Stories of confessions, glitches in the matrix, and the paranormal from the website Reddit
TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS.
Click here to ask me anything anonymously
LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc.
Leave me a voice mail! (323) 546-8764
Ad Free version available on Patreon
You can send your stories to: [email protected]
Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/18fv3kb/my_friend_died_and_came_back_to_life_years_later/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1ab56o4/friend_died_in_2003_but_now_hes_alive/
https://www.reddit.com/r/confession/comments/1etuctw/i_witnessed_a_car_accident_saved_his_life_and/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1ertjgc/i_think_i_drove_through_a_wormhole_or_something/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1bga6bn/my_grandpa_didnt_know_he_was_dead/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1fgadvt/i_spoke_to_a_ghost_today/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix/comments/1dgll4w/my_wife_and_i_saw_our_5_year_old_daughter_but/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/1f17f88/my_dad_bought_a_dress_for_my_daughter_but_my/
TW: mention of suicide
--------
1:11:41
359. Limerence
Love is in the air! Better put on a respirator so you don't catch it.
Limerence written by Shelby Novak
TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS.
Click here to ask me anything anonymously
LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc.
Leave me a voice mail! (323) 546-8764
Ad Free version available on Patreon
You can send your stories to: [email protected]
Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG
TW: suicidal ideation
--------
51:28
Creepy Places
In the intro is an update from me for those wondering what happened to me last week ❤️
Join us as we discover the horrors of one of the worst alleged killers of our time- The Blood Countess- Elizabeth Bathory, and the horrors she left behind.
Narration by Jon Grilz (Featuring Danielle Hewitt and Joe Stofko)
Script by Jeff Whitehead
Intro and Outro Music by Brandon Boone
Produced by Natalie Brown
--------
49:28
358. The Spectre Bride
Romance, selling your soul to the devil, an old spooky castle in the middle of a forest, a handsome stranger, hell itself, and a very unexpected twist. What more could you want from a scary story?
The Spectre Bride written by William Harrison Ainsworth
Click here to ask me anything anonymously
TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS.
LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc.
Leave me a voice mail! (323) 546-8764
Ad Free version available on Patreon
You can send your stories to: [email protected]
Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG
"Metaphysik" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Night of Chaos" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Measured Paces" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Decay" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Additional sound effects from FreeSound.org:
depths-of-hell.flac by ElanHickler | License: Creative Commons 0
Hell screams.wav by InSintesi | License: Attribution 3.0
ROCKCrsh_ Huge Rock Landslide With Partial Collapse_EM.mp3 by newlocknew | License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0
Cracking Earthquake (cracking soil, cracking stone) by uagadugu | License: Creative Commons 0
Evil Monster Laughter by qubodup | License: Attribution 4.0
Evil demonic laugh by amnesia12 | License: Creative Commons 0
laughter-male-modulated-wet-evil-throaty-sinister_029-030 030-046 042-100-1.wav by Gerent | License: Creative Commons 0
evil_laughter.wav by artboy_sf | License: Creative Commons 0
Doom Bell.wav by Ev-Dawg | License: Attribution NonCommercial 3.0
church_clock_striking.wav by reinsamba | License: Attribution 4.0
TW: religious imagery, hell, doing stupid things for a hot guy you just met
--------
55:28
357. Guided Nightmare: Funeral Parlor Part 1
Welcome to Murphy and Sons Funeral Parlor. I hope you enjoy your visit.
Headphones suggested. This guided meditation is for entertainment purposes only.
Though these episodes have an overarching narrative, you don't need to be familiar with all parts to enjoy this nightmare
Click here to ask me anything anonymously
TRIGGER WARNINGS AVAILABLE AT BOTTOM OF SHOW NOTES. MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS.
LinkTree for all of my social media, YouTube, Patreon etc.
Leave me a voice mail! (323) 546-8764
Ad Free version available on Patreon
You can send your stories to: [email protected]
Music by Epidemic Sound and Co.AG
Additional sound effects from FreeSound.org:
Ghost Whispers 1 by nolam20 | License: Attribution 3.0
horror ambience 2019 05 190624_0042.wav by klankbeeld | License: Attribution 4.0
Horror_Ambience_Atmos-09.wav by Headphaze | License: Attribution 4.0
Plage_Tortue_Vent_DansMaisonAbandonnee2 by nicotep | License: Attribution NonCommercial 4.0
Curl up and relax as I read you a spooky bed time story! Join me in enjoying the soothing, although somewhat unnerving, sounds of all that goes bump in the night.From ghosts in the bayou to serial killers in the 90s, we've got everything you need to be scared to sleep!