Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • The Search for Brooke Henson
    In July of 1999, a young woman named Brooke Henson went missing from Travelers Rest, South Carolina. In this follow up episode to Deep Cover: Never Seen Again, Jake Halpern talks to Ben Ford, the chief of police in Travelers Rest about what we know and don’t know about her case, as the search continues.  If you have any new information at all that might be helpful, please contact him at [email protected]om.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    33:12
  • Deep Cover Live with Emily Bazelon
    In this special episode of Deep Cover, recorded live at Littlefield in Brooklyn, host Jake Halpern and his friend and fellow journalist Emily Bazelon (of New York Times Magazine and Political Gabfest) talk all things crime reporting. They talk about the ways female offenders have been portrayed in the media, the complicated ethics of telling these stories, and Jake gives the inside scoop on season three: “Never Seen Again.” For more about Emily’s reporting on Noura Jackson’s case, check out her New York Times Magazine article and her book Charged. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/27/2023
    51:45
  • Introducing COLD: The Search for Sheree
    Here's a preview from COLD. Sheree Warren left her job in Salt Lake City on a mild October evening in 1985. She told a coworker she was headed to meet her estranged husband, Charles Warren, at a car dealership. But she never made it, Sheree vanished. When her car mysteriously surfaced weeks later, hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas, no one could say how it got there. When a young mother disappears under unexplained circumstances, police always turn suspicious eyes towards the husband. And although there was distrust around Charles Warren, he wasn’t the only suspect when Sheree went missing. She also had a boyfriend, a former cop named Cary Hartmann, who lived a sinister double life. Season three follows two suspects– men who both raised suspicion for investigators. But with two strong persons of interest with competing facts and evidence, it muddied the murder investigation. This season, host Dave Cawley, digs into the lives of these two men, the details of the case and examines the intersections between domestic abuse and sexual violence. The COLD team seeks to answer the question: what really happened to Sheree Warren? Prime Members can binge all 10 episodes of COLD: The Search for Sheree ad-free on Amazon Music. Download the Amazon Music app today: Wondery.fm/DC_ColdS3See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/20/2023
    9:13
  • Episode 6: A Shared Name
    Esther's past catches up with her, as investigators in South Carolina seek answers about what happened to Brooke Henson. In our season finale, we bring you the latest details on the fates of both women.   See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/6/2023
    40:59
  • Episode 5: The Searchers
    Esther’s sister has been looking for her for nearly a decade without any luck. A US Marshal is brought in to track Esther down. One of them will eventually find her.  Subscribe to Pushkin+ to hear all of Deep Cover Season 3 right now. Find Pushkin+ on the Deep Cover showpage in Apple Podcasts, or at pushkin.fm/plus using this link: bit.ly/3HeCERO.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/27/2023
    38:17

More True Crime podcasts

About Deep Cover: Never Seen Again

Deep Cover is a show about people who lead double lives. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Halpern reveals webs of deception and dark underworlds, through interviews with federal agents and convicted criminals. 

Season three, Never Seen Again, tells the story of two women, living on opposite sides of the country, who went missing in the summer of 1999.  Seven years later, their stories collided when a small town detective got a tip and became convinced that if he could solve one mystery, he'd solve the other. 

Season two, Mob Land, is about a high-rolling lawyer who joins forces with the feds to try to bring down one of the most powerful criminal syndicates in the country. 

Season one, The Drug Wars, tells the story of an FBI agent who goes undercover with a biker gang, and follows a trail of clues that eventually leads to the US invasion of a foreign country.

Deep Cover drops on Mondays. To hear all of season 3 early, ad-free, subscribe to Pushkin+ in Apple Podcasts or at pushkin.fm/plus.

iHeartMedia is the exclusive podcast partner of Pushkin Industries.



