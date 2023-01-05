A comedy podcast for people who love so-called bad movies. The gang at Bad Movies Rule dive into movies that have either been declared bad by critics or audien... More
#107 Mr. Nanny (1993)
Get ready to witness a trainwreck of epic proportions as we mercilessly dissect the '90s disaster known as Mr. Nanny. Join us as we unravel the absurdity of Hulk Hogan's attempt at being an action star turned babysitter. There are cringe-worthy fight scenes, cringe-worthy dialogue, and an overall cringe-fest that will leave you questioning your life choices. It almost made us make a new prize, the "Wrestling with Reality" Award, but let's face it, reality is the last thing this movie understands. So prepare for a dose of secondhand embarrassment, and join us in mocking the nonsensical madness that is Mr. Nanny.
5/19/2023
1:39:24
Mailbag #22 - An Actor Hates Us
We had our first actor from a movie we covered reach out, and they were not fans! We talk through that as well as touched on what family member we'd like to have Arnold play in a movie about our lives and what our first make-out movies were! All this plus a budding bromance between Doc and a listener.
5/16/2023
51:39
#106 Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
In this episode of Bad Movies Rule, we take a deep dive into the chaotic comedy, Me, Myself & Irene. Starring Jim Carrey as a Rhode Island State Trooper with a split personality disorder, this movie is a wild ride of crude jokes, cow-shooting action, and questionable plot decisions. We'll be handing out awards to the best and worst performances, and delving into the bizarre world of Charlie/Hank and his lemon-faced love interest, Irene. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a raunchy, ridiculous, and unforgettable episode of Bad Movies Rule.
5/12/2023
2:08:55
#105 Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Love it or hate it, there's no denying that Napoleon Dynamite is one of the most quotable films of the 2000s. But is it a classic comedy or a cringeworthy mess? In this episode of Bad Movies Rule, we dive into the world of the lovable dork from Idaho and try to determine whether this cult hit is truly a good or bad movie. Join us as we analyze the film's divisive storytelling, awkward humor, and undeniably quirky characters. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a Napoleon Dynamite newbie, this is one episode you won't want to miss! (Also, never vote for Summer).
5/5/2023
1:34:15
Mailbag #21 - John Carpenter & Double Entendres
Want to send in your own mail to get featured on the show? Email the show at [email protected] Today we get hung up on a ridiculous character name, Ryan thinks John Carpenter is the same as John Carter, and we question whether you can be immune to tear gas. Enjoy!
