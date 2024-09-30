Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionScare You To Sleep
Listen to Scare You To Sleep in the App
Listen to Scare You To Sleep in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Scare You To Sleep

Podcast Scare You To Sleep
Bloody FM
Curl up and relax as I read you a spooky bed time story! Join me in enjoying the soothing, although somewhat unnerving, sounds of all that goes bump in the nigh...
More
FictionArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 362
  • 360. Dark Reddit XV
    Stories of confessions, glitches in the matrix, and the paranormal from the website Reddit Limited edition merch HERE TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS. Click here to ask me anything anonymously LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc. Leave me a voice mail! ‪(323) 546-8764‬ Ad Free version available on Patreon You can send your stories to: [email protected] Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/18fv3kb/my_friend_died_and_came_back_to_life_years_later/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1ab56o4/friend_died_in_2003_but_now_hes_alive/ https://www.reddit.com/r/confession/comments/1etuctw/i_witnessed_a_car_accident_saved_his_life_and/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1ertjgc/i_think_i_drove_through_a_wormhole_or_something/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1bga6bn/my_grandpa_didnt_know_he_was_dead/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1fgadvt/i_spoke_to_a_ghost_today/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1dgll4w/my_wife_and_i_saw_our_5_year_old_daughter_but/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1f17f88/my_dad_bought_a_dress_for_my_daughter_but_my/ TW: mention of suicide Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:41
  • 359. Limerence
    Love is in the air! Better put on a respirator so you don't catch it. Limerence written by Shelby Novak TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS. Click here to ask me anything anonymously LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc. Leave me a voice mail! ‪(323) 546-8764‬ Ad Free version available on Patreon You can send your stories to: [email protected] Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG TW: suicidal ideation Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:28
  • Creepy Places
    In the intro is an update from me for those wondering what happened to me last week ❤️ Join us as we discover the horrors of one of the worst alleged killers of our time- The Blood Countess- Elizabeth Bathory, and the horrors she left behind.  Narration by Jon Grilz (Featuring Danielle Hewitt and Joe Stofko) Script by Jeff Whitehead Intro and Outro Music by Brandon Boone Produced by Natalie Brown Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:28
  • 358. The Spectre Bride
    Romance, selling your soul to the devil, an old spooky castle in the middle of a forest, a handsome stranger, hell itself, and a very unexpected twist. What more could you want from a scary story? The Spectre Bride written by William Harrison Ainsworth Click here to ask me anything anonymously TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS. LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc. Leave me a voice mail! ‪(323) 546-8764‬ Ad Free version available on Patreon You can send your stories to: [email protected] Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG "Metaphysik" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ "Night of Chaos" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ "Measured Paces" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ "Decay" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Additional sound effects from FreeSound.org:  depths-of-hell.flac by ElanHickler | License: Creative Commons 0 Hell screams.wav by InSintesi | License: Attribution 3.0 ROCKCrsh_ Huge Rock Landslide With Partial Collapse_EM.mp3 by newlocknew | License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0 Cracking Earthquake (cracking soil, cracking stone) by uagadugu | License: Creative Commons 0 Evil Monster Laughter by qubodup | License: Attribution 4.0 Evil demonic laugh by amnesia12 | License: Creative Commons 0 laughter-male-modulated-wet-evil-throaty-sinister_029-030 030-046 042-100-1.wav by Gerent | License: Creative Commons 0 evil_laughter.wav by artboy_sf | License: Creative Commons 0 Doom Bell.wav by Ev-Dawg | License: Attribution NonCommercial 3.0 church_clock_striking.wav by reinsamba | License: Attribution 4.0 TW: religious imagery, hell, doing stupid things for a hot guy you just met Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:28
  • 357. Guided Nightmare: Funeral Parlor Part 1
    Welcome to Murphy and Sons Funeral Parlor. I hope you enjoy your visit. Headphones suggested. This guided meditation is for entertainment purposes only. Though these episodes have an overarching narrative, you don't need to be familiar with all parts to enjoy this nightmare Click here to ask me anything anonymously TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS. LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc. Leave me a voice mail! ‪(323) 546-8764‬ Ad Free version available on Patreon You can send your stories to: [email protected] Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG Additional sound effects from FreeSound.org:  Ghost Whispers 1 by nolam20 | License: Attribution 3.0  horror ambience 2019 05 190624_0042.wav by klankbeeld | License: Attribution 4.0  Horror_Ambience_Atmos-09.wav by Headphaze | License: Attribution 4.0  Plage_Tortue_Vent_DansMaisonAbandonnee2 by nicotep | License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    23:05

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Scare You To Sleep

Curl up and relax as I read you a spooky bed time story! Join me in enjoying the soothing, although somewhat unnerving, sounds of all that goes bump in the night.From ghosts in the bayou to serial killers in the 90s, we've got everything you need to be scared to sleep! Get bonus content on Patreon
Podcast website

Listen to Scare You To Sleep, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Scare You To Sleep: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:33:33 AM