LEYLINES Presents: Divorce Ranch

Greetings, travelers! If you're here, you must have finished Season 1 of LEYLINES. Thank you! Welcome! Kick up your feet! (If you didn't, go back and listen to the show, ya lamebrains!) Milo and the director pop in to introduce Good Story Guild's first audio fiction, Divorce Ranch, a western noir set against Reno, Nevada's "divorce boom." We hope you enjoy it, and thanks again for all your support and for listening! *** Below is some info about Divorce Ranch: June 1949. Heiress Mitzi Ballantyne has gone missing during her "Reno-vation" at the Sidewinder Resort. Detective Francis O'Connell, a Bible-toting bloodhound, would rather be at his Ma's sickbed. Instead, he steps off the train and into a den of liberated ex-wives who test his every nerve. Crooked cops, runaways, and divorcees collide in a female-forward, "west-of-center" take on the classic noir. Created by Rachel Music. Showrunning by Michi Broman and Elena Christina Wagoner. Written by Michi Broman, Rachel Music, Laura Skopec, Brendon Thompson, and Elena Christina Wagoner. Starring: Christopher Gebauer as Francis, Kate Fuglei as Aoife, Enrique Quintero as Hondo, Lorene Chesley as Sarah, Lisa Pedace as Helen, Laura Lee Walsh as Beverly, Tina Huang as Hatsuko, Laura Holliday as Dottie, and Chelsea Lang as Mitzi Ballantyne. Featuring the Divorce Ranch Players: Neill Fleming, Jamie Lujan, Cashae Monya, Marnina Schon, Meghan Falcone, Ted Evans, and Jesse Burch Sound Design by Lauren Cooper. Music by Michelle Sudduth. Recorded, Mixed, and Mastered by Evan Chambers. Produced by Simone Kisiel. Executive Produced by the Good Story Guild. Follow us @goodstoryguild on Instagram. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices