Greetings, travelers!
If you're here, you must have finished Season 1 of LEYLINES. Thank you! Welcome! Kick up your feet! (If you didn't, go back and listen to the show, ya lamebrains!)
Milo and the director pop in to introduce Good Story Guild's first audio fiction, Divorce Ranch, a western noir set against Reno, Nevada's "divorce boom." We hope you enjoy it, and thanks again for all your support and for listening!
***
Below is some info about Divorce Ranch:
June 1949. Heiress Mitzi Ballantyne has gone missing during her "Reno-vation" at the Sidewinder Resort. Detective Francis O'Connell, a Bible-toting bloodhound, would rather be at his Ma's sickbed. Instead, he steps off the train and into a den of liberated ex-wives who test his every nerve. Crooked cops, runaways, and divorcees collide in a female-forward, "west-of-center" take on the classic noir.
Created by Rachel Music. Showrunning by Michi Broman and Elena Christina Wagoner. Written by Michi Broman, Rachel Music, Laura Skopec, Brendon Thompson, and Elena Christina Wagoner.
Starring: Christopher Gebauer as Francis, Kate Fuglei as Aoife, Enrique Quintero as Hondo, Lorene Chesley as Sarah, Lisa Pedace as Helen, Laura Lee Walsh as Beverly, Tina Huang as Hatsuko, Laura Holliday as Dottie, and Chelsea Lang as Mitzi Ballantyne. Featuring the Divorce Ranch Players: Neill Fleming, Jamie Lujan, Cashae Monya, Marnina Schon, Meghan Falcone, Ted Evans, and Jesse Burch
Sound Design by Lauren Cooper. Music by Michelle Sudduth. Recorded, Mixed, and Mastered by Evan Chambers.
Produced by Simone Kisiel. Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild. Follow us @goodstoryguild on Instagram.
24:24
8. Welcome Home, Dr. Harbor
Series Finale. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the gang confronts catastrophe. The Harbor brothers make a costly sacrifice.
Created by Kerrod Williams
Episode 8 was written by Kerrod Williams and directed by Rachel Music
Starring: Christopher J. P. Smith as Ethan
Christopher Gebauer as Milo
Jessica Cannizzaro as Abigail
Nick Reinhardt as Noah
and Alyssa Mann as Cameron McCall
Featuring: Matt Horn as Sawyer & Danielle Beckmann as Ellie
Sound Design by Katharine Seaton
Original Music composed by Michelle Sudduth
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel
Associate Produced by Maximilian Clark
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild
Transcripts coming soon to https://goodstoryguild.co
22:59
7. Family Vacation
Far, far away from the danger they know, the Harbor brothers are forced to reckon with the biggest threat of all: their past. As truths come to light, a voice on the beach…
Created by Kerrod Williams
Episode 7 was written by Nick McMurdy and directed by Rachel Music
Starring: Christopher J. P. Smith as Ethan
Christopher Gebauer as Milo
Featuring: Danielle Beckmann as Ellie and Jamie Lujan as Dr. Harbor
Sound Design by Katharine Seaton
Original Music composed by Michelle Sudduth
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel
Associate Produced by Maximilian Clark
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild
Transcripts coming soon to https://goodstoryguild.co
23:10
6. Glittergate
A stolen cassette tape reveals the heartbreaking collateral damage of Dr. Harbor’s research. In the present, Abigail proves she is not to be trifled with.
Created by Kerrod Williams
Episode 6 was written by Robin Rose Singer and directed by Rachel Music
Starring:
Jessica Cannizzaro as Abigail
Alyssa Mann as Cameron McCall
Danielle Beckmann as Ellie
and Jamie Lujan as Dr. Harbor
Featuring: Matt Horn as Sawyer
Gloria Tsai as Young Ellie
Keiko Shimosato Carreiro as Ellie's Mom
Meghan Falcone as Young Milo & Jessica Cannizzaro as Young Ethan
Sound Design by Katharine Seaton
Original Music composed by Michelle Sudduth
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel
Associate Produced by Maximilian Clark
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild
Transcripts coming soon to https://goodstoryguild.co
19:24
5. Trademark
With a fiasco only narrowly averted, the gang is scattered and loyalties are tested. The danger is drawing ever closer, and the enormity of the ley line phenomenon becomes clear.
Created by Kerrod Williams
Episode 5 was written by Christopher J. P. Smith and directed by Rachel Music
Starring: Christopher J. P. Smith as Ethan
Christopher Gebauer as Milo
Jessica Cannizzaro as Abigail
Nick Reinhardt as Noah
Alyssa Mann as Cameron McCall
Featuring: Matt Horn as Sawyer and Sam Gasch as Hendry
Sound Design by Katharine Seaton
Original Music composed by Michelle Sudduth
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel
Associate Produced by Maximilian Clark
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild
Transcripts coming soon to https://goodstoryguild.co
It began with disaster...
It's been one year since Dr. Anthony Harbor's experiment caused a blast that ruptured the foundations of MIT, destroyed his reputation, and cost him his life. Now, estranged brothers Ethan and Milo Harbor come together to uncover the mystery of their father’s work.
Weaving science fiction and spirituality, Leylines is an adventure across the globe as the Harbor brothers confront billionaires, the US government, and each other to save their father and Earth as we know it.
Created by Kerrod Williams
Directed by Rachel Music
Written by Nick McMurdy, Robin Rose Singer, Christopher J. P. Smith, and Kerrod Williams
Starring: Christopher J. P. Smith as Ethan
Christopher Gebauer as Milo
Jessica Cannizzaro as Abigail
Nick Reinhardt as Noah
Alyssa Mann as Cameron McCall
and Jamie Lujan as Dr. Anthony Harbor
Featuring:
Matt Horn as Sawyer
Meghan Falcone as Dakota
Neill Fleming as Malcolm
Danielle Beckmann as Ellie
Additional voices by:
Gloria Tsai, Sam Gasch, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Jeff Lorch, and Jesse Burch
Sound Design by Katharine Seaton
Original Music composed by Michelle Sudduth
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Evan Chambers
Produced by Simone Kisiel
Associate Produced by Maximilian Clark
Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild
Instagram @goodstoryguild
Email [email protected]