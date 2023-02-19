Learn about key historical moments as you relax or fall asleep with calmly narrated stories and trivia. Topics include Charles Goodyear & Rubber, Joan of Arc &... More
#19 | The Story of Henry Ford [1863-1947] – Part 4: The First Test Drive
The Story of Henry Ford – Part 4: The First Test Drive
4/26/2023
33:49
*Sample* | Weapons & Armor of the The Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony [1605-1690] (Bonus Episode #14)
Summary: Did the Pilgrims have guns, helmets, swords, daggers, & body armor? Find out in this enlightening episode, as well as, why shiny armor is a dumb idea, why the Pilgrims were horrible at marksmanship, and how they used their weapons to survive in the New World.
4/9/2023
9:10
#18 | The Pilgrims & Plymouth Colony [1605-1690]
The Pilgrims & Plymouth Colony. Relax while you learn all about the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the First Thanksgiving, John Carver, William Bradford, Myles Standish, Squanto, Samoset, Chief Massasoit, and more.
3/19/2023
39:05
*Sample* | Titanic 360 [1912] – Part 4: Brave Women in the Lifeboats (Bonus Episode #13)
Summary: The lifeboats that were lowered from the Titanic were filled mostly with women. Along with some men, some of these women also were overtaken by the tragedy as it unraveled. But many other women rose up and became heroes in the lifeboats.
3/5/2023
7:05
#17 | Titanic Survival Story [1912] – Part 4: Lowering The Lifeboats
A Titanic Survival Story – Part 4: Lowering The Lifeboats
