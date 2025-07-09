Provoked with Darryl Cooper and Scott Horton

EP:2 Murder by Policy: Empire of Violence : The Complicity of American Power
What happens when a society built on "never again" becomes the very force it once condemned? In this unflinching examination of America's role in global violence, Scott Horton and Daryl Cooper peel back the comfortable narratives we tell ourselves about being the world's moral leaders.
The conversation begins with Scott sharing his recent Tucker Carlson interview before diving deep into the horrifying realities of Israel's Gaza campaign. Using firsthand accounts, including Israeli military testimonies from Haaretz, they reveal the systematic dehumanization and targeted starvation of Palestinians. When Israeli forces lure hungry civilians with promises of food, only to unleash machine gun fire and artillery—all with American weapons—what does this say about our national character?
Both hosts bring uncommon intellectual honesty to topics most commentators avoid. Daryl challenges listeners to perform a simple thought experiment: "If foreign forces occupied America, wouldn't we resist?" By examining our reflexive responses to resistance movements, they expose the double standards embedded in American political discourse. The discussion connects our earliest educational experiences—like watching Schindler's List in middle school—to our inability to recognize similar atrocities happening today.
The conversation extends to America's "longest war" in Somalia, where we've conducted 44 bombing raids in 2023 alone with virtually no public awareness. This normalization of perpetual warfare reveals how far we've strayed from constitutional principles and basic human decency. What emerges is a powerful argument that true patriotism requires moral consistency. For those seeking to understand why America's standing has diminished globally, this episode provides uncomfortable but essential answers. Rather than hiding behind partisan talking points, Scott and Daryl invite listeners into a space where genuine reflection becomes possible.
Why do we celebrate freedom fighters in historical contexts but condemn them in contemporary ones? Can America reclaim its moral authority without confronting its complicity in global suffering? Listen now and join the growing conversation about what our nation truly represents in today's world.
EP:1 “Everyone starts as a 3-Year old.” How ordinary people become capable of atrocities.
The premiere episode of "Provoked" features Scott Horton and Darryl Cooper exploring the psychology of conflict and how ordinary people become participants in cycles of violence. Cooper, host of Martyr Made and former Department of Defense engineer, draws from his extensive experience working in Israel and deep historical research to unpack the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Cooper shares the remarkable journey behind his acclaimed "Fear and Loathing in the New Jerusalem" series, where he read hundreds of books and thousands of documents to understand a conflict most Americans only superficially comprehend. His commitment to humanizing both sides has resonated powerfully with listeners—including an IDF soldier who changed how he interacted with Palestinians after listening.
What makes this conversation exceptional is Cooper's perspective on human psychology in conflict zones. Drawing from his observations during numerous visits to Israel between 2009-2019, he describes witnessing the growing siege mentality among Israelis and the transformation of their response protocols under Netanyahu's leadership. The discussion examines how prolonged conflict warps moral frameworks, allowing even humanitarian-minded people to advocate for increasingly extreme measures against perceived enemies.
The conversation extends to the recent Iran-Israel conflict, with Cooper providing unique insights into what appears to have been a regime change operation that lacked a viable backup plan. His analysis suggests both sides learned valuable lessons about each other's capabilities which might actually reduce future conflict escalation—a rare sliver of hope in an otherwise concerning regional dynamic.
Join Scott and Darryl each week as they tackle complex global conflicts with nuance, historical context, and psychological insight you won't find in mainstream coverage. Subscribe now and discover why understanding the humanity behind conflicts might be our best hope for ultimately resolving them.
