Mean But True with Suzanne Lambert

It’s Mean But Truesday! We’re SO excited to welcome our good friend Winston Hodges to the podcast! Winston is a brilliant and kind DC-based comic who you may have seen on Netflix’s Funny AF with Kevin Hart and touring all over the US! In this episode, we discuss why nursing homes seem fun, Winston’s experience on Netflix’s Funny AF with Kevin Hart (and making the top 6!), Suzanne's quest to find herself, why we love our fans, and what we think of comedians attending the UFC fight at the White House.



Follow Suzanne: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@itssuzannelambert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Follow Winston: @winstonhcomedy ⁠



See Suzanne on her standup comedy tour! https://tr.ee/standup



See Winston on his standup comedy tour! https://www.winstonhodges.com/#tickets



Check out my Substack: https://itssuzannelambert.substack.com/



See full episodes on our YouTube channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@itssuzannelambert⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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