine's power to reverse chronic diseases and transform lives. Learn how Parsley Health is making personalized, root-cause medicine accessible to millions through innovative insurance partnerships and telemedicine.Dr. Berzin shares inspiring patient success stories, from overcoming infertility to managing autoimmune conditions without surgery. Uncover the truth about misdiagnoses and how functional medicine offers hope for those failed by traditional healthcare. Explore the links between diet, stress, and chronic illness, and gain practical insights to take control of your health journey. This episode is a must-listen for anyone struggling with chronic health issues, seeking natural alternatives to medication, or interested in preventative wellness. Dr. Berzin's mission to revolutionize healthcare will inspire you to rethink your approach to health and empower you with knowledge to achieve optimal wellness. Episode Highlights- 00:00 - Introduction 01:01 - Affordable Functional Medicine 01:19 - Training Doctors 03:59 - Data-Driven Care 05:49 - Chronic Illness Statistics 07:07 - Patient Success Stories 08:41 - Managing Autoimmune Diseases 11:03 - Understanding Autoimmune Diseases 12:04 - Diet and Autoimmunity 13:11 - Misdiagnosis Issues 15:20 - Lifestyle Changes for Health 16:30 - Patient-Centered Approach 17:45 - Stress Management and Health 19:00 - Nutrition's Role in Healing 22:45 - Future of Functional Medicine 24:00 - Integrating Traditional and Functional Medicine 28:15 - Challenges in Healthcare System 29:30 - Innovations in Patient Care 30:45 - Addressing Mental Health 33:15 - Personalized Health Plans 34:30 - The Role of Supplements 35:45 - Collaborative Care Models 38:15 - Overcoming Barriers to Care 40:45 - Future Goals for Parsley Health Sponsors Our sponsors Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off Timeline Nutrition Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off
    1:19:33
  Dr. Sara Szal Gottfried on Menopause and Hormonal Balance: A Holistic Approach to Women's Health
    Discover the groundbreaking insights of Dr. Sara Szal Gottfried, Harvard-educated physician and New York Times bestselling author, as she unravels the complex connections between autoimmune diseases, trauma, and hormonal health. In this enlightening video, Dr. Szal introduces her innovative PINE System, exploring the profound impact of emotional well-being on overall health. Delve into the rising prevalence of autoimmune conditions and learn how stress, environment, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) contribute to their development. Dr. Szal shares her expertise on the intricate relationship between trauma and autoimmunity, offering a holistic approach to healing that encompasses both traditional and cutting-edge therapies. Join Dr. Szal as she shares her personal journey and professional insights, empowering viewers with the knowledge to take control of their health. Whether you're dealing with autoimmune issues, hormonal imbalances, or seeking to optimize your overall well-being, this video offers invaluable information for anyone looking to achieve lasting health and vitality. Chapters- 00:00 Introduction 02:53 The PINE System and Emotional Health 05:54 Addressing Trauma in Women's Health 09:00 The Impact of Hormones on Health 12:07 Understanding Autoimmune Diseases 15:03 The Rise of Anti-Nuclear Antibodies 17:53 The Role of Stress and Environment 20:46 The Importance of Holistic Approaches 24:05 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) 26:52 The Connection Between Trauma and Autoimmunity 30:12 Psychedelic Therapy and Healing 32:48 The Future of Psychedelic Medicine 35:48 Conclusion and Call to Action 43:34 Cultural Influences on Health Awareness 44:49 Understanding Menopause and Perimenopause 45:28 Factors Influencing Early Menopause 47:45 The Need for Medical Education on Women's Health 52:23 Advocating for Personalized Healthcare 54:25 The Role of Testosterone in Women's Health 58:11 Understanding DHEA and Its Importance 01:01:52 Essential Lab Tests for Women's Health 01:05:50 The Impact of Diet and Sleep on Health Our sponsors- Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off
    1:15:07
  Dr. Nigma Talib on The Gut-Skin Connection: Unlocking Flawless Skin with Celebrity Naturopath
    In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Nigma Talib, celebrity naturopathic doctor, author of Younger Skin Starts in the Gut, and a pioneer in the gut-skin connection. Dr. Nigma reveals the surprising ways our internal health impacts our skin, diving into topics like inflammation, hormonal health, and how stress and diet influence common skin issues like dark circles, puffiness, and breakouts.  Discover her top insights on anti-aging, gut health, and managing cortisol levels to achieve glowing skin from the inside out. Packed with actionable tips, this episode is essential for anyone interested in holistic health, natural beauty, and understanding how lifestyle choices directly affect skin health. Perfect for listeners eager to learn about skincare beyond the surface, hormone balance, and natural ways to maintain youthful vitality. Episode Highlights 0:00 - Introduction to Dr. Nigma Talib: Meet Dr. Nigma Talib, celebrity naturopath and gut-skin connection expert. 2:15 - The Inspiration Behind Her Approach 5:06 - The Gut-Skin Connection 7:41 - Impact of the Pandemic on Health 10:13 - Women’s Health and Hormones for yours 40s 12:24 - Testing for Gut Health 14:25 - Understanding Common Skin Issues 17:11 - Managing Stress and Cortisol 20:02 Hormone Replacement Therapy and Gut Health 23:56 The Role of Protein and Mitochondria 27:31 - Peptides and Anti-Aging 31:25 - Dr. Nigma’s Skincare Routine and Approach 36:11 - Future Innovations in Skin Health 40:29 - Daily Tips for Inner-Outer Beauty Our sponsors Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BodyBio Use code BIOHACKIT for 20% off your first order Use code IMAN for 15% off any additional purchases
    55:28
  What Every Parent Should Know About Childhood Obesity, Diabetes, and Autism with Integrative Pediatrician Dr. Joel Gator Warsh
    Why is chronic disease skyrocketing in American children? In this episode, Dr. Joel Warsh, a leading integrative pediatrician, reveals the alarming rise of chronic diseases in children and offers hope through holistic approaches. Discover why conditions like autism, ADHD, and diabetes are skyrocketing, and learn how lifestyle changes can dramatically improve children's health. Dr. Warsh challenges conventional thinking, explaining why genetics alone can't account for the surge in childhood disorders. He shares insights on overdiagnosis, the gut-brain connection, and the impact of environmental toxins on kids' health. Don't miss this crucial discussion on revolutionizing pediatric care and empowering parents to take control of their children's wellbeing. Episode Highlights 00:00 - What to expect 00:19 - Dr. Warsh's background 01:32 - Transition from traditional to holistic medicine   02:27 - Why is chronic disease skyrocketing in American children? 03:33 - Autism, ADHD, and diabetes prevalence   08:52 - How environmental toxins affect children's health   09:50 - Addressing toxin exposure in children   22:00 - The relationship between diet and behavioral improvements in children   32:00 - Strategies for parents to improve their children's health naturally   42:00 - The impact of screen time on child development and health   52:00 - Dr. Warsh's recommendations for holistic pediatric care practices   60:00 - Closing thoughts and resources for parents seeking integrative solutions   About Dr. Joel Warsh Dr. Joel Warsh is a renowned integrative pediatrician based in Los Angeles, combining conventional and holistic approaches to children's health. With a background in traditional medicine, Dr. Warsh transitioned to integrative pediatrics after witnessing the limitations of conventional treatments. He specializes in addressing chronic childhood conditions through lifestyle modifications, nutrition, and reducing environmental toxin exposure. Dr. Warsh is dedicated to empowering families with knowledge and tools to improve their children's health naturally. Our sponsors Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BodyBio Use code BIOHACKIT for 20% off your first order Use code IMAN for 15% off any additional purchases
    59:40
  The Surrogacy Journey: Navigating Costs, Relationships, and Choices with Dr. Brian Levine
    In this episode of Biohack-it, host Iman Hasan sits down with Dr. Brian Levine, a leading authority in reproductive endocrinology and a passionate advocate for making surrogacy more accessible and affordable. Listeners can expect an in-depth discussion on the evolving landscape of surrogacy, including the rising costs, common misconceptions, and innovative solutions aimed at democratizing this vital family-building option. What to Expect: - Insight into the skyrocketing costs of surrogacy, with figures ranging from $185,000 to $550,000. - A breakdown of why surrogacy is often misunderstood, particularly regarding the motivations of surrogates. - Exploration of Dr. Levine's startup, Nodal, which aims to streamline the surrogacy process and reduce costs through transparency and efficiency. - Discussion on the various reasons individuals seek surrogacy, from medical conditions to personal choice. - Real-life stories that highlight the unique relationships between intended parents and surrogates. Dr. Brian Levine is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist based in New York City. As a founding partner of a prominent fertility practice, he has dedicated his career to helping individuals and couples navigate their reproductive journeys. Dr. Levine is also the founder of Nodal, an innovative online platform designed to make surrogacy more affordable and transparent. His expertise in both clinical practice and technology positions him as a thought leader in the field, advocating for changes that empower families to achieve their dreams of parenthood. Episode highlights 00:00 Intro   00:12 Rising Costs of Surrogacy   01:15 Introduction of Dr. Brian Levine   01:41 Importance of Discussing Fertility   02:01 Dr. Levine's Background   02:15 Launch of Nodal, a Surrogacy Platform   02:53 Factors Behind High Surrogacy Costs   03:34 Reasons Patients Seek Surrogacy   04:31 Medical Reasons for Surrogacy   05:20 Social Surrogacy Explained   05:55 Efficiency in Family Planning   06:02 Misconceptions About Surrogate Backgrounds   08:36 Strategies to Lower Surrogacy Costs   11:31 Relationship Between Intended Parents and Surrogates   12:20 Building Connections in the Surrogacy Journey   13:10 Emotional Aspects of Surrogacy   14:05 Legal Considerations in Surrogacy Contracts   15:15 Support Systems for Surrogates   16:30 The Role of Agencies in Surrogacy   27:45 Impact of State Laws on Surrogacy Costs   38:50 Future of Surrogacy Accessibility   Our sponsors Jona Health Use code BIOHACKIT for $50 off Seed Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off BiOptimizers Use code BIOHACKIT for 10% off
    50:45

Welcome to Biohack-it Immerse yourself in a world where authenticity, empowerment, and innovative ideas come together. Biohack-it, led by Iman Hasan, isn't your typical wellness podcast. It's a beacon for the bold, and the curious, yearning for authenticity. Discover conversations that challenge the status quo and empower you to make choices that resonate with your deepest self. With Iman Hasan's insightful guidance, each episode becomes a chapter in your personal journey of self-discovery. IG: https://instagram.com/biohack_it/ https://www.biohack-it.com/
