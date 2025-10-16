We're headed to the cottage for some R'n'R (that would be rape/revenge) with screenwriter Stuart Morse and director Steven R. Monroe's 2010 remake of I Spit on Your Grave for its 15th anniversary.Beyond asking who is this for and why are there no female creatives involved (!), we're digging into the revenge, questioning the gaze, and talking about queer actor Daniel Franzese dropping his voice to play redneck. Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram) Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
23:19
--------
23:19
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) feat. Paul Farrell
Wipe that popcorn off your jacket and take the longest shower ever because we're discussing the queer-leaning throuple at the center of Stephen Chiodo's cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)! Tagging in for the conversation is Dead Ringers Podcast co-host Paul Farrell!Join us as we dive into this plot-lite gem of a film, thanks to some impressively resourceful practical effects and set design, courtesy of the Chiodo Bros.. It's a gateway horror film that aims to entertain, and at that it most definitely does.Plus: The Dickies' super fun theme song, "Klown mayhem," debating the usefulness of Debbie and why Trace can't stop laughing over the line "big boobs!"Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram)> Paul : @paulisgreat2000 (BlueSky) / @paulisgreat2000 (Instagram)Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
1:49:02
--------
1:49:02
Micro Queers: Picture (2025)
We're checking out a new horror short in the form of Picture, a 7-minute-long short about a haunted Polaroid camera from director Sadé Sellers (guest on our previous episodes for Alien 3 and Orphan).Watch the short here.Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram) Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
7:24
--------
7:24
Shivers (1975)
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, we're revisiting David Cronenberg's classic "sex slug" film, Shivers (1975). C/W: sexual assault, statutory rapeAn isolated Montreal apartment complex comes under attack by a parasitic aphrodisiac venereal disease in the famed Canada director's genre debut, which a) nearly went to Hollywood and b) was publicly attacked because the movie was funded by taxpayer dollars. Plus: searching for a protagonist; low-fi FX that hold up; the nonchalant acceptance of the rape of a minor; threatening queer sexuality; and an all-timer ending in the pool!Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram) Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
1:53:11
--------
1:53:11
Micro Queers: Brute 1976 (2025)
Grab a chainsaw because we're slicing into writer Joe Knetter and director Marcel Walz's homage to classic rural horror titles like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes.We're mixed on this one, which has one of the best deaths of the year (file under: gloryhole sounding) and tons of queerness, but has terrible pacing/editing and a confusing message.Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram) Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.