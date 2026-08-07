This is an extended sample from our full 2+ hour discussion on The Thing, and we can't wait to talk about this cult classic. Want the whole thing? Click the link below to become a Patreon supporter!



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The crew finally sits down with John Carpenter’s icy masterpiece — and for one of us, it’s a first-time watch. What starts as a classic Antarctic isolation story quickly turns into a full-on deep dive: practical effects that still hit like a truck 40+ years later, the legendary Rob Bottin/Stan Winston dog sequence, Kurt Russell’s hat (and the whiskey), Wilford Brimley’s diabetes intensity, Keith David’s slow-burn paranoia, and every terrible decision that lets the Thing keep winning.



We unpack the Norwegian opening (and why they suck at this), the blood test jump scare, the spider-head “you gotta be fucking kidding me” moment, and that endlessly debated ending. Is Childs the Thing? Is MacReady? Are they both just two frozen, exhausted humans who don’t trust each other? We go down the rabbit hole hard — theories, jacket continuity, kerosene whiskey, the works — while still finding time for awards, Seagal recasts, and the usual chaos.



Come hang with the BMRmy for a long, paranoid, practical-effects-loving look at one of the all-time greats.

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