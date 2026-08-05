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760 episodes
- Let's get you started with 20% off and free rush shipping so you can add LEAN to you healthy diet and exercise plan. Visit takelean.com and enter EROTIC for your discount. That's promo code EROTIC at takelean.com
Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.
Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories
Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!
EroticStoriesPodcast.com
Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com
If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.
See you next week.
Mia x
Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.
#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio
- Let's get you started with 20% off and free rush shipping so you can add LEAN to you healthy diet and exercise plan. Visit takelean.com and enter EROTIC for your discount. That's promo code EROTIC at takelean.com
Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.
Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories
Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!
EroticStoriesPodcast.com
Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com
If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.
See you next week.
Mia x
Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.
#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio
MOORISH MONDAY: Juicy Threesome With Mums Best Friend (Female x Male) (18+ NSFW)08/03/2026 | 18 mins.Let's get you started with 20% off and free rush shipping so you can add LEAN to you healthy diet and exercise plan. Visit takelean.com and enter EROTIC for your discount. That's promo code EROTIC at takelean.com
Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.
Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories
Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!
EroticStoriesPodcast.com
Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com
If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.
See you next week.
Mia x
Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.
#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio
- Right now, click the link in our episode description, and Beducated’s quiz will recommend a personalized roadmap to a slower, more pleasurable sex life just for you. Kick off your summer of love right now by clicking the link in our episode description.
LINK: https://beduc.at/pd2631-shortstories
Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.
Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories
Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!
EroticStoriesPodcast.com
Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com
If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.
See you next week.
Mia x
Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.
#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio
- Right now, click the link in our episode description, and Beducated’s quiz will recommend a personalized roadmap to a slower, more pleasurable sex life just for you. Kick off your summer of love right now by clicking the link in our episode description.
LINK: https://beduc.at/pd2631-shortstories
Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.
Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories
Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!
EroticStoriesPodcast.com
Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com
If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.
See you next week.
Mia x
Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.
#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio
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About Erotic Stories
💋 Welcome to Erotic Stories Podcast. I’m Mia, your guide into a world of sensual escapism. Every single day, I bring you a brand-new erotic tale — from slow-burn seductions to wild fantasies — crafted to ignite your imagination and satisfy your desires. This is your safe space to indulge, unwind, and explore. Whenever you’re in the mood, I’ll be here with a story just for you. Want to hear your own fantasies come to life? Send your stories to: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.comPodcast website
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