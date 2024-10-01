It’s 1961 in Idaho Falls. The US government’s attempt to set the course for America’s nuclear future turns tragic when the SL-1 reactor explodes, leading to the gruesome death of three soldiers. But what caused this tragedy? Was it really a murder/suicide inspired by a jealous love triangle? Or was this an excuse to hide something much darker? Follow Redacted: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/links/redacted/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Operation Paperclip: America’s Secret Nazi Scientists
It's the end of WWII and the US is on the verge of defeating Germany. That's when the military launches Operation Paperclip: a plan to bring German scientists to America to turn the country into the ultimate military power. But what these men did during World War II was so horrifying, the secrets of their true nature had to be hidden for decades.
Operation Ajax: The CIA’s Secret War in Iran
In 1953, Kermit Roosevelt, grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt, has unlimited job prospects. But instead of picking a cushy desk job or following his Nobel Peace Prize-winning grandfather's footsteps, he joins the CIA and heads to Tehran where he launches the controversial Operation AJAX - a CIA and MI6 joint venture that topples Iran's power structure and unleashes decades of chaos.
Introducing - REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana
Each week on Redacted, we pull back the curtain on hidden histories behind the world's most powerful institutions. Shocking stories of covert operations, CIA cover-ups, and military missions gone wrong. Listen to 'Redacted': Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana early and ad-free on the Wondery App starting on November 5th. And on November 12th wherever you get your podcasts.
About REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana
Behind the closed doors of government offices and military compounds, are hidden stories and buried secrets from the darkest corners of history. Each week, Luke Lamana, a Marine Corp Reconnaissance Veteran, pulls back the curtain on what once was classified information exposing the secrets and lies behind the world’s most powerful institutions. From the hitmakers at Wondery and Ballen Studios, we bring you REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana. The stories are real, and the secrets are shocking. Follow REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/links/redacted/?ol=wnd~spot~ap~am now.