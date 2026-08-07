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424 episodes
- Live from Smokey Tony’s in North Carolina: Mel Gibson wants his 70 grand back.
James, Charles, and Ryan drove through half the country, cracked open some Cheerwine, and settled in at a public restaurant to riff scene-by-scene through Payback (1999)—the Mel Gibson revenge thriller that somehow became the “family-friendly” choice on the July schedule. What could go wrong?
They dig into the alleyway surgery that opens the movie, the “root for the bad guy” marketing (and the Australian poster problem), Val Resnick’s all-time slimeball performance, Lucy Liu’s unforgettable first-film energy, the Outfit vs. Syndicate naming committee, and every terrible decision that somehow still works. Production chaos, reshoots, Kris Kristofferson, James Coburn’s alligator suitcases, and the eternal question of whether anyone in this city will just take Porter seriously for once.
Awards, recasts, live crowd energy, and pure BMR mayhem follow. It’s a little dicey, a lot of fun, and exactly the kind of night you only get when the crew takes the show on the road.
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Email Us: ThisShowIsTrash@gmail.com
Voicemail: 262-757-8567
Mail: Bad Movies Rule, PO Box 383, Burlington, WI 53105
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- This is an extended sample from our full 2+ hour discussion on The Thing, and we can't wait to talk about this cult classic. Want the whole thing? Click the link below to become a Patreon supporter!
https://www.patreon.com/badmoviesrule
The crew finally sits down with John Carpenter’s icy masterpiece — and for one of us, it’s a first-time watch. What starts as a classic Antarctic isolation story quickly turns into a full-on deep dive: practical effects that still hit like a truck 40+ years later, the legendary Rob Bottin/Stan Winston dog sequence, Kurt Russell’s hat (and the whiskey), Wilford Brimley’s diabetes intensity, Keith David’s slow-burn paranoia, and every terrible decision that lets the Thing keep winning.
We unpack the Norwegian opening (and why they suck at this), the blood test jump scare, the spider-head “you gotta be fucking kidding me” moment, and that endlessly debated ending. Is Childs the Thing? Is MacReady? Are they both just two frozen, exhausted humans who don’t trust each other? We go down the rabbit hole hard — theories, jacket continuity, kerosene whiskey, the works — while still finding time for awards, Seagal recasts, and the usual chaos.
Come hang with the BMRmy for a long, paranoid, practical-effects-loving look at one of the all-time greats.
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- James, Ryan, and Clint dig into a massive pile of physical mail (including Christopher Lambert, Will Ferrell double features, Nicole Kidman, and a freshly covered Firewalker copy), then nearly die from 1.5-million-Scoville salsa and ghost pepper chips.
Curt writes in to address the Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls debate that lit up the comments, sparking a full-table conversation about comedy, subjectivity, and why some movies hit differently.
Rachel and Mel jump in for the second half as more packages, voicemails, and emails roll in — racing stories, kid movie trauma, Firewalker confusion, the sexiest nut debate, and a live-ish call that almost interrupts the show.
It’s pure Mailbag chaos. Packages were opened. Opinions were had. Nobody sent a dick (this time).
Email: ThisShowIsTrash@gmail.com
Voicemail: 262-757-8567
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- Chuck Norris and Lou Gossett Jr. team up as treasure-hunting buddies in this 1986 Cannon Films adventure that was never supposed to get made. Writer Robert Gosnell submitted the script as a sample of his range—Chuck read it, loved it, and they started shooting before the studio even bought it. The result is a globe-trotting (or is it?) quest involving a golden dagger, a psychic map, a one-eyed antagonist, a shaman watching I Love Lucy, and enough geographic confusion to make you question every map you’ve ever seen.
Jason Baccus finally got his long-teased pick, Jim Frier returns for another desert misadventure after Ishtar, and the crew tries (and often fails) to figure out what the hell is actually happening from scene to scene. Expect uneven tone, questionable continuity, memorable supporting turns, and the usual Bad Movies Rule! chaos as we dig into the caves, the bars, the trains, and whatever the fire-walking part was supposed to mean.
Join James and the crew for the full breakdown.
Support Us: patreon.com/badmoviesrule
Email Us: ThisShowIsTrash@gmail.com
Voicemail: 262-757-8567
Mail: Bad Movies Rule, PO Box 383, Burlington, WI 53105
Gear Up: Grab tees at teepublic.com/user/bad-movies-rule
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mailbag Mayhem returns with James, Clint, and Ryan digging through the inbox and voicemail line.
We’ve got an all-timer metal promo, the HR department dangling a pizza-party escape clause, three different Joshes in a row, a guy whose entire gun collection is movie guns, an unhinged Dave Thomas defense years in the making, bingo grannies as the ultimate Walker, Texas Ranger villains, and a full-blown Ohio vs. Wisconsin land-swap war.
Plus the usual temperature reports in freedom units, some light character assassination, and zero physical packages (we’ll make up for it next time).
Drop your own voicemail at (262) 757-8567 or email theshowistrash@gmail.com.
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About Bad Movies Rule!
A comedy podcast for people who love so-called bad movies. The gang at Bad Movies Rule dive into movies that have either been declared bad by critics or audiences to see if they really deserve to be on the trash pile or if they actually rule. Come have a laugh with us!Podcast website
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