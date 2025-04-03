The Search For Gillian Gold - A Paranormal Mystery Podcast

Episode 7 - Steven Thorne

In Episode 7 of The Search for Gillian Gold, we plunge deeper into the chilling mystery surrounding Steven Thorne and his potential connection to an alien conspiracy. Our investigation uncovers fragmented data, encrypted communications, and disturbing audio clips, suggesting Thorne is a key player in an extraterrestrial agenda. We revisit Mr. Finch's abduction account, revealing the terrifying truth about the strange symbols on his arms - they're not just marks, but a form of alien communication. A former employee of Blackwood Observatory provides crucial information, linking Thorne to restricted areas and a shadowy government department known only as 'Project Chimera,' mentioned in hushed Reddit conversations. But the most shocking revelation comes in the form of a mysterious package: a 35mm film canister, confirmed to be Gillian Gold's missing film. What secrets does this film hold? What is the Thorne Network's true purpose? And what is the terrifying reality of Project Chimera? Join us as we unravel the threads of this alien conspiracy, searching for answers in the darkness. #GillianGold #StevenThorne #ProjectChimera #AlienAbduction #UFO #CarstonLights #MissingPerson #Conspiracy #Podcast #TrueCrime #AlienCommunication #BlackwoodObservatory #Mystery #EncryptedData #UnexplainedPhenomena #35mmFilm