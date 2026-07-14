Mean But True with Suzanne Lambert

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35 episodes
- Welcome back to Mean But Truesday! We are SO excited to welcome our very good friend Elizabeth Booker Houston—law professor, social scientist, standup comedian, political commentator. In this episode, we discuss our ass goals, what inspires Elizabeth’s advocacy, why her government email address get shut off—and end with a word for the critters invading our comments.
Follow Suzanne: @itssuzannelambert
Follow Booker: @bookersquared
See Suzanne on her standup comedy tour! https://tr.ee/standup
Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/
See full episodes on our YouTube channel: @itssuzannelambert
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome back! Our good friend Jack Cochiarella (6’5 btw) joins us for MBT this week! Jack is a leading Gen Z political commentator and host of the Jack Cocchiarella Show and On Sunday. In this episode, we discuss our take on honorary doctorates, why men don’t approach women anymore, people thanking their hometowns at award ceremonies, and why Haley Stevens is such a flop.
Follow Suzanne: @itssuzannelambert
Follow Jack: @jackcocchiarellashow
See Suzanne on her standup comedy tour! https://tr.ee/standup
Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/
See full episodes on our YouTube channel: @itssuzannelambert
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- It’s Mean But Truesday! We’re SO excited to welcome our good friend Winston Hodges to the podcast! Winston is a brilliant and kind DC-based comic who you may have seen on Netflix’s Funny AF with Kevin Hart and touring all over the US! In this episode, we discuss why nursing homes seem fun, Winston’s experience on Netflix’s Funny AF with Kevin Hart (and making the top 6!), Suzanne's quest to find herself, why we love our fans, and what we think of comedians attending the UFC fight at the White House.
Follow Suzanne: @itssuzannelambert
Follow Winston: @winstonhcomedy
See Suzanne on her standup comedy tour! https://tr.ee/standup
See Winston on his standup comedy tour! https://www.winstonhodges.com/#tickets
Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/
See full episodes on our YouTube channel: @itssuzannelambert
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome back to Mean But Truesday! We’re so excited to have our buddy Jared Freid join MBT. You know Jared from his Netflix special 37 & Single, his podcasts JTrain and U Up?, and his new book, “Walking Red Flag.” In this episode, we discuss how he’s still on his family phone plan, where stand-up comics go wrong, how the dating conversation needs to change, the ick and what it actually is, what guys should argue about, and Suzanne’s strict rules for her NYT Games leaderboard.
Follow Suzanne: @itssuzannelambert
Follow Jared: @jaredfreid
Get Jared’s book, Walking Red Flag: https://amzn.to/4ebbGwf
Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/
See full episodes on our YouTube channel: @itssuzannelambert
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome back! We’re back after a week off with another solo episode! In this episode, Suzanne discusses being perceived, her opps and their flops, your two choices when considering what you want to accomplish, her favorite and least favorite politicians, and why you should brag about yourself.
Follow Suzanne: @itssuzannelambert
Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/
See full episodes on our YouTube channel: @itssuzannelambert
Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MeanButTrue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Mean But True with Suzanne Lambert
If you have nothing nice to say, you can sit with us. Suzanne Lambert, the "Regina George liberal," presents Mean But True —an unapologetically irreverent and lighthearted podcast that explores pop culture, current events, and the politics that shape our everyday lives. Strong opinions about inconsequential (and otherwise) topics are encouraged. Do you have something mean but true you need to get off your chest? Put it in the book—and on the pod. For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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