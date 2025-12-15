Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing News

Share THIS episode with all the nurses and students in your life!! In this episode of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Erica shares her 20+ years of experience, education, invaluable insights, and advice for nurses at all stages of their careers. From understanding the importance of the Nurse Practice Act, state labor laws, and documentation to navigating workplace challenges and supporting colleagues, Erica emphasizes the need for knowledge and empowerment in the nursing profession. She advises healthcare workers to always check your paycheck for discrepancies to avoid being underpaid. The importance of creating a paper trail for important conversations and incidents is emphasized. She discusses the significance of personal liability insurance, employee engagement surveys, the impact of generational differences, and the importance of maintaining professionalism in the workplace. This episode serves as a comprehensive guide for the nurses to thrive in their careers while knowing and advocating for their rights and well-being. Thank you to Nurses Uncorked Enema Award Sponsor, Happy Bum Co. Please visit https://happybumco.com/ and use promo code NURSESUNCORKED for 15% off your first bundle. Interested in Sponsoring the Show? Email with the subject NURSES UNCORKED SPONSOR to: [email protected] Support the Show: Help keep Nurses Uncorked going and become an official Patron! Gain early access to episodes, exclusive bonus content, giveaways, Zoom parties, shout-outs, and much more. Become a Wine Cork, Wine Bottle, Decanter, Grand Preserve, or even a Vineyard Member: https://patron.podbean.com/nursesuncorkedpodcast ETSY Shop: etsy.com/shop/TheNurseErica Chapters: 00:00 Welcome to Nurses Uncorked 03:42 The BON Has the Ultimate Say So 08:39 Nurses' Independent Authority 10:11 Advice for New Grad Nurses: Learn Your Specialty 12:15 Documentation Tips 13:16 Let Patients Leave AMA 15:07 Paper Trails 18:55 Narcotic Discrepancies 21:09 Employee Engagement Surveys 23:13 Importance of Personal Liability Insurance 25:05 Traveler Nurses Are a Wealth of Information 26:07 Check Your Paycheck Stubs 27:51 Know Your State Labor Laws 29:12 Join Nurses Associations 30:32 Annual Evaluations 31:27 How to Respond to Nurse Bullies 33:49 Stop Buying Patient Supplies 35:18 Keep Your Name off the Naughty List 36:43 Employment Contracts and Sign-on Bonuses 38:21 Avoid the Gossip 39:07 Sleeping at Work 39:29 Working off the Clock 43:03 Enema of the Week Award 44:27 One or Two Party Consent Recording States 45:13 Following Patients or Coworkers on Social Media 46:17 Compliance Rates 47:44 Understanding Generational Differences in Nursing 49:51 Donating to Hospital Funds 50:28 Courageous Coworkers 51:08 Company Wi-Fi and Downloading Apps on Personal Device 52:28 Assaulted at Work 54:33 The Importance of State Board Hearings 55:22 Chain of Command 56:57 Overtime and Rotating Shifts 57:50 Resignation Versus Termination 58:52 Recognizing Toxic Work Environments 1:00:24 Never Cross Strike Lines Reporting Links: https://nurseerica.com/ Help the podcast grow by giving episodes a like, download, follow and a 5 ⭐️ star rating! Please follow Nurses Uncorked at: tiktok.com/nurses-uncorked https://youtube.com/@NursesUncorkedL You can listen to the podcast at: podcasts.apple/nursesuncorked spotify.com/nursesuncorked podbean.com/nursesuncorked https://nursesuncorked.com DISCLAIMER: This Podcast and all related content published or distributed by or on behalf of Nurse Erica or Nurses Uncorked Podcast is for informational, educational and entertainment purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions expressed or contained herein are not intended to serve as legal advice, or replace medical advice, nor to diagnose, prescribe or treat any disease, condition, illness or injury, and you should consult the health care professional of your choice regarding all matters concerning your health, including before beginning any exercise, weight loss, or health care program. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment. The views and opinions expressed on Nurses Uncorked do not reflect the views of our employers, professional organizations or affiliates. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Nurses Uncorked Podcast are their own; not those of Nurse Erica or Nurses Uncorked LLC. Accordingly, Nurse Erica and Nurses Uncorked cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. All content is the sole property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC. All copyrights are reserved and the exclusive property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC.