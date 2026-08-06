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SuperLife with Darin Olien

Darin Olien
Alternative HealthEducation
SuperLife with Darin Olien
Latest episode

589 episodes

  • SuperLife with Darin Olien

    Escaping Comfort: Why Risking Rejection is the Key to a Super Life

    08/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    Nearly three out of five people say no one truly knows them. Almost half describe their relationships as meaningless, and most people feel disconnected from the work they spend the majority of their lives doing. Darin believes this isn't just a mental health crisis, it's a symptom of a deeper "matrix" that keeps us living someone else's version of life.
    In this powerful solo episode, Darin explores why comfort has become one of the greatest barriers to transformation. He explains how fear disguises itself as familiarity, why the voice holding you back often sounds exactly like your own thoughts, and how giving yourself permission to pursue your authentic vision is the first step toward reclaiming your life. Through personal stories, practical mindset shifts, and a call to courageous action, Darin reveals why escaping the matrix isn't about fighting the outside world—it's about overcoming the internal programming that's kept you playing small.
    This episode is the first installment of a deeper multi-part conversation, with additional principles available in the full extended version live now on my Patreon: https://patreon.com/DarinOlien 
    What You'll Learn
    Why comfort may be the greatest obstacle to living your purpose

    Darin's definition of the "matrix" and how it operates through your own thoughts

    Why fear often disguises itself as comfort and familiarity

    How to recognize when you've outsourced your power

    The importance of giving yourself permission instead of waiting for approval

    Why your vision must be bigger than your fear

    How Darin overcame self-doubt to ask a celebrity to join his documentary series

    Why meaningful change begins with choosing possibility over limitation

    How to identify the internal stories keeping you stuck

    Why building a SuperLife requires consistently choosing discomfort over complacency

    Chapters
    00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
    00:00:32 – Sponsor: Alkemis
    00:03:23 – The loneliness epidemic and the modern matrix
    00:04:20 – What the "matrix" really is
    00:05:23 – Why you can't think your way out of it
    00:06:04 – Comfort: fear's greatest disguise
    00:06:37 – The internal voice keeping you stuck
    00:07:05 – Darin's story of overcoming fear to ask a celebrity for help
    00:09:09 – Why courage creates unexpected opportunities
    00:10:19 – The matrix doesn't need to trap you—it only needs to keep you comfortable
    00:11:24 – What people actually need to break free
    00:11:53 – Give yourself permission
    00:12:25 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
    00:14:20 – Stop outsourcing your power
    00:15:20 – Build a vision powerful enough to break inertia
    00:16:03 – Darin's vision: creating a world that works
    00:17:15 – Reclaim your power and choose your own path
    00:17:33 – What comes next in Part Two on Patreon
    00:18:23 – Continue the journey on Patreon
    Thank You to Our Sponsors
    Alkemis: Go to https://alkemispaint.com/ and use code DARIN10 for 10% off your order.

    Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN12 for 12% off your order.

    Join the SuperLife Patreon:
    This is where Darin now shares the deeper work:
    - weekly voice notes
    - ingredient trackers
    - wellness challenges
    - extended conversations
    - community accountability
    - sovereignty practices
    Join now for only $7.49/month at https://patreon.com/darinolien
    Find More from Darin Olien:
    Website: darinolien.com

    Instagram: @darinolien

    Book: Fatal Conveniences

    Platform & Products: superlife.com

    New Show: Roadmap to Happiness


    Key Takeaway
    "The greatest prison isn't built with walls—it's built with comfort. Every time you choose familiarity over possibility, fear over vision, or permission from others over trust in yourself, you reinforce the life you say you want to escape. Freedom begins the moment you stop waiting, reclaim your power, and take the first uncomfortable step toward the life you know you're meant to live."
     
     
    Bibliography/Sources:
    Loneliness & Connection Data
    Gallup. (n.d.). State of the global workplace report [Data on loneliness].

    Reach Out Recovery. (n.d.). Statistics on loneliness and how to cope.

    https://reachoutrecovery.com/
    Science of People. (n.d.). Loneliness statistics: How many people are lonely?.

    https://www.scienceofpeople.com/loneliness-statistics/
    Workplace Engagement & Economic Impact
    Archie App. (n.d.). The $8.8 trillion cost of employee disengagement.

    https://archieapp.co/
    Gallup. (2024). State of the global workplace report.

    https://www.gallup.com/workplace/349484/state-of-the-global-workplace.aspx
    Gallup / AOL. (n.d.). U.S. employee engagement drops to 11-year low.

    https://www.aol.com/
    HR Cloud. (n.d.). Employee engagement statistics.

    https://www.hrcloud.com/
  • SuperLife with Darin Olien

    Rebecca Bassam: Brain Mapping, ADHD, Trauma & The Hidden Electrical Signals Controlling Your Mind

    07/31/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    What if the biggest breakthroughs in mental health have nothing to do with chemicals—and everything to do with electricity?
    In this fascinating conversation, Darin sits down with psychophysiology and brain mapping specialist Rebecca Bassam to explore the electrical nature of the human brain. After surviving multiple traumatic brain injuries herself, Rebecca dedicated her life to understanding how brainwave patterns influence everything from ADHD and anxiety to depression, PTSD, focus, emotional regulation, and peak performance. Together they discuss why traditional mental health often overlooks the brain itself, how brain mapping identifies dysfunctional patterns, why social media instantly pushes us into fight-or-flight, and the promising future of personalized neurotechnology using microcurrent, neurofeedback, biofeedback, light therapy, and frequency-based interventions. If you've ever wondered whether your brain can truly heal, this episode offers an entirely new perspective on what's possible.
    What You'll Learn
    Why mental health should begin with measuring the brain
    How brain mapping identifies patterns behind ADHD, anxiety, and depression
    The surprising electrical nature of brain function
    Why traumatic brain injuries often go undiagnosed for years
    How microcurrent therapy differs from electroshock therapy
    What brainwave frequencies reveal about focus, stress, and emotional regulation
    How chronic stress physically changes the brain
    Why scrolling social media activates your fight-or-flight response
    How breathing, neurofeedback, and light therapy can retrain the nervous system
    Why the brain remains capable of healing throughout life
    Chapters
    00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
    00:00:35 – Introduction to Rebecca Bassam
    00:02:53 – From traumatic brain injuries to brain mapping
    00:06:06 – What psychophysiology actually measures
    00:08:49 – Rebecca's own brain injury journey
    00:11:57 – ADHD as a measurable brain pattern—not a character flaw
    00:15:03 – Why your brain can be fast and slow simultaneously
    00:18:54 – What brainwaves reveal about focus, anxiety, and stress
    00:19:57 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
    00:21:54 – How head injuries change the brain
    00:27:17 – Why the brain is fundamentally electrical
    00:29:48 – Electroshock vs. modern microcurrent therapy
    00:34:15 – Recovering from depression after traumatic brain injury
    00:36:35 – Stress, physiology, and why your brain gets hijacked
    00:38:21 – Hope for healing through brain mapping
    00:40:49 – Can difficult life experiences physically reshape your brain?
    00:44:28 – Breaking unhealthy neurological patterns
    00:46:30 – Microcurrent, magnetic therapy, and red light therapy
    00:48:11 – What social media is doing to your brain in real time
    00:55:18 – Breathwork as an instant nervous system reset
    01:00:14 – Practical ways to optimize your brain every day
    01:05:48 – The future of personalized brain health
    01:09:32 – Final thoughts and hope for healing
     
     
    Thank You to Our Sponsors
    Bite Toothpaste: Go to trybite.com/DARIN20 or use code DARIN20 for 20% off your first order.

    Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN12 for 12% off your order.

     
     
     
    Join the SuperLife Community
    Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
    Weekly voice notes

    Ingredient deep dives

    Wellness challenges

    Energy + consciousness tools

    Community accountability

    Extended episodes

    Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
     
     
    Find More from Rebecca Bassham
    Website: edgeneurofitness.com

    Instagram:: @becthebraincoach

     
    Connect with Darin Olien:
    Website: darinolien.com

    Instagram: @darinolien

    Book: Fatal Conveniences

    Platform & Products: superlife.com

    New Show: Roadmap to Happiness



    *]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id= "request-698abc9b-7598-832b-a15d-46344c28abef-0" data-turn-id-container= "request-698abc9b-7598-832b-a15d-46344c28abef-0" data-testid= "conversation-turn-368" data-turn="assistant"> Key Takeaway
    "Your brain is not fixed. It's constantly adapting to every injury, experience, emotion, and habit. Once you understand the electrical patterns driving your thoughts and behaviors, you can begin retraining your brain toward greater health, resilience, focus, and freedom."*
  • SuperLife with Darin Olien

    A World That Works: Why Every Problem Is an Invitation to Create the Solution

    07/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    What if the biggest problems in your life weren't obstacles... but invitations?
    In this deeply personal solo episode, Darin shares the philosophy behind SuperLife and explains why he believes every challenge contains the seed of a solution. From discovering toxic products in the nutrition industry to helping bring clean water to hundreds of thousands of children, Darin reveals how shifting from complaint to contribution has shaped every major chapter of his life.
    He also shares practical principles for cultivating optimism, surrounding yourself with solution-oriented people, taking radical responsibility, and building a life fueled by possibility instead of fear. If you've been overwhelmed by the state of the world, this episode is a reminder that the future belongs to those willing to create it.
    What You'll Learn
    Why every problem contains the opportunity for a solution
    How SuperLife became a movement centered around "a world that works"
    The mindset shift from complaining to creating
    Why optimism is a practice, not blind positivity
    How Darin built a career by solving problems instead of criticizing them
    The importance of surrounding yourself with solution-oriented people
    Why taking 100% responsibility changes everything
    How vision creates momentum and attracts new possibilities
    Why stillness and action are equally essential for growth
    Practical daily habits for creating your own SuperLife
    Chapters
    00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
    00:00:35 – Sponsor: Alkemis
    00:03:27 – Why I believe in a world that works
    00:04:50 – Choosing solutions over fear
    00:06:23 – Every challenge is an opportunity
    00:07:10 – How frustration built my career
    00:08:02 – The birth of my superfood journey
    00:09:16 – Why SuperLife became a movement
    00:10:17 – Stop complaining and start creating
    00:11:11 – Sponsor: Shakeology
    00:12:58 – Clean water changed my perspective forever
    00:14:25 – Your patterns are not your identity
    00:15:24 – Why personal responsibility creates freedom
    00:16:26 – The power of surrounding yourself with innovators
    00:17:49 – Creating a field that attracts solutions
    00:19:10 – Stop focusing on what's broken
    00:20:30 – How the universe responds to action
    00:21:28 – Building a movement around possibility
    00:22:11 – Why problems should make you hopeful
    00:23:16 – Curiosity unlocks new possibilities
    00:24:39 – My daily practices for staying optimistic
    00:26:21 – Stillness, courage, and taking action anyway
    00:28:02 – Vision creates the path forward
    00:29:01 – A call to help create a world that works
    Thank You to Our Sponsors:
    Alkemis: Go to https://alkemispaint.com/ and use code DARIN10 for 10% off your order.

    Shakeology: Get 15% off with code DARINO1BODI at Shakeology.com.

    Join the SuperLife Patreon:
    This is where Darin now shares the deeper work:
    - weekly voice notes
    - ingredient trackers
    - wellness challenges
    - extended conversations
    - community accountability
    - sovereignty practices
    Join now for only $7.49/month at https://patreon.com/darinolien
    Connect with Darin Olien:
    Website: darinolien.com

    Instagram: @darinolien

    Book: Fatal Conveniences

    Platform & Products: superlife.com

    New Show: Roadmap to Happiness

    Key Takeaway
    "The world doesn't change because we become better at pointing out what's broken—it changes because ordinary people decide to become extraordinary problem solvers. Every challenge is an invitation, every obstacle contains a solution, and every one of us has the ability to help create a world that works."
     
    5 Building Blocks: The SuperLife Vision
    This episode touches five pillars that could each become their own future episode. Treating them as a recurring framework gives the show a spine, andgives you a running "vision doc" you can build on episode by episode.
     
    1. Optimism as a Discipline, Not a Disposition
    The core reframe: optimism isn't naivety, it's where you choose to point your energy. Future episode: the difference between denial and constructive optimism.
    2. The Individual Work — Awareness, Freedom, Connection
    You flagged this yourself as "more on that another time." This is likely your richest solo-episode territory: what it actually means to learn from pain, become more aware, more free, more connected to your contribution. Could be a 3–4 partarc on its own.
    3. The People You Cultivate
    Your stated "greatest asset." A strong recurring segment could be short profiles — 2–3 minutes each — of specific people in your orbit and the solutions they're building. Turns an abstract claim ("I'm surrounded by great people") into proof, episode after episode.
    4. Possibility Thinking / "What Else Is Possible?"
    The engine of the whole philosophy. Future episode: a practical walkthrough of how you actually run this question against a real problem, step by step, so listeners can use it themselves.
    5. Daily Practices
    Your list of eleven. This is a natural standalone episode ("The 11 Things I Do Every Day to Stay Optimistic"), each one expanded with a real story, rather than compressed into one segment of a broader episode.
  • SuperLife with Darin Olien

    Leon Aryah Lewis: Why You Can't Run From Your Shadow Self—Unlocking the Hidden Power of Your Soul

    07/24/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    What if the answers you've been searching for have been inside you all along?
    In this deeply personal conversation, Darin sits down with his longtime friend Leon Aryah Lewis—a mystic, seer, attorney, and author of Inside Out: A Soul's Journey. For the first time publicly, Leon shares the remarkable spiritual experiences that shaped his life, from communicating with spirit guides as a child and overcoming severe dyslexia to performing thousands of soul readings and embracing the path of mysticism.
    Leon also reveals the extraordinary story of how a manuscript he wrote 30 years ago miraculously survived the Palisades Fire, only to resurface at exactly the right moment. Together, Darin and Leon explore soul purpose, shadow work, intuition, divine timing, reincarnation, the teachings of Jesus, and why true healing begins when we trust ourselves instead of searching outside for answers.
    What You'll Learn
    How Leon first began communicating with his spirit guides as a child

    Why his 30-year-old manuscript resurfaced after surviving the Palisades Fire

    How Leon transformed severe dyslexia into one of his greatest strengths

    What a soul reading is and how Leon has performed thousands of them

    Why mysticism is about direct connection with the Divine—not religion

    The role of intuition, meditation, and trust in personal transformation

    Why shadow work is essential for true healing

    What Leon believes about reincarnation and soul purpose

    The powerful lesson he says Jesus taught him through meditation

    Why everything you've been searching for may already exist within you

    Chapters
    00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
    00:00:32 – Sponsor: Fatty15
    00:04:13 – Introducing Leon Aryah Lewis
    00:06:20 – A manuscript that survived the Palisades Fire
    00:08:33 – Why the book resurfaced after 30 years
    00:10:25 – Leon's spiritual awakening begins
    00:12:02 – The first encounter with a spirit guide
    00:15:30 – Childhood messages and discovering his purpose
    00:17:24 – Overcoming severe dyslexia
    00:21:39 – Getting out of your own way
    00:22:08 – Sponsor: Shakeology
    00:23:27 – Does every soul arrive with a life plan?
    00:24:29 – How Leon discovered soul readings
    00:34:20 – What mysticism really means
    00:37:24 – Does your soul already know everything?
    00:41:12 – Trusting your soul's journey
    00:45:26 – Divine timing and why the book appeared now
    00:48:11 – Leon's meditation involving Jesus
    00:53:28 – Why embracing your shadow leads to healing
    00:57:02 – Connecting with spirit guides
    00:58:59 – Mysticism beyond organized religion
    01:01:30 – Leon's mission for humanity
    01:11:10 – Final reflections and trusting the journey
    01:13:27 – Closing thoughts
    Thank You to Our Sponsors:
    Fatty15: Get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to fatty15.com/DARIN and using code DARIN at checkout.

    Shakeology: Get 15% off with code DARINO1BODI at Shakeology.com.

    Join the SuperLife Community:
    Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
    Weekly voice notes

    Ingredient deep dives

    Wellness challenges

    Energy + consciousness tools

    Community accountability

    Extended episodes

    Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
    Find More from Leon Aryah Lewis:
    Website: soulsessionswithleon.com

    Instagram: @soulsessionswithleon

    Buy His New Book: Inside Out: A Journey of the Soul

    Find More From Darin Olien:
    Website: darinolien.com

    Instagram: @darinolien

    Book: Fatal Conveniences

    Platform & Products: superlife.com

    New Show: Roadmap to Happiness

    Key Takeaway
    "Everything you've spent your life searching for already exists within you. Your soul carries the wisdom, your challenges reveal your path, your shadow is your greatest teacher, and your spiritual journey begins the moment you stop looking outside yourself for answers and learn to trust the quiet voice that's been guiding you all along."
  • SuperLife with Darin Olien

    15 Weirdest Health Habits Backed by Real Science

    07/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    What if some of the most powerful ways to improve your health didn't require expensive gadgets, complicated routines, or the latest supplement trend?
    In this rapid-fire solo episode, Darin shares 15 unusual, science-backed habits that can dramatically improve longevity, mobility, brain function, nervous system regulation, digestion, and overall vitality. From dead hangs and deep squats to humming, sunlight, boredom, and chewing your food more thoroughly, each practice is grounded in published research, not internet biohacking hype.
    These are simple, practical habits you can start today that may have an outsized impact on your health over time. If you're looking for evidence-based ways to optimize your body without spending a fortune, this episode is packed with actionable takeaways.
    What You'll Learn
    Why grip strength may be one of the strongest predictors of longevity
    How deep squats improve mobility and joint health
    The surprising connection between balance and lifespan
    Why humming boosts nitric oxide production
    The science behind mouth taping and nasal breathing
    How cold water can instantly calm your nervous system
    Why boredom fuels creativity and brain function
    The health benefits of intentional silence
    How awe can reduce inflammation
    Why soil microbes strengthen your immune system
    The importance of chewing for nutrient absorption
    Why sunlight is one of the most powerful daily health tools
    Chapters
    00:00:00 – Welcome to SuperLife
    00:00:32 – Sponsor: Tru Niagen
    00:02:35 – 15 science-backed health habits you probably aren't doing
    00:04:18 – #1 Grip strength and longevity
    00:06:40 – #2 The deep squat rest
    00:08:16 – #3 Single-leg balance
    00:09:36 – #4 Why humming boosts nitric oxide
    00:11:01 – #5 Mouth taping and nasal breathing
    00:12:41 – #6 Cold water face immersion
    00:14:05 – #7 Ice on the back of your neck
    00:14:59 – Sponsor: Manna Vitality
    00:16:55 – #8 Getting bored on purpose
    00:18:34 – #9 Scheduling daily silence
    00:20:01 – #10 Chasing awe instead of scrolling
    00:21:20 – #11 Why getting your hands dirty boosts immunity
    00:23:00 – #12 Chewing your food more thoroughly
    00:24:20 – #13 Squatting while using the bathroom
    00:25:41 – #14 Get sunlight before your phone
    00:26:59 – #15 Sunlight on your skin
    00:28:28 – The complete 15-step daily protocol
    00:29:05 – Start with one habit today
    00:29:26 – Final thoughts and closing message
    Thank You to Our Sponsors
    Tru Niagen: Boost NAD+ levels for cellular health and longevity. Get 20% off with code DARINOLIEN20 at truniagen.com.

    Manna Vitality: Go to mannavitality.com/ and use code DARIN for 20% off your order.

    Join the SuperLife Community
    Get Darin's deeper wellness breakdowns — beyond social media restrictions:
    Weekly voice notes

    Ingredient deep dives

    Wellness challenges

    Energy + consciousness tools

    Community accountability

    Extended episodes

    Join for $7.49/month → https://patreon.com/darinolien
    Connect with Darin Olien:
    Website: darinolien.com

    Instagram: @darinolien

    Book: Fatal Conveniences

    Platform & Products: superlife.com

    New Show: Roadmap to Happiness

    Key Takeaway
    "Better health doesn't always come from doing more—it often comes from returning to the simple things humans have done for thousands of years. Move your body naturally. Breathe through your nose. Spend time in silence. Get into the sun. Touch the earth. Challenge your balance. Strengthen your grip. These aren't expensive biohacks—they're timeless biological signals that remind your body how to thrive. Small daily actions, repeated consistently, can create extraordinary long-term health."
    Bibliography/Sources
    Physical Function & Biomechanics
    Araujo, C. G., et al. (2022). Successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival in middle-aged and older individuals. British Journal of Sports Medicine

    https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sports-and-active-living/articles/10.3389/fspor.2022.1066913/full

    Deep squat / ankle dorsiflexion as clinical mobility assessment. (n.d.). PubMed Central.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7276781/

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12358486/

    Leong, D. P., et al. (2015). Prognostic value of grip strength: Findings from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study. The Lancet, 386(9990), 266–273.

    https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(14)62000-6

    Sikirov, D. (2003). Comparison of straining during defecation in three positions: Results and implications for human health. Digestive Diseases and Sciences, 48(7), 1201–1205.

    https://doi.org/10.1023/A:1024180319005

    Respiratory & Nervous System
    Effects of cold stimulation on cardiac-vagal activation in healthy participants: A randomized controlled trial. (n.d.). PubMed Central.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6334714/

    Systematic review of mouth taping for sleep-disordered breathing. (2024). PLOS One.

    https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0323643

    Trigeminocardiac / mammalian dive reflex response to cold facial immersion. (2023). PubMed Central.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10295257/

    Weitzberg, E., & Lundberg, J. O. N. (2002). Humming greatly increases nasal nitric oxide. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 166(2), 144–145.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12119224/

    Brain, Silence & Emotion
    Bartoli, E., et al. (2024). Default mode network electrical stimulation effects on creativity. Brain, 147(10), 3409+.

    Bernardi, L., Porta, C., & Sleight, P. (2006). Cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory changes induced by different types of music in musicians and non-musicians: The importance of silence. Heart, 92, 445–452.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16199412/

    Mann, S., & Cadman, R. (2014). Does being bored make us more creative? Creativity Research Journal, 26(2), 165–173.

    https://doi.org/10.1080/10400419.2014.901073

    Münzel, T., et al. (2024). Noise causes cardiovascular disease: It's time to act. Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11876066/

    Stellar, J. E., John-Henderson, N., Anderson, C. L., Gordon, A. M., McNeil, G. D., & Keltner, D. (2015). Positive affect and markers of inflammation: Discrete positive emotions predict lower levels of inflammatory cytokines. Emotion, 15(2), 129–133.

    Immune, Digestion & Environmental Light
    Cassady, B. A., Hollis, J. H., Fulford, A. D., Considine, R. V., & Mattes, R. D. (2009). Mastication of almonds: Effects of lipid bioaccessibility, appetite, and hormone response. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 89(3), 794–800.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19144727/

    Liu, D., Fernandez, B. O., Hamilton, A., et al. (2014). Isolated UVA irradiation of human skin generates dermal nitric oxide and lowers blood pressure independent of vitamin D. Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 134(7), 1839–1846.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24445737/

    Morning light exposure and circadian phase-shifting / dim-light melatonin onset. (n.d.). PubMed Central.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10594521/

    Rook, G. A. W., et al. (2023). The old friends hypothesis: Evolution, immunoregulation and essential microbial inputs. Frontiers in Allergy.

    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10524266/

    Strachan, D. P. (1989). Hay fever, hygiene, and household size. BMJ, 299(6710), 1259–1260.

    https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.299.6710.1259
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About SuperLife with Darin Olien
I'm Darin Olien, the "Superfood Hunter." If you're looking for motivation to take the next step towards a happier, healthier life then you're in the right place. On this podcast, you'll hear honest conversations with extraordinary people that educate and inspire me. We cover everything from nutrition and mental health to sustainable ways of living. We also dive into life's Fatal Conveniences™. These are the things that we're doing or consuming in our day-to-day life that may actually be harming us, or the Earth.
Podcast website
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