Right now, click the link in our episode description, and Beducated’s quiz will recommend a personalized roadmap to a slower, more pleasurable sex life just for you. Kick off your summer of love right now by clicking the link in our episode description.



LINK: https://beduc.at/pd2631-shortstories



Our sponsor, FLESHLIGHT, can help you reach new heights with your self-pleasure. FLESHLIGHT is the #1 selling male sex toy in the world.



Looking for your next pocket pal? Save 10% on your next fleshlight with Promo Code: Erotic10 at fleshlight.sjv.io/eroticstories



Please support our show and get discounts on our favorite brands by using our sponsors' links here!



EroticStoriesPodcast.com



Advertising/Collabs/Stories: sensualroleplayasmr@gmail.com



If you enjoy this podcast, remember to leave a review on your favourite listening platform.



See you next week.



Mia x



Erotic Stories: Where you can Immerse yourself in sensual storytelling, intimate roleplay, and immersive soundscapes. From whispers to wild fantasies, each episode is designed to ignite your imagination and heighten your senses.



#Erotica #EroticStories #SexyStories #AdultStories #AudioErotica #EroticPodcast #EroticFiction #SpicyStories #SensualStories #NSFW #Podcasts #Storytelling #RomancePodcast #SexyAudio #SpicyAudio #EroticASMR #ASMRRoleplay #RoleplayPodcast #AudioRoleplay #WhisperAudio #ASMRCommunity #SoundFX #AudioDrama #ImmersiveAudio #FantasyAudio #SexyWhispers #EroticRoleplay #IntimateAudio