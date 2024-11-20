Episode 54: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 3
In this episode, Sidney concludes her deep dive into Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), discussing the final pieces of the puzzle and all the remaining Edgar Allan Poe references and hidden connections.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
--------
1:25:14
Episode 53: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 2
This week, Sidney continues her deep dive into Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), pointing out more Edgar Allan Poe references and hidden connections.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
--------
1:34:17
Episode 52: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 1
In this episode, Sidney begins a deep dive into Our Lord and Savior Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), including a break down of the many hidden Edgar Allan Poe references.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
--------
1:54:25
Episode 51: Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009)
BONUS EPISODE! Sidney REALLY completes her Halloween saga by doing a deep dive on Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
This week, Sidney concludes her Halloween saga by discussing Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and the dreaded Halloween Ends (2022).
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
A podcast by a horror lover for horror lovers. Sidney, otherwise known as horror_chronicles from TikTok, discusses all things horror.
MERCH: https://horror-chronicles.printify.me/products
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horror_chronicles
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horror_chronicles/
Buy me a movie ticket! https://ko-fi.com/horrorchronicles
Other links: https://linktr.ee/horror_chronicles Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support