Fake Meats | Fatal Conveniences™
The awareness of the harmful consequences of meat consumption on human health especially processed meats and conventionally grown meats as well as the toll on the environment grows every day, and so, the need for plant-based protein alternatives increases as well. In recent years, we have seen a surge of various plant-based “meat” brands that sell the idea of replacing regular protein sources with vegan patties and tenders that are almost identical in looks and flavor to the animal version. Brands like Beyond Meat and Morningstar have increased popularity for proposing a way to enjoy old-fashioned animal flavors without actually harming any animal. However, these kinds of foods remain with the harmful effects of highly processed products and are filled with harmful chemicals and dyes. That begs the question: Are fake meat alternatives healthier? Are we making a healthier choice when we opt for plant-based meat alternatives over the real deal? This is what we explore today in this episode of Fatal Conveniences. Get ready to dive into the world of Fake Meats. What we discuss: 05:04: What is the history of fake meats? 09:56: Is Beyond Meat healthier than real meat? 12:35: What role does Fake Meat play in obesity? 15:24: What are the ingredients of Fake Meat? Reliable sources where you can learn more: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35325028/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095809920303192 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2749260 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0195666321003706 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26780279/ Thank you to our sponsors: Pre-Order the Fatal Conveniences book releasing May 16th: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Shop Therasage and use code DARIN to save 15% on your purchase: https://therasage.com/pages/shop Find more from Darin: Website: https://darinolien.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Darinolien/ Book: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Down to Earth: https://darinolien.com/down-to-earth/
5/4/2023
23:49
Finding Your Inner God and Listening to Downloads From Spirit with Eben Britton
Do you listen to the downloads the Universe gives you? In this episode of The Darin Olien Show, I chat with Eben Britton about his transition from the NFL towards becoming a Yogi. While it was difficult making the shift, Eben learned how to listen to the messages that the Universe kept sending him but have been ignoring for a long time. Through studying these messages and experiences that came from them, he learned how to move forward and step into his most powerful self. Eben also shares how important it is to trust your intuition when you are presented with these downloads as they allow you to find your inner God. The best way to find your inner God is to get in touch with your higher power through meditation practice. Eben Britton is the host of “The Eben Flow” Podcast, is a former NFL player, and cannabis advocate. What we discuss: 01:47: How Eben learned about Shakeology 05:55: About Eben 09:47: What wrongs Eben most about those in the plant medicine realm? 18:19: What happened when Eben and Mike parted ways? 24:57: How did Eben leave the NFL? 34:15: How do we carry shame and guilt? 43:11: How important is it to study experiences? 48:27: How important is it to act upon the messages you receive? 53:18: What is intuition? 59:05: How does Eben show up in life? Key Takeaways: Newsflash: Spirit doesn’t give a fuck. When Spirit gives you a download, it couldn’t care less if YOU do the work or not. Spirit has a message to spread and needs someone to act on it. And if you don’t, regardless of whether you getting the download for a good reason, then Spirit will find someone else to carry your message. And you’ll have to watch them do it. So if you’re getting a message that is meant for you and you know it is from the bottom of your soul, but you’re not acting upon it, then you’re wasting your time, potential, and energy on other things. Too often, we spend too much time researching and hoarding information and not enough time going out there and getting our hands dirty with the studies we find. But the thing is study and experience work together. Without each other, meaning on their own, they are worthless. The information you learn but never apply and the experiences you live through but never reflect upon after the fact are equally worthless. We all have an inner God, we just need to develop a daily practice that allows us to get in touch with it. Whether it’s through a meditation practice or spending time in nature, you need to quiet down the voices in your head to leave room for this inner God to come through and share its message. To learn more about Eben: Website: https://www.ebenbritton.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edsbritton/ Podcast: The Eben Flow Book: The Eben Flow: Basic Tools to Transform Your Life Find more from Darin: Website: https://darinolien.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Darinolien/ Book: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Down to Earth: https://darinolien.com/down-to-earth/ More links: Shop Therasage and use code DARIN to save 15% on your purchase: https://therasage.com/pages/shop Shop Bite and use code DARIN20 to save 20% on your Bite subscription: https://trybite.com/darin
5/3/2023
1:17:01
Kids Meals | Fatal Conveniences™
Parents have a lot on their plate, trying to raise and support their children. At the end of the day, battling with your child to eat healthy food may seem like a battle you’re too tired to fight. Hence why so many parents turn to giving their kids food like chicken fingers, french fries, grilled cheese, and mac and cheese. The kids eat it without a fight…that’s great, right? While in the moment this may seem like the easiest and best option, what are all these deep fried and processed foods doing to your children’s health, in the short term and the long term? Unfortunately, restaurants in America are fueling the convenience of giving children deep fried and processed foods with their kids meal options. They are cheap, quick, and put a smile on your kid’s face. But at what cost? That’s why it’s time for us to explore the Fatal Convenience: Kids Meals. What we discuss: 05:14: What is the history of the kids menu? 10:28: How can these foods impact kid’s health as an adult? 14:20: What can we do to protect our kids’ health? Reliable Sources where you can learn more: https://slate.com/human-interest/2013/08/childrens-menu-history-how-prohibition-and-emmett-holt-gave-rise-to-kid-cuisine.html https://restaurant-ingthroughhistory.com/2018/04/22/childrens-menus/ https://kidscookrealfood.com/kids-menus/?affiliate=0 https://www.cspinet.org/advocacy/nutrition/kids-meals https://www.thehealthy.com/family/childrens-health/kids-menu-items-to-avoid/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9269398/ Unhealthy Food and Beverage Consumption in Children and Risk of Overweight and Obesity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC (nih.gov) How Unhealthy Foods Affect the Body | livestrong Nutritional quality of food items on fast-food ‘kids’ menus’: comparisons across countries and companies | Public Health Nutrition | Cambridge Core Nutrient quality of fast food kids meals - ScienceDirect 9 Deadly Side Effects Of Junk Food On Kids (parentinghealthybabies.com) Survey Links Fast Food, Poor Nutrition Among U.S. Children : USDA ARS Think fast when kids want fast food - Harvard Health Kids Menus at Restaurants Aren't Getting Healthier - Consumer Reports Thank you to our sponsors: Pre-Order the Fatal Conveniences book releasing May 16th: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Shop Therasage and use code DARIN to save 15% on your purchase: https://therasage.com/pages/shop Find more from Darin: Website: https://darinolien.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Darinolien/ Book: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Down to Earth: https://darinolien.com/down-to-earth/
4/27/2023
17:42
How to Replenish Life Force in Water With BioGeometry | Dr. Ibrahim Karim
In today’s world, it’s easy to get confined in the way that we heal our bodies and only think inside the box for ways to heal. That’s why in this episode of the Darin Olien show, my guest Dr. Karim helps open our eyes to the lesser known, yet highly effective, practices that we can start to utilize to heal and optimize our bodies, such as biogeometry and sound therapy. Understanding biogeometry will change the way you think about your body and your health as it shows that we are not separate from the shapes, angles and proportions that surround us all the time, and that these shapes create energetic patterns that can introduce equilibrium and harmony into our own biological makeup. Dr. Ibrahim Karim, Ph.D. /Dr.Sc. is a graduate of the prestigious Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland and the Founder of the qualitative science of BioGeometry & the new Architecture and industrial design school that uses the subtle energy effect of geometrical shapes to induce harmony to our modern technological or natural environments. He currently teaches at several universities and supervises numerous postgraduate studies on the applications of the science of BioGeometry. What we discuss: 08:46: What is the biogeometry of the earth? 10:34: How did Dr. Kim discover biogeometry of the earth? 22:30: What is the life force on this earth? 38:17: Are the 8 rotations clockwise? 48:31: Are there really doctors in biogeometry? 53:45: How can you bring life force back to water? 01:06:32: How important is belief in biogeometry? 01:17:32: What role does your senses play? 01:24:59: Where to learn more about Dr. Karim Key Takeaways: BioGeometry is a science that deals with the Energy of Shape; it uses shapes, colours, motion, orientation, and sound to produce a vibrational quality that balances energy fields. BioGeometrical shapes are two or three-dimensional shapes specially designed to interact with the earth’s energy fields to produce balancing effects on multiple levels on biological systems. Water is the basis of life force and has been for centuries, which we know through the traces ancient civilizations left us to discover. What we don’t realize in today’s modern world is we are engaging in activities that continuously deplete our water of its life force, which can cause health and environmental issues. Replenishing life force into our water can simply be done through the understanding of biogeometry and using the right types of energy to amp up its abilities. It’s important to note that water’s life force is never completely lost, but only diminished through imbalances in the surrounding energy. Find more from Dr. Karim: Website: https://www.biogeometry.ca/dr-ibrahim-karim YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BioGeometry Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biogeometryenergysystems?fref=ts Find more from Darin: Website: https://darinolien.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Darinolien/ Book: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Down to Earth: https://darinolien.com/down-to-earth/ More links: Shop Therasage and use code DARIN to save 15% on your purchase: https://therasage.com/pages/shop Shop Safesleeve and use code DARIN10 to save 10% on your purchase: https://www.safesleevecases.com/
4/26/2023
1:20:28
Astroturf | Fatal Conveniences™
Astroturf, also known as Sports turf or artificial turf, has revolutionized the world of sports. It has become a popular alternative to natural grass fields due to its durability, low maintenance, and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. However, as with most innovations, sports turf comes with a heavy price to human health and the environment. In fact, did you know Monsanto created Astroturf? Monsanto is known for its production of genetically modified seeds and the development of controversial herbicides and pesticides linked to all sorts of cancers and has faced numerous lawsuits and criticisms over its products and practices, particularly for their impact on human health and the environment. The negative impact on the world cannot be ignored. That’s why today, we are exploring the Fatal Convenience: Astroturf. What we discuss: 00:14: What is Astroturf? 11:17: Where does astroturf come from? 14:40: What are the effects of astroturf? 22:38: What can we do? Reliable Sources where you can learn more: https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/a42735112/history-of-turf/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6299344/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/mar/10/phillies-ball-players-cancer-artifical-turf https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news/new-studies-show-pfas%20artificial-grass-blades-and-backing https://www.menshealth.com/health/a19538500/artificial-turf-cancer-risk/ https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/europe-raises-the-bar-for-carcinogens-in-artificial-turf-pitches/4014144.article https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6396308/ Thank you to our sponsors: Pre-Order the Fatal Conveniences book releasing May 16th: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Find more from Darin: Website: https://darinolien.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Darinolien/ Book: https://darinolien.com/fatal-conveniences-book/ Down to Earth: https://darinolien.com/down-to-earth/
