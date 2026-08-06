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589 episodes
- Nearly three out of five people say no one truly knows them. Almost half describe their relationships as meaningless, and most people feel disconnected from the work they spend the majority of their lives doing. Darin believes this isn't just a mental health crisis, it's a symptom of a deeper "matrix" that keeps us living someone else's version of life.
In this powerful solo episode, Darin explores why comfort has become one of the greatest barriers to transformation. He explains how fear disguises itself as familiarity, why the voice holding you back often sounds exactly like your own thoughts, and how giving yourself permission to pursue your authentic vision is the first step toward reclaiming your life. Through personal stories, practical mindset shifts, and a call to courageous action, Darin reveals why escaping the matrix isn't about fighting the outside world—it's about overcoming the internal programming that's kept you playing small.
This episode is the first installment of a deeper multi-part conversation, with additional principles available in the full extended version live now on my Patreon: https://patreon.com/DarinOlien
What You'll Learn
Why comfort may be the greatest obstacle to living your purpose
Darin's definition of the "matrix" and how it operates through your own thoughts
Why fear often disguises itself as comfort and familiarity
How to recognize when you've outsourced your power
The importance of giving yourself permission instead of waiting for approval
Why your vision must be bigger than your fear
How Darin overcame self-doubt to ask a celebrity to join his documentary series
Why meaningful change begins with choosing possibility over limitation
How to identify the internal stories keeping you stuck
Why building a SuperLife requires consistently choosing discomfort over complacency
Chapters
00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
00:00:32 – Sponsor: Alkemis
00:03:23 – The loneliness epidemic and the modern matrix
00:04:20 – What the "matrix" really is
00:05:23 – Why you can't think your way out of it
00:06:04 – Comfort: fear's greatest disguise
00:06:37 – The internal voice keeping you stuck
00:07:05 – Darin's story of overcoming fear to ask a celebrity for help
00:09:09 – Why courage creates unexpected opportunities
00:10:19 – The matrix doesn't need to trap you—it only needs to keep you comfortable
00:11:24 – What people actually need to break free
00:11:53 – Give yourself permission
00:12:25 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
00:14:20 – Stop outsourcing your power
00:15:20 – Build a vision powerful enough to break inertia
00:16:03 – Darin's vision: creating a world that works
00:17:15 – Reclaim your power and choose your own path
00:17:33 – What comes next in Part Two on Patreon
00:18:23 – Continue the journey on Patreon
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Alkemis: Go to https://alkemispaint.com/ and use code DARIN10 for 10% off your order.
Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN12 for 12% off your order.
Join the SuperLife Patreon:
This is where Darin now shares the deeper work:
- weekly voice notes
- ingredient trackers
- wellness challenges
- extended conversations
- community accountability
- sovereignty practices
Join now for only $7.49/month at https://patreon.com/darinolien
Find More from Darin Olien:
Website: darinolien.com
Instagram: @darinolien
Book: Fatal Conveniences
Platform & Products: superlife.com
New Show: Roadmap to Happiness
Key Takeaway
"The greatest prison isn't built with walls—it's built with comfort. Every time you choose familiarity over possibility, fear over vision, or permission from others over trust in yourself, you reinforce the life you say you want to escape. Freedom begins the moment you stop waiting, reclaim your power, and take the first uncomfortable step toward the life you know you're meant to live."
Bibliography/Sources:
Loneliness & Connection Data
Gallup. (n.d.). State of the global workplace report [Data on loneliness].
Reach Out Recovery. (n.d.). Statistics on loneliness and how to cope.
https://reachoutrecovery.com/
Science of People. (n.d.). Loneliness statistics: How many people are lonely?.
https://www.scienceofpeople.com/loneliness-statistics/
Workplace Engagement & Economic Impact
Archie App. (n.d.). The $8.8 trillion cost of employee disengagement.
https://archieapp.co/
Gallup. (2024). State of the global workplace report.
https://www.gallup.com/workplace/349484/state-of-the-global-workplace.aspx
Gallup / AOL. (n.d.). U.S. employee engagement drops to 11-year low.
https://www.aol.com/
HR Cloud. (n.d.). Employee engagement statistics.
https://www.hrcloud.com/
Rebecca Bassam: Brain Mapping, ADHD, Trauma & The Hidden Electrical Signals Controlling Your Mind07/31/2026 | 1h 9 mins.What if the biggest breakthroughs in mental health have nothing to do with chemicals—and everything to do with electricity?
In this fascinating conversation, Darin sits down with psychophysiology and brain mapping specialist Rebecca Bassam to explore the electrical nature of the human brain. After surviving multiple traumatic brain injuries herself, Rebecca dedicated her life to understanding how brainwave patterns influence everything from ADHD and anxiety to depression, PTSD, focus, emotional regulation, and peak performance. Together they discuss why traditional mental health often overlooks the brain itself, how brain mapping identifies dysfunctional patterns, why social media instantly pushes us into fight-or-flight, and the promising future of personalized neurotechnology using microcurrent, neurofeedback, biofeedback, light therapy, and frequency-based interventions. If you've ever wondered whether your brain can truly heal, this episode offers an entirely new perspective on what's possible.
What You'll Learn
Why mental health should begin with measuring the brain
How brain mapping identifies patterns behind ADHD, anxiety, and depression
The surprising electrical nature of brain function
Why traumatic brain injuries often go undiagnosed for years
How microcurrent therapy differs from electroshock therapy
What brainwave frequencies reveal about focus, stress, and emotional regulation
How chronic stress physically changes the brain
Why scrolling social media activates your fight-or-flight response
How breathing, neurofeedback, and light therapy can retrain the nervous system
Why the brain remains capable of healing throughout life
Chapters
00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
00:00:35 – Introduction to Rebecca Bassam
00:02:53 – From traumatic brain injuries to brain mapping
00:06:06 – What psychophysiology actually measures
00:08:49 – Rebecca's own brain injury journey
00:11:57 – ADHD as a measurable brain pattern—not a character flaw
00:15:03 – Why your brain can be fast and slow simultaneously
00:18:54 – What brainwaves reveal about focus, anxiety, and stress
00:19:57 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
00:21:54 – How head injuries change the brain
00:27:17 – Why the brain is fundamentally electrical
00:29:48 – Electroshock vs. modern microcurrent therapy
00:34:15 – Recovering from depression after traumatic brain injury
00:36:35 – Stress, physiology, and why your brain gets hijacked
00:38:21 – Hope for healing through brain mapping
00:40:49 – Can difficult life experiences physically reshape your brain?
00:44:28 – Breaking unhealthy neurological patterns
00:46:30 – Microcurrent, magnetic therapy, and red light therapy
00:48:11 – What social media is doing to your brain in real time
00:55:18 – Breathwork as an instant nervous system reset
01:00:14 – Practical ways to optimize your brain every day
01:05:48 – The future of personalized brain health
01:09:32 – Final thoughts and hope for healing
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Bite Toothpaste: Go to trybite.com/DARIN20 or use code DARIN20 for 20% off your first order.
Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN12 for 12% off your order.
Join the SuperLife Community
Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
Weekly voice notes
Ingredient deep dives
Wellness challenges
Energy + consciousness tools
Community accountability
Extended episodes
Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
Find More from Rebecca Bassham
Website: edgeneurofitness.com
Instagram:: @becthebraincoach
Connect with Darin Olien:
Website: darinolien.com
Instagram: @darinolien
Book: Fatal Conveniences
Platform & Products: superlife.com
New Show: Roadmap to Happiness
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id= "request-698abc9b-7598-832b-a15d-46344c28abef-0" data-turn-id-container= "request-698abc9b-7598-832b-a15d-46344c28abef-0" data-testid= "conversation-turn-368" data-turn="assistant"> Key Takeaway
"Your brain is not fixed. It's constantly adapting to every injury, experience, emotion, and habit. Once you understand the electrical patterns driving your thoughts and behaviors, you can begin retraining your brain toward greater health, resilience, focus, and freedom."*
- What if the biggest problems in your life weren't obstacles... but invitations?
In this deeply personal solo episode, Darin shares the philosophy behind SuperLife and explains why he believes every challenge contains the seed of a solution. From discovering toxic products in the nutrition industry to helping bring clean water to hundreds of thousands of children, Darin reveals how shifting from complaint to contribution has shaped every major chapter of his life.
He also shares practical principles for cultivating optimism, surrounding yourself with solution-oriented people, taking radical responsibility, and building a life fueled by possibility instead of fear. If you've been overwhelmed by the state of the world, this episode is a reminder that the future belongs to those willing to create it.
What You'll Learn
Why every problem contains the opportunity for a solution
How SuperLife became a movement centered around "a world that works"
The mindset shift from complaining to creating
Why optimism is a practice, not blind positivity
How Darin built a career by solving problems instead of criticizing them
The importance of surrounding yourself with solution-oriented people
Why taking 100% responsibility changes everything
How vision creates momentum and attracts new possibilities
Why stillness and action are equally essential for growth
Practical daily habits for creating your own SuperLife
Chapters
00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
00:00:35 – Sponsor: Alkemis
00:03:27 – Why I believe in a world that works
00:04:50 – Choosing solutions over fear
00:06:23 – Every challenge is an opportunity
00:07:10 – How frustration built my career
00:08:02 – The birth of my superfood journey
00:09:16 – Why SuperLife became a movement
00:10:17 – Stop complaining and start creating
00:11:11 – Sponsor: Shakeology
00:12:58 – Clean water changed my perspective forever
00:14:25 – Your patterns are not your identity
00:15:24 – Why personal responsibility creates freedom
00:16:26 – The power of surrounding yourself with innovators
00:17:49 – Creating a field that attracts solutions
00:19:10 – Stop focusing on what's broken
00:20:30 – How the universe responds to action
00:21:28 – Building a movement around possibility
00:22:11 – Why problems should make you hopeful
00:23:16 – Curiosity unlocks new possibilities
00:24:39 – My daily practices for staying optimistic
00:26:21 – Stillness, courage, and taking action anyway
00:28:02 – Vision creates the path forward
00:29:01 – A call to help create a world that works
Thank You to Our Sponsors:
Alkemis: Go to https://alkemispaint.com/ and use code DARIN10 for 10% off your order.
Shakeology: Get 15% off with code DARINO1BODI at Shakeology.com.
Join the SuperLife Patreon:
This is where Darin now shares the deeper work:
- weekly voice notes
- ingredient trackers
- wellness challenges
- extended conversations
- community accountability
- sovereignty practices
Join now for only $7.49/month at https://patreon.com/darinolien
Connect with Darin Olien:
Website: darinolien.com
Instagram: @darinolien
Book: Fatal Conveniences
Platform & Products: superlife.com
New Show: Roadmap to Happiness
Key Takeaway
"The world doesn't change because we become better at pointing out what's broken—it changes because ordinary people decide to become extraordinary problem solvers. Every challenge is an invitation, every obstacle contains a solution, and every one of us has the ability to help create a world that works."
5 Building Blocks: The SuperLife Vision
This episode touches five pillars that could each become their own future episode. Treating them as a recurring framework gives the show a spine, andgives you a running "vision doc" you can build on episode by episode.
1. Optimism as a Discipline, Not a Disposition
The core reframe: optimism isn't naivety, it's where you choose to point your energy. Future episode: the difference between denial and constructive optimism.
2. The Individual Work — Awareness, Freedom, Connection
You flagged this yourself as "more on that another time." This is likely your richest solo-episode territory: what it actually means to learn from pain, become more aware, more free, more connected to your contribution. Could be a 3–4 partarc on its own.
3. The People You Cultivate
Your stated "greatest asset." A strong recurring segment could be short profiles — 2–3 minutes each — of specific people in your orbit and the solutions they're building. Turns an abstract claim ("I'm surrounded by great people") into proof, episode after episode.
4. Possibility Thinking / "What Else Is Possible?"
The engine of the whole philosophy. Future episode: a practical walkthrough of how you actually run this question against a real problem, step by step, so listeners can use it themselves.
5. Daily Practices
Your list of eleven. This is a natural standalone episode ("The 11 Things I Do Every Day to Stay Optimistic"), each one expanded with a real story, rather than compressed into one segment of a broader episode.
Leon Aryah Lewis: Why You Can't Run From Your Shadow Self—Unlocking the Hidden Power of Your Soul07/24/2026 | 1h 13 mins.What if the answers you've been searching for have been inside you all along?
In this deeply personal conversation, Darin sits down with his longtime friend Leon Aryah Lewis—a mystic, seer, attorney, and author of Inside Out: A Soul's Journey. For the first time publicly, Leon shares the remarkable spiritual experiences that shaped his life, from communicating with spirit guides as a child and overcoming severe dyslexia to performing thousands of soul readings and embracing the path of mysticism.
Leon also reveals the extraordinary story of how a manuscript he wrote 30 years ago miraculously survived the Palisades Fire, only to resurface at exactly the right moment. Together, Darin and Leon explore soul purpose, shadow work, intuition, divine timing, reincarnation, the teachings of Jesus, and why true healing begins when we trust ourselves instead of searching outside for answers.
What You'll Learn
How Leon first began communicating with his spirit guides as a child
Why his 30-year-old manuscript resurfaced after surviving the Palisades Fire
How Leon transformed severe dyslexia into one of his greatest strengths
What a soul reading is and how Leon has performed thousands of them
Why mysticism is about direct connection with the Divine—not religion
The role of intuition, meditation, and trust in personal transformation
Why shadow work is essential for true healing
What Leon believes about reincarnation and soul purpose
The powerful lesson he says Jesus taught him through meditation
Why everything you've been searching for may already exist within you
Chapters
00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
00:00:32 – Sponsor: Fatty15
00:04:13 – Introducing Leon Aryah Lewis
00:06:20 – A manuscript that survived the Palisades Fire
00:08:33 – Why the book resurfaced after 30 years
00:10:25 – Leon's spiritual awakening begins
00:12:02 – The first encounter with a spirit guide
00:15:30 – Childhood messages and discovering his purpose
00:17:24 – Overcoming severe dyslexia
00:21:39 – Getting out of your own way
00:22:08 – Sponsor: Shakeology
00:23:27 – Does every soul arrive with a life plan?
00:24:29 – How Leon discovered soul readings
00:34:20 – What mysticism really means
00:37:24 – Does your soul already know everything?
00:41:12 – Trusting your soul's journey
00:45:26 – Divine timing and why the book appeared now
00:48:11 – Leon's meditation involving Jesus
00:53:28 – Why embracing your shadow leads to healing
00:57:02 – Connecting with spirit guides
00:58:59 – Mysticism beyond organized religion
01:01:30 – Leon's mission for humanity
01:11:10 – Final reflections and trusting the journey
01:13:27 – Closing thoughts
Thank You to Our Sponsors:
Fatty15: Get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to fatty15.com/DARIN and using code DARIN at checkout.
Shakeology: Get 15% off with code DARINO1BODI at Shakeology.com.
Join the SuperLife Community:
Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
Weekly voice notes
Ingredient deep dives
Wellness challenges
Energy + consciousness tools
Community accountability
Extended episodes
Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
Find More from Leon Aryah Lewis:
Website: soulsessionswithleon.com
Instagram: @soulsessionswithleon
Buy His New Book: Inside Out: A Journey of the Soul
Find More From Darin Olien:
Website: darinolien.com
Instagram: @darinolien
Book: Fatal Conveniences
Platform & Products: superlife.com
New Show: Roadmap to Happiness
Key Takeaway
"Everything you've spent your life searching for already exists within you. Your soul carries the wisdom, your challenges reveal your path, your shadow is your greatest teacher, and your spiritual journey begins the moment you stop looking outside yourself for answers and learn to trust the quiet voice that's been guiding you all along."
- What if some of the most powerful ways to improve your health didn't require expensive gadgets, complicated routines, or the latest supplement trend?
In this rapid-fire solo episode, Darin shares 15 unusual, science-backed habits that can dramatically improve longevity, mobility, brain function, nervous system regulation, digestion, and overall vitality. From dead hangs and deep squats to humming, sunlight, boredom, and chewing your food more thoroughly, each practice is grounded in published research, not internet biohacking hype.
These are simple, practical habits you can start today that may have an outsized impact on your health over time. If you're looking for evidence-based ways to optimize your body without spending a fortune, this episode is packed with actionable takeaways.
What You'll Learn
Why grip strength may be one of the strongest predictors of longevity
How deep squats improve mobility and joint health
The surprising connection between balance and lifespan
Why humming boosts nitric oxide production
The science behind mouth taping and nasal breathing
How cold water can instantly calm your nervous system
Why boredom fuels creativity and brain function
The health benefits of intentional silence
How awe can reduce inflammation
Why soil microbes strengthen your immune system
The importance of chewing for nutrient absorption
Why sunlight is one of the most powerful daily health tools
Chapters
00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
00:00:32 – Sponsor: Tru Niagen
00:02:35 – 15 science-backed health habits you probably aren't doing
00:04:18 – #1 Grip strength and longevity
00:06:40 – #2 The deep squat rest
00:08:16 – #3 Single-leg balance
00:09:36 – #4 Why humming boosts nitric oxide
00:11:01 – #5 Mouth taping and nasal breathing
00:12:41 – #6 Cold water face immersion
00:14:05 – #7 Ice on the back of your neck
00:14:59 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
00:16:55 – #8 Getting bored on purpose
00:18:34 – #9 Scheduling daily silence
00:20:01 – #10 Chasing awe instead of scrolling
00:21:20 – #11 Why getting your hands dirty boosts immunity
00:23:00 – #12 Chewing your food more thoroughly
00:24:20 – #13 Squatting while using the bathroom
00:25:41 – #14 Get sunlight before your phone
00:26:59 – #15 Sunlight on your skin
00:28:28 – The complete 15-step daily protocol
00:29:05 – Start with one habit today
00:29:26 – Final thoughts and closing message
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Tru Niagen: Boost NAD+ levels for cellular health and longevity. Get 20% off with code DARINOLIEN20 at truniagen.com.
Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN for 20% off your order.
Join the SuperLife Community
Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
Weekly voice notes
Ingredient deep dives
Wellness challenges
Energy + consciousness tools
Community accountability
Extended episodes
Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
Connect with Darin Olien:
Website: darinolien.com
Instagram: @darinolien
Book: Fatal Conveniences
Platform & Products: superlife.com
New Show: Roadmap to Happiness
Key Takeaway
"Better health doesn't always come from doing more—it often comes from returning to the simple things humans have done for thousands of years. Move your body naturally. Breathe through your nose. Spend time in silence. Get into the sun. Touch the earth. Challenge your balance. Strengthen your grip. These aren't expensive biohacks—they're timeless biological signals that remind your body how to thrive. Small daily actions, repeated consistently, can create extraordinary long-term health."
Bibliography/Sources
Physical Function & Biomechanics
Araujo, C. G., et al. (2022). Successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival in middle-aged and older individuals. British Journal of Sports Medicine
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sports-and-active-living/articles/10.3389/fspor.2022.1066913/full
Deep squat / ankle dorsiflexion as clinical mobility assessment. (n.d.). PubMed Central.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7276781/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12358486/
Leong, D. P., et al. (2015). Prognostic value of grip strength: Findings from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study. The Lancet, 386(9990), 266–273.
https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(14)62000-6
Sikirov, D. (2003). Comparison of straining during defecation in three positions: Results and implications for human health. Digestive Diseases and Sciences, 48(7), 1201–1205.
https://doi.org/10.1023/A:1024180319005
Respiratory & Nervous System
Effects of cold stimulation on cardiac-vagal activation in healthy participants: A randomized controlled trial. (n.d.). PubMed Central.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6334714/
Systematic review of mouth taping for sleep-disordered breathing. (2024). PLOS One.
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0323643
Trigeminocardiac / mammalian dive reflex response to cold facial immersion. (2023). PubMed Central.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10295257/
Weitzberg, E., & Lundberg, J. O. N. (2002). Humming greatly increases nasal nitric oxide. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 166(2), 144–145.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12119224/
Brain, Silence & Emotion
Bartoli, E., et al. (2024). Default mode network electrical stimulation effects on creativity. Brain, 147(10), 3409+.
Bernardi, L., Porta, C., & Sleight, P. (2006). Cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory changes induced by different types of music in musicians and non-musicians: The importance of silence. Heart, 92, 445–452.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16199412/
Mann, S., & Cadman, R. (2014). Does being bored make us more creative? Creativity Research Journal, 26(2), 165–173.
https://doi.org/10.1080/10400419.2014.901073
Münzel, T., et al. (2024). Noise causes cardiovascular disease: It's time to act. Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11876066/
Stellar, J. E., John-Henderson, N., Anderson, C. L., Gordon, A. M., McNeil, G. D., & Keltner, D. (2015). Positive affect and markers of inflammation: Discrete positive emotions predict lower levels of inflammatory cytokines. Emotion, 15(2), 129–133.
Immune, Digestion & Environmental Light
Cassady, B. A., Hollis, J. H., Fulford, A. D., Considine, R. V., & Mattes, R. D. (2009). Mastication of almonds: Effects of lipid bioaccessibility, appetite, and hormone response. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 89(3), 794–800.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19144727/
Liu, D., Fernandez, B. O., Hamilton, A., et al. (2014). Isolated UVA irradiation of human skin generates dermal nitric oxide and lowers blood pressure independent of vitamin D. Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 134(7), 1839–1846.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24445737/
Morning light exposure and circadian phase-shifting / dim-light melatonin onset. (n.d.). PubMed Central.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10594521/
Rook, G. A. W., et al. (2023). The old friends hypothesis: Evolution, immunoregulation and essential microbial inputs. Frontiers in Allergy.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10524266/
Strachan, D. P. (1989). Hay fever, hygiene, and household size. BMJ, 299(6710), 1259–1260.
https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.299.6710.1259
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About SuperLife with Darin Olien
I'm Darin Olien, the "Superfood Hunter." If you're looking for motivation to take the next step towards a happier, healthier life then you're in the right place. On this podcast, you'll hear honest conversations with extraordinary people that educate and inspire me. We cover everything from nutrition and mental health to sustainable ways of living. We also dive into life's Fatal Conveniences™. These are the things that we're doing or consuming in our day-to-day life that may actually be harming us, or the Earth.Podcast website
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