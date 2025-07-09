Provoked with Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton

EP:2 Murder by Policy: Empire of Violence : The Complicity of American Power

What happens when a society built on "never again" becomes the very force it once condemned? In this unflinching examination of America's role in global violence, Scott Horton and Daryl Cooper peel back the comfortable narratives we tell ourselves about being the world's moral leaders. The conversation begins with Scott sharing his recent Tucker Carlson interview before diving deep into the horrifying realities of Israel's Gaza campaign. Using firsthand accounts, including Israeli military testimonies from Haaretz, they reveal the systematic dehumanization and targeted starvation of Palestinians. When Israeli forces lure hungry civilians with promises of food, only to unleash machine gun fire and artillery—all with American weapons—what does this say about our national character? Both hosts bring uncommon intellectual honesty to topics most commentators avoid. Daryl challenges listeners to perform a simple thought experiment: "If foreign forces occupied America, wouldn't we resist?" By examining our reflexive responses to resistance movements, they expose the double standards embedded in American political discourse. The discussion connects our earliest educational experiences—like watching Schindler's List in middle school—to our inability to recognize similar atrocities happening today. The conversation extends to America's "longest war" in Somalia, where we've conducted 44 bombing raids in 2023 alone with virtually no public awareness. This normalization of perpetual warfare reveals how far we've strayed from constitutional principles and basic human decency. What emerges is a powerful argument that true patriotism requires moral consistency. For those seeking to understand why America's standing has diminished globally, this episode provides uncomfortable but essential answers. Rather than hiding behind partisan talking points, Scott and Daryl invite listeners into a space where genuine reflection becomes possible. Why do we celebrate freedom fighters in historical contexts but condemn them in contemporary ones? Can America reclaim its moral authority without confronting its complicity in global suffering? Listen now and join the growing conversation about what our nation truly represents in today's world.