Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1230 episodes
- With this virtual AC, you don't have to wait for a hot summer day to enjoy the soothing sound. Fall asleep quickly, block out noisy distractions and stay asleep all night long with this air conditioner sound.
This episode was originally published in 2020.
At Relaxing White Noise, our goal is to help you sleep well. This episode is twelve hours long with no advertisements in the middle, so you can use it as a sleeping sound throughout the night. Listening to our white noise sounds via the podcast gives you the freedom to lock your phone at night, keeping your bedroom dark as you fall asleep. It also allows you to switch between apps while studying or working with no interruption in the ambient sound.
Contact Us for Partnership Inquiries
Relaxing White Noise is the number one online destination for white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. With more than a billion views across YouTube and other platforms, we are excited to now share our popular ambient tracks on the Relaxing White Noise podcast. People use white noise for sleeping, focus, sound masking or relaxation. We couldn't be happier to help folks live better lives. This podcast has the sound for you whether you use white noise for studying, to soothe a colicky baby, to fall asleep or for simply enjoying a peaceful moment. No need to buy a white noise machine when you can listen to these sounds for free. Cheers to living your best life!DISCLAIMER: Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our ambiences, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by Relaxing White Noise are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician.
Relaxing White Noise Privacy Policy
© Relaxing White Noise LLC, 2012. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this text/visual/audio is prohibited.
- It can be tough to reset your sleep schedule once it gets messed up, especially following an international trip. It can be hard adjusting to the time change! Sleep white noise could be the solution you need to finally get back on track! Listening to white noise for sleeping during your bedtime routine can make your mind start to associate this sound with sleep, making you feel tired when you start to hear it. Then, you can start playing this white noise to sleep at different times, adjusting your sleep schedule to where you need it. Not to mention, white noise is super soothing in general, so it truly is a wondrous sound! You can get back on track and wake up feeling better prepared for your day after you sleep with white noise!
At Relaxing White Noise, our goal is to help you sleep well. This episode is twelve hours long with no advertisements in the middle, so you can use it as a sleeping sound throughout the night. Listening to our white noise sounds via the podcast gives you the freedom to lock your phone at night, keeping your bedroom dark as you fall asleep. It also allows you to switch between apps while studying or working with no interruption in the ambient sound.
Contact Us for Partnership Inquiries
Relaxing White Noise is the number one destination on YouTube for white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. With more than a billion views across YouTube and other platforms, we are excited to now share our popular ambient tracks on the Relaxing White Noise podcast. People use white noise for sleeping, focus, sound masking or relaxation. We couldn't be happier to help folks live better lives. This podcast has the sound for you whether you use white noise for studying, to soothe a colicky baby, to fall asleep or for simply enjoying a peaceful moment. No need to buy a white noise machine when you can listen to these sounds for free. Cheers to living your best life!
DISCLAIMER: Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our ambiences, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by Relaxing White Noise are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician.
Relaxing White Noise Privacy Policy
© Relaxing White Noise LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this text/visual/audio is prohibited.
Infant Sleeping White Noise | Soothe Your Baby with 12 Hours of White Noise08/03/2026 | 11h 55 mins.Colicky babies love white noise for sleeping! Plenty of parents rely on sleep white noise during their child's bedtime routine so their little one can fall asleep in comfort. The consistent sleep sound can help your baby settle down if they can't get cozy at night. Playing white noise to sleep can also help cover up noises outside of your infant's bedroom, so once they are asleep, they stay asleep. Many parents have said that white noise for sleep is similar to what babies heard in the womb, so your baby can feel like they are back in a familiar environment at night. If your tired tike often lays in bed restless and not able to fall asleep, white noise for babies could be just what they need for a full night of rest. While playing white noise for babies, it’s important to keep tabs on the volume, because any white noise machine, smartphone, or computer can put out levels that are too loud for your child. It's recommended to play the sound at least a few feet from where your infant is sleeping and to keep the volume no louder than the sound of a soft shower. Parents can download an app to turn their smartphone into a sound level meter. One good, free, option is the sound level meter app created by the U.S. National Institutes for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) available on the app store as the NIOSH SLM app.
At Relaxing White Noise, our goal is to help you sleep well. This episode is twelve hours long with no advertisements in the middle, so you can use it as a sleeping sound throughout the night. Listening to our white noise sounds via the podcast gives you the freedom to lock your phone at night, keeping your bedroom dark as you fall asleep. It also allows you to switch between apps while studying or working with no interruption in the ambient sound.
Contact Us for Partnership Inquiries
Relaxing White Noise is the number one destination on YouTube for white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. With more than a billion views across YouTube and other platforms, we are excited to now share our popular ambient tracks on the Relaxing White Noise podcast. People use white noise for sleeping, focus, sound masking or relaxation. We couldn't be happier to help folks live better lives. This podcast has the sound for you whether you use white noise for studying, to soothe a colicky baby, to fall asleep or for simply enjoying a peaceful moment. No need to buy a white noise machine when you can listen to these sounds for free. Cheers to living your best life!
DISCLAIMER: Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our ambiences, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by Relaxing White Noise are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician.
Relaxing White Noise Privacy Policy
© Relaxing White Noise LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this text/visual/audio is prohibited.
- If you suffer from tinnitus, or that ringing in your ears, it can be very intrusive when you are in a quiet room trying to fall asleep. You may not notice the ringing throughout the day, but as soon as your head hits the pillow, it can feel frustratingly loud. We have heard from many people that thunder and rain sounds has helped them mask the ringing in their ears, so we crafted this video for that purpose. We made the rain sound to sleep very prominent and pitched it up to a frequency that can better mask the high pitch ringing. The addition of thunder allows your mind to feel more at ease at bedtime. We have spent a lot of time trying to optimize this thunder sound for sleeping and rain noise to better help you fall asleep with tinnitus, so give it a try and let us know if it helps!While some people have found white noise helpful for temporarily masking symptoms of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, individual experience and results may vary. It’s important to consult an audiologist or your physician if your are experiencing tinnitus symptoms.
At Relaxing White Noise, our goal is to help you sleep well. This episode is twelve hours long with no advertisements in the middle, so you can use it as a sleeping sound throughout the night. Listening to our white noise sounds via the podcast gives you the freedom to lock your phone at night, keeping your bedroom dark as you fall asleep. It also allows you to switch between apps while studying or working with no interruption in the ambient sound.
Contact Us for Partnership Inquiries
Relaxing White Noise is the number one destination on YouTube for white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. With more than a billion views across YouTube and other platforms, we are excited to now share our popular ambient tracks on the Relaxing White Noise podcast. People use white noise for sleeping, focus, sound masking or relaxation. We couldn't be happier to help folks live better lives. This podcast has the sound for you whether you use white noise for studying, to soothe a colicky baby, to fall asleep or for simply enjoying a peaceful moment. No need to buy a white noise machine when you can listen to these sounds for free. Cheers to living your best life!
DISCLAIMER: Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our ambiences, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by Relaxing White Noise are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician.
Relaxing White Noise Privacy Policy
© Relaxing White Noise LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this text/visual/audio is prohibited.
- Doze off into a deep slumber by playing rain sounds for sleeping every night! The heavy pitter-patter of this soothing rain noise on a window can be mesmerizing to those who struggle to fall asleep at night. Playing this consistent rain sound to sleep can help mask intrusive sounds from outside your room that keeps you awake. It can also help fight insomnia and create the ideal bedtime atmosphere that your brain needs to a good night of rest. Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer with rain noise for sleep!
At Relaxing White Noise, our goal is to help you sleep well. This episode is twelve hours long with no advertisements in the middle, so you can use it as a sleeping sound throughout the night. Listening to our white noise sounds via the podcast gives you the freedom to lock your phone at night, keeping your bedroom dark as you fall asleep. It also allows you to switch between apps while studying or working with no interruption in the ambient sound.
Contact Us for Partnership Inquiries
Relaxing White Noise is the number one destination on YouTube for white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. With more than a billion views across YouTube and other platforms, we are excited to now share our popular ambient tracks on the Relaxing White Noise podcast. People use white noise for sleeping, focus, sound masking or relaxation. We couldn't be happier to help folks live better lives. This podcast has the sound for you whether you use white noise for studying, to soothe a colicky baby, to fall asleep or for simply enjoying a peaceful moment. No need to buy a white noise machine when you can listen to these sounds for free. Cheers to living your best life!
DISCLAIMER: Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our ambiences, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by Relaxing White Noise are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician.
Relaxing White Noise Privacy Policy
© Relaxing White Noise LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. Any reproduction or republication of all or part of this text/visual/audio is prohibited.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About Relaxing White Noise
Welcome to Relaxing White Noise, the podcast featuring white noise and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. We make relaxing sounds to improve your life and are excited to share them with you. Join the hundred million people who have already enjoyed our white noise soundscapes which include rain sounds, ocean waves, white noise for babies, fan sounds, spaceships, Tibetan bowls, waterfalls and rain with thunder. Whether you're trying to study for a test, focus at work, fall asleep or simply relax, we have the perfect white noise sound for you. Cheers to feeling your best!Podcast website
Listen to Relaxing White Noise, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Relaxing White Noise
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.