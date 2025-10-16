Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) feat. Paul Farrell

Wipe that popcorn off your jacket and take the longest shower ever because we're discussing the queer-leaning throuple at the center of Stephen Chiodo's cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)! Tagging in for the conversation is Dead Ringers Podcast co-host Paul Farrell!Join us as we dive into this plot-lite gem of a film, thanks to some impressively resourceful practical effects and set design, courtesy of the Chiodo Bros.. It's a gateway horror film that aims to entertain, and at that it most definitely does.Plus: The Dickies' super fun theme song, "Klown mayhem," debating the usefulness of Debbie and why Trace can't stop laughing over the line "big boobs!"Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on BlueSky, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group or the Horror Queers Discord to get in touch with other listeners.> Trace: @tracedthurman (BlueSky)/ @tracedthurman (Instagram)> Joe: @joelipsett (BlueSky) / @bstolemyremote (Instagram)> Paul : @paulisgreat2000 (BlueSky) / @paulisgreat2000 (Instagram)Be sure to support the boys on Patreon!