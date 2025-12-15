Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing News

EP 122: Nursing in the News: Nurse Gives Oral Medications via IV & More
12/15/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
In this episode of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Erica welcomes back Dr. Matthew Garvey DNP, MBA, RN to discuss several recent legal cases of nurses in the news. The conversation includes the impact of COVID-19 on nursing education and the alarming rise in patient safety incidents. Three recent cases of sexual assaults by healthcare professionals highlight systemic failures. An alarming case of a nurse crushing oral medications and administering IV is broken down. They discuss trust in the nursing profession declining due to negative media coverage. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nursing education and the quality of training. Nursing education must adapt to ensure competency and safety in practice. Dr. Matthew Garvey DNP, MBA, RN: www.garveyces.com www.tiktok.com/@scrubstosuitsrn www.instagram.com/matthewpaulgarvey Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 04:17 Legal Insights and Updates on Nursing Case 10:20 Sexual Assault Case: UNC Rex Hospital Nurse Arrested 17:08 Sexual Assault Case: Ascension St. Thomas Nurse Charged 18:25 Sexual Assault Case: Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital CNA 21:58 Public Perception of Nursing and Trust Issues 30:00 A Case Study: Medication Error and Consequences 42:58 The Impact of COVID-19 on Nursing Education and Competence 58:51 Nurse Erica AI Overview 1:03:07 Enema of the Week Award UNC Rex Hospital Victim Hotline: (919) 784-1800
EP 121: The Shocking Case of Fake Nurse Crystal Scott
12/08/2025 | 56 mins.
This conversation delves into the shocking case of Crystal Scott, a fake nurse who allegedly treated diabetic pediatric patients without any medical license, leading to serious legal ramifications and community concerns. Scott has been charged with 70 crimes including fraud, forgery, and identity theft. Erica welcomes Tia, a parent of a patient treated by Scott, shares her experiences and insights into the impact of Scott's actions on families, the trust placed in medical professionals, and the ongoing investigation into the fraud. The discussion highlights the importance of patient safety, accountability in healthcare and the need for parents to come forward to ensure justice for the affected children. The legal proceedings against Scott are ongoing and complex. Details discussed in this episode are alleged. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction to the Allegations Against Crystal Scott 04:18 Impact on the Pediatric Community 05:00 Tia's Personal Experience with Crystal Scott 07:30 The Community's Response and Hesitation 17:14 Glucose and Glow 18:59 The Investigation and Its Findings 24:10 False Credentials 30:00 Stolen Valor 31:15 Crystal's Fabricated Credentials and Cancer Battles 33:50 Assessing the Legal Implications of Crystal's Actions 38:50 Enema of the Week Award 41:44 More Fake Nurses 42:28 The Aftermath: Community Reactions and Concerns 47:05 Crystal's Escape and New Identity 49:56 Reflections on Accountability and Future Actions
EP 120: Nurse Erica's Essential Tips and Insights for Nurses
11/23/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Share THIS episode with all the nurses and students in your life!! In this episode of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Erica shares her 20+ years of experience, education, invaluable insights, and advice for nurses at all stages of their careers. From understanding the importance of the Nurse Practice Act, state labor laws, and documentation to navigating workplace challenges and supporting colleagues, Erica emphasizes the need for knowledge and empowerment in the nursing profession. She advises healthcare workers to always check your paycheck for discrepancies to avoid being underpaid. The importance of creating a paper trail for important conversations and incidents is emphasized. She discusses the significance of personal liability insurance, employee engagement surveys, the impact of generational differences, and the importance of maintaining professionalism in the workplace. This episode serves as a comprehensive guide for the nurses to thrive in their careers while knowing and advocating for their rights and well-being. Chapters: 00:00 Welcome to Nurses Uncorked 03:42 The BON Has the Ultimate Say So 08:39 Nurses' Independent Authority 10:11 Advice for New Grad Nurses: Learn Your Specialty 12:15 Documentation Tips 13:16 Let Patients Leave AMA 15:07 Paper Trails 18:55 Narcotic Discrepancies 21:09 Employee Engagement Surveys 23:13 Importance of Personal Liability Insurance 25:05 Traveler Nurses Are a Wealth of Information 26:07 Check Your Paycheck Stubs 27:51 Know Your State Labor Laws 29:12 Join Nurses Associations 30:32 Annual Evaluations 31:27 How to Respond to Nurse Bullies 33:49 Stop Buying Patient Supplies 35:18 Keep Your Name off the Naughty List 36:43 Employment Contracts and Sign-on Bonuses 38:21 Avoid the Gossip 39:07 Sleeping at Work 39:29 Working off the Clock 43:03 Enema of the Week Award 44:27 One or Two Party Consent Recording States 45:13 Following Patients or Coworkers on Social Media 46:17 Compliance Rates 47:44 Understanding Generational Differences in Nursing 49:51 Donating to Hospital Funds 50:28 Courageous Coworkers 51:08 Company Wi-Fi and Downloading Apps on Personal Device 52:28 Assaulted at Work 54:33 The Importance of State Board Hearings 55:22 Chain of Command 56:57 Overtime and Rotating Shifts 57:50 Resignation Versus Termination 58:52 Recognizing Toxic Work Environments 1:00:24 Never Cross Strike Lines Reporting Links: https://nurseerica.com/
EP 119: Huddle News: Feds Claim Nursing Not a Professional Degree, Silent Hospitals & More
11/17/2025 | 48 mins.
In this episode, Nurse Erica is back with a new Huddle News Update! She discusses various pressing issues in the healthcare sector, including the alarming rise in violence against healthcare workers, dispelling the LUCAS Device rumors, updates on CPR guidelines, the ongoing nursing shortage, and the tragic case of a nurse who died from occupational exposure to tuberculosis. The conversation also touches on innovative approaches to reduce hospital noise, the importance of maintaining professional boundaries in nursing, and the implications of proposed federal funding cuts for nursing education. Innovative medical techniques like rectal ventilation are emerging. Additionally, Nurse Erica highlights a controversial statue of a nurse in Poland that has sparked outrage among the nursing community. Chapters: 00:00 Intro 02:41 Mistaken Death Notices: A Healthcare Blunder 06:21 The Controversy of the Lucas Device 09:40 The Nursing Shortage is Over? 11:54 Tragic Occupational Exposure: A Nurse's Death 13:24 Nurse's Cold Case Murder Solved 17:24 The Silent Hospital Project: Innovation or Impracticality? 26:04 Professional Boundaries: A CNA's Suspension 28:17 Advance Nursing Degrees Deemed Not Professional Degree 32:08 Announcement 35:47 Enema Award 38:36 Butt Breathing: A New Frontier in Medicine 42:41 Controversial Nurse Statue: A Call for Removal Tell Congress to support the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025 (H.R. 3593/S. 1874): TitleVIII/Protect_Funding_For_Nurses GarveyCES.com/Dr.MatthewGarvey: Beyond-the-Myths-how-Standard-of-Care-Actually-Works
EP 118: Plastic Surgery and Post-Operative Recovery
11/09/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
In this episode, Nurse Erica shares her personal journey through surgery and recovery, detailing the challenges she faced both physically and emotionally. She discusses the importance of having a supportive caregiver, the complexities of post-operative care, and the emotional toll of recovery. Erica reflects on her experiences with pain management, nutrition, and the unexpected complications that arose during her healing process. Throughout the conversation, she emphasizes the need for patience and self-compassion during recovery, while also providing insights for others considering similar procedures. Chapters: 00:00 Episode Introduction: Plastic Surgery and Recovery Journey 03:14 The Decision-Making Process for Surgery 04:58 Stopping GLP-1's Prior to Surgery 06:10 Plastic Surgeon Versus Cosmetic Surgeons 07:30 Fleur De Lis Incision 09:45 Preparations and Expectations 12:51 Pre-Op 15:48 PACU 24:00 Incisions, Drains and a Foley, Oh My! 28:56 Post Op Days One, Two and Three 30:40 Equipment and Supply Recommendations 32:50 Appetite and Supplements 36:00 Weight Loss From Surgery 37:50 Post-Op Support System 41:40 Managing Post-Op Complications 44:20 Constipation and Compression Garments 51:07 Post-Op Massage 55:00 No One Warns You About the Arm Pits! 1:00:21 Enema of the Week Award 1:07:58 Back Numbness 1:12:55 Sleeping Needs The Dr. Jeffrey Roth's Looking Good Feeling Great Podcast: spotify.com/Dr.JeffreyRoth'sLookingGoodFeelingGreatPodcast
