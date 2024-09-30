These Are Some of The Strangest Jobs I've Ever Had | A Compilation of Scary Job Stories
00:00 Intro
00:00 Anomaly #487
41:41 We Put a Soul in A Computer
01:15:19 The Worlds Best School Psychologist
01:28:31 My Worst 911 Call
01:40:23 My A Hitman with a Unique Method
02:14:23 I Worked at A Top Secret Government Research Lab
02:50:25 I'm a Social Worker for Psychic Children
03:17:18 I'm an investigator and hunter of the paranormal
03:38:40 I'm a Contract Killer, My Last Target Wasn't Human
I Have Been Trapped in Complete Isolation For Years | A Compilation of Scary Isolation Stories
Hey everyone! I hope you had a good weekend! here is a compilation of scary isolation stories and stories that i think give off the feeling of isolation. Let me know what story is your favorite and if you can guess which one is mine!
00:00 I Spent 14 Days in Complete Isolation
48:14 The Lighthouse Project
01:25:04 Notes In The Dark
01:49:30 Mentality
02:03:55 Ashes
02:46:32 This is not a Su*cide Note
03:13:48 Psychosis
I Bought my Wife a Life Extension Plan
This story was written by T.J Lea, check out more of his stuff over on the @DusklightRadio channel.
Special thanks to @RomNex for joining me in this!
00:00 The First Month
04:24 The Second Month
17:38 The Third Month
26:18 The Fourth Month
44:10 The Fifth Month
50:06 The Sixth Month
1:29:19 A New Month
This Is What We Found Deep Below The Ocean | A Compilation of Scary Ocean Stories
Hey everyone! I hope you have a good weekend! here is a compilation of scary ocean and water stories for you all! Let me know what one is your favorite and what other kinds of compilation videos you would like to see!
00:00 We Found a Secret Base at the Bottom of The Ocean
20:22 The Many Eyes of The Ocean
34:53 Waterlogged
01:55:56 Dark Circles in The Ocean
02:06:02 The Deepest Part of The Ocean Is Not Empty
03:02:28 What I Saw Beneath The Riptide
There Is Something in The Secret Room in My House
This story was written by Rene Rehn Learn more at www.rehnwriter.com
Check out Rehn's book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/New-Haven-Ren%C3%83%C2%A9-Rehn-ebook/dp/B0CT42G2TV?ref_=ast_author_dp
