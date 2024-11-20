Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmThe Hello, Sidney Podcast
Listen to The Hello, Sidney Podcast in the App
Listen to The Hello, Sidney Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Hello, Sidney Podcast

Podcast The Hello, Sidney Podcast
Sidney
A podcast by a horror lover for horror lovers. Sidney, otherwise known as horror_chronicles from TikTok, discusses all things horror. MERCH: https://horror-c...
More
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • Episode 54: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 3
    In this episode, Sidney concludes her deep dive into Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), discussing the final pieces of the puzzle and all the remaining Edgar Allan Poe references and hidden connections. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
    --------  
    1:25:14
  • Episode 53: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 2
    This week, Sidney continues her deep dive into Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), pointing out more Edgar Allan Poe references and hidden connections. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
    --------  
    1:34:17
  • Episode 52: The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) Part 1
    In this episode, Sidney begins a deep dive into Our Lord and Savior Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), including a break down of the many hidden Edgar Allan Poe references. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
    --------  
    1:54:25
  • Episode 51: Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009)
    BONUS EPISODE! Sidney REALLY completes her Halloween saga by doing a deep dive on Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009). --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
    --------  
    1:17:58
  • Episode 50: Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022)
    This week, Sidney concludes her Halloween saga by discussing Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and the dreaded Halloween Ends (2022). --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
    --------  
    2:34:19

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The Hello, Sidney Podcast

A podcast by a horror lover for horror lovers. Sidney, otherwise known as horror_chronicles from TikTok, discusses all things horror. MERCH: https://horror-chronicles.printify.me/products TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horror_chronicles Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horror_chronicles/ Buy me a movie ticket! https://ko-fi.com/horrorchronicles Other links: https://linktr.ee/horror_chronicles Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hello-sidney/support
Podcast website

Listen to The Hello, Sidney Podcast, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Hello, Sidney Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:12:38 AM