The Search For Gillian Gold - A Paranormal Mystery Podcast

In this special bonus episode of The Search For Gillian Gold, we investigate "Echoes of Carston: The Unseen Network," examining striking parallels between the Carston Lights and other prominent alien abduction cases. Uncover the disturbing details of the Allagash Abductions, the Travis Walton incident, and the Pascagoula encounter. We explore the recurring themes of bright lights, medical examinations, and robotic entities. Are these events connected by an unseen network? Could the Carston Lights be a part of a larger, extraterrestrial pattern? We delve into theories of electromagnetic phenomena, geographic distribution, and potential ley line connections. If you're fascinated by UFOs, alien abductions, and paranormal mysteries, this episode is a must-listen. Search "Carston Lights," "alien abduction podcast," "UFO cases," "Travis Walton," "Allagash Abductions," and "paranormal investigation" to join the search.#ufo #ufosightings #alienabduction #alienabductioncases #unexplained #mysterypodcast #Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-search-for-gillian-gold-the-truth-is-out-there8446/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
7:41
Extended Edition - Episodes 4,5,6
In this extended highlights episode you can catch up with episdoes 4,5 and 6 compiled together for easier listening.Remember if you like this podcast please subscribe and leave a reviewThe Search for Gillian Gold: A Mockumentary PodcastIn 2013, investigative journalist Gillian Gold vanished without a trace. Now, a decade later, ”The Search for Gillian Gold” dives deep into her mysterious disappearance. Was it a cold case of foul play, a calculated escape, or something far more bizarre? Join our amateur investigative team as they sift through dusty archives, interview eccentric locals, and chase down cryptic clues in this gripping mockumentary podcast.We’re unraveling Gillian’s last known investigation, a story that led her down a rabbit hole of small-town secrets and unsettling truths.Mystery Podcast, Supernatural Podcast, Paranormal Podcast, True Crime Podcast, Horror Podcast, Audio Drama, Narrative Podcast, Storytelling Podcast, Ghost Stories, Haunted, Unsolved Mysteries, Urban Legends, Folklore, Scary Stories, Creepy Podcast, Spooky Stories, Paranormal Investigations, Haunted History, Dark Tales, Mysteries of the Unseen, Unexplained Phenomena, Podcast Recommendations, Best Mystery Podcasts, Scary Supernatural Podcasts, True Paranormal Stories, Haunted Podcasts, Indie Podcast, Mystery Lovers, Paranormal Enthusiasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-search-for-gillian-gold-the-truth-is-out-there8446/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
23:38
Episode 7 - Steven Thorne
In Episode 7 of The Search for Gillian Gold, we plunge deeper into the chilling mystery surrounding Steven Thorne and his potential connection to an alien conspiracy. Our investigation uncovers fragmented data, encrypted communications, and disturbing audio clips, suggesting Thorne is a key player in an extraterrestrial agenda. We revisit Mr. Finch's abduction account, revealing the terrifying truth about the strange symbols on his arms - they're not just marks, but a form of alien communication. A former employee of Blackwood Observatory provides crucial information, linking Thorne to restricted areas and a shadowy government department known only as 'Project Chimera,' mentioned in hushed Reddit conversations. But the most shocking revelation comes in the form of a mysterious package: a 35mm film canister, confirmed to be Gillian Gold's missing film. What secrets does this film hold? What is the Thorne Network's true purpose? And what is the terrifying reality of Project Chimera? Join us as we unravel the threads of this alien conspiracy, searching for answers in the darkness. #GillianGold #StevenThorne #ProjectChimera #AlienAbduction #UFO #CarstonLights #MissingPerson #Conspiracy #Podcast #TrueCrime #AlienCommunication #BlackwoodObservatory #Mystery #EncryptedData #UnexplainedPhenomena #35mmFilmSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-search-for-gillian-gold-the-truth-is-out-there8446/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
7:08
Episode 6 - The Search Continues
The Search for Gillian Gold: A Mockumentary PodcastIn 2013, investigative journalist Gillian Gold vanished without a trace. Now, a decade later, ”The Search for Gillian Gold” dives deep into her mysterious disappearance. Was it a cold case of foul play, a calculated escape, or something far more bizarre? Join our amateur investigative team as they sift through dusty archives, interview eccentric locals, and chase down cryptic clues in this gripping mockumentary podcast.We’re unraveling Gillian’s last known investigation, a story that led her down a rabbit hole of small-town secrets and unsettling truths. Expect twists, turns, and a healthy dose of darkly comedic speculation as we explore every angle, from her peculiar colleagues to the strange symbols found in her abandoned apartment.Perfect for fans of true crime satire and immersive audio dramas, ”The Search for Gillian Gold” blends meticulous storytelling with a playful wink. Subscribe now and join the hunt for Gillian Gold.#mockumentary #ufo #uap #unexplained #mystery #paranormalSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-search-for-gillian-gold-the-truth-is-out-there8446/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
7:32
Bonus Compilation - A catch up on all of our bonus episodes
Catch all of our bonus episodes placed into one extra long episodeThe Search For Gillian Gold - The Truth Is Out There!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-search-for-gillian-gold-the-truth-is-out-there8446/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About The Search For Gillian Gold - A Paranormal Mystery Podcast
The Search for Gillian Gold: A Mockumentary Podcast.In 2013, investigative journalist Gillian Gold vanished without a trace. Now, a decade later, ”The Search for Gillian Gold” dives deep into her mysterious disappearance. Was it a cold case of foul play, a calculated escape, or something far more bizarre? Join our amateur investigative team as they sift through dusty archives, interview eccentric locals, and chase down cryptic clues in this gripping mockumentary podcast.We’re unraveling Gillian’s last known investigation, a story that led her down a rabbit hole of small-town secrets and unsettling truths.Follow us on social media at@thesearchforgilliangold on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook#MysteryPodcast, £SupernaturalPodcast, £ParanormalPodcast, #TrueCrime #AudioDrama, #NarrativePodcast, #StorytellingPodcast, #GhostStories, #Haunted, #UnsolvedMysteries, #UrbanLegends, #Folklore, #ScaryStories, #CreepyPodcast, #SpookyStories, #ParanormalInvestigations, #MysteriesoftheUnseen, #UnexplainedPhenomena, #PodcastRecommendations, #BestMysteryPodcasts, #Scary #SupernaturalPodcasts, #Mystery Lovers, #ParanormalEnthusiasts.