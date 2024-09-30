Powered by RND
The Dark Somnium

Bloody FM
Welcome to The Dark Somnium. Scary Story, Creepypasta and Nosleep narrations with Original music and sound design.
  • These Are Some of The Strangest Jobs I've Ever Had | A Compilation of Scary Job Stories
    00:00 Intro 00:00 Anomaly #487 41:41 We Put a Soul in A Computer 01:15:19 The Worlds Best School Psychologist 01:28:31 My Worst 911 Call 01:40:23 My A Hitman with a Unique Method 02:14:23 I Worked at A Top Secret Government Research Lab 02:50:25 I'm a Social Worker for Psychic Children 03:17:18 I'm an investigator and hunter of the paranormal 03:38:40 I'm a Contract Killer, My Last Target Wasn't Human Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3:51:09
  • I Have Been Trapped in Complete Isolation For Years | A Compilation of Scary Isolation Stories
    Hey everyone! I hope you had a good weekend! here is a compilation of scary isolation stories and stories that i think give off the feeling of isolation. Let me know what story is your favorite and if you can guess which one is mine! 00:00 I Spent 14 Days in Complete Isolation 48:14 The Lighthouse Project 01:25:04 Notes In The Dark 01:49:30 Mentality 02:03:55 Ashes 02:46:32 This is not a Su*cide Note 03:13:48 Psychosis Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3:55:43
  • I Bought my Wife a Life Extension Plan
    This story was written by T.J Lea, check out more of his stuff over on the  @DusklightRadio  channel. Special thanks to  @RomNex  for joining me in this! 00:00 The First Month 04:24 The Second Month 17:38 The Third Month 26:18 The Fourth Month 44:10 The Fifth Month 50:06 The Sixth Month 1:29:19 A New Month Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:36:14
  • This Is What We Found Deep Below The Ocean | A Compilation of Scary Ocean Stories
    Hey everyone! I hope you have a good weekend! here is a compilation of scary ocean and water stories for you all! Let me know what one is your favorite and what other kinds of compilation videos you would like to see! 00:00 We Found a Secret Base at the Bottom of The Ocean 20:22 The Many Eyes of The Ocean 34:53 Waterlogged 01:55:56 Dark Circles in The Ocean 02:06:02 The Deepest Part of The Ocean Is Not Empty 03:02:28 What I Saw Beneath The Riptide Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3:48:04
  • There Is Something in The Secret Room in My House
    This story was written by Rene Rehn Learn more at www.rehnwriter.com Check out Rehn's book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/New-Haven-Ren%C3%83%C2%A9-Rehn-ebook/dp/B0CT42G2TV?ref_=ast_author_dp Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:25

